“The State has always been searching for a way to open up an inexhaustible source of revenue for itself... And the magic key is - - money... The process of creating money out of thin air is a hidden tax on the public." ~ Murray Rothbard, What Has the Government Done to Our Money, Anno Domini 1963

Friend of L5 News Margaret Anna Alice says, “Mistakes were not made.”

The context for this important statement was the crimes against humanity in the 2019 to 2023 war pathogen lockdowns and poison jabs. You can read her original post of her poem or visit various streaming sites for recitations by awesome voices. It is important to acknowledge that the last seven years we have seen deliberately evil actions by people who knew exactly what they were doing. They knew the consequences of their actions, and they wanted all the misery and death they caused.

What if I told you that the men who wanted to start the first world war in 1914, to celebrate the bicentennial of the coronation of Georgie the first, knew that they needed to finance the enormous debt involved? You would perhaps not be surprised. You might have read about it in the G. Edward Griffin book The Creature from Jekyll Island in the years since it was published in 1994. You might go a little further back to 1877 and read the testament of Cecil Rhodes demanding that his fellow freemasons conspire to have the entire world ruled by the British monarchy and make the USA back into a loyal colony. If you look at events since then through this particular lens, you’ll see that mistakes have not been made for a very long time.

Beneficiary of war

You are welcome to trot out all the tired and now stale arguments to justify the initiation of hostilities in 1914. But don’t look at the pretended reasons, don’t believe that mistakes were made. Look at the results. War is a tool and its use has the purpose to achieve goals not available through peaceful means. Looking only at the consequences of world wars one and two 1914 to 1948, you would think that Britain orchestrated all those events to its benefit.

The five permanent veto powers in the security council of the United Nations are the five leading arms exporting countries in the world if you accept that the post-war occupation of Germany means that its arms exports fall under the British, French, USA, and Russian occupying authorities, and if you accept that Israel is really a British colony in fact. Perhaps these elaborations would deserve further essays. But take a look at the ten leading arms exporters: United States (42.0% global share); France (9.8%); Russia (6.8%); Germany (5.7%); China (5.6%); Italy (5.1%); Israel (4.4%); United Kingdom (3.4%); South Korea (3.0%); the Netherlands (2%). That’s an overwhelming 87.8% of global arms sales. Germany, Italy, and South Korea are occupied countries. The country of Israel was created by the United Nations in 1948.

Russia’s royal family were executed as an outcome of the Bolshevik revolution funded by British and American banking families, including by Jacob Schiff. See Antony Sutton’s 1974 book Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution for vast and thoroughly documented details. Today’s Russia might not be a proxy for British policy, judging by their evident intention to celebrate the tricentennial of that coronation in 2014 by starting a war with Russia over the genocide of the Russian speaking populations of Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. And, yes, of course the British are still insisting they must own and operate the Crimea, their ambition since 1853.

Remember the war of the Austrian succession, 1740 to 1748? My family remembers that period mostly for the subset 1744-48 “usurper George’s war” which led to our family being cleared from our lands in the Highlands of Scotland. My direct ancestors were convicted and transported for life to Virginia colony. George’s direct descendants continue to occupy the castle Windsor and sundry other palaces worldwide. Well, the Austrian empire was eliminated by the first world war. The German overseas empire was “settled” out from under them in the aftermath of that war. The Ottoman empire, which strongly resisted the outcome, was defeated in 1918 after butchering something on the close order of 1.5 million Armenians for no particular reasons. It ceased to exist in 1922, again as an outcome of the war.

Clearly getting rid of these empires were deliberate goals of Britain and its “allies” from world war one. The British usurper family now calls itself Windsor after a pile of rocks in Berkshire because it was very unpopular to call themselves Saxe Coburg Gotha after Germany began bombing English cities with Gotha bombers in 1917. They also wanted to eliminate the Dutch empire, but they needed a proxy for that purpose.

Roll the clock back to 1895 through 1905 and you see Jacob Schiff arranging a $100 million loan (which is about $22.8 billion in today’s dollars) for the Japanese imperial navy. Yes, the Japanese did use that money for their war against Russia so that country would be weaker as world war one approached. That support for the Japanese militarists continued up to the present. Yes, it did lead to the Japanese occupation of Holland’s overseas empire while the German army was occupying Holland itself.

Yes, there is an entire set of documentation about world war two you should evaluate. Antony Sutton also wrote Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler: The Astonishing True Story of the American Financiers Who Bankrolled the Nazis which he published in 1976. Yes, the bicentennial year of America’s declaration of independence from the filthy bloody murderous rapists of house Hanover which was directly succeeded by the scum who are now house Windsor. (You almost certainly have been told to despise them less than you should.) Yes, the same set of perfidious Albion orchestrators who composed the Spanish American war, murdered Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, and JFK, also orchestrated the day of deceit (see Robert Stinnett Day of Deceit and get the paperback from 2000 for the appendices), and all the other world events from which you suffer.

Beneficiary of communism

Once again, the primary beneficiary has been the house Windsor. Their forebears fought the opium wars with China to enslave tens of millions with opium compounds for profit. (They fought the war of the Spanish succession for the slave trade, which they got as an outcome of that war in 1714, the year of that coronation mentioned above. They burnt the White House and sacked Washington city in 1814, by the way, in celebration of the first centennial of that evil usurpation.)

Here is a thematic version of the communist revolutions of the world:

It’s the stained glass window designed by evil demon worshipper George Bernard Shaw for the London offices of the evil Fabian socialists. It shows bearded intellectuals (they would want me to name them, so I won’t) smashing at the world with a hammer (on the left wielded by the man in red) and a sickle (on the right wielded by the man in watermelon garb - green on the outside and bloody red inside). The rivers of the world run bright red into the sea which is orange and red to identify it being remade in the colours of Jupiter. (Many identify house Hanover with Jupiter demon worship under the Wotan cult.)

See the red shield? No, not the yellow shield with the red square and the wolf in sheep’s clothing. The other one, the red shield or, in German rot schild. It says “pray devoutly hammer stoutly” to remake the world in the image they seek. You might think, oh, well, “pray devoutly,” that means they must be Christians, right? Wrong. They are demon worshippers. They do not pray to Jesus Christ nor to his father the Creator of Heaven and Earth. They pray to evil and want all the rivers to run red with blood to darken the seas with blood. They lust for death. And, yes, I am saying house Windsor is the primary financier and beneficiary of the Green cult of “climate change” madness. The Getty heiress is funding the worst of these maniacs to destroy the original works of art her family has already captured in digital archives for profit. No matter how much you despise the green grifters, you should probably up your game.

Yes, Jean-Jacques Rousseau was funded by house Hanover and the freemasons in 1762. Their goal was the eradication of the French royal family so a more compliant family could be installed later. Yes, they did want all those Girondins executed by bloody guillotine.

Yes, Karl Marx was a freemason. Yes, he was funded by house Hanover and the freemasons in 1848. Yes, they did want all those communist rebellions in the years since 1848, including especially the ones they financed in Russia and China. Yes, they did want to see the last emperor of China to be forced to abdicate in 1912. Yes, they wanted the Romanov family murdered.

Oh, sure, Italy’s overseas empire that was among the outcomes of world war one wasn’t desirable. But that was all sorted out in the continuation war 1939 to 1945 and during the fake de-colonialism period since then. Again and again the interests of major British conglomerates and that evil family Windsor are served by a world at war, including the cold war conflicts, including the hot war conflicts, going back to 1714. See, they got the slave trade out of that “peace of Utrecht” and really liked it.

Yes, they are the primary beneficiaries of the slave trade. They ruined the private finances of many families they hated with the South Sea bubble. They ruined many American fortunes with the sinking of RMS Titanic. Opponents to the Feral Reserveless scam and opponents to the income tax who didn’t end up at the bottom of the ocean have been subsequently vilified by their controlled press.

Beneficiaries of licensed speech

Radio broadcasters began to be licensed by evil mass murderer demon worshipper Woodrow Wilson’s administration. Evil mass murderer Frankie Roosevelt extended on the policies with the communications act of 1934. Yes, freedom of the press is infringed, and there’s nothing you can do about it with a broadcast licence.

So, of course, television broadcasting is also licensed. They don’t want just anyone telling the truth to the world. They not only seek to deceive you but through their programming on radio and television they seek to get you to like being deceived. So maybe turn off the mind control systems in your car and just bring the tunes you like on an mp3 stick or something. Disconnect the cable television and maybe throw that thing out, or use it to watch DVDs of films you think worthy.

Much of the wealth stolen by Cecil down there in southern Africa while he was governor of Cape province, orchestrating the Boer wars, and getting all the black farmers off their lands and enslaved in his mines, was for the purpose of pushing his goal of the whole world owned by the British family (then Hanover, now Windsor). Certainly that can be seen in how Milner executed his estate, worked for the cartel ownership of magazines and newspapers, butchered American independence, started the Spanish American war and the 1902 re-orchestration Boer war as well as the first world war. The round tables, the council on foreign relations, “Foreign Affairs” magazine, the Rhodes scholarships that brought Hillary and Bill together, all of it is bought and paid for with gold and diamonds from South Africa.

The entirety of the United Nations is a construct for house Windsor. You know it is royalist, just look at its flag. That same blue field bears a crown for “King’s college in the city of New York” on which the UN flag was based. But in place of the rather 18th Century crown seen on Columbia university’s flag since 1754, you see a north polar projection of Earth surrounded by a white laurel wreath. The Roman crown was a laurel wreath. That flag is saying there is a king of the world, and they don’t mean our Lord and Saviour.

Beneficiary of monetary inflation

People sometimes ask me why I use the price of gold as my method for telling you how much things were worth in today’s dollars. So, I will tell you why. Here’s why:

Gold follows the money supply higher. I was thinking about that topic a few months ago when reading one of friend Rudy Havenstein ‘s essays on the current economy. It came up again whilst reading his latest, found here.

All those charts on Rudy’s latest discussion of economic events reflect the key change that happened in 1964. Evil mass murderer Lyndie Johnson (who was a real johnson about it) took the silver out of the coins you use. Evil mass murderer Dickie Nixon (who was a real dick about it) took away the last connexion to gold in 1971. So your money has inflated. All the stock market bubble represents is your finance adept friends getting a bit of protection from monetary inflation by putting their money “to work” in equities. Your money doesn’t only work for you, it works for the system that oppresses you.

You don’t benefit from monetary inflation. The well funded “modern monetary theory” fools are also beguiled by that Rhodes money. Monetary inflation ruins your family’s wealth, and stocks boom and bust so you cannot simply hold them the way you could with gold or silver, but have to waste much more time actively managing your portfolio. (Oh, sure, you can get your 401k managed by someone else, which the corrupt politicians in the District of Corruption will soon require to invest significantly in treasury bonds and ultimately require be entirely invested in treasuries, just before they default on the nationalist debt. So I would be careful with pension funds you don’t have in your control. Didja know you can own gold and store it in your own home under the current rules for self directed individual retirement accounts? I should probably be a financial consultant for profit, huh?)

Cui bono? That one famous judge in “ancient” (by the standards you are allowed to know about ancient civilisations on Earth) Rome said that when you want to know the truth about a crime, look for who benefits. Well, it’s house Windsor, like the turtles holding up their model of the world, all the way down. (Looking at recent photos of upChuck the third and his minions Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the turtle analogy becomes more obvious.)

Okay. Who benefits from wars, communism, monetary inflation, collusion to consolidate mainstream media into all hoax stream all the time? Who will benefit from you being required to disclose your identity before logging into any of your devices? House Windsor. They hate you. They want you enslaved. Andrew rapes children. Philip wanted to come back as a virus to eradicate much of the world population. These aren’t good, decent, kind people. They are not followers of the teachings of Jesus. They do not love their neighbour as themselves. They do not worship God the Father Almighty creator of the heavens and the earthly realms, hallowed be His name. They worship evil. They are evil. Mistakes were not made.

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