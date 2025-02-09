“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.” ~ Walter Scott, “Marmion,” Anno Domini 1808

In this month of AD 1808, so 216 years ago on the 22nd, Walter Scott published the above captioned saying. It is worth remembering. The people who have been lying to you for your entire life, and for several generations before you were born, have tangled themselves up in so many false threads and deceptions it is a wonder they don’t all choke to death on the many nooses they have set about their own necks.

I thought today we might go through some lies and look at the sources of them. You are invited to use the comments section of this post to identify lies not included here and the sources of those lies if you happen to know them. Or you can indicate what you have heard may be a lie, or about which you have misgivings. You may be a “true believer” in some of the things that I know to be fallacious which I cover in this essay, and you are welcome to express your objections in the comments. I’m eager to help sort out fact from fiction, not because I dislike fiction, but because it is only useful in its best context. A healthy debate is always welcome.

Pablo Picasso once said, “Art is a lie that brings us nearer to the truth.” A similar phrase shows up in Alan Moore’s graphic novel V for Vendetta, made into a movie by the filmmakers who at the time called themselves (in the credits of said film) the Wachowski brothers. The version you may have heard is, “Artists use lies to tell the truth, while politicians use them to cover the truth up.” There is quite a bit of common sense in that passage.

Covering up the truth is meant to hurt you. It is meant to make you and your children suffer under misunderstandings that serve the interests of the people who want to enslave mankind, murder around 7 out of 8 people now living, and saddle the rest. These are men and women who believe, in defiance of certain words of Thomas Jefferson, that they are booted and spurred to ride on the backs of the rest of us. In order to be free, prosperous, and voyage to the stars, you need to know the truth.

For many vital purposes our lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, told his disciples, “Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. Therefore whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops.” (Luke 12 verses 2 and 3) That prophecy is being fulfilled in our day.

Why is it important? The truth is important because if you build upon a foundation of lies, you will find that everything you build is destroyed as the lies are exposed. The freemasons know better, but they don’t want to admit to the many things they and their predecessors have done, so they tell lies in an attempt to conceal the truth. One of the lies they think very much about is the lie that some things are not meant to be known by everyone.

Jesus says otherwise. Jesus is the truth, the life, and the way. You need Jesus to receive the rewards of eternal salvation because he purchased them for us. You need to read and hear the words of Jesus and do them in order to build upon a solid foundation. Otherwise, if you try building on the shifting sands of expedience, or build from a foundation of lies that seem attractive in some ways, you build badly and everything you build will fall down. And great shall be its downfall.

Lie: the environment is fragile

This lie is an attack on God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and the earthly realm. It is a way of saying that God created poorly. It is the sort of direct attack on God that many pagans are very fond of emitting. They will say things about God that are very mean-spirited, calling Him the demi-urge as Graham Hancock has done, and asserting that there is some other, earlier, better creator deity that you should worship instead. There are many such lies in this mare’s nest of deception.

Source: Do not hunt “the king’s” deer

There was a terrible event in AD 1066 when some Norman knights and commoners led by one William crossed the English channel at roughly the same time that Harold the Saxon was finishing up fighting off Viking raiders in the north of his territory. The Norman belief system is basically pagan, and included a number of very bad practices. It is not from Jesus, nor is it consistent with the epistles of Paul that priests be celibate. It is a Norman practice, and you can find quite a lot of evidence that it has not worked well. Many priests are not able to keep their vows of celibacy and many vulnerable parishioners and children have suffered as a result.

When the Normans were victorious, they began instituting what they called “the forest laws.” Among these was making the hunting of deer punishable by death. Now, I will avoid referring to William the conqueror as “king” because I believe we have a true, living, and chosen king, Jesus Christ. All others who claim the title of king are usurpers. That’s why in the heading just above, I’ve put “the king’s” in quote marks like that. Calling earthly rulers other than Jesus Christ “king” is another lie, it is an especially foul lie, and if you want the details on how horrific it is to choose to defy God’s will and rebuke God by demanding any other king, you should read the books of Samuel. All of them.

The Normans were nasty occupiers and hated the Anglo Saxons. They hated to speak English and mostly used it for ordering in taverns or raping women under their power. They had a tremendous number of bad behaviours such as prima nocta which you can see depicted in the film “Braveheart.” It was Norman French soldiers under one of the dicks, Richard the 2nd, who chose, deliberately and maliciously, to deflower with their filthy fingers the maidens of England in order to assert that said maids were adults and therefore subject to the capitation tax. Collecting more taxes for their filthy pagan murdering overlords was a thing the Norman soldiers loved doing, because they were often rewarded for their servility in so doing.

Of course, that led to the peasants revolt of AD 1381. You can read about it if you wish.

You may have read about a fellow known variously as Robin Hood or Robin of Locksley who opposed some of the excesses of the English monarchs. In particular, he was opposed to the death penalty being imposed for killing deer, noting that it was a greater crime to starve a family. So you can read about how he fared under the sheriff of Nottingham and under ugly John the john. You may also see if you can find the original text of the great charter (magna carta) of AD 1215 which guarantees to the yeomen of England the right to their bows, the right to privacy in their homes, persons, and papers, the right to trial by a jury of their own peers rather than of aristocrats, and many other freedoms. Much of that text has been deliberately memory holed because it is inconvenient to the current parliament of barons and communists and the current upChuck the third usurper of the title “king.”

The truth is that God’s creation is robust and strong. The truth is that God made this realm to be occupied by souls and God made us to occupy it. The truth is that God wants you to feed your family with the bounty of this good earth. The pagan demon worshipping usurpers who claim someone in Windsor castle is “king” are evil, malicious, hateful war profiteers, the descendants of the men and women who celebrated the bicentennial of the crowning of usurper Georgie the 1st by setting the world on fire with the “First” World War, a war that is still being fought.

The truth is that the environmentalists are funded by aristocrats who want to eliminate human settlements in places they want to make into “wilderness” areas for their exclusive use. They do not want grubby Americans to live in the Free Mountain West. They have therefore refused to allow homesteading on “bureau of land management” lands, and they have refused to allow mining claims on much “federal” land. They have prevented our use of nationalist socialist forests, nationalist socialist parks, railroad lands, and other abandoned and unoccupied lands. Right around 47% of the land in the Western United States is falsely claimed by the aristocrats and other parasites to be owned by what is in fact a feral (wild, untamed) gooferment.

It cannot be a government because “to protect these rights governments are instituted among men deriving their just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed,” and over 110 million Americans do not consent. It is also not “federal” in the sense of adhering to the federal constitution, because the constitution explicitly denies the constitutional government the authority to own any land for which it has not paid one of the states and on which it has not built a fort, arsenal, dockyard, other needful building, or post office, or post road.

These vast expanses of territory are not owned, at all. They are abandoned, and John Locke would say that if you were to mix your labour with the land, you would be the proper owner. But Locke had a number of issues in his character and choices about which we might have a conversation in the comments below, or another time.

The truth is that the people who claim power over you don’t want you to live, don’t want you to thrive if you should happen to defy them and live anyway, and don’t want you to be free, at all, in any way. The people in the Democrat party leadership have been very obvious in the last fifteen years in making clear their entire animosity toward freedom, toward the Arab spring, toward the International Society for Individual Liberty, toward the entire philosophy of liberty, especially as expressed in Kerry Pearson and Ken Schoolland’s animation of the same name, and of the American people.

It was leading Democrats who conceived of the theft of the 2020 election and the Wuhan flu as the pretext for mail in voting and ballot collection boxes. It was leading Democrats and a few Republicans in name only (RINOs) who orchestrated the lies, fraud, deception, and violence of the “January 6” events, as well as the lies, fraud, deception, and violence toward the January 6 prisoners and the murder of Ashli Babbitt. They have much to answer for.

The District of Corruption is entirely populated by parasites, bureau rats, lying politicians, reprobates, and scum. They are not good people, they are evil. Those who bother to show up to some church-like building are not Christians but demon worshippers. They and their immediate predecessors have been responsible for hundreds of millions of deaths in the last three hundred years, and they want to kill billions more.

So, in summary, the guy in Windsor castle is no king but is a usurper; they are not his deer but they belong to God; you have as much right to homestead abandoned land as any of your ancestors; God loves you and wants you and your family to prosper. The truth is, the aristocrats are not better than you, they are worse. They are not braver than you, they are more cowardly. They are not more intelligent, but more deformed through inbreeding. They are not good people. You should obey God and not aristocrats.

Lie: Salt is bad for you.

Salt is a necessary nutrient. Sodium chloride is essential for you to survive and thrive. You can die without it.

Doctors will lie and tell you that doctors are good for you and salt is bad. In fact, they want you to be deficient in nutrients or you won’t need as much doctor care. In fact, doctors are very bad for you and responsible every year for hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths in the United States and millions worldwide. Doctors and hospitals are deadly killers, they are hateful and evil, and they are mostly interested in profiting from you suffering. Some of them eagerly accept fees to kill off the elderly and the chronically ill, and that has become evident (mountains of evidence) since AD 2020.

Source: Commoners should sit below the salt

At the top of this essay there is an album cover by the British folk rock group Steeleye Span. You are welcome to research the group, their songs, the folk songs in the Roud index on which they based some of their lyrics, and as much as you like to seek. Be free and do your own research. You’ll be more likely to find the results reliable.

The Norman French aristocracy thought of salt as one of their special luxuries. They hated to share with commoners. They wanted commoners not to be allowed to have any salt. They also wanted to own slaves, as was the tradition of the Norse from whom they descended. You will find that the English aristocracy celebrated quite a few things in their various victories over one and another European empire, including claiming the entirety of the slave trade. There is a place called Utrecht and a treaty there dated AD 1713 which is called “the peace of Utrecht.” It alleges to settle various conflicts amongst various European powers, including the British, the Dutch, the French, and various objections to the Spanish succession and also to the British succession. It is noteworthy in the persons it enslaved without consent and the parties who were not represented in the discussions, so it is far from any kind of “peace.”

You will find that by denying a labourer salt you can weaken and kill them. The Normans liked this idea very much because they wanted to work people to death on their plantations where they grew sugar in the Caribbean, in South America, and where they grew tobacco, cotton, and other crops. There are a lot of aristocrats in America who are descendants of various plantation slavery advocates, people that I generally refer to as Tidewater Tuckahoes, and by other less sophisticated nouns.

You will find that the English formed a company for the seizing of India, the brutal administration of India, the monopolisation of the opium trade to China, and for other purposes. This “British east India company” was a terrible outfit, did much damage in the world, and brought home many profits to its owners in England. It also provided luxuries and profits to its operators in India. You will find in your research that there was a reason a fellow named Gandhi went on foot to the ocean with many thousands of his followers to “win” salt from the sea in defiance of the tax the colonial occupiers were imposing on salt. You will find that the history of “Great” Britain is a history of perfidy, evil, obnoxiousness, and animosity toward everything good, kind, decent, humble, and nice. Of course, you may have other views on these matters, which you are welcome to state in the comments here below.

The truth is that God made salt and made us very well. We need salt to survive. If you work outside, by the sweat of your brow as it says in the Bible verse, you will find that not having enough salt will cause you to pass out. It may result in coma or death. So it would be wise to attend to things like “electrolyte” balance.

Doctors are poisoners who are paid to prescribe medicines made by big pharmaceutical companies that pay gooferment bureau rats in the FDA and CDC to lie about everything, and buy off scum communists like Elizabeth Warren to get sufficient political support to get away with poisoning hundreds of millions of people worldwide every year. (Not everyone dies from being poisoned, but many poisons are cumulative and interact with one another. The more prescription drugs you take the less likely you are to be healthy.) Doctors and hospitals were paid $40K for every patient they murdered with remdesivir and deadly protocols. Doctors who put “pediatrician” near their name are paid for poisoning every child in their care with vaxxajabs that cause autism, suffering, and death, because doctors are deliberately evil. Doctors pay dues to the American Medical association and other groups to deliberately limit the number of new doctors trained by medical schools because they are evil. Doctors are part of an aristocracy that hates you, hates your children, and wants to destroy everything good in the world.

The truth is that the aristocrats like slaves to be tired, poor, suffering, and prone to early death. They have known for many decades how to cure a long list of illnesses, and you can see some of them living past 100 years of age, not because they are good men or women but because they have access to a much better level of actual health care. They work very hard to deprive you of knowledge of these matters because they are evil.

So to summarise, salt is a useful nutrient especially for those who sweat, which includes all humans. Doctors and hospitals are dangerous and evil. Gooferment agencies like the fda, cdc, usda, and licence authorities hate freedom, hate humanity, and serve an aristocracy that wants to hurt people and sacrifice lives to the demons they worship.

Lie: Guns are too dangerous for civilians

You see various idiots, some of whom have served in the military, emitting this particular lie from time to time. You see a great deal of it in films, especially in the 1990s when Hollyweird was virulently and insanely against all ownership of guns by Americans. It was so insane that in some films the filmmakers, especially Spielberg, tried to edit out the guns that were part of the plot of the film before releasing or re-releasing the films on tape or compact disc. Nuts.

Spielberg will have a character use a gun, such as the flare gun used by character Alan Grant in the film “Jurassic Park 3” to good effect and then throw down the weapon when he has expended one of two rounds provided in an attached magazine. It looks as if he is shocked to have been holding any sort of gun and sort of sickened to have done so.

Hollywood communists and many other sycophants of the European aristocrats who paid for the freemasons Marx and Engels to write the communist manifesto are pagans. They hate God. They may deny that they worship anything, but they are at least idolators since they seek to create a state and demand obedience to it. The state, the gooferment as I call it, is an artefact of men’s hands. Therefore if you pledge allegiance to it, you are following in the footsteps of nationalist socialist Francis Bellamy. You should not pledge allegiance to the flag (which is an artefact of human hands) and you should not pledge allegiance to “the republic for which it stands” but you should give your allegiance to God, the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth, who sent His only son, our Lord, Jesus Christ, to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. Obedience to tyrants is disobedience to God.

Source: Only gentlemen may bear arms

The truth is that we created effective tools for defending ourselves, for gathering food through hunting and fishing, and for other purposes because God created us with brains. Bows and arrows are useful tools. Spearfishing guns are useful tools. Guns and ammo are useful tools. With these tools a woman can defend herself against being raped by a Norman French aristocrat.

Of course the aristocrats hate the idea, so they have memory holed the guarantees for keeping and bearing arms, or lied about those guarantees, in various important documents. Guns are a good idea. Arms and weapons generally are good to have about and to know how to use in detail. Jesus told his disciples to sell their cloaks to buy arms so they could defend the people that Jesus sent them out to share the Gospels and baptise in water and with the Holy Spirit.

Everything that gun grabbers say is hateful, evil, vicious, false, and arises from a jealousy that you should ever have privacy in your home, security from rape for your wife and daughters, and freedom from outrage by tyrants. The people who have power do not want you to be free. They want you to be enslaved, and they have created police forces and gooferment agencies like the fbi, dea, batfe, cia, nsa, irs, and secret service to enslave you. They work with your local police and with many local sheriffs. They network as freemasons and skull and bonesmen. That checkerboard pattern on the hats and helmets of London metropolitan police and Chicago police? That’s from the freemason lodge floor. They love that “balance” of black and white squares which they think excuses all the violence, abuse of power, butchery, rape, and mass murder they commit.

In summary, the police are not your friends. They do not ever serve and protect you, and the friends, family, and members of the police force who say otherwise are liars. The police commit more domestic violence, battering wives and children, than any other group of people in America. Police are brutal, evil, disgusting, and do no good for the public. Those who would have you rounded up and sent to death camps will have the police do so, and the police will do so agreeably, eagerly, and with enthusiasm.

Guns and other tools of self defence were invented so that weak people are able to defend against bullies. All cops are bullies. All gooferment agents are bullies. All rapists are violent, as rape is a crime of violence, and guns are the best way to prevent further violence by having the victim of rape defend with deadly force against her attacker. Keir Starmer, other politicians, bureau rats, and many cops are against people owning and training with guns because they want as many other people to be raped, murdered, and robbed as possible. Keir Starmer and the other communists in the English parliament are horrid racists who hate Christianity and would rather see every Christian woman raped to death than see even one defend herself with a pistol.

The people who want you to be disarmed already despise you, as Machiavelli noted. “Among the other harm it brings you, being disarmed causes you to be despised.” They know that there is no difference between a civilian and a police or military person, except that the latter two categories are more likely to slaughter and rape civilians when ordered to do so by aristocrats.

Lie: Logging is bad

A great amount of nonsense has been put forth by the environmental movement over the last sixty years. Logging is said to be bad for forests. Those on gooferment claimed land are left unlogged on purpose for years which leads to huge forest fires. Private land has been reforested again and again because private owners are interested in the health of their crops of trees. Bureau rats in the gooferment want huge fires to destroy vast territories so they can claim that people should not ever be allowed to visit the forests and wildernesses.

Source: The forests are for the navy

For thousands of years the concept of a navy was the concept of wooden vessels powered by oars used by slaves and powered by sails which were, at times, trimmed properly to provide for propulsion. So, over those millennia, places that are still renowned in verse for the beauty of a woman whose face “launched a thousand ships” are also famously deforested here and there.

It used to be that the filthy usurper wearing a crown would send his people to put blazes on trees of exceptional height or breadth. Those trees were claimed, falsely, to be the trees of said usurper. Cutting one of them down was punishable by fines, imprisonment, and for persistent menaces to the aristocratic order, death.

The truth is that logging is good for forests. Loggers not only harvest useful lumber for their customers, they also remove material that clogs the under-story of the forest, prevents the growth of berries and grasses, and makes it impossible for forest animals to move about. That clutter dries out and when forest fires come, as they inevitably do, the fires rage hotter and spread farther.

It is a lie that “only you can prevent forest fires.” You cannot. Wildfires are part of God’s creation. If you look into the species of trees that grow in forests that have fire as part of the life cycle, you will find that many pine cones don’t open when they fall. They only open if there is a fire that has cleared out the space where the germinating seed will be able to grow into a tree. No fire means, as it were, no sunlight will reach the seedling, so there’s no point in germinating until after the fire. Many seeds can last for years without germinating.

There is an entire tradition of “sylvan” wood craft, lore, and knowledge. Author

of the Absurdistan substack has written extensively about the topic. The environmental communists (green on the outside, red on the inside, akin in many ways to watermelons, including being quite rounded in many cases) will throw animal dung into the ventilation systems of logging mills because they hate the idea of anyone ever managing the forests without the bureau rats in the gooferment that they worship being in charge. Environmental communists are evil servants of aristocracy, and will often say funny things about how they hate the “ruling” class while serving the “working” class, and then advocate for laws and regulations to harm as many workers as possible. Communists are, at best, dupes of the freemasons who paid Karl and Friedrich to write their manifesto in 1848.

In summary, God owns the forests. If you own vast tracts of land you should properly consider yourself a steward of those lands. You should manage them for profit because it is through profit that we measure whether there is efficiency. Your self-interest will incline you to replant where there has been too much cutting, to manage the resources in your care, to encourage wildlife where it can be hunted for profit, to build for your children and grandchildren. Where you use free market pricing to establish market clearing you are doing well. Where you are forced to pay to adhere to the mindless regulations of bureau rats or where your customers are forced to pay tariffs and other gooferment fees, you are harmed. So you should probably work on sorting that stuff out.

If you live where there are vast tracts of abandoned land, you should consider whether to form a mutual aid and mutual defence response team to take up the matter of homesteading and logging that abandoned land. It does not and cannot belong to the gooferment as explained above. Leaving it in its abandoned state has led to huge forest fires burning millions of acres in various years in recent decades. You are better off managing the land yourself. The people in the District of Corruption are hateful, vile, worthless, scummy, and bad.

Lie: Mankind evolved from lower life forms

Evolution is a lie. The people who are most directly involved in evolutionary biology will tell you that it doesn’t work out. Those who have studied the long scope of time from billions of years ago to the present will, if they are honest, tell you that there has not been enough time for the happenstances that are supposedly occurring down through the eons and eras of geologic periods. But, of course, many people in academia are not even slightly honest. They are paid to lie and they lie with fervour.

Source: Lies meant to replace God’s teachings

You can, if you wish, look into the personal histories of Charles Darwin, Thomas Malthus, and others. They weren’t especially good, kind, or nice. You can, if you wish, look into the many holes in Darwin’s written works. The finches of the Galapagos islands are not as many species as he thought because they will shed their beaks when certain foods become scarce and grow new beaks to consume the foods becoming plentiful. Epigenetics is a branch of biology which deserves more attention. It turns out that your body can, under various conditions, express parts of your genome that are usually turned off.

For instance, consuming red wine gives your body access to resveratrol which may activate a couple of gene groups that are otherwise dormant. Those parts of your genetic code help you to re-lengthen the telomeres in your somatic cells and do a lot for your longevity. But, of course, the aristocrats don’t want you to have this knowledge. So they tell a lot of lies.

Evolutionary biology is mostly a pack of nonsense. The “missing links” are not present in the fossil record in many cases because they never existed. The intermediary species necessary for constant gradual evolution are mostly chimera. In fact, biology changes dramatically due to conditions in the earthly realm. Catastrophes not only happen, but are essential to understanding our presence as a species over the last 480,000 years on this planet.

There was, in fact, a flood which is described in the book of Genesis, in the Edfu building texts, and in the epic of Gilgamesh, among other places. Geologists refer to the melting of the Cordilleran, Laurentide, and European ice sheets at the end of the Younger Dryas about 11,800 years ago as “melt water pulse B” and by other terms. It is there in the geological record. The rise in sea levels that drowned coastal cities all over the world under 400 feet of water is documented. But the aristocrats don’t want you to know your past because if you did, you would blame their families and ancestors for much of the harm that has been done to you and everyone else for their exclusive benefit.

In summary, what you have been taught about the past is lies. What you have been taught about the present includes many lies. What the hoax stream media say is a pack of lies meant to deceive you. Nearly all major media outfits are communists, by which I mean dupes of the freemasons, who hate mankind, hate God, and want you and your descendants to suffer.

Lie: It was God’s will that Charle-le-magne (Charlemagne, Charles the Great of AD 800) be emperor of the Holy Roman Empire

The pope of his day put a crown on the head of Charlemagne. There were a great many reasons that pope did that thing. Like the current person claiming to be pope, he did many things that were not ordained by God.

Source: German, French, and Norse pagan avarice

If you look at the territory of the Holy Roman Empire it was a Western European phenomenon. It wasn’t embraced by Christians of the eastern Orthodox communions (Russian orthodox, Greek orthodox, etc.). The pope wanted power over clerical matters. Charlemagne wanted power over temporal matters. The aristocrats of France, Germany, Scandinavia, Spain, and Italy, wanted power, authority, control, and wanted to rape and pillage exclusively in their territories. They wanted to hurt the commoners as much as possible, get as much money from them through theft (taxation is theft, regulation is theft, debasement of currencies through inflation is theft, eminent domain is theft, civil asset forfeiture is theft, admiralty laws against “piracy” are theft), and create a horrid culture of obedience, unctuous flattery, and disharmony.

There are today a few thousand people who are wealthy and have hereditary power or hereditary estates who are actually Christians and actually good people. There are millions of others with new or hereditary wealth who are ravening beasts, demon worshippers, communists, freemasons, and scum (and I repeat myself for emphasis).

In summary, those who claim power over you may also claim descent from royal blood lines, from aristocrats who had titles like earl, count, countess, duke, duchess, marquis, marchioness, prince, bishop, elector, or other similar nonsensical self-aggrandisement. A trivial percentage of them, perhaps one or two in every thousand, is any good. Most of them are horrifically evil. They send their children to rape camps that they call “boarding schools” and they advocate for embracing rape and homosexuality and the mutilation of children because they are themselves evil, having become inured to the treatment they experienced as children.

The truth is that Charlemagne was a butcher. His claims of imperial authority never had any merit. The pope who pretended to sanctify those claims acted on his own and without the mandate of heaven.

Lie: Knowledge is stored in the brain

People in the scientific community will tell you that the biochemical system in your body is creating electrical impulses that do all manner of things. Then they will tell you that the knowledge you have, the things you remember, your experiences of the past, your dreams, your plans, all these things are stored in your brain.

They will say so in defiance of experiments that show that removing parts of the brain doesn’t interrupt memory or knowledge. They will say so in ways that are meant to obfuscate their ignorance, claiming for example that memory is “holographic” in nature, that axons and dendrites - which appear much like arrays of antennae - are somehow complexified to store information by means about which they are unclear.

Through experiments of electrical shocks, neurotoxins, and violent “programming,” so-called scientists have tried to eliminate information, or cause people not to act on it, including everything from the name of the “subject” to their earliest recollections. They have succeeded in doing much harm, in creating gibbering idiots in some cases, and in putting men, women, and children into catatonia. But they have not figured out how to forcibly extract information about the past, nor impose information about the present, without doing great damage to the people on whom they experiment. They do these experiments because they are not good people, they don’t like themselves or other people, and they hate God.

Source: Pagan materialism

Idolators and demon worshippers don’t want you to have any knowledge of the spiritual realm. They don’t want you to perceive that there is more to you than meets the eye. They want to hide the truth from you to make you feel powerless.

The truth is that your soul was created by God. Your soul animates your body. Your body communicates with your soul using your nervous system and other parts of your body, all the time. Knowledge is stored in your soul.

Out of body experiences give us a glimpse into the fact that the soul is not always within the body but can leave the body. Dreaming is another way in which the soul is given information by God. God is with us to save us. God sent His only son, Jesus Christ, to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation, so we have the opportunity to choose to live forever, in heaven, with God.

God has taken up the dead and restored them to life. Jesus did so with Lazarus through the power of the Holy Spirit. Peter did so with Tabitha through the power of the Holy Spirit. Elijah did so.

God has taken the living from this earthly realm without death. Enoch walks with God. Elijah went into heaven on a chariot of fire. Jesus rose again from the dead. These are examples of God’s power.

In summary, God’s creation is wondrous. God is powerful. God is great, life is good. I am happy. You will find that God makes better plans than any of us. God’s will be done. Amen.

Beliefs

People are often hesitant to accept the truth when they see it or read it. Many people have said that they do not believe as I do. For me, that’s completely okay. My beliefs do not require that you share them.

God has given you free will. You are free, as the singer sings in that one song, to believe what you want to believe. But you don’t have to live like a refugee.

So choose for yourself what to believe. Research for yourself what you can about the truth. Don’t expect me to supply you with links. Especially don’t expect links to statistics which have been described as “like a bikini bathing suit: what they reveal is interesting, what they conceal is vital.” You can look up who said that if you wish, you know.

These essays here written by me in the last two years and some weeks are not scholarly publications. We have seen, again and again, that the scholars take bribes too, that “science” is not objective but suborned and corrupted, and that the people who claim to be experts are not. They are not objectively better than you in any way, but they are touted by the hoax stream media (HSM) and especially its most communist networks (CNN, NBC, BBC, and other official state organs of propaganda) as all-knowing when they are all corrupted. The talking heads in the HSM want you to be told to shut up, they want you not to have any viewer feedback, they want you to take your soma and die in your pod, and they so very actively hate you and everyone else in the world that it is impressive they don’t self-terminate out of anguish over what horrid things they have allowed themselves to be paid to become.

So if you want to find sources of information to confirm or deny things that I have written, good! Go forth and do so. Grow up and stand on your own feet. Dance and step on the toes of others, or what’s a mosh pit for?

If you want to know more, there is an entire Internet at your fingertips. There are web sites, search tools, IPFS, and many other technologies at your disposal. There are libraries both public and private. There are people who know more than you, and others who know less but claim expertise. I am not going to offer to sort it out for you.

That would be foolish, were I to do so. You need to sort things out for yourself. You need to unlearn the false things you were taught. You need to learn true things. You need to seek discernment, especially through prayer, to know the difference between truth and falsehood. You are a soul here in this earthly realm, animating a body, in accord with God’s plans. So you are here for reasons, and if you don’t know why you are here, you should ask God, in prayer, from a place of humility, what God wants you to do. And then do those things.

Praise God. Amen.

