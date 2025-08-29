“But thus saith the Lord, Even the captivity of the mighty shall be taken away: and the prey of the tyrant shall be delivered: for I will contend with him that contendeth with thee, and I will save thy children…” ~ Isaiah 49:25

Jacob Frey doesn’t want Christian children to pray. He said, “These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church. These are kids that should be learning with their friends. They should be playing on the playground.”

Frey hates Christian children. He hates that they were praying. He recently held a press event in front of a seven-ton, fifteen-foot-tall statue of a pagan deity bought for the city of Minneapolis by demon worshippers to infest the rotunda of their city hall. He used the event to oppose anyone who objects to children being told that they were born in the “wrong” bodies. His political view amounts to encouraging all parents to have their children’s bodies mutilated to prevent them from ever having children of their own.

In his opposition to praying he stated that “thoughts and prayers” are insufficient. It seems odd that he would be opposed to prayers while standing in front of an enormous pagan statue while asserting that the children who were murdered should have been in school. Of course, he and his psychophants won’t see it that way. They will only see that someone very troubled and angry shot and killed children in his community.

Victim disarmament

Frey’s answer is stupid. He wants all Americans to be completely disarmed. Not merely of guns, of course, but as in Australia, of machetes and other means of handling thick vegetation in the rural areas into which Frey doesn’t go, and also, as in England, disarmed of hatchets, knives, and pruning shears. Frey’s political views are communist. He therefore wants an aristocracy of men and women like himself to rule over everyone else. He wants all political opponents disarmed so that his uniformed thugs can bully, beat, torture, rape, steal, and kill with impunity.

Over a recent 9-year period over 400 brutal rapes were committed by police officers. Frey wants all victims of rape to always be unarmed so that the police can rape them without ever having to worry about a rape victim fighting back.

“Among the other harm it brings you, being disarmed causes you to be despised,” wrote Machiavelli in AD 1532, almost 500 years ago.

Jen Psaki, another committed communist, attacked Americans for praying, saying on the Twitter platform (usage errors and euphemisms in the original) “Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does [sic] not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers." Psaki is very clear that she doesn’t want Americans to ever pray again. She also seems to be against thoughts, which is indicative of her demand for blind obedience to those in power. Psaki also wants every American stripped of their right to defend themselves with effective tools. Psaki hates American freedom in every way.

Prayers

I am in favour of prayers. I have prayed for the victims and the survivors of the shooting in Minnesota. I have prayed for the eternal salvation of the souls of the dearly departed.

This event is not the first time that someone who has been poisoned by various anti-depressant and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor poisons, who has been physically mutilated because their parents are not strong enough to assert the basic facts of biology, has come to a place where Christian children are found and murdered them. There was another similar incident in the Nashville, Tennessee area, as well.

Yes, there is a problem with the Pritzker family owning hospitals that mutilate children. There is a problem with a culture that opposes God’s creation and insists on pretending that men can get pregnant and give birth to children. There are many problems with insisting that men can be women and that women can be men. There are many problems with poisoning people while pretending to address the symptoms of their delusions.

I pray this prayer several times a day:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.