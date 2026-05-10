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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
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Thank you for this article. I appreciate you.

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1 reply by Jim Davidson
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SaHiB
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"Person" is feminine, "parson" is masculine. English genders are masculine, feminine, and neuter. Sexes are male and female. For most species, males have a 'Y' chromosome. Females do not. </pedantry>

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