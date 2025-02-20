“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. -- That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed, -- That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it…”

You need to consider whether you have any obligation to people who have been spending money without your informed consent. For a contract to be valid it must include knowing, willing, competent consent; be signed by all parties to the agreement; and include an exchange of value that alters the situation of each party from that which pertained prior to the agreement’s exchange. Other things can be signed without being agreements.

You have no obligation to people who don’t obtain your informed consent. You don’t have to let a doctor rip open your abdomen and remove parts of your body without being informed of the nature of the operation, possible drawbacks and consequences, and alternatives to surgery. If you aren’t fully informed, the doctor and the hospital are engaged in fraud and should be sued into non-existence. They should literally have everything they own taken away from them forever and they should be punished severely not only for the criminality involved in butchering you without your informed consent, but also for the pattern of abuse involved in betraying the trust of the community they pretend to serve. Such was the suffering of many millions of people during the recent Covid19 psychological warfare operation.

But this essay isn’t exclusively about the bad actors and terribly ugly, mean-spirited actions they took in the last five years. It is about the stupidity and ugliness of the members of congress who were serving in the 1977-1980 period who were elected to get to the bottom of the graft, corruption, secret budgets, lies, distortions, assassinations, rapes, tortures, and unauthorised actions of a vast array of agencies. Instead of doing their jobs and publishing the truth about all of the expenditures of the treasury as they are expected to do by the terms of the constitution that supposedly gives them their authority to do anything, they chose to be cowards.

The cowardly congresscritters chose, instead, to pretend that they had oversight committees that would review the conduct of black operations and the expenditure of money in secretive black operations budgets and make sure it was all hunky dory. None of it was okay. It was all bad, ugly, vicious, terrible, unnecessary, evil, racist, hateful, war profiteering, deadly, and sinful. Everything anyone at any level in the cia, fbi, batfe, nsa, dea, and department of homeland security has ever done in any capacity has been wrong, evil, bad, and ugly. They are horrifyingly terribly bad people who should not have jobs, should not have any assets, who should spend the rest of their lives paying compensation to their victims, and should not be allowed to participate in society with decent men and women.

Yes, those cowardly congresscritters in the 1977-1980 period who held hearings and revealed much wrongdoing, including fbi and cia operational control over the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, Jr., and many others, who found graft and corruption, lies and deceit, who went so far as to pass a “foreign corrupt practices act” were certainly threatened, and their families were threatened, by the vicious horrid hateful evil no good child raping cannibal scum agents of the fbi, cia, dea, nsa, batfe, and other agencies of their day. Yes, they were told that their children would be raped to death in front of them by those cia agents who wanted to have endless budget authority, and no, they were not courageous about these matters. They did not stand up for freedom. They did not have faith that God would see them through these matters. They chose to relent and become subjugated to the will of evil men and women.

Government “efficiency”

It is a contradiction in terms. We have this word “oxymoron” which represents a word or phrase that is self-evidently false. One of the classic examples is “military intelligence.” Another is “government efficiency.”

So it is amusing that the biggest corporate welfare queen in the world, Elon Musk, is heading a department of “government efficiency” to investigate how your money is misspent. Did you consent to any of the spending? Were you even asked?

Hundreds of billions of dollars have been sent to Ukraine, along with billions in equipment and ammunition. Were you consulted? Did you receive a detailed listing of what was being spent? Of course not. You were not informed. So your consent, even if you had indicated some general enthusiasm for supporting Ukraine, was not informed consent.

Tens of billions are spent every year by USAID. It says here $21.7 billion was spent by that agency in fiscal 2024. Until this month were you fully informed about how all that money was spent every year since that agency was created in 1961? No, you were not. It doesn’t matter whether you would have approved of each item, the fact that you were not told what it was being spent upon indicates that your consent never mattered to the people involved in spending it, the people involved in authorising the expenditures, the people abusing their power.

It matters in some sense that having seen what they were spending the money on, many Americans are horrified. It matters that most of the money being spent by the thing in the District of Corruption that calls itself the “government of the United States” is spent on bad things. It matters in some sense that many billions of dollars have been spent sending “social security” benefit payments to people who have been dead for years or even decades. But if you had been informed, you would at least have that much to hold onto.

As it is, your consent wasn’t solicited. If it had been, you would have received some comprehensive statement of accounting, or been able to access such a thing at your local public library, say, in days of yore, or on the Interwebz now. But you cannot. And that is because, at least in part, “black operations” are deliberately hidden from your view, things are done in your name as part of what purports to be your government, without your knowledge. And that was “agreed” to by people who were congresscritters back in the day and who were certainly coerced by those in the fbi, cia, and other agencies with the most disgusting threats and the most terrible demonstrations of power.

How many children were butchered in front of Frank Church before he agreed to the “senate oversight” committee nonsense that pretended to rein in but actually gave free reign to the cia? Not his own children or those of his family, but you have to wonder whose children were raped and tortured so that their screams would be in his ears when he went to vote on the “compromise” that so thoroughly compromised the system. If you want to get some sense of what he was put through, search on “Project Minaret” for example.

I was at a protest organised in part by the Houston Property Rights Association members and in part by some activists in the John Birch Society in front of the post awful in downtown Houston on tax collection day in 1989 when I was first told about the “other film not from Zapruder’s location” that is shown to every incoming president to make sure that person knows that JFK was deliberately murdered by the cia with the cooperation and complicity of the department of defence, the secret disservice, and the fbi. It was a little later that I was told about the cocktail parties that those “matronly” ladies who are from old line families in Maryland and Virginia hold for the newly minted freshman congresscritters at which the food and booze is drugged so that those congresscritters who came to the District of Corruption with certainty and enthusiasm for cleaning up corruption would soon be filmed, photographed, and audio recorded “in bed with a dead girl or a live boy” to quote from J. Edgar Hoover’s description of those same events.

None of the people who are elected to the thing in the District of Corruption are trustworthy. None of them are actually interested in reform. They want to show some signs of making changes and then get out before they suffer the consequences that they have been shown will be made manifest to them and their families and friends and other loved ones. Oh, sure, it’s different this time, you say, but is it?

Not your debt

You don’t owe any part of the $36.22 trillion borrowed by the United States feral gooferment. (Please note that I do not call it a government because, as above in the top quote here on this essay, to be a government it would have to involve the unanimous consent of the governed, and it doesn’t involve the informed consent of anyone.) How so?

Well, gosh, friend, did you sign for it? If you owe a debt, it is customary to have a debt instrument in your possession indicating to you the rate of interest, the amount owed, and the terms for repayment. Were you given such a statement? Of course not. So how is it your debt?

Did you pledge collateral for it? If you pledged assets in your actual possession, over which you have meaningful control, wouldn’t you have some documentary evidence that your home, your car, your washing machines, were pledged? Of course you would, and you don’t, so they aren’t.

Were you informed of how the money was being spent? No. You weren’t. The revelations on the artist formerly known as Twitter and on other informative news sites make it clear that tens of trillions of dollars have been spent over the last fifty years on things about which you had no knowledge. If you didn’t know, then your consent, even if it were symbolised in some way, would not be informed consent, and therefore not actual consent. You cannot consent to things about which you have no knowledge.

No, none of those sets of hundred-thousand-word “terms of service” which they purport to disclose and which they claim you have purported to read are in any way binding on you if you click “accept” rather than “decline” on their popup window. They know that the people who check the box to indicate that they have read them aren’t actually reading them, their lawyers know that they have obfuscated the clear meaning of the things written, and they know that the judiciary is a bought and paid for organ of deceit and fraud, so they don’t bother very much with the pretence. We all know it to be pretence, and I myself choose “decline” because I don’t like these games.

Not your taxes

There are books on the topic. I was given some of these books over the years. Deciphering the tax code is the subject matter, the topic if you would, of a great many books. Some of the books are in the category of fantasy which I call “patriot mythology.” I think anything that tells you that you should send paperwork somewhere to “opt out” of a system that never had your informed consent in the first place is at best misleading you, and at worst is putting you on record as a “tax protestor” and likely to get you treated like some sort of miscreant.

But the truth is that you aren’t a taxpayer unless you work for the beastly ugly nasty thing in the District of Corruption or for a contractor company that is paid by that thing. If you then sign a document, on penalty of perjury, that declares that you are a taxpayer (by, for example, signing on the line marked “taxpayer” on the form) then you are making an error. Signing such a document may have repercussions. They might think you owe the taxes they have taken from you, and they might look at your assets and total income and begin to salivate for more taxes, penalties, and “interest” because you become interesting to them.

You have no such obligations. Nothing in the published laws requires that you file any paperwork, ever, at all, with anyone, for any reason. Nothing in their system has informed you of how they are spending these funds. So you have no obligation to pay them.

It isn’t a government. It doesn’t involve the consent of the governed. You have never given your consent because you have never been informed of all their secret spending, secret laws, and secret operations. You cannot consent without being informed. So you don’t owe the debt.

Who does? I don’t really care. I think the people who borrowed the money, being those congresscritters who voted in each case for the spending bills knowing that the treasury was bereft of funds, have some obligation to explain their choices. I think the bureau rats and other parasites in gooferment agencies who spent the money, including putting funds in their own bank accounts for salaries and expense reimbursements are also on the hook in some measure for the portion they actually received. But in a very meaningful way, I don’t believe the national debt of the “government” of the United States exists. I don’t believe anyone has an actual, enforceable obligation to repay that money.

So it isn’t a debt. It is a lie.

There are a set of lies about the District of Corruption that have been propagated for many years. What in fact happened in Dallas in 1963 was the end of the elected national government. The person ostensibly chosen by the people in deference to what purported to be a “free and fair” election in 1960 and who had been serving in office since 1961 was butchered in front of a crowd of witnesses to alert people to a coup d’etat. Authors Alan Kent, H. P. Albarelli, and Leslie Sharpe chose the title for their 2021 book Coup in Dallas very advisedly, and if you want some detailed sense of what went on, you might take a look.

Did you consent to have the president murdered? Nope. Was your consent solicited? Nope. Many of you weren’t living at the time, or were not yet at the age of reason, let alone whatever your state called the age of consent, but your parents, grandparents, or other forebears were also not informed and not asked to agree.

I can make the case that the United States was suborned a long time prior, but 1963 will do. It is a sufficiently clear boundary event. Conditions that appeared to relate to the consent of the governed pertained up to that point, and then that happened.

Since then, the thing in the District of Corruption actually run by the men and women of the cia, fbi, batfe, dea, nsa, and other permanent bureaucracy agencies, has not been a republic. It has been a tyranny.

And you don’t owe tyrants anything. You don’t owe them allegiance. You don’t owe the debts they have racked up. You don’t owe them taxes. You don’t owe them compliance.

Allegiance

It always bothered me in school when they wanted the children to recite the pledge of allegiance. When I researched it, I learned that a terribly ugly and horrid nationalist socialist came up with the words and wanted it forced down everyone’s throats. I have not stuck around in the various groups of adults where it is recited. It is an ugly pledge to a hunk of cloth, which is idolatry, and “to the republic for which it stands” which is no longer a republic in evidence but is a dead letter.

I believe you do owe your allegiance to the Creator of your soul, God the Father Almighty, Creator of heaven and earth, who is known by the four-letter term YHWH, hallowed be His name. You owe that allegiance because of the divine nature of your creation, because of the connexion of your soul to God that continues your existence, and because God is worthy of your faith, allegiance, and gratitude. Praise God. Amen.

So I pray: Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. Thy will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.