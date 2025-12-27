“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? So, every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit. A healthy tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a diseased tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus you will recognize them by their fruits.” ~ Jesus, Matthew 7: 15-20

Do you expect the people in power to do good things? Why?

What conceivable basis do you have for any such expectation?

You know that there are people at the highest levels in the District of Corruption who rape children. The records are still being released. Just this week it was announced by the evil men and women of the department of injustice that they have found another million pages of “Epstein” files that they have to go through, pretend to redact, and release in order to be in compliance with current law. (Many of the files aren’t really redacted, since the text can be selected in order to read it. Some people aren’t very good with tech.) They already have hundreds of thousands of pages of evidence against the criminals that were purchasing sexual favours from the sex slave children procured for them by Epstein and Maxwell, but only the procurers have been convicted. Pam Bondi will never, ever seek the arrest of any of the criminals implicated in the Epstein files. Nor will she ever arrest any of the committee that lied about the “January 6” peacefully assembled Americans seeking redress of their grievances. Nobody in power is willing to challenge the culpable and vile men and women who have held power because they know they themselves are also culpable and vile.

You know that the District of Corruption has many corrupt people. They have control over $7.3 trillion in current year spending and tens of trillions of dollars of spending for identifiable future years. You know that they are bribed. You know that Nancy Pelosi and many other multi-millionaires in congress got that way by nefarious means. More than half of congress are millionaires, which is a clever trick for people with an average salary of $174,000 a year. Of course, they have exempted themselves from things you are required to pay, such as federal insurance contributions (FICA) and many sorts of taxes. They don’t even pay for postage, which used to be more of a thing when people still knew what a first class letter looked like.

You know that a politician is lying because their lips are moving, or their fingers are typing. You know that a bureau rat is lying if their lips move or their fingers type. None of the agencies that exist have been kept within the letter of the limits of power listed in the constitution. The dollar used to have a defined value so that $20 would buy an ounce of gold. Today it takes over $4,530. It hasn’t been stable since 1971 and that was at the inflated rate set by FDR in 1933. Every state makes things other than gold and silver coins tender in payment of debt.

The Feral Reserveless scam lies about inflation, lies about unemployment, lies about how much money they are shovelling into the maw of the big banks, lies about “foaming the runway” to save all the banks while preferentially helping their buddies in the biggest banks. The people who pretend to regulate businesses are all captured. The FDA lies about every poison they allow to be sold. The EPA lies about every super fund site, about every source of pollution, about what they do with the data about how your appliances use power, and everything else they say. Every bureau rat in every agency lies. Every inspection of every business is a shake down.

But it is worse than that. Every health bureau rat in every county shakes down every store selling food. Every liquor agency bureau rat shakes down every bar and every convenience store. Every fire marshall shakes down every business that has to get an “occupancy” certification. Every hunter is free to hunt in God’s world but states lie and demand a licence fee. Every fisher is free to fish for God’s bounty but states lie and demand a licence fee. Every property tax is theft. Every other tax is theft. Every thing was created by God and belongs to God and nothing belongs to Caesar.

Were you expecting to get good results from liars, thieves, rapists, and murderers? Why?

Your choices

God did not put the demon worshippers in power. Nowhere in God’s scriptures does it tell you to vote. Never have you had the opportunity to vote for good, only for the lesser of various evils. So what did you think you were going to get?

You have a king. Jesus Christ is king. The man who delivered a speech from somewhere in London isn’t king: he’s an usurper. His predecessors were usurpers. All of the Europeans who claim royal titles and all of those who claim “aristocratic” titles are no better than your neighbours. In most cases they are much, much worse. Aristocrats have always refused to love their neighbours as themselves. They sneer at commoners and lie to commoners and cheat commoners and they always have. They believe themselves spurred and booted to have their servants saddle the rest of us. They always want to whip and rape and murder because all aristocrats are evil. They should not accept titles of “nobility” that have no nobility. They are ignoble. So why do you want to be governed by them? Why do you expect a parliament of whores and clowns to do a good job telling you how to live?

None of these people have your best interests in mind. They never did. So why do you obey them?

Is it scriptural to obey evil men and disobey God? No, it is not. Quite the opposite. The apostles confronted this matter. In the book of the Acts of the Apostles, they said “We must obey God and not men.” You should hear their words and do them.

