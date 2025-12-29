“This association is a bright spot that strikes the eye, as it looks back across the long, dark abyss of ages past, and we welcome it the more gladly because the bond that held this League together was neither force nor fear, but free will and clear insight into the advantages and necessity of mutual help.” ~ Heritage History of the Hanseatic League, Anno Domini 2025

Recently there was an interesting video which seemed worth a look. As is often the case, I cranked it up to 1.5 times normal speed. It told of mysterious large well-finished underground structures in Stockholm, Nyen, Edinburgh, Quebec city, Naples, and Vienna. The show advanced the theory that these places were all built by the mysterious craftsmen of Tartaria. All of them were allegedly damaged or flooded or inundated with mud, roughly 1696 to 1726, dug out, and then filled in, often with cement or concrete. Adding to the mystery, engineers in the 1870 to 1920 period made off with as salvage or deliberately destroyed large mechanical systems made with advanced metallurgy for unknown purposes. The show narrator indicated surprise that large structures with significant drainage or ventilation features had been built in all these places many centuries prior to when these underground structures were rediscovered and filled in.

Naturally I was waiting to hear some mention of the wealthy craft guilds of the Hanseatic cities in the Baltic. The term never came up. No, the mystery must always be solved by referring to Tartaria, showing maps of nomadic tribal principalities, and asserting that not only were there no historical records but no one even claimed to have built these places. It is one of the more dishonest and unusual of the variety pack of deceptive narratives that permeate contemporary culture. But, hey, at least they didn’t insist that all these human structures had been built by visiting space aliens.

Merchants

There is an olde English word mearc which comes out of the ancestral language Indo European root merg. As with many things in traditional English culture, mearc has a number of meanings which you can ascertain through context. These include boundary, sign, limit, mark and those words branch as well. For example, mark may refer to a unit of currency or a bit of ink on paper or a rune on stone. Given the effort involved in setting up a stone and slamming a chisel into it to “mark” it you would want some good reason to go to the trouble. Merchants did. Often.

You see, culture arises out of trade and commerce. Free markets do a whole bunch of really important things, and several of these cannot be done any other way. Your mass murdering demon worshipping tech bros want to pretend that they can find market clearing prices, but they cannot. There is no capability involved in the number of arithmetic operations that can be performed in a nanosecond that generates any ability to find market clearing prices. Only free human beings buying and selling in the absence of regulatory impositions, taxes, and demands from bullies are able to actually find out how much to produce, how much to sell, and what prices will clear the market so merchants can come back the next day and do the same sorts of things all over again.

Aristo rats don’t like work. So gentlemen who fell on hard times would become bandits. Or they would be hired as mercenaries by the Hanseatic league communities to accompany a flotilla of merchant ships. Notice the mearc in mercenary? It is the same in “merc” which is what some of the soldiers of fortune call themselves.

Aristo rats don’t like competition. So when they have power they want to forbid other people from keeping and bearing arms. It is petty, it is mean-spirited, it is ugly, and it might seem baffling how people who otherwise seem kinda clever are willing to buy into the idiocy of being disarmed. It might, until you have some experiences of really smart people doing really stupid things. (Good judgement comes from experience. Experience, a wise man once wrote, comes of having poor judgement.)

What made the Baltic sea a bountiful place wasn’t the weather, which can be nasty, nor was it the native peoples, who were violent and unpleasant much as other people everywhere. The Baltic has lots of ports with deep harbours. Its waters are fed by many rivers that carry vessels in all directions. Its winds will drive sailing vessels upstream on some of those rivers. The plentiful rain and snowfall feeds vast forests that made it easy to craft from soft fast growing trees and hard slow growing ones. Amazing amounts of fish, sea mammals, ambergris, and amber found all through the region. Even before coal was harvested to drive steam engines and advance the depths of these mines, there were people pulling copper, tin, silver, gold, iron, and many other metals out of the ground of those mountains that fed those rivers that fed the Baltic.

One of the key advantages of those people who roamed the Baltic was the lack of oppressive empires. The disgusting demon worshipping Romans and the evil ugly Persians and the awful vile Mongols and the Mughals and the other imperial sorts were mostly found far away. Second raters like the Spanish, Portuguese, Venetians, and Burgundians were focused on territorial expansion around the Mediterranean. So the Baltic had pirates, Vikings, and merchants. The merchants were heavily armed and their flotillas as well. Why? I did mention pirates and Vikings.

Thus the development of many technologies, the building of many communities, the paying of master craftsmen, the trade and commerce, the advances in shipwright tech, and ultimately the development of low cost printing are some of the things that arose out of the free and Hanse cities of far northern Europe. It was profitable to figure out how to do things better. Having profits meant having the ability to care for neighbours, build houses of worship, support artistic expression, and encourage learning.

Merchants make the world better. Communists hate them and want to steal from them. Socialists hate them and want to enslave them. Bureau rats wreck the things built by merchants. Aristo rats hate them and want to enslave them, which is how funds for socialism and communism projects have been arranged. Empires come and go but merchant trading houses last for many generations and morph into all manner of enterprises.

High cross

You wuz robbed. You used to have a culture. It was undermined, attacked, mocked, and destroyed.

Once there were really useful traditions. On market days in villages all over Christendom when the merchants were offering goods someone would put a cross up high where it could be seen from the countryside all around. The high cross meant the market was open.

Look, you’ve been robbed again and again, for generations. Did you know that the people who robbed the American troops during the revolutionary war 1775 to 1783 were very unpopular? The evil men in congress printed paper money. They called it “the continental” after the name of their congress (the continental congress). They put the words “mind your business” on the paper, along with some other text and numbers. Then they had printers make a vast number of these.

Returning to ports like Boston, Philadelphia, and New York, sailors who had been serving on the navy ships of the American military fighting the last sea battles alongside the ships of their allies in distant oceans near the shores of India in 1785 found something intriguing waiting for them ashore. Cheap sacks stuffed with paper money were stacked up on the piers and in warehouses. It seemed that being at sea for years was finally going to pay off. But appearances were deceiving. For the money wouldn’t buy what sailors want when they come ashore: good food, strong drink, and the company of women. “Not worth a continental” became the traditional phrase. The sailors marched down the streets of those port cities wearing the paper money sewn and pinned all over their clothes to protest for redress of their grievances.

So, in 1792, a slightly different and more thoroughly corrupt congress, having seen how chastened men might appear to behave, put together an act to give some lasting value for the new currency. Those Baltic sea people had “thalers” which were somewhat less than an ounce of silver mashed with some marks by a guy with a big hammer. The Spanish had liked the whole idea and put hammers in the hands of lots of men in places all over central and south America. So Americans who eschewed the robbery of the filthy continental fiat money scam used “Spanish milled dollars.”

The marks the Spanish put on the silver pieces included two columns, representing the pillars of Hercules, and a bit of scroll bearing the words “plus ultra.” You see, Spain is found north of the African continent and has long had one of those two pillars. Originally their “royal” family motto was “ne plus ultra” meaning “no more beyond” but that became absurd as those imperialist conquistadores went over the ocean to steal a whole bunch of silver, some gold, and enslave vast numbers of locals all around the Caribbean sea.

Your dollar sign is what remained of those two pillars and that bit of cloth scroll with those words after all the rest of the “marks” had worn away. The congress had some guys weigh a bunch of Spanish milled dollars. The average of a number of dollars then in ordinary circulation was 371.25 grains of silver. So that’s one of the three definitions of a United States dollar found in that 1792 mint act. Another refers to a certain number of penny weights of copper. A third is one-twentieth of an ounce of fine gold. Yes, the fools in congress were idiotic enough to deliberately foist a tri-metallic money scheme on the people.

As a result of their buffoonery, Americans were constantly faced with coin shortages. You see, only a free market can find a market clearing price. Copper has a market clearing price, and when it was other than the rate set by the 1792 mint act, there was either an excess of copper coins or a deficit of them. Same for silver. Same for gold. Congress critters do a lot of evil. Arguably they did this bit of nastiness out of lack of understanding, but in the continuing presence of bad results, you ought to wonder if mistakes were not made. Sometimes incompetence is only a guise that malice wears.

When I say “you wuz robbed” I am also referring to the robbery of the Feral Reserveless scammers who are the most dishonourable, ugly, malicious, hateful, vile, disgusting, overweight, obscene men and women in America. See it used to cost $20 to buy an ounce of gold, all the way up to 1932. Then a mass murdering demon worshipper named Frankie Roosevelt changed the exchange rate to $35 per ounce. A while later, an evil mass murderer Dick Nixon gave up on having a fixed exchange rate. Now the amount of gold you could buy for half a cent in 1932 is all you get for an entire dollar. Put another way, it costs over $4,517 to buy an ounce of gold. You. Wuz. Robbed.

What are marches?

Once there were traditional books that “everyone” read. When I went to Columbia university in the city of New York, there was a core curriculum. Part of its claim to fame was that for about a century, every graduate of Columbia college had read every book in the syllabus of Literature Humanities and in the syllabus of Contemporary Civilisation. Until the evil communists got their grubby hands on things a few years ago, those books had been the same year after year. Your culture has not fallen, it has been deliberately destroyed. Your culture was Christendom. Communists hate Jesus Christ because they worship evil.

So it is no surprise that you don’t know what marches are. You may think to yourself, well, John Philip Sousa, right? The guy who wrote music compositions called marches and collaborated with the inventor of the sousaphone to make a big bass brass sound.

But marches is a word with other meanings. It also refers to boundaries or border lands. Right now there is a traditional activity going on in a traditional borderland. The word “ukraine” refers to border land and the “war in the ukraine” is a war on the marches, on the boundaries between places, particularly Russia and the conglomerate and ideologically barren tyranny of Volodomyr Zelensky.

People in military bands play songs called marches which provide a beat for helping military people march in parade formations through market places and out to the marches where they find martial glory making war. War in Roman culture was named for the planet Mars because if you look, it has a reddish, bloody aspect up there in the sky. Merg shows up in a lot of these words.

There is another way. If you don’t want armies marching through the marches, you should encourage free trade. At some cocktail party somewhere in France, author Frederic Bastiat was heard to say, “When goods don't cross borders, soldiers will.”

Marches are the areas around borders. Borderers are the guys who make trouble in those areas. Merchants go to the marches because that’s where they can find good deals on stuff, where they can bring things from one jurisdiction into another, and where they can arbitrage the differences between cultures and legal systems.

Stadtluft

There is an old saying in German, Stadtluft macht frei nach Jahr und Tag. You might translate it “city air makes you free after a year and a day.” To be clear, the air in cities is often quite distinctive from the air out in the countryside. City environments are identifiable from tens of thousands of years ago. Typically cities are known for walled structures, including permanent homes, and for store houses of grain. There are long periods of ancient history during which homes and granaries were built without any indication of armouries.

People and animals would live in cities. Sanitation was not always good. Breezes that would blow bad smells away out in the meadows and forests would be stilled by the complex layout of crowded streets within the protective stone walls of the fortified town. It stank. But, if you were a serf, tied to the land, and you stayed in city air for a year and a day, you were free. Of course, getting in through the gate may have involved paying a fee to the gatekeeper. The receipt paper for that payment would be dated, so there was a simple method for proving your tenure in town.

No, the air wasn’t good. But it did have the possibility of changing the nature of those serfs who were able to stay away from where they had been enslaved by nasty aristo rats.

What might have motivated the men in 1700 to dig out those underground structures discussed in the aforementioned video? Well, tunnels, hidden passages, clever mechanisms for doorways, in sum: smuggling.

You see the things that infest cities include people who want to be paid just for being there. Bureau rats, tax collectors, aristo rats, politicians, but I repeat myself. Merchants have traditionally been opposed to all these things. Prohibited goods? No such thing. Contraband just means someone wants to impose on everyone else. So merchants had those master craftsmen make tunnels, warehouses, secret entrances, passages, and helped get goods in, helped serfs make their way into town, and did their part to end slavery.

A great many people are ignorant of history. A great many people are ignorant of technology. Many people have gotten many things but have neglected to get understanding. Some of you may want to work on that. Or, you know, maybe push out a bunch of videos and essays and show up to interview shows promoting all kinds of wild theories about Tartaria and other matters. Maybe it seems like nice work, if you can get it. Like many forms of sleazy enterprise, you can get it if you try.

