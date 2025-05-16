“Where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people also.” ~ Heinrich Heine, Almansor, Anno Domini 1821

Knowledge is very important. Out of ignorance people are led into slavery, says God through the prophet Hosea.

Defending knowledge is an important topic. It needs to be defended because communists, nationalist socialists, freemasons, and others are notorious for burning books and people. The best defence for knowledge is its widespread distribution.

Distributing knowledge is not something you see in the actual behaviour of certain huge archives such as the Smithsonian Institution. That particular outfit has far more material in its storehouses than it has on display and it hides considerable material from any public view. Even scholars are not allowed access to many of the things in their “care.” For example, we know from a great many local newspaper accounts that skeletons of giant humans have been dug up all over America, spirited away by the Smithsonian, and are not only kept hidden, but denied to exist entirely.

The same is true of information kept hidden by the nationalist socialist security agency (nsa), the centralist security agency (cia), and the feral bureau of imposition (fbi) among others. They have files on every American and are not inclined to disclose those files on request, even on court order. They redact, lie, and deny. These are some of the most horrific, evil, violent, mass murderers on the planet and they keep information about their budgets, their operations, their past, and their intentions from everyone else, including the laughable “oversight” committees in congress which are entirely composed of disgustingly corrupt and evil men and women who are entirely bought and paid to approve whatever the spy agencies want.

It is important to understand that there are many agencies devoted to gathering information not only on Americans but also on every person on Earth. Why are they gathering this information? To enslave all of us.

Ed Snowden, Julian Assange, Daniel Ellsberg, and many other whistleblowers for the last several centuries have established the facts of the matter. The national security state is evil. It works against the interests of the American people. It is the deep state. It is who actually hired the hit squads that murdered JFK and the other major figures who have been assassinated. The deep state in the District of Corruption works closely with mossad, with mi6, and with gchq, among other evil entities. I suspect that the ruling cabal involved in ordering these assassinations, the spying, and the accumulation of files on everyone is the house of Windsor. The truth about all these matters soon will be revealed.

The Knowledge Box

Around 2007 I began to work closely again with my old friend Jay in Houston. He was involved in computer technologies and working with a store in Bellaire. I’ve often said that Bellaire Texas is the largest city in Houston, because it was once a suburb but has become surrounded by Houston along with another former suburb.

Jay and I talked about a device he wanted to market. It was basically a box the size of a laptop, with screen and keyboard. On its hard drives would be all the public domain books ever written. At the time there was already online access to the vast majority of these books, newspapers, magazines, and essays. So it seemed like a technologically feasible project. Getting people to pay for it and getting investors a path to return on investment were the parts we began working on, in our spare time. Other matters arose and we set the project aside.

Since then the cost of storage has dropped dramatically. Solid state storage is arguably much more reliable than the spinning drives sort. Storage memory, random access memory, video processors, and central processors have all gotten more powerful, less expensive per megabyte or petaflop, and in some cases smaller as well. More books and other works of literature, of art, and of architecture are now online or in some digital format. So you might access paintings, fly-through-models of various famous buildings or even cities, and much other information. The idea remains tenable. So one of the knowledge products I want to develop is what I call “the knowledge box.”

In my design ideal it would be about the size of a small desk, maybe two feet deep, three feet across, thirty inches tall. In the top would be a fold up basic screen and a port for a high definition screen of your own choosing. There would also be a keyboard as part of the upper surface. There would be ports for memory sticks that would work with USB “thumb” drives in the sense that data from The Knowledge Box could be written to them for transfer elsewhere. But in no case would it be possible to write new data to the box, because doing so would have the potential to wreck the knowledge and its future availability in its current configuration. We don’t want knowledge to be erased. We don’t want truth to be replaced by lies. For the same reason there would be no Internet connexion, no wifi, no route to any external network. It would be a “stand alone” box with the data that was included when it was shipped, nothing more. And nothing less. So a sort of archive of as much knowledge as can be stuffed into its drives and with a rudimentary operating system that allows for searching, for “write to thumb drive,” and for system functions.

In my family’s home we had several very large books. Eventually the giant encyclopedia was put on its own stand in the living room. So it was literally a piece of furniture one would go to which had articles on different topics, diagrams, maps, and other information. One of the other giant books was an older English language dictionary that was used to settle questions of etymology, spelling, and meaning though, of course, it was of no authority since there is no official authority over English.

Obviously any box can be reverse engineered. A person might choose to replace the operating system and keep access to the solid state drives, but make them read/write. I don’t think it should be our job to determine how users are using the equipment we sell to them. But, of course, we don’t warranty or stand behind the data on systems that have been tampered with in these ways.

It might be desirable to some buyers to have less of a piece of furniture and a smaller architecture, say a big shiny box with screen and keyboard. Perhaps we should develop both sorts and let the free market choose which one gets bought most.

Please comment in the discussion on this post your thoughts on The Knowledge Box, whether you prefer a bigger one or a smaller one, and what else you might like to find inside.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.