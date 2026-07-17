“How keep under control the men entrusted with the handling of the government apparatus lest they turn their weapons against those whom they were expected to serve? The main political problem is how to prevent the rulers from becoming despots and enslaving the citizenry. Defense of the individual’s liberty against the encroachment of tyrannical governments is the essential theme of the history of Western civilisation. The characteristic feature of the Occident is its peoples’ pursuit of liberty, a concern unknown to Orientals. All the marvelous achievements of Western civilisation are fruits grown on the tree of liberty.” ~ chapter 21, Theory of Money and Credit, Ludwig von Mises, Anno Domini 1912

If you examine the history of our time and the histories of those eras that came before us, you see one major theme. Those who have power seek to abuse their power. Power, as a friend likes to say, is magnetic to the most corruptible.

If you look directly at what they do and pay no attention to what they say they are doing, intend to do, are trying to achieve by doing terribly wrong things, but simply accept what Stafford Beer wrote, that a system’s purpose is what it does, you should see better. The propaganda, the lies, the politicians smothering the facts, these are aspects of theatre. Mistakes, as another friend says in prose and poetry, were not made. The results you see were intended all along. They did not arise from errors. Yet another friend frequently points out that you must always attribute to malice what has gone on too long to be explained away as incompetence.

Lessons

You shouldn’t have to fumble for answers. These lessons are not the sort where a pop quiz is going to be given and your results would help guide your further learning to some end of semester culmination. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve taught those sorts of lessons, given those exams and quizzes, worked with students on areas where they needed help, going all the way back to my youth. I’ve been a paid instructor at universities since 1980. There are many reasons that I was encouraged to become a teacher. My main reason is to help you build better futures for yourselves and your posterity.

So, I’m going to hand out copies of the teacher’s manual with all the answers in the back of the book. The first lesson to learn is: generations of you have been lied to your whole lives.

Everything has been corrupted. The people you trusted with power are corrupt. The people you had teaching your children are corrupt communists. The people you looked to for investigative journalism were bought off about 150 years ago. The wars your country has fought were motivated by lies told by corrupt pawns. Your family’s heroic men and women who shed their blood fighting on battlefields did not achieve victories for the sake of your freedom but for the wealth, power, and control those battlefield wins would produce for people who never once cared about your family. The oaths that your family members swore and upheld were founded upon expectations that what they were defending would serve them and their children and grandchildren. Those expectations were deliberately thwarted.

There was no Spanish villain involved in the explosion of the USS Maine as the detailed investigation by admiral Rickover established. William Randolph Hearst and other bloodthirsty evil men and women lied persistently to bring about the war between the USA and Spain. William McKinley was murdered because he learned the truth and wasn’t going to keep silent. Teddy Roosevelt was not a hero and he was the servant of evil.

Many lies were told about Watergate, but some important truths were told. You can watch while motley garbed jester Robert Redford fumbles around the parking garage talking to the deep undercover source who tells him to forget the myths the media has crafted about those in power and follow the money. That’s what you should do.

Where does the money come from to buy all the magazines and all the newspapers and many of the telegraph companies beginning in the 1880s? Where did the money come from to buy the politicians and the assassins to pay for the systems put in place, to send RMS Titanic to the bottom of the Atlantic on its maiden voyage with all the opponents of income tax and the feral reserveless scam? Hearst didn’t come cheap but he did get bought. So did all the rest.

The man who gathered all the loot was Cecil Rhodes. He did it as head honcho of Cape province. He did it stealing all the land and all the gold and diamond mines on behalf of what was then still house Hanover. Rhodesia and South Africa and the Capetown to Cairo railway and all his other dreams were funded by convincing the Boer leadership to play along in the masquerade. Yes, good men and women died defending their homes. Yes, they were sold out by their leaders on both sides. And trillions of dollars of value were put to work making everything you and your parents and grandparents and great grandparents saw and were taught nothing but lies and distortions.

Oh, the department of education and the ministries in various countries and the communists in the teacher unions did much to help. The hoax stream media which is too shallow to be the main stream did everything they were paid to do, and at times somewhat more. American school children used to graduate with literacy, excellent capacity with arithmetic and geometry, detailed knowledge of ancient languages such as Latin, Greek, and Hebrew, a thorough knowledge of the Bible, extensive understanding of science and technology, and a willingness to try things. American soldiers captured after combat would amaze their captors by the extent to which they knew and understood where they were fighting, what the tactics and strategies were, and how their group came to lose the conflict which led to their capture. In contrast, Italian, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Soviet soldiers were told to obey and given very little reason about why or what to do if things went sideways.

What did we learn in 2001? The people who have power hate everyone, are willing to murder thousands, and had the USAPATRIOT act (actual acronym of the act, look it up) ready and waiting to thrust upon you. Those towers were brought down deliberately, purposely, maliciously. Their destruction served the purpose of justifying new levels of crotch groping at the aeroports and new levels of invasive domestic espionage. Seven buildings at the world trade centre in New York were destroyed before the end of 2001. Did you know that? All seven of the original buildings, everything Nelson Rockefeller had been so determined to build on the land he stole through eminent domain from the radio city entrepreneurs who kept helping people broadcast the truth. All of it was levelled by the end of the year. Seven buildings. Quite impressive when you were only shown two aeroplanes going into two of those buildings. Even more impressive when you were shown passports from the alleged hijackers that purportedly survived all those events, demolitions, and madness. What you were shown was theatre. The goal was patriotic fervour and support for the deft political moves to eviscerate the constitutional limits to power - what few remained.

What did we learn from the war in Iraq? Everyone in power lied, including especially evil Colin Powell, evil George W. Bush, evil Dick Cheney, evil Don Rumsfeld. There were no weapons of mass destruction and there was massive destruction. Your sons and daughters were stop-lossed because the people who have power hate everyone and are willing to send thousands of Americans to their deaths. They didn’t end the military draft. They simply extended your enlistments without your consent.

What did we learn from the war in Afghanistan? Nothing. Nothing at all. You didn’t learn anything from the Waco massacre, from JFK’s assassination, from Ruby Ridge, from the battle at Athens, Tennessee, from the lies told to get your ancestors into war in 1898, in 1917, in 1941, in 1964, and so forth. Your filthy ugly nasty school teachers and their unions are against teaching the truth so they only hire and promote teachers who teach propaganda.

They lied you into war in 1964. LBJ the evil vicious murderer who was the primary beneficiary of JFK’s death spoke openly in front of the microphones in the White House. He knew they were recording. He didn’t care. He said that “those sailors weren’t shootin’ at nothin’ but flyin’ fish.” The Gulf of Tonkin incident was a lie. Everyone in power lied to get as many Americans drafted and as many young men killed in combat as possible. That war was about control of the poppy fields in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Burma. It was another episode in the ongoing Hanover family war to make sure they control opium, cocaine, and other addictive drugs. Windsor is the re-brand of Hanover just as “freemasons” is the rebrand of templars.

The templars were a rebrand of the same nobility or as I like to term them, aristo rats, that ran things in the old Roman empire. The Venetian and Phoenician black nobility still operate. They still commit blood sacrifices. They still murder children for the purpose of appeasing the deities they worship. These are the same families whose ancestors murdered everyone involved in the servile insurrections in Italy and Sicily by having every man, woman, child, and infant nailed to crosses that stretched along all the highways from the site of the last battle back to Rome. They crucified slaves. They crucified traitors. They crucified Jesus because he was innocent of any crime and because he stood against their system of power.

Building for the future

You can build things. You can challenge the system that seeks to enslave you. You can avoid capture and avoid their scrutiny. You can disrupt their surveillance systems and confound their automation with false signals of all kinds.

But you have to start by taking a long hard look at yourself. If you hear the words of Jesus and do them, you can build on a solid foundation. You don’t have the option of hearing some of the words and doing some of them and having any solidity for your plans and constructions. You should hear all the words and do all of them if you want to succeed.

There is much to be done. The work ahead is not easy. I won’t pretend it is possible for all of us to get there, because it isn’t. Many will suffer and die, as Jesus said. Take up your cross if you seek to follow his teachings. But we shall overcome. Soon.

So I have a prayer. I suggest you think about the words to this prayer. If you have other words, please use those words instead. Feel free to add or subtract what makes sense to you. Feel free to let me know in the comments or not. Or just say amen as you choose.

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.