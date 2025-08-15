Earlier this evening I had the opportunity to refer a friend here on Substack to Albert Jay Nock’s famous essay from 1936. The essay, “Isaiah’s Job” may be found at the Mises.org web site and other places of refinement.

It includes a bit of Latin which I don’t think I did very poorly, and at least one word of German the density of which I fear inhibited my getting it out well enough for anyone to even guess what the word might be. Happily, you can just go find the essay and read it for yourself. Seriously, you didn’t think I was gonna start feeding you links just because I got it in my head to read something out loud.

Please do let me know if any of this material is of interest. Let me know if my mumbling was incoherent. Let me know if you would like less of the same, or more.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.