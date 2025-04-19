“We fight not to enslave, but to set a country free, and to make room upon the earth for honest men to live in.” ~ The Crisis, Thomas Paine, Anno Domini 1777

It happened 250 years ago today. A group of men had been summoned in the night. Riders from Boston carried the word that “the regulars are out.” British troops were determined to seize the weapons and stores of powder and ammunition the colonial people were keeping to defend their freedom. Men stood in line as the regulars approached, formed a battle line, and shots were fired. The colonial militia retired in good order toward Concord bridge. There they confronted and defeated the invaders, then chased them back toward Boston, killing many. The American revolutionary war began this day in AD 1775 and continued until it was settled, more or less, by the treaty of Paris in 1783. During the years between 1775 and 1783, it became the second global war involving most of the empires of Europe, fighting in India, battles on or near most continents, troops from many countries.

That war was not the beginning of the fight for freedom, nor was it the end. The war has in many ways been going on here on Earth for two hundred thousand years. The war continues.

Palmer raids

In seeking to lay ground work for building up an interglobal and eventually an interstellar culture of freedom I have been at pains to go over the events since the usurper from the house of Hannover took power in London in AD 1714. A century later the group that had fomented the French revolution with Rousseau’s socialist screed was orchestrating the defeat of Napoleon. Two centuries after seizing the throne in England, the Hannover family was busy setting the world on fire. One of the people they recruited for the work was mass murderer, racist, and demon worshipper Woodrow Wilson.

Wilson is responsible for a great many bad things including the income tax, the Feral Reserveless scam, Prohibition of alcohol, and the entry of American troops into Europe for the war effort on the Western front. One of the things Wilson wanted very much was an end to the dissent represented by individualist libertarians who were a key part of the American culture. Libertarians such as Lysander Spooner, Benjamin Tucker, Josiah Warren, and others, did not want to take over the state but to abandon it. They had inspired generations of Americans against tyranny. Wilson hatched a plan to have his attorney general round up those Americans and deport them.

Somewhere in excess of two thousand five hundred American citizens were among the thousands deported by Wilson’s administration for speaking against the endless encroachments that Wilson had been imposing on American liberty. You probably weren’t taught about the Palmer raids or the targetting of the anarchist part of the freedom community in your public school lessons. Wilson doesn’t come in for nearly as much criticism as he deserves, probably because the effete eastern intellectual establishment that he represented during his career at Princeton university is the same group of Tidewater tuckahoes and would be aristocrats who run the permanent bureaucracy that people like Wilson, Hoover, and Franklin Roosevelt set up.

Warsaw

Part of the purpose of today’s essay is to bring to mind some events from the past. One of these was begun on this day in 1943 by the people in Warsaw ghetto. They chose to fight against being deported to death camps by the Nazi military. They had only a few weapons available. After all, the German government had been against the idea of armed civilians for several hundred years. Nevertheless, knowing that their fates in the death camps were certain, a few hundred men and women fought to their deaths and tied up many thousands of German troops in the process.

Why did they fight? For some of them it was to help coordinate an escape from the ghetto and from the city through the sewer system. Eventually the German occupiers of Warsaw flooded the sewers, then pumped in diesel fuel and set them on fire. Nevertheless, thousands of those in the ghetto were able to escape. For others it was a desire to fight back against the evil vicious demon worshipping filth who had been making their lives miserable for so many years.

Radio City

There used to be a part of New York city known locally as “Radio City” or “Radio Row.” The entrepreneurs who were good with radio frequency systems ran their businesses from that part of town. Before there was a “Radio City music hall” the community was famous for entertainment, on air discussions, news programming, and all kinds of shows. Many playwrights and screen writers got their first jobs writing for radio plays which covered many popular topics and formats from mystery serials to children’s sing-along shows to love stories. Soap operas began not on television but on radio.

The internationalist socialists, by which I mean the communists, hated the freedom to express ideas that radio represented. In many ways radio was the Internet of its day from the first radio message in AD 1897 through the end of Prohibition in 1933. People would get on the radio and say things that they believed until 1920 when the outgoing Wilson administration began requiring a broadcast licence. All manner of excuses were given such as the scarcity of radio spectrum, but the real reason was clear: people were saying things those in power didn’t like, as we are now on the Interwebz. So requirements for licences, opportunities for complaints against licence holders, and identification (which we would now call doxxing) of those broadcasting were required. The state always hates freedom, always hates expressions of dissent, always wants to enforce conformity, and will kill you or deport you if you don’t obey.

Not much is left of the community of “Radio Row” because the Rockefeller family hated freedom and wanted the land for the World Trade Centre. So the governor of New York used eminent domain and other legal shenanigans to grab the entire district and erect his huge monuments to modern architecture. The two tallest towers and building 7 were all demolished in order to kill thousands of Americans at the beginning of this century.

Waco

Also on this day in 1993 there was a conflagration deliberately created by the fbi “hostage rescue team” at a church property near Waco, Texas. The tanks and armoured vehicles of the fbi ventilated the wood frame structure, collapsed the interior staircases by ramming the outside walls, then deliberately and purposely fired CS gas cannisters and pyrotechnics into the building to set it on fire. The Danforth commission would later lie and blame the victims.

Seven dozen Texans were deliberately burnt to death by Janet Reno, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and the fbi. They did so out of a desire to condemn people for dissent, for owning guns, and for separating themselves from society. They deliberately murdered the women and children who were hiding in the church vault by having military special forces put a demolition charge on the top of that concrete structure. Subsequent claims that they thought the leadership of the church group were in that vault were disproven by records indicating the continuous surveillance of the building during the so-called standoff.

Oklahoma City

Also on this day in AD 1995 the fbi and batfe blew up the Murrah Feral building in Oklahoma City after carefully putting most of the records from the Whitewater investigation and most of the documentary materials from the Waco massacre in the building. They also arranged to make sure that 168 people were killed, including three pregnant women and 19 children. They then orchestrated media coverage of the event, memory holed the reports from that morning of additional bombs strapped to support columns inside, and crafted a story about a lone bomber who became a team of three, then two, and after convicting the “domestic terrorists” tried to arrange for their execution. In the event the jury deadlocked on the death penalty for Terry Nichols but agreed to death for Timothy McVeigh.

It is called the worst instance of domestic terrorism. Naturally the state doesn’t count all the mass murders of Bonus Army veterans and other victims of state terror.

War on some terror

At the beginning of this century four planes were hijacked. One seems to have disappeared somewhere over the District of Corruption after which a missile was fired into the Pentagon. The hole created was not large enough for the airliner in question. Two planes are shown hitting the Twin Towers in New York, though some of the footage is very questionable. This occurred near the beginning of the 9th month of 2001.

Recently a volunteer firefighter and former congressman was interviewed by Tucker Carlson. A fire chief who had walked up 38 flights of stairs had entered the floor on which one of the planes had hit and said over the radio that there were some minor fires there which could be easily brought under control. Then the buildings were deliberately demolished by explosives. The so-called “911 commission” has been thoroughly criticised for covering up the actual perpetrators of the destruction of those buildings. Also a third building, building 7 of the World Trade Centre, was deliberately demolished although no plane had ever hit it.

These events in American aeroports (the hijacking of four planes) and in American cities (New York and the District of Corruption) were used to force through congress the USAPATRIOT act which had been drafted months previously. The fix was in.

As a result the USA feral gooferment has been fighting a war against some terror ever since. American troops were sent to Afghanistan although many reports indicated Osama bin Laden was living in Iran at the time. Many American troops were killed taking over the territory of Afghanistan previously held by the British empire, then by the Soviet empire, and now once again held by the Taliban government. Americans began to be subjected to close scrutiny at aeroports, were required to be scanned or wand raped or cavity searched, and were generally discouraged from travelling or speaking in public.

This past week James Bovard wrote an interesting essay about one of the people currently being deported by the Trump administration. Rather than summarise his essay, I will post this link to it.

Both the treatment of the “January 6” protestors in 2021 and the treatment of university protestors this year are examples of how dissent is being criminalised in America. Again. Still.

Fortitude

How should Americans respond? I would suggest fortitude.

Don’t give up your guns. Don’t give up freedom. Don’t expect to be free tomorrow.

The fight continues. You won’t be able to provide freedom to your selves and your posterity if you don’t survive.

In the 20th Century about 262 million people were murdered by their own governments. In the 21st Century a further 120 million have been murdered by their own governments. In addition there have been tens of millions of combat deaths since the beginning of 1901. The war for individual liberty continues.

The people who want to enslave mankind have been very open about their plans. Cecil Rhodes wrote extensively about what should be done, and to whom. He also provided the gold and diamonds of South Africa for the purpose of advancing the hegemony of the Hannover family’s dictatorship. The freemasons have also been clear about their intentions and have engaged writers such as Rousseau and Marx to lay out their political agenda. So it isn’t hard to see what they want.

Ludwig von Mises once said that the plan was to make of every human activity a bureau and of every person a bureaucrat. He wrote that rivers of blood have been spilt to accomplish these objectives. Since he wrote those words, oceans more blood have been shed.

Returning to the events of 250 years ago, I want to refresh your memory about something that I think is important. It was an attempt to explain the reasons impelling the American revolutionaries to the separation from England. Naturally it was written down after the war had already begun because the people fighting already understood what was at stake. Nevertheless, it is worth remembering.

We hold these truths to be self-evident. That all men are created equal. That we are endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights. Among these rights are life, liberty, the pursuit of property, and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments have been instituted among men, and these institutions derive their only just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed. Whenever any institution becomes destructive of freedom it is the right of the people to throw down such tyranny and institute new methods for protecting freedom. Such has been the patient suffering of the American people who have experienced a long train of abuses and usurpations by those who claim power over us.

I do not consent. I will not comply.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.