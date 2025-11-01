L5 News

Christopher Cook
2h

“In the 1960s and 1970s a series of really ugly and disgusting treaties were established to prevent private ownership of anything in orbit or on the surface of any celestial body. In the early 1980s, the seabeds and sea surface were also excluded from any human habitations that could declare their independence.”

—We need to declare that we reject these. It will be symbolic, at first, but we need to do it nonetheless.

