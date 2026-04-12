“All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts pathological personalities. It is not that power corrupts but that it is magnetic to the corruptible.” ~ Frank Herbert, Anno Domini 1985

The people who have power do not love their neighbours. All political power exists to hurt other people, especially people who want to be left alone, people who want political power, and people who refuse to pay for things the powerful demand payments for. No aristocrat is any good, no politician is any good, no bureau rat is any good, none of the people who exert power at any level are any good because if you don’t have the option to refuse your consent, they don’t have legitimate power. None of these entities, which are calling themselves governments, derive their powers from the consent of the governed. No such entity has ever secured any rights for anyone.

None of the people who advocate hereditary monarchy for themselves, none of the peers of their realms that they have “elevated” with titles of nobility, and none of their sycophants are any good. None of the politicians in supposed republics and pretended democracies are any good. None of your teams, the liberal, the conservative, the labour, the tory, the democrat, the republican, the libertarian, the green, the constitution, none of these political parties is ever any good at all, none of them have ever been any good, all of them aspire to power in order to hurt their political enemies, to feather their nests, and to hurt their neighbours with taxes, fees, regulations, and endless legislation to advantage their friends and damage everyone else.

You ought to understand by now, if you’re of adult years, that there is no political solution to the problems caused by the excesses of politics. If you do believe there is a political solution, please adorn the comments of this article with your thoughts, all of your best ideas, and please identify by name all the politicians and bureau rats you admire so we can have a discussion about how profoundly wrong you are in all these matters.

Dividing the church

There have been many crimes from the evil aristocracies of European nation states. Aristo rats have raped, murdered, tortured, profited from wars, promoted the establishment of caste societies, desecrated churches, worshipped demons, sacrificed infants to evil, sent their own children to be raped at boarding schools, refused to perform acts of charity amongst their many suffering neighbours, established authorities to deny freedom of expression and enforce edicts against freedom of worship. You are welcome to set up a priority order for their crimes in the event you ever have the opportunity to prosecute even one of them. I believe among their greatest crimes in the last 500 years was dividing the church founded by Jesus Christ.

If you look around you in Christendom you see dozens of sects and many heresies. You see doctrine disputes online which are happening 24 hours every day somewhere in the world amongst some sets of people claiming to be Christians who, by their disputation seek to divide the house of God, knowing that a house divided cannot stand. Many who claim to be Christians will assert that others, including their neighbours, are not part of the church because they have become so arrogant about their doctrine convictions that they believe they have personal authority to excommunicate others. None of them believe that Jesus sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty and comes to judge the living and the dead because each of them insists that they and they alone are fit to judge their neighbours and brothers and sisters. You say someone who disagrees with you is going to the flames of perdition because you like saying those things even though you have no power to make them happen, because you hate your neighbours, because you hate the church founded by Jesus built on the solid foundation of his teachings, and, therefore, you don’t love God with your whole heart, soul, spirit, and energy. So if you are condemning others in your doctrine disputes, repent, turn away from sin, and sin no more.

All of these things continue without slowing down, having been deliberately set in motion by those aforementioned aristo rats and by the usurpers who are so arrogant that they claim to be kings and queens. There is no king but Jesus Christ, but they are evil men and women and they insist that they have temporal authority and they usurp the titles of king and queen. Then they name their favourite shills, sycophants, psychophants, soldiers, sailors, inventors, and lovers to various titles, none of which have any merit, all of which are false, increasing the total level of arrogance. Americans once ratified an amendment punishing the acceptance of titles of nobility with political exile and it was among the purposes of the “war of 1812” and the sacking and burning of Washington city and the White House to spirit away or destroy all available copies of that amendment. (Even so, it continued to be published as part of the USA constitution by the several states, including Colorado and Wyoming, as late as the 1880s).

Among the very worst of the offenders in dividing the church was Henry Tudor, eighth of the name Henry, who falsely claimed to be “king” of England and some other territories, parts of which he controlled. Hanky, as I think he should be called, murdered several of his lovers that he pretended were his wives, divorced and sent away his actual wife, and usurped the leadership of the formerly Christian church in England, claiming to be its head and sacking its churches, monasteries, and convents. The head of the church has always been Jesus Christ. The church in England that has been led by demon worshipping archbishops of Canterbury and by the monarch named by parliament to the throne of that country is not a Christian church, though many of its members seek honestly to lead a Christian life and do their part to repent of their sins and sin no more. (There are some Christians who mistakenly affiliate with the church in England that is led by a demon worshipper of house Windsor.)

The current usurper, upChuck the third, is not fit to be head of the church of England if that church is to be regarded as Christian. That man is not Christian. He is muslim. He celebrates islamic festivals. He prays to “allah.” He persecutes Christians. He is not the defender of the faith. He is a vow breaker.

Some of those archbishops were notorious during the 16th Century for burning Christians at the stake. Quite a few of the “dissenters” who fled England, or were exiled from England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland did so because the established churches were evil. Indeed, the establishment by any state or any monarch of a particular set of beliefs is contrary to the nature of the church founded by Jesus Christ. Jesus gives us the great commission to teach the Gospels to every creature and those who believe may be baptised. There is not a single word in the new Testament of Jesus calling for anyone to be murdered for refusing to convert, but many people in Christendom and places subjugated, or partially subjugated by aristo rats from Christendom, have been murdered for refusing to tithe to religious hierarchies anathema to their consciences. Aristo rats have torture chambers and torture people for many reasons, including while pretending some of those people are “heretics” for not toeing the exact line of dogma spewed by the demon worshipper priests and ministers posing as Christians.

No, I am not in any way endorsing the Roman Catholic hierarchy, which has a long history of demon worshippers in its midst. The Roman outfit has perverts and child rapists that it has protected for generations. Its hierarchy has allowed the Roman church to be imposed by state decree, with tithes imposed by decree, and with the poor treated abysmally if they refuse to tithe, to prostrate themselves before demon worshipping cardinals and archbishops, and has committed many crimes to protect the wealth of their “Vatican” bank. While the Gospels show Jesus overturning the tables of the money changers and bird sellers in the temple, the cardinals and archbishops deny the stories of the victims of pederast priests to protect the wealth of their evil bank and the property of their various dioceses.

No, I am not in any way endorsing any of the other established churches. All established churches that affiliate directly with any state are necessarily committing acts of simony, oppression, and violating the spirit of the teachings of Jesus. You cannot impose an established church on anyone without hating your neighbour, and you are admonished to love your neighbour as yourself. I have been in various churches that purport to be houses of God. I have observed worship services during which there was no indication of the presence of God. Many people, in the laity and in the hierarchies, have much to repent. A very great many who claim that their neighbours should obey their “betters” are not better, but are rats and other vermin in human form, unfit to lead their communities. I do not lightly use the term “aristo rats” to describe them. They are not better. They are much, much worse.

At the end of the 14th Century in England a great many aristo rats were justly executed by outraged “peasants.” The so-called peasants’ revolt was started because an evil usurper and an evil parliament decreed a head tax. The men sent around to villages to collect that tax were told not to collect it from children younger than puberty and from maidens not married. Instead of abiding by those rules, or perhaps following actual instructions from the comprehensively evil aristo rats in many instances, they deliberate stuck their filthy hands up the skirts of young girls and unmarried women to break the maidenhead, claim that was no maiden, and then charge the head tax. Peasants were outraged and chopped off the heads of many terribly evil scum aristo rats, and then were tricked by that evil usurper and his psychophants. So Wat Tyler was murdered, so many of the leaders of the just revolt were executed, and many families suffered rape, pillaging, looting, and murder.

Anyone who takes a title of nobility from any usurper is taking station with all this history of looting, rape, torture, murder, war profiteering, arrogance, indolence, and gluttony.

False doctrines of “royal” society

It is well to examine God’s creation and understand it. It is irrational to deny the existence of the spiritual aspects of God’s creation. Many in the so-called “Royal Society” founded by upChuck the second in 1660 were and some have continued to be atheists. They deny the existence of the soul. They deny the existence of the dozens of dimensions needed to make the mathematics work out for quantum theory. They assert a mechanistic view. Some of them have committed vivisection - tearing apart a human body while the person yet lives - because they are committed to evil.

There is an entire cult of scientism. Hans Reichenbach is one of the hypocritical authors who pushed this ugly philosophy. It denies the spiritual. It denies goodness. It denies decency. It denies God. I believe its adherents have led many to demon worshipping practices and told them there can be no harm in such behaviours because there is no eternal salvation. Much evil has been done by scientists in the name of science. They deliberately deny the existence of the soul with their “scientific philosophy” and they deny the existence of God because they seek to lead others to sin.

All scientists know that their mechanistic ideology doesn’t explain reality. They all know that something beyond the mechanisms of the body informs a living body and is absent in a dead body. So they lie about it and pretend it is only electrical energy because they don’t want you to believe in your own immortal soul. They pretend that the four dimensions they are able to measure (three physical dimensions of extent and one dimension of time) are the only dimensions that exist even though they know that to explain observed reality of quantum physics it takes perhaps 26 or more dimensions. But they deny these things because they don’t want you to understand reality and they don’t want you to love God.

Bridewell

By the year of our Lord 1553 the stench of Fleet ditch was enough to drive the Tudor family to abandon their palace at Bridewell. Eddie the sixth, the son of Hanky the eighth and Jane Seymour decided he didn’t like the smell but that poor people in London would be appropriately housed there while under sentence for debt peonage, or prostitution, or vagrancy, or some other made up misdoing. So, shortly before his death, Eddie gave the palace of Bridewell to be joined with the other workhouses in London to suggest the concept of charity by the Tudor family - which had not, after all, paid anything at all for the place - and to indicate the attitude of aristo rats toward their neighbours.

Poor people were expected to work. If they weren’t working at pounding hemp or pulling oakum, they were made to do other things. Maybe they were fed. Maybe they were beaten. Maybe they were eventually set at liberty. Maybe they were hauled to dungeons round about for torturing, or to the chambers of aristo rats to be raped. None of the aristo rats love their neighbours now, and there is no reason to think they did in the 1550s or 1660s or 1770s or 1880s or 1990s either.

Bridewell was also a store house for people the aristo rats would choose to rape or enslave or torture or murder. It was near one of the most filthy ditches in the world, a place that stank of sewage and the run off from various abattoirs in the vicinity of the Fleet, so the stench of blood and of decaying bodies would be covered up by that open sewer ditch being nearby. Workhouses were terrible places where inmates were abused incessantly, so the use of them continued officially until 1930.

The aristo rats do not seek to care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect out of a place of humility. They seek to enslave everyone else, hurt everyone else as much as possible, make up rules that cannot be followed, put people in slave labour camps, rape other people, rape one another, murder others and one another, and do all manner of evil. These are not people capable of goodness because they do not regard “commoners” as being actual people, they deny the humanity of their neighbours, they join chapterhouses and take holy orders that require them to treat the other members of the chapter as equal but refuse to do so for any commoners who are in the same chapter. They wound their holy orders.

The Epstein files disclose abundant evidence that the kind of storehouse for rape victims that Bridewell became in the 17th Century and thereafter is part of the “noble” behaviour of aristo rats worldwide. The people who raped children and in some cases tortured and murdered them have been protected by the state prosecutors in England, the USA, Canada, and other countries. No doubt they have many more places like Bridewell now, but they are keeping their sex slaves hidden so they can be more perverse and evil without being exposed.

It gets worse. The usurper in England has ordered that all prayers near abortion clinics are banned and those saying such prayers aloud or silently have been arrested. The aristo rats and your politicians want infants to be murdered in the womb. All these deaths are wrong, and very few of them have anything to do with saving the lives of the mothers in cases of abnormalities during pregnancy. Since 1930 there have been over a billion abortions worldwide. The demon worshippers want those children murdered, want their body parts and blood for their rituals, want the stem cells and organs, want to put fetal tissue in poison jabs, and do other terrible things.

The aristo rats are mostly eugenics and Malthusian population control enthusiasts. They believe that they are themselves incapable of doing the things their ancestors did to invent new ways of doing things or building up fortunes through diligence, so they believe that nobody else should be allowed do those things, either. They know that in the absence of prohibitions, regulations, taxes, and fees, other people will out compete their companies and will be prosperous while they go into poverty. So they have developed a legislative and regulatory state in every country with central banks to control interest rates and hurt other people as much as possible. Your political teams are in favour of all these things.

Yes, the state is getting worse. Now medically assisted death (MAD) is being prescribed in order to end the lives of those who dissent. A victim of horrendous rape in Spain was recently murdered by doctors because she had difficulty with the horrors of being raped. Meanwhile the Spanish state exonerated her rapist and set him free to go rape again and again. Rape and murder victims and their families see violent criminals set free by judges all over Canada, America, and various European countries because judges take a title of honour (and insist on being called “your honour”) to set them apart from their neighbours. Judges hate their neighbours and seek to hurt other people as much as possible. There are no good judges in any state. The state is contrary to humanity, decency, and God.

Doctors who administer poisons to murder patients (medically assisted death is murder) are evil. Doctors who provide abortions except in the few cases where a woman’s life is endangered by her pregnancy are evil. Doctors who inject poison jabs are evil. The jabs are not vaccinations, they do not reduce the spread of disease, they cause heart ailments and cancers, doctors know exactly how bad the jabs are, don’t care, and get paid to administer them.

Insurance companies, including evil Blue Cross Blue Shield pay bounties to pediatricians for jabbing dozens of times every child in their miserable care. Pediatricians poison children deliberately with the goal of making children continuously sick so they get to see more patients. Pediatricians accepting bounties for poison jabs seek to reduce population by making all the children in their care infertile. They seek to hurt their neighbours as much as possible. They are exceptionally evil doctors, and nearly all doctors of medicine are evil.

Diana

The very nice lady who didn’t like land mines because they hurt children long after the wars were over was deliberately murdered by her husband’s family. Diana of Wales was murdered, everyone in England knows she was murdered, and it was upChuck the third who wanted her dead. So he made the arrangements and his mom didn’t stop him.

His brother rapes children. Andrew of house Windsor made the arrangements to have Virginia Giuffre murdered and to have all the hoax stream media and the cia’s wicked wikipedia claim she committed suicide. There are no good men and there are no good women in house Windsor, nor amongst their order followers.

When you look at what house Windsor did to Diana of Wales and Virginia Giuffre you see what they have in mind for you. Abortion. Murder. Slavery. Torment. Rape. Death. These are not good people and have never been good.

Opium

The usurper family that came to the throne in 1714 prosecuted a war to make sure their subjects would always be able to sell opium in China. Opium can be very addictive. The house of Hanover wanted to enslave and addict millions of victims, not only in China but everywhere. There are no redeeming qualities to their family nor to the men who ran the “British east India company” also known as “John Company” who worked so hard to torment other people worldwide. It was John Company tea that was thrown into Boston Harbour in 1773. It was John Company that sought to control the opium trade and force it on China in 1840 which led to the cession of Hong Kong in 1841 and permanently turned over to the usurper family Hanover in 1842. The Windsors also known as the house of Saxe Coburg Gotha, are the direct successors of interest of the Hanover usurpation.

You probably hear from time to time of the cia, dea, and other agencies of the USA being involved in the poppy trade in Afghanistan, Vietnam, Laos, and other places. They are involved. The biggest cartel in illegal narcotics is house Windsor. These are profoundly evil people. They import fentanyl to hurt Americans and Canadians. They push the big pharma poison jabs. They are delighted to destroy populations and governments with their control of cocaine, opium, and other addictive preparations.

That "war on drugs” is a war for control of the drug trade. It is not ever meant to end the drug trade. They don’t want fewer addicts, they want more. It might as well be called a war on sobriety and decency. Prohibition was demonstrably unable to end the consumption of alcohol and the drug war is unable to end the consumption of narcotics, but these policies were implemented to hurt as many people as possible, and continue to hurt people for generations.

Yes, Eisenhower knew all about what he was doing which is why he said he feared he was leaving a legacy of ashes to his successor. Nixon knew exactly how much destruction he was wreaking by establishing the dea, osha, epa, and other agencies, running the war in Vietnam to benefit his campaign contributors, ordering the murder of students at Kent state, ending post office cars on the railways, cutting the last tie between the dollar and gold, and doing all the other evil things he did. He didn’t get nearly the kicking around he deserved.

Wars

Yes, of course, there are wars and war profiteers because of the evil families like house Windsor and because of their psychophants and “peers” of their realms. They send troops to defend their poppy fields, to defend their cocaine factories, to fight against the autonomy of local people.

Sure, they also seek to control gold, interest rates, and oil. After all, they want to hurt other people all the time. So there are central banks in most major economies that hurt independent financiers as much as possible. Yes, when there are liquidity crises the aristo rats orchestrate events to justify their enormous creation of new money from nothing, causing monetary inflation to hurt other people as much as possible.

Yes, war is a racket. You might read about it in Smedley Butler’s book of the same name and in other books on similar topics, such as Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins. Yes, sure I could make a tiny bit of money with an Amazon affiliate link for these book recommendations, but I don’t want to have anything to do with Bezos and his efforts to monitor all his customers and sell the data to those who seek to enslave others including advertisers and state agencies.

War represents aristo rats hating their neighbours. They hate one another and themselves. They blow up cities and hospitals to illustrate how evil they are willing to be. War creates veterans who can be treated abysmally by the same states that sent them to war. War materiel has created vast fortunes and some people invest in war profiteering companies.

The Germans wanted to build a Baghdad to Berlin railroad so what was then the house of Saxe Coburg Gotha started world war one to obliterate tens of millions of lives including 9 million in combat, millions of civilian casualties in bombing raids and starvation, and tens of millions with the release of their pathogen they falsely called “Spanish flu.” Which is not to say the German family usurping titles like king and emperor were any good, either.

Do you want to end these wars? Then stop supporting the evil men and women who profit from them.

Propaganda from “educators”

One of the many evil things that Jimmy Carter did was creating the department of “education.” Education is systematic, seeking to make children parts in a system of degradation. Education is bad. Learning and teaching are good, but the department of education is not about teaching and it discourages learning. You can see how much worse the results have gotten since 1979. Americans are much worse off, have fewer good schools, have less knowledgeable high school graduates, and are being hurt as much as possible by the teacher unions and the state and national bureaucracies.

If you want to start a free country, or make America or Canada into one, or more than one, you have a real problem with educators. The people in your schools who purport to be teachers are mostly communists. The bureau rats running local, regional, state, and national agencies are mostly communists. (Most socialists are either deceptive about being communists or are themselves deceived and think there is some meaningful distinction between their socialistic ideology and actual mass murdering communism. There is not.) The people running the labour unions, especially the teacher unions are mostly communists.

By destroying the effectiveness of teaching the aristo rats and bureau rats want to increase dependency. The same goal is involved in bringing in tens of millions of people from outside the country to overload the “safety net” system and promote the false ideology that everyone is owed a living and that foreigners are owed much more due to some evil perpetrated by the aristo rats generations ago, or due to some war prosecuted for the profits of aristo rats more recently. The goal is to dumb everyone down, reduce the capacity of people to compete with the businesses run by the aristo rats, and enslave people, make them dependent and hurt them as much as possible. Cloward and Piven wrote about how to hurt more people more rapidly with the forcible collectivisation of health and education and welfare. LBJ, Carter, Obama, Nixon, Ford, Reagan, Bush, the younger Bush, the Clintons, the Biden form of Obama’s third term, and Trump persist in keeping these programmes.

Trump has endorsed the Republican woman Salazar who wants to force through a bill to make tens of millions of law breaking visitors have amnesty. The language of her bill (which was certainly written for her by aristo rats in other countries) makes it nearly impossible to ever deport anyone no matter how vicious their crimes. Trump has made a mockery of his promise to handle the violence of immigrants, and chooses to comply with obstructionist judge rulings whenever he wants out of his campaign promises. He lied, directly and purposely, when he said he would end the department of education. The first proposal he made for a budget after taking office, the big beautiful bill, had $66.7 billion for the department of education because Trump is an evil man who hates Americans, hates the very people who voted for him, and wants to destroy schooling and learning. He likes the idea of indoctrinating generations of Americans. He was a liar from the beginning. Trump is named in affidavits on file with the federal courts that identify him a raping children saying to one of them, “I can do whatever I want.”

Clever children are more likely to resist the aristo rat rapists and the politician and bureau rat rapists. Parents should remove their children from the public schools. Parents should refuse permission to have their children attend demonic events with transgendered and demon worshipping filth reading in their school libraries. Parents should make other arrangements for teaching their children. Many parents won’t do so because they are more interested in making slightly more money and chasing their careers to the detriment of their families.

Hollywood

The people who run the major studios, including the younger Ellison who has bought into one of the big studios in recent years, are evil. They want to produce terrible films to destroy the concepts of courage, heroism, and decency. All the studios, including newer media giants like Amazon and Netflix, want to exclude normal male heroic figures and insert lesbian girl bosses, transgendered and transvestite men, and other perversions. They want to normalise evil and they want you to endorse and enthusiastically approve of gay “marriage” and other manifestations of abomination. Many of these people are from prominent families, the contemporary equivalent of aristo rats.

Disney has been busy destroying heroic characters pretty much continuously for ten years. The executives have made it clear that they hate the American people and have hated them all along, but more so since their “her turn” candidate lost the election in 2016. They want to hurt Americans as much as possible, and especially conservative Christian male Americans. So heroic figures are killed off or are shown to be weak and ineffective in many long standing franchises. Why?

Because Disney executives bring in investors by having them at rape parties. Starlets are raped at these parties. Young men are, as well. Disney has been orchestrating these events for decades. They won’t ever be prosecuted as long as the compromised politicians and bureau rats are in office.

Oprah is one of the people who has procured for studio executives. She was exposed in some of the files made public as a result of the P. Diddy prosecution as having received many videos of children being raped. One of the celebrities whose rape she has on video is Justin Bieber. She won’t ever be prosecuted because the men and women in power are evil and compromised by evil.

Modelling agencies in New York, London, Paris, and Hollywood are notorious for pimping out models both male and female. There is much evil in the “entertainment” industry.

Tech bros

I know many of these people, some of them personally. I’ve tried to work with some of them due to my current economic difficulties. I don’t have anything good to say about most of them. There is a lot of profound evil amongst the people who want to build huge data centres to control the lives of everyone else. The “new money” or “nouveau riche” aristo rats are still rat fink parasites in many instances.

The big companies like Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple and others all gather information on their customers and users and sell that information to advertisers, to military agencies, and to espionage agencies, including in other countries. None of the executives involved can be trusted. None of their proprietary software can be trusted. And Google is an overwhelmingly large contributor to the open source Mozilla foundation, so it would be well to be sceptical about the integrity of some open source software as well.

Yes, there are difficulties. Evil has penetrated many hundreds of prominent families, many thousands of companies, many tens of millions of people. If you want freedom and dignity you need to really work at it.

Espionage agents and agencies

All of the people involved in all the domestic and international spy agencies for every country are individually evil. There are no good agents. There are no good bureau rats at the fbi, cia, mossad, mi6, mi5, dea, batfe, nsa, gchq, and similar agencies for all the other countries in the world.

The fbi was founded in 1908 by Teddy Roosevelt because he faced a recalcitrant congress that would not, among other things, fund his feral bureau of investigation. So he started it anyway and fbi agents gathered dirt on congress critters and some lost re-election. Thereafter the congress was very eager to fund the fbi. J. Edgar Hoover became director for life and would arrogantly assert that he had films and audio of every prominent politician and business person “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl” and fbi agents have always provided the children, engaged in rape and torture of those victims, murdered the children, and hidden the evidence. The same is true of the other major agencies mentioned above. You cannot trust spies because all of their training is about lying to you and everyone else.

You live in a world where all politicians and most business people are compromised. Those who aren’t engaged in abominable activities are from time to time framed because the big tech companies provide abundant back doors for planting evidence to those same spy agencies.

They are on record destroying the integrity of elections in countries all over the world. What makes you think there is any integrity to your elections? They are on record using agents to infiltrate the upper echelons of all sorts of overseas political parties, and you want to trust politicians in your country? Why do you believe they wouldn’t do the same things here? Why do you imagine that the people leading the Libertarian party are immune from infiltration, corruption, and extortion? They aren’t immune. Which is among the reasons that the Libertarian party activists are too lazy or too compromised to put together county level party groups in more than 130 counties in a country with over 3,000 counties (and parishes and townships) wherein the two dominant parties each have over 2,000 county level groups. The Libertarian party is a mess, has been a mess for over 50 years, and will never be a part of you voting your way to freedom because: you cannot vote your way to freedom.

Brexit

The voters in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland voted for Brexit in 2016, the same year that “her turn” didn’t happen. So just as the politicians, bureau rats, film studio executives, and tech bros set about to punish Americans after 2016, the “conservative” party in the UK set about to delay and obfuscate Brexit. They also set about to encourage mass migration to replace the peoples who voted for Brexit, with the enthusiastic cooperation of the espionage agencies and the men and women of house Windsor. Labour is continuing these same policies.

So you think you can fix Oregon by voting in “greater Idaho”? I don’t think so. I think you are kidding yourselves. You think you can vote Alberta independent and you’ll actually have independence? Get back to me on how the Brexit vote has resulted in independence for Britons. You’re deluded if you think the evil bureau rats and evil politicians who run your elections want to have legit elections and will ever actually comply with election results.

Brexit is one of many hundreds of examples that the people who have power over you don’t care, even a tiny bit, about your consent. These men and women are rapists, murderers, torturers, enslavers. They have zero interest in consent. They want to steal your money and call it taxes, your sons and daughters and call it conscription, and hurt you as much as possible, all the time. So why are you doing your part to help them?

Why are you contributing to political parties and to politicians? Why are you registered to vote? Why do you go vote? Why do you pay for a hunting licence? God says nothing about how you can hunt if only you get permission from other people. How come you pay for a fishing licence? A radio operator licence? A pilot licence? A driver licence? A medical licence? A nursing licence? A law licence? A passport? Why do you register? Why do you comply? You don’t owe any taxes and you don’t owe any of these fees. You don’t owe a business licence, you don’t owe a building occupancy licence. All these things you do to go along to get along help the most profoundly evil men and women in the world.

Yet you invite them to your homes and wedding celebrations. You go drinking with them, visit clubs and dance parlours and bars and pubs with them. Why? Why do you want to be ruled?

Consent

Consent matters. Voting is not consent. Paying taxes is not consent. Many people do these things, as Lysander Spooner noted long ago, out of a desire to defend against worse people and worse things happening.

Silence is not consent. If someone tapes shut the mouth of a person, binds them hand and foot, rapes them, and they don’t say anything, does their silence indicate consent? No, of course not. Nor does refusing to vote for any of these evil jerks represent any sort of consent, despite the sophistry of various writers.

I don’t consent to the terms of service for Stripe and other outfits that want to assert authority over what I can say and do. I don’t agree with the terms of the people who want a signed loyalty oath for a passport. I don’t agree with voting. I don’t agree to do terribly evil things. Sure, that may limit some of my economic potential. So what? Why do you want to sell your soul and your integrity and your decency and your posterity for a mess of pottage?

LLM poseurs

It gets worse. The people building all those data centres want to make deep fake videos. There are people that they cannot compromise. So they will make up false evidence, fake videos, fake emails. Their espionage friends will plant evidence because the tech bros running the major companies build in back doors to hurt other people as much as possible.

The various states of the world are now operating work camps where people they have disappeared are worked to death, and in some cases raped and tortured to death. The Large Language Model builders are not interested in artificial intelligence. They are interested in making believable poseurs who can seem to be writing just like Murray Rothbard or just like your cousin you only hear from on email and by text message. They want to continue the appearance of those people living their lives while those people are actually being worked to death, raped to death, or tortured to death, or all of these things.

The house of Windsor was an enthusiastic investor in the death camps of the German militarists of 1933 to 1939. Some say also thereafter. The Germans would make their victims hand write post cards and letters purporting to be happy and well in the camps. Many such communications were faked with handwriting forgers to maintain the illusion that people who were being murdered were still alive. The tech bros want to do the same thing, with far more people, for far longer. Not that they will be able to work a slave to death over any longer time, given how evil they always are, but that they will be able to make convincing fakes to pretend your friends and family members are not in death camps.

Flying cars

Way back in the 1950s all the popular magazines (like Popular Mechanics) would have cover stories about flying cars. That persisted in the 1960s and 1970s, with about once every 90 days a cover story about how we were all going to have flying cars real soon. In 1979 Moller demonstrated a working prototype featuring ducted fan engines for lift and various methods for control and propulsion. After 1979 Moller spent the rest of his life trying to get an air worthiness certificate from the comprehensively evil and vile people of the feral aviation administration. The bureau rats hate the idea of flying cars.

Flying cars would destroy the airlines. Auto companies that wouldn’t build flying cars would go out of business, just as buggy manufacturers that didn’t convert to auto making did over a century ago. Flying cars would gore the oxen of the road and bridge building industry, and the construction contracting industry includes some of the most corrupt companies in the world and the very most corrupt unions. Flying cars would need new tyres ever twenty years so Firestone and the evil automobile tyre companies would sell far fewer tyres. Far less fuel would be sold because air cars would be much more fuel efficient due to much less drag. Please recall that the Firestone, General Motors, and Standard Oil companies conspired to destroy the small town commuter rail and trolley car companies, buying them up and then ripping out the tracks so that more people would be forced to buy cars to get to work and get around. Truly evil people don’t want you to ever have a flying car for your family.

In his 1947 novel Rocket Ship Galileo and in his 1950 novella The Man Who Sold the Moon, Robert Heinlein wrote about “antipodes rockets” suggesting that for long distance travel it makes more sense to use a rocket with a parabolic trajectory and powerful engines. Lately the mElon has been having one of his minions talk about having the Starship rockets used for long distance travel, New York to Los Angeles in 30 minutes, Los Angeles to Sydney or Tokyo in 70 or 90 minutes.

Of course the airline industry hates the idea and will conspire to prevent it through legislation and bad regulations. Politicians and bureau rats will eagerly cooperate because they all take bribes and they all feather their own nests. Much avarice will be involved in keeping you from flying to remote destinations on rocket ships for another 75 years and more.

Choices

You have a lot of choices. You don’t have to live like a refugee. You don’t have to obey evil. You don’t have to comply with your own enslavement. You don’t have to pay these terribly evil people to hurt you and your family for more generations. Consent not only matters to you, it matters to God. So you should not consent, you should not support the system, you should stop participating in their slave society, you should not respect them or dignify their horrid efforts to hurt you and your family forever.

There are some technologies that can help you have more communications privacy and more data security. I’m fairly convinced that there is only trivial interest in such matters, but I am available for consultation if you have any actual intention to have privacy or security. There are many technologies for financial transaction privacy, and I know more about them than most of the people you encounter. But there has been very little uptake, so I don’t think you’re really interested.

Nevertheless, you can take choices to keep your children out of propaganda mills, to use technologies that enhance your freedom, and to withdraw your support from evil. But will you? These are choices, so the choices you take are up to you.

Taxes

You don’t owe them. You are not represented. The people who buy and sell senators and congress critters may be represented, though none of those in office ever stay bought. The people in the fbi who have those photos and videos of congress critters doing terrible things to children may be represented. But not you. If you don’t consent to be governed by mass murdering demon worshipping child raping parasites, then you have no obligations to them. Friend of L5 News leithian has a detailed article on how you don’t owe taxes which you might read. You have no obligation to pay these terrible people.

You have no obligation to have a hunting licence. God’s creation is completely available to you without any document from any bureau rat. You don’t need a fishing licence. You are free to take the bounty of the lakes, rivers, and seas and feed your family any time you wish. You don’t need a pilot’s licence, a plumber’s licence, a law licence, a medical licence, a nursing licence, a newspaper licence, any documentation to blog online, any identity papers. Stop paying for the things you were always free to do. If you want to provide better service to the people around you, learn how to operate vehicles and equipment and learn the techniques of your trade, but don’t pretend that having a licence makes you better than your neighbours. It doesn’t.

Your obedience and your taxes provide power and wealth to the corrupt men and women who hate you. Therefore you should stop obeying. Stop supporting the system that they have built to oppress you and your children for generations. Stop imagining that you can elect better rascals or that they will ever stop hurting your family. You can’t and they won’t.

Prayer

For several years I have been offering this prayer. I suggest you pray this prayer or just say ‘amen.’ Or write out your own prayers in the comments. You know, while you still may, before big tech implements their plans to censor and limit everyone.

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.