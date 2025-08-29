L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
16h

The reactions of these despicable people is so predictable that it does not even bear reading or listening to. This includes government officials too. Just ask what would satan say and adapt that answer to any situation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
18h

Jim, that article was soooooooooo GOOD, I had to read it twice!!! Thank you for your wisdom, and thoughts! (Remember, Psychopaths, and Narcissists (largely the Political Class, and Mainstream Media are dominated by these "critters") always have to "FAKE" empathy!!! They are extremely easy to identify if they have to "answer a "feeling question", they cannot speak extemporaneously on the subject!!!! I pray daily, as well!!! Your prayer is a GREAT ONE! I'm printing it out now! Thank you for writing and sharing that article!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jim Davidson and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Davidson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture