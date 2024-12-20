“And you shall consecrate the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants. It shall be a jubilee for you, when each of you shall return to his property and each of you shall return to his clan.” Leviticus 25:10

Behold it is declared unto you that this coming year is the jubilee for all mankind.

You are freed from bondage.

No more must you serve one another.

No more may any demons or evil spirits enslave any of you.

You are free.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.