“…you shall love your neighbor as yourself: I am the Lord.”

~Leviticus 19: 18

In my last essay, on Pre-crime, I mentioned your obligations to keep the commandments of Jesus. Those are primarily to love God, love yourself, and love your neighbour. You are especially obligated to these commandments if you call yourself Christian. If you believe you have communion with other believers and followers of the teachings of Jesus, then hear the words and do them.

Suppose you are not a believer? I believe you should choose to learn more. Jesus is the truth, the life, and the way. None come to the Father except through Jesus Christ. If you seek eternal salvation, if you would spend eternity in heaven, you should learn about the price Jesus paid in purchasing for us the rewards of eternal salvation. You should be grateful. If you believe, you may be baptised. I also believe that Mother Mary suffered for the sake of bringing Jesus into this world, seven sorrows during her life. I believe that Eve sinned by disobeying God and led Adam to sin, and that Adam sinned. Therefore it was God’s plan to send a woman and a man to live their lives in perfect obedience, as did Mary and as did Jesus, so that the sin of disobedience would be expiated.

My beliefs do not require that you believe as I believe. But my beliefs encourage me to share the gospel with you and with “every creature,” according to the great commission. It is among the purposes of the Holy Order of Three White Roses to translate the gospels into every language and carry the gospels to the farthest stars.

God Lives

I am frequently reminded by friends who seem to assert that no truth is found outside the Bible that God lives. Yes, the Bible is God’s book and the things written in the Bible are true. But if you look around you, you may have noticed that there are true things that are not written in the Bible. These true things are also known to God. For example, the molecule we call water, when all impurities are strained away, is two atoms of hydrogen and one of oxygen. I don’t believe you’ll find a description of H20 in the Bible, but it is among the true things that we know. God knew that we would have chemistry books when we needed them.

I don’t believe that God wants us to burn books or destroy libraries. Far from it. After the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, many monks were inspired to carry libraries to the far reaches of the Roman empire. Many books that were not preserved by the Romans were kept safe for future generations in other lands, including the lands of what became the Islamic Caliphate. Although the current crop of extremists seem to be against all other cultures near Islam and are known for smashing artefacts and destroying written works, it doesn’t have to be that way. The historical fact of the Houses of Wisdom in Baghdad, destroyed by the Mongol invaders in Anno Domini 1258 is evidence of this statement. God has asked the Holy Order of Three White Roses to preserve knowledge about how to do things, technologies spiritual, material, and emotional, in archives, for millennia.

God lives. God loves you. God wants you to be happy, forever, in heaven. God wants you to occupy this world, and this universe. God created bounty for you. It’s a big universe, and there are people like you out in it.

The environmentalist extremists are funded by the freemasons and other demon worshippers. They hate God. They hate you, because you and humanity generally are God’s greatest creation. They will tell you that you don’t belong on Earth, that you are destroying Earth by exhaling carbon dioxide, and they will tell you that you must pay carbon taxes and have a zero emission footprint, while they fly their private jets to fancy resorts and eat the finest foods. They are hypocrites, they have been attacking God’s church - the body of all the believers in the teachings of Jesus - and they are going to be stopped. A great chastisement is coming.

The men who wanted to be left alone are also bringing a reckoning. They are tired of being ordered about by abominations and they will not watch their families raped and their lands destroyed. This reckoning is also close at hand.

You should be aware of a series of messages from Mother Mary and from Jesus Christ. You can read them in their entirety, except for the message due to be published tomorrow, at this Life Site News page. Here is an excerpt from the message of Mother Mary:

From My Sanctuary I send you My Love and My Consolation, and once more I tell you to look at My Son and to do everything that He tells you to do. He is the living Word of the Father, His Love made flesh for you. Children, the battle looms and you are asleep. I come to awake you; as a good Mother who, being vigilant and keeping watch over Her children, and seeing the increasing danger, shakes her children so that they may not perish without fighting. Children, these are the times announced from of old, in which the thrice cursed serpent will poison many, and meddle in what is Ours, and will rise to confuse the nations with his puppets, his servants, to destroy all that is of God and to take His place and sovereignty. His longing to be adored and his hatred for God have motivated him to prepare for centuries what is now being unveiled before your eyes. I have come to you, children, time and time again, year after year, to warn you, to call you to the battle, to give you weapons with which to fight and defeat Satan’s works. But how few of you have listened to Me. How few of you have understood Me and placed yourselves at My disposal in order for Me to form My luminous army. How few, children. How few.

There is more, and again, I encourage you to read the entire message, as you will find within it many reasons for hope and optimism.

Here is an excerpt from the recent message of Jesus.

I speak to you from this Throne of Mine, this little hill in which I will show My Power and My Love. Look at My Cross, children. What do you see? My absolute Obedience. My total abandonment. The living Testimony given to the Words and to the Will of My Father. The Seal with My Blood over the Eternal Truth, unchangeable and ever fruitful. The fulfilment of the entrusted Mission for the good of humanity and all that has come forth from the Heart of the Father. The Perfect cooperation with the Plan of the Father – the Plan of Mercy, Plan of Grace, Plan of Restitution and Vindication. Look again. What do you see? My pierced hands, feet, and side. The pain that is offered – the complete Offering of body, soul, and spirit – that is consumed to the last step, the last drop, the last effort, to be faithful to the Will of the Father. The COMPLETE Offering. The Offering to which you unite your sorrows, sufferings and efforts. The great Offering that bears continuous fruit, and that now reaches its fullness. Everything, children, is prepared in Faith, in Obedience, in Humility, and in Pain. I have given you an example with My life. WITH MY LIFE AND WITH MY DEATH AND WITH MY RESURRECTION. Follow Me. Follow Me in this tremendous Hour, when – as in that Friday in which all of the powers of the devil united to torment Me and put Me to death – they now come together once more to torment and put My Church, My Mystical Body, to death; and thus give death to all that belongs to God. Satan has never ceased longing to be adored. And what you see now is his plan to supplant God in everything. I let him show his plan, uncover his servants and his machinations, so that you can see them. So that you can realize who he is and where he has infiltrated himself. Children, he has infiltrated EVERYTHING. And he thinks that he will have dominion over all. And I must let him continue to believe thus, while I gather My army to destroy his works at the appointed Hour. This is the Hour, children. I call you to My army. I speak to you and I will speak to you, do not reject My Voice. My Voice will thunder and will resound, and will destroy every work of Satan. Open your eyes and your ears to these words of Mine. Your God speaks to you. He speaks to you from His Throne in Heaven, He speaks to call you and awake you. He speaks to console your pain of feeling abandoned. YOUR GOD SPEAKS TO YOU. Listen to Me, children. Listen to Me.

There is more on this page, as well. I invite you to read these messages with an open mind and an open heart. These are messages to prepare you for what will soon happen. Be of good cheer. God loves you.

God Chooses

I have written extensively in this Substack on your sovereignty, your freedom, freeing the slaves, ending the slavery industrial complex, and the future we choose. I invite you to look at those posts if you wish. The future we choose should be especially easy to find because it is the pinned post of this ‘stack.

Now I want to point out to you something you should understand. You have free will because God created you with free will. God created you with free will because God has free will, therefore you are created in God’s image. You are free to choose to believe, to not believe, to do what you think best.

God also chooses. So you might not like the newcomers to North America. You don’t get to choose whether people from far away come to the Darien gap in Panama. You don’t get to choose whether they make their way north, either. You should be aware that God has chosen this area and is in the process of placing His mark on it with a series of eclipses:

The letter A in English is made in the same way that the ancient Hebrew letter “aleph” was made four thousand years ago. The capital letter “alpha” in Greek is shaped the same way: A. In the Bible, God explains, “Behold, I am coming soon, bringing my recompense with me, to repay each one for what he has done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end.”

This is not the end, these are not the end times. This time is a time for a chastisement, which is near at hand. This time is a time of a new beginning, thus the letter Alpha above.

Your Culture Is Your Choices

You don’t get to say what people come to America. Your government has a constitution that supposedly “limits” its powers. Guess what, the people who wrote that document, some of the most intelligent people in the world at the time, didn’t write the word “border” anywhere in that document. They didn’t include the word immigration. They didn’t include the word immigrant. Many of the authors of the constitution were plantation owners who, at the time the constitution was written, were involved in buying slaves for their plantations. Many of those slaves were still being imported on slave ships.

The people who brought my ancestors here from Scotland didn’t ask us our preferences. My family fought against the Hanoverian usurpation that fouled the British isles with the stench of Satan. Our side lost. We were cleared off our lands near Inverness. We were transported for life to North America. So don’t tell me that my family is “privileged.” We earned what we built here.

Do you want a culture that values building and earning and creativity and entrepreneurship? Then build it.

Do you want a culture where English is spoken? Then speak English.

Do you want a culture that has “be fruitful and multiply” as a central virtue? Then be fruitful and multiply.

Do you want a culture that values beauty, love, freedom, and accomplishment? Then value those things in whomever is there with you.

Do you want to be a bigot and hate people who have different looks, or ways, or opinions? You can try it, but I don’t think you’re going to get very far. God is love. God created all these souls. God created all these bodies. Out there in the galaxy there are beings with very different ways and very different looks and they are going to have an opinion about their choices that is not going to be like your views. Get used to it.

Prosperous People Don’t Reproduce

It’s a fact. Look at the countries with the most prosperous people, the highest per capita incomes. They have fewer children. They are almost entirely going out of the business of being people. Their reproduction rates are below replacement. I’ll let you go look for the statistics and graphs, it’ll help you accept it.

People in poorer countries may have children because they have uncertainty. Some children will die in childhood, some as youths, some as young adults. So if you have many children, some will live long enough to care for you in your old age. You might think that “more advanced” countries having socialist insecurity and other policies to pretend to care for the elderly are able to afford to have fewer children. But those are lies you are telling yourself. The bureau rats and corrupt politicians do not care, they don’t love your neighbour for you, and you are lying if you say that by paying your taxes you are doing enough for your neighbours. Nobody can care about it for you, wholesale. But they can grift and steal, if you let them. So stop letting them.

I went to the Lord in prayer today with this question. Prosperous people don’t reproduce. What can be done about this? The answer came right away:

Have more babies!

Doesn’t that sound like fun? I immediately smiled. “Point me at danger, Lord!” Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.