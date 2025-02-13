“He said to them, ‘But now let the one who has a moneybag take it, and likewise a knapsack. And let the one who has no sword sell his cloak and buy one. For I tell you that this Scripture must be fulfilled in me: “And he was numbered with the transgressors.” For what is written about me has its fulfillment.’ And they said, ‘Look, Lord, here are two swords.’ And he said to them, ‘It is enough.’” ~ The Gospel according to Luke, chapter 22 verses 36-38

On several occasions in the last few years, I have heard it said that the clear and literal instruction from Jesus that the one who has no sword should sell his cloak to buy one is somehow meant to be understood as a parable. It is not.

It may or may not be an intentionally deliberate lie to attempt to discourage the keeping and bearing of arms. I believe in a great many instances, despite professions of innocence in this matter, it is exactly such a deliberate deception. Be that as it may, the truth is that there is a set of instructions, and unless we are to believe that the knapsack and the moneybag are also metaphorical, the sword is quite literal.

It is wrong to add anything to the Gospel. In reading the very clear text, I see nothing to even remotely, vaguely, slightly suggest that the knapsack is anything but a knapsack. The instruction in Luke 22 follows after a previous instruction that Jesus reviews, in which he had said not to take with them their knapsacks or moneybags, but that they would have provisions from God on their journeys. Now, that instruction is very clearly, explicitly, and deliberately amended.

You are welcome to disagree if you would like to disagree. I simply don’t have any reason to believe you are disagreeing in good faith without a clear and agreeable explanation of your purpose in disagreeing. If you want to lead people astray and have them go on a path other than the path set for them by our Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, you need to be very clear why you are doing so. For if you do so out of your own contempt for the expressed words of Jesus, you are refusing to build on a solid foundation of clear moral principles. If you try to build without a solid foundation, your house will fall down.

Who lives by the sword?

In the Gospel of Matthew some of the same material is found in chapter 26. However, it should be noticed that at no time in Matthew’s description of these events does he mention the knapsack, the moneybag, or selling a cloak to buy a sword. So, in what follows we are going to look at the question of whether these further instructions from Jesus reflect on the knapsack instruction. I say that they do not.

“Then they came up and laid hands on Jesus and seized him. And behold, one of those who were with Jesus stretched out his hand and drew his sword and struck the servant of the high priest and cut off his ear. Then Jesus said to him, ‘Put your sword back into its place. For all who take the sword will perish by the sword. Do you think that I cannot appeal to my Father, and he will at once send me more than twelve legions of angels? But how then should the Scriptures be fulfilled, that it must be so?’” ~ The Gospel according to Saint Matthew, chapter 26, verses 50 to 54

At this point we should reflect that those who took up arms against the Roman imperial “order” were not treated gently. If you drew your sword to oppose the Romans, they would draw their swords and slay you.

There had been three major servile wars between 135 years Before Christ (BC) and 71 BC. So it would be well to understand that the Romans were intent on defeating in battle anyone who opposed them with force of arms.

Why then does Jesus instruct his disciples to sell their cloaks to buy swords? Jesus explains that very clearly with these words, “Have you come out as against a robber, with swords and clubs?” in Luke 22 at verse 52. Jesus understands that his disciples are going to be acting as shepherds of their flocks of followers, of their disciples, and of the people given into their care by God. So they need to be able to protect those people against robbers, against people who are deceitful and would alter the words of the Gospels or tell people not to obey the clear instructions of Jesus, against snakes and wolves and vicious animals.

This comment is also reported in Matthew 26, at verse 55: “Have you come out as against a robber, with swords and clubs to capture me? Day after day I sat in the temple teaching, and you did not seize me.”

Given the very clear instruction to carry knapsack, moneybag, and sword, why then does Jesus admonish his disciples to put away the sword used to cut off the ear of the servant of the high priest? Again, Jesus is very clear. He clearly says that Jesus does not need disciples to protect him with swords because he has all of God’s angels if he should choose to call upon them.

So, then, the admonition that he who lives by the sword will be put to death by men with swords is meant to indicate that it is by being unjustly tried by three judges and then put to death as an innocent man that is the anticipated fate of Jesus at this point in the Gospel. Jesus is not saying that everyone who fights against a robber should be unarmed, very clearly, because he says that is how one should expect to go out against a robber. He says so after giving the admonition about taking the sword, so he is clearly aware that people need to keep and bear arms in order to protect themselves and their followers from robbers and other injustice.

No, the admonition “For all who take the sword will perish by the sword” is about those who take the sword against the Roman empire, it is about Jesus himself that he is talking, and he goes on to explain the anticipated end that glorifies Jesus and purchases for us the rewards of eternal salvation. These are the words of the Gospel. They are very clear.

False teachings

Why, then, do so many preachers and supposedly gifted members of the laity insist on pushing the disarmament narrative? I believe it is because they seek to serve two masters. Instead of simply reading the words of Jesus, they assert that Jesus must have been saying some sort of parable, using some sort of metaphor. But when you press them on this false teaching, they have no explanation for the knapsack.

If the sword is a metaphor, why isn’t the knapsack? Because the sword is not a metaphor. The sword is literal, the knapsack is literal, the moneybag is literal, the instructions are clear.

But the priests and preachers have their 501c3 status to preserve. They feel obligated to take take take take “tax deductible” contributions. They feel burdened by reporting requirements. And they know that if they speak openly about how evil is the tyranny that thwarts human fruitfulness, poisons us with vaxxajabs, and makes war on our friends and neighbours, they will be investigated, stripped of their tax free status, or even arrested and tried. They would rather not be true to the words of Jesus.

You are, of course, free to disagree with me. You may read the words I’ve written above and say, “Well, but those are just your understanding of the words, that’s not what Jesus said.” I say those are the words, the words are clear, and it is your burden to prove that there is some other instruction.

You show me what Jesus meant about the knapsack. Do that, and we’ll talk about the sword.

