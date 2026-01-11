“She has good and ancient silver, she has good and recent gold. These are coins untouched with alloys; everywhere their fame is told; Not all Hellas holds their equal, not all Barbary far and near, Gold or silver, each well minted, tested each and ringing clear. Yet, we never use them! Others always pass from hand to hand, Sorry brass just struck last week and branded with a wretched brand.” ~ Aristophanes, “The Frogs” c. 405 BC

The American people have been deliberately impoverished by taxation, regulation, and inflation. It didn’t used to be this way.

Take, for example, the 1960 film by Alfred Hitchcock he called “Psycho.” Recently I spent some time researching the box office, foreign and domestic, as well as television syndication, as well as sales and rentals of vhs and dvd versions of the film. Altogether in 1960 dollars the film brought in about $55 million. That doesn’t sound like very much today for a big film that everyone at the time went to see or talked about or heard about. But if you look at how many ounces of gold that amount of money would buy in 1960 it comes to: 1,571,428 ounces. Yes, of course the evil mass murderer Frankie Roosevelt decreed in 1933 that Americans were not allowed to own gold despite constitutional obligations to the contrary. Nevertheless, American film moguls could fly their dollars to Zurich and have them redeemed for gold up until 1971.

Now look at the big Michael Bay film of 2011. “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” brought in about $1.12 billion in foreign and domestic box office. At that time, an ounce of gold sold for about $1,570 so those revenues brought about 713,375.8 ounces of gold. Yes, of course there were other revenues, including celebrity endorsements, non-exploding toy variations of film scenes, other merchandise, and other distribution through dvd and vhs. Nevertheless, you can see that using the same units of value, in this case ounces of gold, the more recent film made far less value.

Today things are even worse. Last week traders on the spot market left the price at $4,510.80 through this evening when trading opens again in Sydney. If the studio kept its revenues in dollars, today they would only have been able to buy 248,293 ounces of gold.

No, I’m not inclined to suppose that Alfred Hitchcock was a filmmaker comparable in meaningful ways to Michael Bay. Arc of tension through dialogue and cinematography is not comparable to explosions, more explosions, and even larger more intensive explosions.

It didn’t have to be this way. The people in power in 1913 wanted to hurt as many Americans as possible with the Feral Reserveless act. They wanted to hurt Americans with income taxes, mostly through subterfuge and lying about what is and isn’t “income.” They wanted to create even more regulatory agencies than Teddy Roosevelt had created, even though there was no constitutional authority for the things Teddy did. They wanted more domestic espionage through the fbi and other agencies. They wanted to open everyone’s letters, read everyone’s telegrams, and listen in on everyone’s phone calls. By the time evil mass murderer Woody Wilson was done with the country there were licences for broadcasting radio signals, for flying aeroplanes, and for driving automobiles. Every single conceivable way of hurting Americans and grabbing loot for the District of Corruption that could be implemented was put into effect.

So the wealthiest counties in America are those that surround DC. They produce nothing but misery. They produce evil plans for wars and destruction, evil regulations to limit possibility, they rape children, murder adults, lie, cheat, and steal.

You do have choices. Maybe you should stop choosing to obey them. You should definitely look into whether you owe taxes and not pay any that you don’t owe. You should stop trusting them.

How you can support my work

This morning thanks to a friend, I am indoors. However, I don’t have funds to stay inside tonight. We did find the money to keep the company server online. I was able to renew my phone today. However, no money for the book storage rental in Ohio. So your financial support would be appreciated. If you are able to help, please help.

I have fully recovered from my recent illness. I am available for work. I’m also available to network since I know a great many people in various industries. Feel free to inquire in the comments, or by direct message, or by other means if we’re already in private communication about what sorts of work I can do. These include business planning, finance, non-profit fundraising, forensic accounting, management consulting, technical consulting, chief technology operations, operations research, and systems integration. If you have work that needs doing, please let me know. I am eager for work.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters.

You can support my work including these essays (posts), my short gold commentary notes, my other notes and replies, and the many projects in which I am engaged through various means. These include CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email. If you would like to make a contribution to the new school project through me, please let me know and I will forward the funds promptly.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.