“Out of the south cometh the whirlwind: and cold out of the north. By the breath of God frost is given: and the breadth of the waters is straitened.” ~ Job 37

It’s cold out there. Warm in here, though.

Nucla cell tower corruption

Toward the end of last year a friend in Colorado told me about sketchy behaviour by the Nucla town clerk which resulted in a 50 year lease for a location for a giant 5G cell tower. A real “sweetheart” deal for the phone tower owners, and a mess for the town residents and those in the area. The tower location? Right next to a school.

This past week, Robert F. Kennedy, who has been involved for many years in litigation regarding cell phone tumours, had the feral food and drug administration (fda) remove false claims that cell tower radiation is harmless from their web site. Radiation can be extremely harmful. Much of the harm is cumulative. That’s why we wear those dosimetry badges when we mess about with nuclear materials.

It would be incorrect to say that I cut my adult teeth around nuclear reactors, but I did have many tours of many radiation sites. My dad was a nuclear physicist. It would be inappropriate to discuss where we went to see things he worked on. But it is the case that I’m familiar with dosimetry badges. You wear the same badge day after day, every time you go on site, typically at least one month and sometimes for longer periods. You don’t just track today’s dosage, you keep track until it is time to stop going by the hot stuff (hot as in radioactive) or you set a new baseline and your new dosimetry badge reflects that information.

Try to imagine the impact on local fertility from this chowder headed idea of a fifty year lease (50! years!) for putting cell tower radiation into the school, into the gonads of little boys and girls. Radiation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Not old fashioned spark gap radio radiation, but serious power behind the big 5G antennae that look like some Roman scutum shield, as well as other radiation. Maybe some microwave antennae to hook up later. Fertility problems are a major issue for radiation workers, as are genetic mutations in their offspring. Cancer is a major problem for radiation workers. A large number of other maladies may result. Yes, there are major differences in the kinds of radiation emitted by radars and radio antennae compared to the radiation emitted by nuclear fissionable materials but why take chances?

Fifty years represents over four generations of school children. Going to the same school building year after year for 12 years, first grade through senior year. What a horror show. All so some town clerk can get a bribe and then leave town.

Petition for redress

You know they are alarmingly corrupt when they tell you to show up for a town council meeting in order to get your concerns addressed, then they tell you that there is no way to have a ballot initiative or any other consideration of your complaint without a petition. You know they are alarmingly corrupt when they quote you a price for releasing the public records to which you and every resident of your community are entitled.

So there is a petition. Please take some time to read it over and consider signing it.

https://www.change.org/p/urge-the-town-of-nucla-to-release-public-records

There is also a fundraiser link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/stop-nuclas-unethical-cell-tower-deal

Release the tower records!

New learning centre

Mimi and her family want to set up a school where the children don’t have to get irradiated every school day. That is going to cost some money. So we’re contacting people we know about maybe contributing to the project.

No, in fact, we don’t know anyone in Minnesota’s welfare department. But, we aren’t raising money for a “learing center” either. So we got that goin’ for us.

If you are interested in rural communities or teaching or learning or childhood development, this might be a topic about which you’d like to hear more. Feel free to drop some comments in the comments section below, or contact me in the direct message system. All posts on L5 News are open to everyone without restriction, so feel free to comment.

Over the last few months, inspired by the responses to my first essay on the topic, I’ve been contacted by many others in Montrose and Delta counties of Colorado who have other experiences of corruption there. Coroner selling body parts. Murder. Cover ups for criminals with family connexions to the corrupt sheriff. Neglect of the elderly.

Please support my work

Tonight I am indoors. Very grateful.

Also tonight I’m looking for funds to stay indoors tomorrow night, to get some food, and to pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio. I’m available for work, so if you have one or more projects with which you need help, please let me know. You can reach me here in the comments or using the direct message system.

I’m offering a special $80 deal on my personal 90-minute audit of your communications privacy and data security situation. You get 90 minutes of my time after you tell me what your company, or you, or your family, or your school are doing with your computer systems, network connexions, and connected devices. So you don’t pay anything until I’m actually researching your set up and sending you a detailed analysis. I’ve been in computer communications and network technology since 1978 going back to the 75 baud acoustically coupled modem we used long ago, in another country (but Christopher Marlowe is dead). So if you think you need more data security or more privacy for your communications, you are almost certainly correct, and I can help.

If you would like to support my work, including these essays and the notes I post about gold trading, I would be very grateful. If you have work for me to do or would like to have my help finding you other people to help you please let me know. I know many hundreds of people all over the world in many different industries, trades, and with all manner of skills. I’ve worked in publishing, business planning, launch services, logistics, software development, finance, banking, teaching, training, penetration testing, communications privacy, data security, cryptocurrency development, real estate, hospitality, healthcare practice management, and many other lines of work. I’ve lived and travelled in every state in the USA, many provinces in Canada, several provinces in Mexico, much of Europe, various parts of Asia, and several countries in east Africa.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters. Under no circumstances does it help to “pledge” funds using the Stripe methodology pushed by the owner operators of Substack. I won’t ever agree to the terms of service for Stripe.

If you have funds to send, please contact me for information about how to do so using CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.