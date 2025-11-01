“It is in the long run essential to the growth of any new and high civilisation that small groups of people can escape from their neighbours and from their governments, to go and live as they please in the wilderness. A truly isolated, small, and creative society will never again be possible on this planet. … By the time we get out to the asteroid belt, the IRS will never find us.” ~ Freeman Dyson, Disturbing the Universe, Anno Domini 1979

This evening I would like to write to you about jurisdictional arbitrage. It is the basis for a number of strategies for wealth preservation. I know some of the people involved in these activities, including some who continue to strongly recommend that you have alternative options for the coming obliteration of the last vestiges of individual liberty in previously civilised societies. As well, over the last fifty years it has been my pleasure and honour to meet many of the people engaged in efforts to create communities beyond Earth, in orbit, on other planets, and around other stars. I’ve also met and worked directly with people building new communities on Earth seeking to have significant freedom, to be free from interference; and watched both from the sidelines on many occasions and from right there in the midst of the action as these efforts were deliberately destroyed. Further, I’ve worked directly with the founders and developers of independent monetary systems who have engaged in building things that required certain kinds of facilities, like secure data storage or secure gold storage, and been in the way of secondary outrage that led to collateral casualties.

No free countries

The people who call themselves aristocrats and look down their noses at everyone else believe they are booted and spurred for the purpose of saddling and riding the rest of mankind. They are mistaken. Even the name they have for themselves is wrong. There is no “c” in aristo rats. They are just filthy, disgusting, depraved, benighted, undignified, and inhumane jerks who hate their neighbours and parade their ignorance and indecency out of a knowledge of their own incompetence.

It is these people, led by the house of Windsor and its usurper, who have worked very hard for over three hundred years to enslave mankind. It is not in any way coincidental that at the peace of Utrecht in 1713 which settled the war of the Spanish succession, the “asiento de negros” was eagerly sought by the British empire, which obtained therein a thirty-year monopoly on the slave trade. It was deliberate. The usurper on the throne of England, which at the time of their 1714 coronation was from the house of Hannover, wanted that monopoly and sought to monetise it through what today we would call an “initial public offering.” That stock company, the South Sea Company, became the subject of an early and deliberate financial bubble, which is now called the South Sea bubble. It collapsed in 1722 and resulted in a sixty-year economic depression during the course of which the first two global wars were fought - the “seven years” war and the war you know as the American revolution. Stock prices in the major exchanges only began to recover their values from before the crash in 1782.

You probably weren’t taught very much about those events. You could, if you wished, read Andrew Dickson White’s excellent book Fiat Money Inflation in France which covers some important history from around that time, and in the decade thereafter (1716 to 1795). It is available on the Ludwig von Mises web site, in pdf format, for free, so it isn’t difficult to find. It covers important topics about the nature of money and why nation states are the very worst and most evil purveyors of money substitutes.

You may not believe that there are no free countries on this planet. But I have looked for even one and found none. I’ve looked in person on four continents and through careful reading and direct conversations with locals regarding the other three continents. Moreover, I am familiar with the founders of many endeavours to build a “new Hong Kong” or a new country of the mind (Republic of Minerva; Laissez Faire City, e.g.) or a new freedom community (FortGalt, e.g.) and I’m familiar with the lengths to which those who exert power through wealth and violence have acted to end such projects.

No frontiers

You may not have been looking while they were taking away the frontiers. Bob Zubrin came to my home in Houston and gave a speech at the University of Houston in 1993. He talked about Frederick Jackson Turner who, in 1883, wrote an important paper on the closing of the American frontier. In the 1950s the “international community” consisting primarily of the winning nation states of world war two and a few exploration enthusiastic countries, set aside the entire continent of Antarctica against any possibility of long term human settlement, property ownership, and individual liberty. In the 1960s and 1970s a series of really ugly and disgusting treaties were established to prevent private ownership of anything in orbit or on the surface of any celestial body. In the early 1980s, the seabeds and sea surface were also excluded from any human habitations that could declare their independence.

Why? Because the people who exert power through wealth and violence hate their neighbours. They hate you personally, even though they don’t know much more about you than they could find out by requiring a set of algorithms to dig up every post you’ve ever made, a transcript of every call you’ve made since at least 1975, a record of every email you’ve ever sent, and any published material about you, and getting that software to give them a summary about you. They want you dead, preferably after a long period of suffering, or enslaved with decades of suffering to be inflicted on you.

The people who have these powers call themselves “peers” of various realms, they are knighted, they are freemasons or other sorts of demon worshippers, they are parts of state agencies, and those agencies were established to coerce and extort cooperation from the people who had been elected or appointed to protect your freedom. No one at any level in any government is any good. None of the postal service letter carriers are any good. None of the espionage agency heads are any good. None of the politicians are honest. None of the bureau rats are ethical. They are all evil, violent, worthless, hateful, corrupt, and ugly.

Amusements

A very long time ago, my dad took me to the roof of one of the buildings at the University of Kansas and let me look through the 27-inch telescope that was brought to the university in 1929. Thereafter I spent quite a lot of time looking through any number of telescopes at different places around the world. At college, I concentrated on economics, history, and astrophysics. So I got access (both legitimate and extra-curricular unsanctioned access) to the even older refracting telescope atop Pupin hall.

So, yes, friends, I do know that the image at the top of this essay doesn’t represent any sort of actual asteroid field you would ever encounter in this star system. Way too many objects, way too close together. Reality is very exciting, but it isn’t like a video game or a Star Wars film. That pic is there because it amuses me.

Similarly, the bit about the IRS never finding us was spoken by Freeman Dyson, but not written in the quoted book. The best information that I have was he said those words in 1974 at the World Science Fiction convention held that year in the vicinity of the District of Corruption. But he did write the first two sentences in that book, and it would be worth your time to find it, read it, and think about what he was saying. You might also enjoy Bob Zubrin’s The Case for Mars in which he discusses extensively the need for human frontiers.

The simple fact is that the people who want to run things are evil. They are horrid, mean-spirited, unpleasant, and good for nothing. They do not want you to be free. They do not want you to worship Jesus Christ. They do not want to allow you to teach the Gospels to every creature, nor to carry the Gospels to the farthest star in every direction and to all souls in between. Therefore, they do not matter.

If you want to be free, you have to free yourself. If you want to have freedom from violence, you have to be willing to train yourself, to keep and bear arms, and to be prepared to defend yourself and your family and your property. If you want to have financial security you have to understand how digital systems work, secure your communications against surveillance, and secure the data about your finances. You should also have some physical gold and silver, quite a lot of ammo, spare parts for all your systems, food and water to last several months in the event of emergencies, and be prepared to work with your neighbours to rebuild after what you see around you and hear about in the news all goes away.

You live at the edge of darkness. A long twilight is ahead. But after these difficulties, much good will come. There is yet an opportunity to build upon a solid foundation of rock, to build up from the core foundational ideas and ideals of the words of Jesus Christ.

In order to be a part of a better future, you need to live to see it. Now would be a good time to make sure you are ready to get through what is about to happen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.