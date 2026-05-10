“On our world, I said, there is much talk of persons - and little of men and women - and the men are taught that they must not be men and the women are taught that they must not be women.” ~ John Norman, Nomads of Gor, Anno Domini 1969

I am not a person. A person is neuter. A person might be either male or female.

I am a man. A man has gender. A man is male. A woman is female.

“So God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him;

male and female He created them.” ~ Genesis 1: 27

Men should be men

It ought not be controversial. It ought to be clear. A man should be a man.

A man should be masculine. A man should be strong, virile, powerful, wise, guiding, good, capable, understanding, honest, virtuous, brave. Men should be capable of being shepherds and of being husbands - to husband those which God places with him to be cared for. Men should be capable of leadership, of commanding other men.

Men should not be cowardly, snivelling, weak, tedious, foolish, false, evil, bad.

Women should be women

It ought not be controversial. It ought to be clear. A woman should be a woman.

A woman should be feminine. A woman should be kind, fertile, wise, motherly, guiding, good, capable, strong, understanding, honest, virtuous, brave. Women should be capable of being nurturers and care for those which God places with her to be cared for. Women should be capable of leadership, of commanding other women.

Women should not be cowardly, snivelling, weak, tedious, foolish, false, evil, bad.

Men are not women

It ought not be controversial. It ought to be clear. A man is not a woman. A woman is not a man.

We are different. We are made differently. We have different types of bone structure, especially at the pelvis which must, necessarily be wider for a woman in order for her to be able to give birth. We have different glands, different hormones, different capacities. Women ovulate, women menstruate, women give birth, women nurse. Men inseminate, men dominate, men husband, men guard.

It is possible to mutilate men, women, and children. Mutilation doesn’t change your chromosomes. If you have any Y chromosome, you are not a woman. If you have a Y chromosome, you are some sort of man. Mutilation won’t cause a man to ovulate, menstruate, give birth, or lactate. No amount of pretending otherwise causes these things to happen. Mutilating men, women, and children isn’t a good thing. It is especially pernicious if it is done through guile, by misleading, through confusion, by coercion, through corruption, or by force. God makes men and women what they are.

You should stop pretending that you know better than God what is best. If you are a man it is well to be the best man you can be. If you are a woman it is well to be the best woman you can be. It is foolish, insincere, and mistaken at best, wrong, prideful, and evil at worst to mutilate yourself or have yourself mutilated to pretend to be something you are not.

Men and women make children

There are people who have sincere reasons for remaining chaste. Monks. Nuns. Some priests. Some athletes. There are people who seek to perform certain functions that are worthy which they believe are more important than reproducing. There is nothing inherently wrong with choosing chastity.

There are people who have sincere reasons for procreation. Mothers. Fathers. Reproduction is a worthy goal. Having children is a good thing. Raising children is good. Caring for children is good. Protecting children from harm is good.

Today is called “mothers’ day” in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, India, Mexico, Philippines, and much of Europe and South America. For various reasons, other cultures have chosen different days to honour mothers. In the UK and Ireland mothering Sunday is in March. In Egypt and some other Middle Eastern countries the first day of spring or the vernal equinox is identified with mothers, presumably because of the fertility associated with that season. Norway has it the second Sunday of February. Thailand on the 12th of August the birthday of their Sirikit called “mother of Thailand” who passed away in 2016. Russia celebrates mothers on the last Sunday of November. Indonesia on the 22nd of December. There are other countries where mothers are honoured. If yours isn’t named in this paragraph, feel free to add a comment to say more about your traditions in this respect.

Men do not get children on other men. Women do not get children on other women. The conception of children is a sexual function and it necessarily and biologically involves one of each gender. These are facts. They are not controversial. They are not negotiable. You don’t have to agree. Truth persists whether you agree with it or not.

Demons hate God

You may have seen a statue of one or another. A demon with breasts and phallus, appearing to have both male and female features, perhaps with the head of a goat or a bull, perhaps having children at its knees. This appearance is meant to mock God’s greatest creation, mankind. It is meant to illustrate hatred of God. There is a reason that next month is “priDEMONth” and you should reflect on that matter.

You have choices. You actually have free will, no matter what the pre-destination people sell you. You have free will, no matter what the mechanistic scientistic atheists claim. You get to choose.

You get to choose whether you are going to be of the form you were born. You get to choose whether you worship God or not. You get to choose whether you obey demons or cast them out. You get to choose whether you honour your mother and father.

Even if you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice. So you may as well be the author of your own destiny and choose for yourself.

You have been lied to for generations

You have been told many lies. You have been told that you must be afraid. You have been told that you must obey those in power. You have been told to trust the men and women in power even as they do things to show you that they cannot be trusted.

Many of the lies you have been told were supported by hiding important information from you. Many of the things you were told are safe are in fact harmful. Many of the things you’ve been encouraged or compelled to do are harmful. You have been led into servitude out of ignorance.

In order to become free you must first free your mind. You, and you alone, can shed the chains of mental servitude. None but ourselves, sang Bob Marley, can free our minds. Have no fear of atomic energy, because none of them can stop the time. Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery.

Jesus tells us that everything hidden will be revealed. Every word whispered in an ear will be shouted from the rooftops. Why? Because Jesus wants you to be free, wants you to be happy, wants you to free yourself. Jesus loves you.

We live in a time of great changes. Those who have power only want to keep their power and gain more power. They don’t want you to be free. They want you to be afraid. They want you, in your fear, to take the poison jabs, accept the central bank digital slavery payments, take the mark of their beastly system, don your chains, smile at the sky. They don’t want you to be happy, but they want you to seem happy so that the other slaves will try harder to seem happy. They especially want you to own nothing and have no privacy.

God has given you different instructions. God says be not afraid. God says be not dismayed. God says fear not. God says these things hundreds of times in Scripture. Far more than three hundred sixty-five times those ideas are stated again and again. God says fear not for God is with you. God is with us to save us.

Jesus came so that you would have life, and have it more abundantly.

Today is a good day to honour your mother and to honour your father. Celebrate.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.