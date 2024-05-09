And God blessed them. And God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill

the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the

birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”

~ Genesis 1:28

You should be concerned about life. Life is robust, anti-fragile, and pervasive. You find it everywhere you look on Earth. It is found near subsea vents that spew toxic gasses from deep within the mantle. It is found on the highest mountains, floating in the atmosphere, deep in the heavy pressure depths of the sea at 1,120 atmospheres in the Challenger Deep. But its presence here is not without risk, and our time is fraught with peril.

Nuclear

One of the things I learned about at meal times was my dad’s work as a nuclear physicist. During the early 1970s the theoretical physics involved in the neutron bomb was within his area of speciality and he was called to Los Alamos for several years of research. I spent part of my youth wandering around various containment facilities and in physics labs. One of the reasons that I chose to concentrate in astrophysics was because it involved more telescopes and fewer reactors.

It seems odd to say it, as though it were a topic of controversy, but I have always been against nuclear war. Unfortunately, for a great many years, it has not only been contemplated, but deliberately planned by the people who are arrayed against us in the current fight for life, liberty, and property.

In the past, I’ve written on this same topic, and on the war profiteers involved in refurbishing the nuclear arsenal of the United States. A very long time ago, as a result of many events, a long series of nuclear disarmament agreements were reached amongst the major powers. However, the “project for a new American century” maniacs have abrogated America’s adherence to most of those treaties. Lately, Russia and China have begun to reciprocate. Israel, North Korea, Iran, and Taiwan have never really been as devoted to non-proliferation as their official treaty agreements would suggest, so nuclear explosions are a real possibility.

You would do well to acquire for yourself and your family more than one Geiger counter. There are many sorts, and it would be in your best interests to do your own research. Buy one for your bug out vehicle. Buy another for each home where your family is located. Buy another for each bug out location you have prepared. And consider including dosimetry badges for your family members. These won’t help you isolate radioactive materials such as fallout contaminated patches of soil, but they will tell you when you need to chill in a safe place and detox.

There are a lot of good treatments for chelating the heavy metals and other toxins involved in radiation exposure. You should read up on these topics. The Ozark Herbal Academy may have a number of suggested treatments in their compendium. Chelation therapy is a topic you may not have encountered before, and you probably never saw the word diethylenetriaminepentaacetic in print before, but here we are. I bring these terms to your attention because you should do your own research.

You should feel free to visit links that I include in these essays, but if you find that I don’t include nearly as many as you would like to see, that’s deliberate. You have got to stop delegating your power. You have got to stop relying on experts. In case you have been asleep for the last 5 years, that sort of thing causes a great deal of difficulty.

Get used to seeking knowledge for yourself. If you don’t find it on the usual suspects like Google and Bing, look for it on Yandex. And consider learning all about IPFS the interplanetary file system where many things are being archived because not everything is searchable the way it was even recently.

Chemical

There are a lot of really toxic chemicals in the world. There are a group of paralytic shellfish toxins which include okadaic acid and its derivatives, dinophysistoxins, pectenotoxins, and yessotoxins, including saxitoxin which are so paralytic you can suffer complete paralysis and death within a few minutes. Of course, a high enough dose of nicotine will also do that for you. In the good old days, when things were rotten, assassins would distil nicotine from tobacco and use it to coat their blades. A nick would cause paralysis, which makes knife and sword fighting rather cumbersome.

Of course, there are things like Sarin gas, VX gas, and other chemicals used in warfare. These were, of course, banned by the “Geneva” conventions on war, which followed after the Peace of Westphalia of 1648. But the project for a new American century psychopaths are against rules of war, and are known for using weapons of mass destruction.

At the time of the 2002 discussions about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, I would frequently joke that Donald Rumsfeld had the actual receipts from selling those weapons to Saddam during the Iran-Iraq war. It is also the case that detailed review of the stockpiles shows that there were actually none at the time the Bush administration sent American troops to fight and bleed and die over there amidst “depleted” uranium shells of all sizes.

I mention these topics in case you don’t have a gas masque for yourself and each member of your family. It would be well to consider in your preparations that you need at least one room in your home where you and your family can breathe thoroughly filtered air. If you don’t have an independent air filtration system apart from whatever limited furnace filter your heating ventilation and air conditioning system uses, you should definitely put this technology on your list of things to acquire.

You can use a high volume air filter to remove fallout from the air you breathe, but, of course, you’ll want to have a Geiger counter to check the filters before swapping them out so you know whether to wear radiation gloves and such. Yes, more gear to acquire. In a pinch, a couple layers of plastic gloves with dishwashing gloves over them can provide adequate protection for short duration projects like filter swapping. Filters can be wrapped in aluminium foil to protect against some radioactive particles, and set aside in plastic trash bags for later burial, depending on your situation. Of course if you have a lead lined bin, great. Lead-based paints may be useful in this respect as well.

Are you paying attention? The people who have power over you are contemplating the eradication of life on Earth. They have deep underground military bunkers. They are quite enthusiastic about releasing toxins and radiation, because they desperately want to keep power. Killing you and your family might seem incidental to that purpose, but it is not going to be healthy for you to rely on being too obscure or unimportant to be killed in the early rounds of genocide. So don’t plan on it.

If you look around the world at the very worst toxic waste sites, you find many of them in the former Soviet Union and in other ardently communist countries. Pretty much wherever a government has the occasion to do so, it will despoil the waterways, lakes, and land. The Nevada test site and the Hanover nuclear area are some of the worst, and the Oak Ridge site was pretty bad, though some efforts to clean it up were begun a while back. And, yes, today’s USA feral gooferment is going hard core communist if you hadn’t seen the signs.

Biological

We’ve all just come through a dreary episode of biological warfare. Now, I understand and agree with

and other authors who never saw a pandemic. I also believe on considerable information from various sources that there was a toxin, a biological weapon, that was released in Wuhan in the 10th month of 2019 during the world military games. Probable candidates include the Ft. Detrick, Maryland crowd that poisoned congress with anthrax to motivate them to pass the USAPATRIOT act in 2001, and the Wuhan level four biolab.

The crazy people who mess with biotoxins are lately found to have slaughtered hamsters or guinea pigs or something with a fierce strain of ebola. You are welcome not to believe in viruses if that is your worldview, I don’t mind. But hemorrhagic fevers exist and are quite deadly. Blood contact seems to be involved in their spread, so consider your supply of medical gloves and masques in that context.

Of course, I should advise you that there are side effects to being injected with poisons. AstraZeneca recently admitted as much and has apparently pulled their toxic vaxxajab from the market. Which I will not dignify with the term “vaccine” because it never reduced the danger from the spike protein it was designed to augment and cause its victims to replicate, as I understand its functions. If you would like to have children that grow up without autism, or indeed grow to maturity at all, you should avoid having dozens of vaxxajabs shoved into them at any time, but especially during their first few months of life while they are developing their immune system.

Sterilisation

Which brings me to happy point number four for today’s essay. The vaxxajabs sterilise at least some of their victims. It isn’t a majority, so far, but repeated jabs seem to dramatically reduce fertility. And, of course, they are not at all safe for pregnant mothers and newborns.

It may have escaped your attention, so I want to mention that the Venetian “black” nobility and the freemasons and the other demon worshippers are eugenics enthusiasts in that they want to “weed out” genetic impurities as they see them, and want to dramatically reduce human fecundity. They want a world with far fewer people, by around 7.5 billion or so. Bill Gates is among their number, and would like nothing better than to “vaccinate” the world population and licence reproduction.

It is quite likely that of the five billion or so jabbed humans on Earth, some hundreds of millions are now sterile. Which isn’t a permanent condition, given the presence of believers baptised with the Holy Spirit. It is possible for God to cure anyone of any infirmity. See, for example, post-menopausal Sarah’s fertility in the book of Genesis, through the grace of God.

The demons they worship are against God. Therefore they are against God’s creation. And God’s greatest creation is mankind, so they are especially vengeful and hateful toward us. I encourage you when encountering anything evil to say, “In the name of Jesus Christ I command all demons to go from this place forever.”

You might want to follow up with a prayer. I suggest the prayer to Holy Michael the archangel: Holy Michael the archangel, defend us in battle, be our protection against the malice and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray and do thou, oh prince of the heavenly host, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan and the evil spirits who roam through the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

Friend, if you are baptised in water, you should seek to be baptised in the Holy Spirit. If you are not baptised, you should get baptised. Now is a good time to do so.

Cultural sterility

Hello readers of Substack. You live in a strange time and you are reading this essay in a strange app, or on a web site operated by, well, strange people. So I won’t dwell very much on the Scriptures against certain kinds of behaviour.

Up at the top of this essay I note God’s commandment that we be fruitful and multiply. It is one of the very first commandments in the Bible. To be fruitful and to multiply includes creating more human beings. That requires ordinary sexual intimacy between a man and a woman. You can do your own research. I heartily encourage all practical examinations in this respect, especially those which lead to childbirth.

People who mutilate and sterilise children are preventing them from ever having children. They are also in many instances preventing those youngsters from ever having normal genital development and ever as adults experiencing an orgasm. Which is a shame, because God made sexual encounters pleasurable to encourage the keeping of God’s commandment to be fruitful and multiply.

People who have sex with the same gender may also have sex with the opposite gender, and have children, and be good parents. I am not here to judge. Jesus sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty and he comes to judge the living and the dead. I am not interested in the work of judging the living and the dead, I leave that to Jesus in whose capable hands it should remain.

That’s a big reason that I’m against all earthly pretenders and usurpers who claim to be king, as there should be no king but Jesus. You are going down a very dangerous path, against which God warned you through the prophet Samuel, through the chronicles of the kings of Judah and of Israel, and through many other lessons in the new testament and in the old, of the difficulties inherent in human overlords.

But it is clearly the case that some cultures are more fecund than others. Cultures in South Korea, Japan, Holland, Sweden, and elsewhere have very low birth rates. Oddly, some of these are also the most likely to have repetitive vaxxajabs, even though they were already nearly sterile as far as their cultures go. Much below replacement rate, they took the jabs, and seem to be suffering even lower fertility.

The cultures in Africa, the Middle East, East Asia, the Subcontinent, and South America have the greatest fertility. Reproduction rates in India have never been very low. And vaxxajabs were not as strongly encouraged in many of these areas. In fact, for people jumping over the border into the United States, no proof of vaccination is being required, though lawful entry and immigration seems to require it. So it is, like I say, a strange time.

Carbon sequestration

Another way in which life itself is under attack is the carbon sequestration activities of greedy men and women. These activities are not profitable, so, of course, they are heavily subsidised. The whole point of the Paris climate accords was to create carbon taxes to eliminate seven billion people, destroy the oil and coal and natural gas industries, have millions of people freeze to death in the dark every winter, and to directly benefit upChuck the third and the other bastards of the Hanoverian usurpation.

You can say anything you like for or against Trump, I am not interested in the political machinations of the American establishment. However, I will say that he did a good thing in withdrawing from the Paris accords, and “Biden” or whatever it is currently running policy in the White House, did a terrible thing re-establishing those agreements for the USA.

Carbon sequestration means taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. Every plant on Earth requires carbon dioxide to grow. People who manage greenhouses and are able to do so enhance the carbon dioxide inside the greenhouse to gain much more bountiful harvests.

Obviously the evil men and women behind the companies that are planning to deploy hundreds of carbon sequestration machines in Wyoming and in other locations are doing as much as they can to totally denude the planet of green growing things. There are plans to massively deforest North America and bury the dead trees to prevent them from burning in forest fires. Now, it happens that fire is a part of the growth and life cycle of forests, especially of pine forests. Many types of pine cones won’t even open unless scorched with fire because without the clearing away of old growth, the new seedlings won’t get enough sunlight to grow much.

So it may become incumbent on those who want to live in a world with plants and animals to eliminate the machinery that captures carbon dioxide from the air and pumps it into underground saline aquifers, or deposits it in lumps of carbonate in the depths of the ocean. It might also be good to support your local dairy and cattle ranchers, and your local farmers generally. The communists always come for the food production because they hate humanity and want to starve as many people as possible.

If you doubt me, research terms like “kulak” and “holodomor” and “collective farming” to get a sense of how much death has been meted out by these maniacs. Communism, as I’ve mentioned, is a particularly idiotic ideology written up by freemason Karl Marx in the pay of other freemasons. Its purpose is the destruction of Christendom, the destruction of the family, and the looting and pillaging of the world. The Hanoverian usurper upChuck the third is one of the most notorious villains in this story, and he really should face the fate his predecessor upChuck the first met at the banqueting house in 1649.

Demonic attacks

There are a lot of things not well understood by the general public on the topic of demons. Further research would likely do you some good. The Bible is the best resource for this purpose, since it gives you details about Jesus and his disciples casting out demons.

One of the things to know is that when you banish a demon it goes to the evil realm. It doesn’t go nearby and harm someone else. So the command mentioned above is a good one to use at any time. The prayer to Holy Michael the archangel is also helpful.

The people who hate humanity are mostly demon worshippers. The highest degrees of the freemasons, the Skull and Bones fools, the various cults of Baphomet, Moloch, and so forth.

Right around 65 million infants have been slaughtered by the Margaret Sanger cult of demon worship called “planned parenthood.” It is, as I mentioned before, a strange time in America. When you plan to murder an infant you go to a place that is named for planning parenthood. Very evil inversions occur around demonic forces. The Bible will present any number of examples of persons sacrificing their own children to Moloch and other demons.

There are other categories of threat to life, but these are the main ones to consider at this time. Remember to pray. God loves you and wants you to be happy. I know that is true because God sent His only son, Jesus Christ, our Lord, to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. And what is salvation? It is being with God forever in heaven.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.