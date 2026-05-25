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Jim Davidson
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It is a surprising thing to find someone conflate the entire country and a thousand years of its history with the mass murdering demon worshipping child raping lying thieving thugs who usurped the throne in 1714 and have been rat bastards ever since. But then I reflect that all of my own words are attributed by that commenter to Margaret Anna Alice, so I'm thinking the "Jah" probably smokes alarming levels of high grade ganja and doesn't know anything. It is true that Robin Hood, the yeomen, and the barons brought some justice to England with Magna Carta, most of which is now hidden or denied by the current regime. A major official in London just said that the right to trial by jury should be limited to only those cases he thinks should have a jury trial. The Hanovers loved slavery so much they moved to opium slavery to hide the truth of their real affection for it. But they still want credit for "destroyer of slavery" which is idiotic. Just as they claim to have been a bulwark against the German militarists of 1933-1945 even though they were financing that regime behind the scenes. Mistakes. Were. Not. Made.

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JahStack
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This mad cow (Margaret Anna Alice) really does hate Britain (the birthplace of Modern Justice (Magna Carta), the Industrial Revolution, Parliamentary Democracy, bulwark against Nazism and the destroyer of slavery), doesn’t ‘she’?

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