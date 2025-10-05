“If all the seven stones were laid out before me now, I should shut my eyes and put my hands in my pockets.” ~ J.R.R. Tolkien, The Two Towers, Anno Domini 1954

You want to build things. You want to establish a legacy for your family. You want to be free. You want people around you to be free. You may have ambition to create a freedom community. Or, perhaps, you are a part of an existing sovereignty, a tribe or band or clan group that has territory and seeks to run its own affairs.

You need to keep your communications private. It isn’t wise to tell people who hate you, want to murder billions of people and enslave the survivors, what you are planning. If you aren’t able to plan privately and communicate your plans privately, you should not be surprised if your plans go awry.

You need to keep your data secure. That means not sharing everything you know with the proprietary software systems that have been trying to “own” the desktop and “own” the cloud. Microsoft Amazon Google Meta Apple (magma) are not the friends of freedom. There is abundant evidence that information moves from your computer systems to theirs when you upload or download their software, your files, and your work. You should not trust them. If your data is not already encrypted when it leaves your control, you should not expect it to be encrypted in transit, nor at their destination systems. You should look for them in the lists of contractor companies that are paid by the entities in the District of Corruption. You should expect that anything they know about you is known to all those agencies.

You cannot build a freedom community using only a Gmail address. You should not build a proprietary business plan using Microsoft software and operating systems. You cannot protect yourself and your family without tools for self-defence, without a secure perimeter.

Would you expect to be safe from crime if you don’t keep and bear arms? Of course not. You aren’t safe expecting anyone else to dial 911, and if you dial it you know to expect minutes or hours of delay when seconds count. Would you expect to be safe from trespassers without a fence around your yard, without any security cameras, without any local culture of respecting private property, without any weapons at home, without a dog or goose to guard your place? You would not be wise to have such an expectation.

So why do you think the software you use doesn’t matter? Open source software has been around since Richard Stallman started the free software movement in 1983. Open source operating systems are better than anything offered by Google, Apple, or Microsoft. LibreOffice, also known as Open Office, uses the same file formats as Microsoft Office and provides effective interoperability with people who insist on being slaves to the proprietary brands.

Why do you think the phone you use is secure? Very likely it is not. There is an open source choice, Ubuntu Touch, which can be set up to be more secure than most instances of Android and much more secure than the Apple phone software based on user experiences. Android itself is open source, but most phones do not come with it properly installed and many current phones don’t let you make important modifications. Graphene, which is based on Android, is secure and hardened, and arguably much better than a “Google phone” version of Android.

If you want to build for the future you need to keep your perimeter secure. You need to have situational awareness. Your freedom and prosperity are not guaranteed. They certainly won’t be provided by the aristocrats who want to hurt you and your family. You need communications privacy and data security. The future you secure may be your own.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.