“You know what I often think: We treat our best men the way we treat our mint. The silver and the golden we were proud to invent. These unalloyed genuine coins, no less, ringing true and tested both abroad and in Greece, now they’re not employed. As if we were disgusted and want to use instead these shoddy silver plated coppers minted only yesterday or the day before (as if that matters). Often has it crossed my fancy, that the city loves to deal with the very best and noblest members of her commonweal, just as with our ancient coinage, and the newly-minted coins. Yea for these, our sterling pieces, all of pure Athenian mould, all of perfect die and metal, all the fairest of the fair, all of workmanship unequalled, proved and valued everywhere both amongst our own Hellenes and barbarians far away, these we use not: but the worthless pinchbeck coins of yesterday, vilest die and basest metal, now we always use instead. Even so, our sterling townsmen, nobly born and nobly bred, men of worth and rank and mettle, men of honourable fame, trained in every liberal science, choral dance and manly game, these we treat with scorn and insult, but the strangers newliest come, worthless sons of worthless fathers, pinchbeck townsmen, yellowy scum, whom in earlier days the city hardly would have stooped to use even for her scapegoat victims, these for every task we choose. O unwise and foolish people, yet to mend your ways begin; use again the good and useful: so hereafter, if ye win it will be due to this your wisdom: if ye fall, at least it will be not a fall that brings dishonour, falling from a worthy tree.” ~ The Frogs, Aristophanes, 405 BC

This week

posted an essay, “

,” in which he noted that the Dow to Gold ratio is still way too high. He says that when it drops to 5 it may be time to buy stocks again. Yes, friends, I am putting in a link to that essay, because if you want to protect your family’s wealth, you need to be thinking about this topic.

Well, I said to myself, that’s interesting. What would the price of today’s Dow Jones Industrial Average be if we used the sort of dollars that existed in 1929 (such as the very nice $20 gold coin shown at the top of this essay)? Let’s do the mathematics together, friends.

The Dow as of a few minutes ago stood at 45,545.78 in today’s dollars.

Let’s divide by the price of gold, which today is $3,389 per ounce, and then multiply by 20 which represents the number of dollars it would take to buy an ounce of gold in 1929. That is Dow in dollars ÷ current-dollars/ounce * 1929-dollars/ounce = 268.79 1929-dollars.

Say that again, please? If you price the Dow in ounces of gold rather than in today’s dollars, it is about 13.4 ounces of gold to buy today’s Dow Jones Industrial Average basket of stocks. Since an ounce of gold in the 1792 to 1932 time period was defined as being equal to twenty dollars (in the 1792 mint act) then the price of the Dow today in 1929-equivalent dollars is 268.79 (twenty times the number of ounces of gold it takes to buy the Dow).

Now, why am I mentioning 1929 again and again? Well, quite simply, because the stock market crashed in 1929 leading to a lengthy depression that by some measures didn’t even begin to move toward recovery until Truman chose to end most of the war powers boards and restore some measure of a free market economy in 1948.

Where was the Dow at its peak in 1929? It peaked on the 3rd day of the 9th month of 1929 at 381.17.

In other words, this “great” economy that has been “made great again” by the current instantiation of the powers that be, has a Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 112 points lower than the 1929 peak, almost a century ago. We are worse off in many measures than our families were in 1929 as far as the economy goes.

Dow in today’s dollars: 45,545.78

Dow today in 1929 dollars: 268.79

Dow in 1929 (peak): 381.17

Deficit spending

That seems really interesting, that the Dow Jones is not at its all time high in terms of equivalent dollars. So, I thought to myself, what other numbers are being mentioned these days which might be reviewed in light of equivalent dollars from the 1792 to 1929 period.

According to a congressional budget office report on the topic, the estimated fiscal year 2025 budget deficit through the last day of next month will be about $1.9 trillion. We don’t actually know how bad it is going to be, yet, because we not only have not reached the end of the fiscal year, but also we have not allowed the mendacious parasitical bureau rats in the District of Corruption the time they always take to “audit” the numbers. Now, from my perspective, an audit from people who are notoriously untrustworthy isn’t worth the paper it would be printed on if they bothered to print these things any longer.

But, in the original dollars that would buy an ounce of gold for $20 back in the 1792 to 1932 period, how much is that budget deficit? Not so terrible: $11,212,747,123.05 is the exact calculated number. But it has all those digits of precision because of the calculation (divide by 3389 and multiply by 20) and not because the original number was all that precise. So we would like to make use of a tradition to keep the precision roughly the same as the source value to which we are comparing. In that way, we would say “$11.2 billion” is the equivalent dollar value of the budget deficit for fiscal year 2025.

Now, that does seem better, but it might be useful to consider how many ounces of gold are involved in paying off this year’s deficit. That would be 560.6 million ounces of gold. Okay, but how much gold does the USA have in its storage facilities at Fort Knox, Kentucky and in West Point, New York? That number turns out to be “261.5 million troy ounces.” Oh, no. There isn’t enough gold to pay for the current deficit, and that deficit is only for this one fiscal year.

I should probably point out that the apothecary metals were traditionally traded at an annual fair in Troyes, France. So we have a “troy” ounce which we use in weighing gold and silver. It is distinct from the ounce we have for groceries (avoir du pois - to have for the peas). The troy ounce is 31.1034768 grams exactly. You can look up the other ounce if you wish.

Well, gosh, let’s go a bit further and talk about the “national debt.” Now, I have been intensely determined that you never, ever say that it is your debt. It cannot be your debt because there is no contract signed by you that says you are on the hook for it. A debt is a legal matter, and in law for there to be a debt you owe, it would involve an agreement with you, entered into by you, knowingly, willingly, and competently. Your children and grandchildren who are not old enough to sign contracts (typically about 16 years of age in the several states) are not competent to have any obligation to the national debt whatsoever at all. Since you were never informed of how every dollar of it was spent, and you were not because of “black budget” items, then you were not fully informed, and you cannot have entered into an agreement to pay the debt in full knowledge of what you are paying.

Nevertheless, there is a number, $37,208,856,314,804.50 which is supposedly the momentary value of that national debt. You know what? I think that’s fake. It represents some calculation by some formula and doesn’t represent the accumulated budget deficits up to the present moment. But it is probably within a few billion dollars, and as Everett Dirksen once quipped, “a billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money,” so we’ll go with it.

Well, in 1792-1932 equivalent dollars, that $37.2 trillion dollar number turns out to be “only” $219.6 billion dollars. Which would be 10.9 billion ounces of gold. Or about 10.6 billion ounces more gold than the USA feral gooferment has in its inventory. Yes, friends, “the country” or anyway the nation-state pretending to be the country, is bankrupt.

Could it be any worse? Oh, yes, friend, it is worse. Much worse. You see the “national debt” figure that I mentioned above is far too precisely stated to be really the number? Yeah, it doesn’t count unfunded liabilities, things for which the USA fedgov has agreed it is obligated to pay out into the future such as socialist insecurity, medicare, veteran pensions, congressional pensions (oh, yeah, those are really big), railroad worker pensions that evil Dick Nixon agreed to pay in perpetuity when the Amtrak deal went into effect and evil Warren commission JFK murder cover up scammer Gerald Ford agreed to pay when he made Conrail out of formerly private freight rail companies, and all the other ongoing obligations, is a much bigger number.

The school of business over at Wharton estimates it at $162.7 trillion. Which is 960 billion in 1792-1932 dollars, or a total of 48 billion ounces of gold, roughly 47.6 billion more ounces of gold than the nationalist socialist tyranny in the District of Corruption has in its vaults.

Now you know why there has been no audit of the gold “in” Fort Knox. Not to mention the “deep storage” shenanigans on the actual books of the asset records of the gold in inventory, about which we can talk in the comments if you wish.

Millionaire

“Could we have kippers for breakfast, mummy dear, mummy dear? They gotta have ‘em in Texas. ‘Cause everyone’s a millionaire,” sang the British rock group Supertramp about fifty years ago in their song, “Breakfast in America,” which is the title track on their album of the same name. By the way, kippers are a tasty breakfast food.

You may have seen a movie that came out in the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, or in the years since 1971. In it someone may have said something about “a millionaire” as if they were talking about a pillar of society who had reached a staggering level of wealth. You might well wonder, today, why that would seem so remarkable. Let’s have a look at what it meant, and how that has been deliberately, purposely degraded by evil mass murdering demon worshippers like Frankie Roosevelt, Dick Nixon, and every Feral Reserveless scammer since 1913.

How much gold could you buy for a million dollars in 1792 to 1932? 50,000 ounces. Today you could sell 50,000 ounces of gold for $170,600,000.

How much gold from 1944 to 1971? 28,571.43 ounces. Today you could sell 28,571.43 ounces of gold for $97,485,719.16.

How much gold today? 295.07 ounces sells for $1 million.

This last figure is 0.59% of the figure that worked from shortly after the adoption of the constitution up until evil Frankie Roosevelt began wrecking everything to hurt as many people as possible. Or, put another way, if someone in your family put aside $1 in 1932 it would, today, buy less than six-tenths of a cent would have bought back then.

The purpose of monetary inflation is to ruin your family. That was the purpose of Woody Wilson and the evil machinations of the freemasons and British-empire-enthusiastic villains who adopted the Federal Reserve act and the income tax in 1913. That was the purpose of Frankie Roosevelt in 1932. That was the purpose of Tricky Dick Nixon in 1971. That is the purpose of everyone in office in the District of Corruption and in all the offices of the Feral Reserveless scam today. They are all evil, violent, criminal, and terrible.

However much you want to End the Fed, you don’t want it enough.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.