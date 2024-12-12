“If seeds in the black earth can turn into such beautiful roses, what might not the heart of man become in its long journey toward the stars?” ~ GK Chesterton, circa Anno Domini 1930

From time to time the anticipatory ennui gets to me and I indulge myself in watching a film. Some while back, I watched the first installment in the Denzel Washington version of the Equaliser franchise. You can watch the film, or the original television series from 1985 which starred a significantly less swarthy complected fellow, Ed Woodward. I don’t make any unqualified recommendation of the reboot television show starring Queen Latifah except to suggest that not every successful franchise needs to be re-cast with a stout homosexual actress of minority heritage pretending to be an extremely competent alumna of the espionage world. But there were never so many opportunities for heavyset stunt doubles as there are these days.

Of course, it was an American community where an American escapee from the military industrialists’ espionage complex, missing and presumed dead in some comprehensive explosion, where the first Denzel film was set. The opportunity to see the immediate sequel has so far eluded me, but this evening I was led to view the third installment in the new franchise set in parts of Italy.

Since the entire idea of the cia being the good guys in any sense, or being against the drug cartels that they have organised all over the world since they were founded as the OSS in the 1940s and as the successors in interest to the British east India companies whose opium wars led to the brutal treatment of China at the hands of many Western dictatorships, is so profoundly ludicrous, I view these films through the lens of a parallel universe or “alternate history” conception. I have read much historical and semi-historical fiction, and semi-fictional histories, including any number of biographies and hagiographies of various prominent persons. I’ve even read what there is of the autobiography of the demon worshipper, human sacrificer, and hellfire club member Benjamin Franklin, but it is devoid of any mention of his escapades at his home on Craven street or his butchering of people there.

Let it not be said by me, or implied to have been said by me, that there is anything wrong with an uplifting story of the life of an actual saint, which is where we get the term hagiography. But many contemporary figures over the last few hundred years who are extremely far from acceptable to God have had other people write glowing tales of all their good works and omit all the truth of their bad works. Some, such as Erich von Manstein, have even managed to do the work themselves, lying profoundly about many matters.

Now, I won’t say that “The Equaliser 3” is a great film, but it is diverting. Nor would I say that it does a good job of depicting the actual venomous iniquity of the cia and its minions worldwide. It does a reasonable job of showing fairly the limitations of the Italian carabinieri consistent with my various encounters with them. But most of all, it brought up for me a great “what if.”

Je m'en vais chercher un grand peut-être

Well! Pourquoi en français? Pourquoi pas.

Some of you aren’t ready for other languages. Some days ago a quote from a famous gadfly about American education showed up on my feed. In a century we went from teaching Greek and Latin in every high school to teaching remedial English at every university, was the sense of it. Robert Heinlein wrote similar things in some of his non-fiction essays.

So, please allow me to acquaint you with the idea of the poetry of French Renaissance author François Rabelais. Upon a time he was nearing the end of his years and wrote in his final poem, “Je m’en vais chercher un grand peut-être” which might be translated, “I am going to search for a great perhaps.” Or, I am seeking a wonderful possibility. Or even, there is an uncertain thing for which I intend to search.

Much of fantasy and science fiction, as they have developed in the last two centuries, is about what things would be like if you had certain conditions. Let us examine briefly the novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne as a jumping off point. What if a man with a nuclear powered submarine and advanced scuba gear were to make war on the warships of 1866 to 1868? What might he accomplish on the vast ocean of our world?

Science fiction has tended to take the view that certain technologies are available to the characters in a given story. Fantasy seems to take the view that everything is possible, whether it is technological or not. This situation has led some authors to suggest that it is difficult to write a good mystery novel in a fantasy setting without having to establish rules for how the magic works. Randall Garrett is one author who succeeded in this milieu.

In any event, what would things be like if we lived in a world where the cia, fbi, dea, batfe, mi6, mossad, nasa, doe, the other doe, and most of the other agencies that pretend to be government but which, by not caring about consent, are goofy and not at all government, (They have abdicated government, placed us out of their protection, and make war on us.) did not exist? Put it another way, what if all the parasites were gone?

What if there were no taxes, no legislatures, no bureau rats, no infestation of political parasites who hate you and grift off you while pretending to represent you? What if you were free of them entirely? What might you build?

Well, gosh! I pretend to hear you exclaim. What might one not build?!

How might it be?

You might ask yourself, as the Talking Heads do in the song, “how did I get here?” And you might say to yourself, “Well, in a large automobile, through the picture window at the front of the beautiful house, when I noticed that this woman is not my beautiful wife.” Or words to the same effect.

But all drollery aside, what would the world be like if Franky Roosevelt were not an evil mass murdering demon worshipping freemason scumbag? What if, instead of appointing men like Allen Dulles to head the Office of Strategic Services in Bern, Switzerland and prepare himself to go about murdering JFK in 1963, FDR had appointed somewhat more sensible, decent, and honourable men to such positions? Well, that seems absurd on its face. By their fruit shall ye know them, says Jesus, rather poignantly and often.

Psychopaths like Roosevelt and Woody Wilson appointed psychopaths like Dulles and J. Edgar Hoover. It’s the nature of the beastliness.

We would have to go back further. Did you ever see the television series “Wild Wild West”? It starred a Robert Conrad who had a number of intriguing roles over the years. He played a “secret service” agent presumably working for the Treasury department in opposition to counterfeiters and those who might attack the president, but apparently chasing a number of strangely powerful hoodlums over various desert areas easily filmed within a day or two of travel from Hollywood. I also liked some of his work in “It Takes a Thief” in which he played a gifted cat burglar long before a similar role was taken up by a not-yet-hefty Whoopi Goldberg.

In each case you have a character who has a great deal of talent at getting into places, as Denzel’s character in the aforementioned film franchise, and who dealt with things from the perspective of decency and goodness. Another interesting series of books, films, radio plays (!), and television shows in the same exact genre is “The Saint” written by Leslie Charteris about an extremely capable gentleman named Simon Templar.

The point is that it is possible to imagine good men doing good things not bound by contemporary expectations that people should “leave it to the police.” After all, the police are horrid at their jobs, don’t seek to serve and protect people generally, were founded as an enterprise by a terrible aristocrat in London, and are always greedy, corrupt, and the product of copulation out of wedlock. It has been said, “All cops are bastards,” but I think that the converse is not true. Some who were born to unwed parents are not as disgusting and foul as your average policeman. It is safe to say that my sample set of police is diverse geographically, chronologically, and purposefully, and is entirely bereft of wholly positive interactions.

What would our world be like if gangsters were not able to extort compliance through torture, threatening a man’s children, murder, and other violence, as depicted in “The Equaliser” films and shows? What if someone were to bring about a certain measure of justice through direct intervention on behalf of the good people of a community?

What would it be like if you were such a person, a guardian of freedom, or a paladin? What would you do to train yourself, to understand situations quickly and comprehensively, to ground yourself in virtue through prayer and time alone in church (as seen in “The Equalizer 3” in particular), and to mete out extreme violence to those needing immediate chastisement? Would you choose to be such a person? Would you like to live in a world where many men and women aspire to be such people?

What, indeed, would it be like if Kyle Rittenhouse were not alone at Kenosha but one of dozens of men patrolling the streets, taking out bad guys, eliminating pederasts, protecting the community from rioting criminals? I don’t imagine a police agency of that sort, because the police always accept stolen money in every pay packet and enforce unjust laws, every day, as a matter of job security. Rather, I imagine a culture in which bravery were not unusual, where training with weapons and in unarmed combat were typical, and where people not only knew how to defend themselves against outrage, but would go out of their ways to do so any time the situation called for it.

Ordinary heroes

In sum, what would your world be like if everyone you knew were an ordinary hero? Not a super hero. Not the victim of the bite of a venomous radioactive spider or a super soldier concoction or a radiation overload with mysterious powers, but just like other human beings, only calm, studious, physically fit, mentally disciplined, and honourable.

I know, it sounds like a reach. But why isn’t this the goal of future education? What is the point of physical education in school if all they teach is calisthenics and ballroom dancing? How is any of that going to serve you in a mosh pit, or deep in the darker recesses of some of the subway tunnels that were my youthful stomping grounds? I was motivated to study a Shaolin temple inspired martial art.

You might want to study about the history of the Shaolin, about the Mongol “Qing” dynasty that oppressed them and denied them weapons, and how they overcame these matters for centuries. Of course, you would also want to note how they were nearly exterminated under the Mao regime. The cultural revolutionaries don’t want you to know that part, nor would they like to relate the practice of mainstream martial arts to the Falun Gong oppression and the subsequent mass murder thereof.

People do want to build a better world. Demon worshippers don’t. The evil demon worshippers who infest Buckingham palace and Westminster set the world on fire in 1914 with their allies and went on to destroy many of their allies. They arranged to finance these things with the treasure of the American people who were sold out by Wilson, FDR, LBJ, and others. They managed to blame the first war on the Habsburg empire and the second on the aggression of their friend Adolphe in whose forced labour camps so many of the finer British aristocrats invested. (Why would they not? Those forced labour camps were modelled on the works of Rhodes in South Africa.)

You aren’t safe

It may not have come to your attention, but you don’t live in a safe place. Oh, you have the illusion of safety, but most of the time you are not confronted with outrage because the people around you are not especially brutal. If you have never been SWATted by your neighbours, count yourself fortunate. If you have never seen the aftermath of a “take down” by a determined force of mercenaries working for some gooferment agency, you have no idea how little it matters that you lock your doors, have various camera systems, and are otherwise conscientious about what you imagine to be home security. If you are paying for a home monitoring service by one of the three letter companies that offer such things as security cameras, window break detectors, and motion activated sensors, you should probably look carefully at the available mass of complaints against such services and choose to roll your own.

Security is an illusion. It is an illusion that you can project into the minds of casual thieves and casual assailants who aren’t particularly focused on you by doing things like putting up a little yard sign saying your property is monitored, or keeping the one from the previous owners. It can be projected into their minds with the presence of camera devices, even if those are not connected to anything in your home. It can be projected into their minds by having a dog, or even a recording of a dog, that barks when a motion sensor or electric eye triggers the sound. Most casual thieves do not want to be interrupted by alarm systems, don’t want to be bitten by dogs, and are quite willing to wander down the street to some other house which doesn’t have such things.

But if you are taken in by the illusion of security, you aren’t. Locking your doors and windows is a good idea, again because there are casual people wandering the world checking doors and looking for ways in. Having timers to turn on lights in various parts of your home while you are away at work or on vacation is a great thing, and these are widely available at home disimprovement stores and other retailers. You can set up cameras and video feeds and have the ability to see inside your home wherever you are using a laptop or cell phone.

You can use open source operating systems, open source software, and in many cases, open source hardware to do all manner of good to protect your data security and individual privacy. I again wish to point you, without any payment for the heartfelt and earnest endorsement, at the works of Naomi Brockwell and her associates at

which publishes a great deal about privacy and data security technologies. The Electronic Frontier Foundation also does yeoman’s work in this milieu.

But, I cannot recommend a home monitoring service that isn’t corrupt, doesn’t cooperate actively with feral agencies of national, state, and local gooferment, and which will do the job for you properly and well. I cannot recommend that you become complacent about your security, because it is, fundamentally, in all situations, and at all times, your personal responsibility.

Let’s say that again: your security is your business. Your family’s safety is your responsibility. You should not be in situations where people can threaten your family with dire consequences if you don’t pay them extortion, or taxes, or whatever they are calling blackmail these days. You should work with others in your area to help one another address these problems. Parasites should not be welcome. You should do things about them.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.