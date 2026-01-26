“But the oaks can’t help their feelings

If they like the way they’re made

And they wonder why the maples

Can’t be happy in their shade”

~ Rush, “The Trees,” Anno Domini 1978

There is a social media platform where the things you post cannot be erased. Your account cannot be nuked. Big pharma cannot pay to change the algorithms to destroy the accounts of people who post the truth about their poisons, as is clearly the case with the Musk platform under World Economic Forumist Linda Yaccarino’s management.

Yes, there are plans to dramatically change how Axiom.info functions. For the purpose of becoming a knowledge base akin in some ways to an online encyclopedia, longer posts would need to be enabled. For the purpose of enhancing communications amongst its users, end to end encrypted messaging on the platform is intended. It is currently possible to add “evidence” with links, short text statements, or photos. Video is not currently supported as a part of the platform - there are plenty of other video platforms and you can link to any of them.

Axiom is “a digital haven where all ideas; orthodox, controversial, and existential, are explored without fear of censorship.”

Posting evidence

Recently I posted a fairly provocative hypothesis based on some very recent information. You can find it here: https://axiom.info/feed/3019 and if you go there you see a screen that looks, in part, like this:

Let’s talk a little about what this screen shows. Axiom’s logo is on the top line. So are buttons labelled “post” “claim” “noti” and “login.” The left column contains a great number of entries which are more or less explanatory, although you are welcome to post questions here in the comments to get more detailed knowledge from me about anything having to do with Axiom. One of those left hand column items is “Fields” and you can customise your feed by subscribing to some fields and not others. That way you can look at all the hypotheses in a field about which you know things and add evidence where it suits you.

You can see from the text of the hypothesis above that it relates to “History” and you can see white text on a dark blue horizontal bar identifying the field where I posted it confirming that it is in that category. You can also see my username “planetaryjim” which I’ve used extensively on many platforms since 1989. Yes, if you ask me in the comments, I will let you know why that name has been meaningful to me.

Just above that dark blue line you can see the possible choices for “voting” (which I don’t do much at all, even on this platform) where people can indicate whether they find the evidence persuasive one way or another. Some votes have been cast. Each voter can choose how much of their “voting power” is indicated in the vote they cast, and that power is measured in “acorns” according to an equation that you can learn about from the Axiom.show site and other places where the rules are discussed.

Further down you can see parts of two pieces of evidence out of a total of 10 items that have been posted. My positive evidence indicates new information from recently declassified JFK files from the feral gooferment. Someone’s negative evidence discusses photographs from the past that are not even slightly relevant to the hypothesis. Yes, you can post evidence that isn’t applicable, though it’ll cost you 2 acorns to post text evidence or 10 acorns if you post a link or a photo.

One of the ways in which the “acorn drop” is divided amongst currently active accounts is related to the popularity of the hypotheses they post, as well as the presence of evidence they post. As you can see, 14 people had voted with some millions of acorns among them by the time the screenshot above was taken. Some users have more voting power than others. Both the viewership and the acorn wealth directed at a given hypothesis affects how “valuable” that post is considered in the distribution of acorns in the daily acorn drop.

Every day, 365 days in years such as this one and 366 in years that have a 29th in the second month of the year, there is an acorn drop during which 12,000 acorns are distributed to active user accounts based on the popularity (viewership; acorn vote totals) of that account’s hypotheses, the pieces of evidence they’ve posted, and other factors. This distribution happens at midnight in the “time zone” associated with the meridian where Flamsteed did his astronomy. On the West coast of the United States it happens at 16:00 hours (4 p.m.).

Currently there are more than 3,035 posted hypotheses. So you are very likely to find quite a few posts to review if you are looking to add evidence for or against a proposed statement. Doing so is one of the ways to earn more acorns. Naturally if you don’t find any posts that are sufficiently controversial, you are also able to add an hypothesis.

Referral fees

Another way to earn acorns is by sharing your referral link. People who buy membership in Axiom using your referral link do so in a manner which benefits you. For example, my profile is found here: https://axiom.info/profile/planetaryjim

There are various packages shown on that page, as you scroll down, which you can buy using the Internet Computer Protocol token known as ICP or with other means.

You receive some Acorns when you buy your membership; the higher your membership package the more Acorns you receive. Acorns are also distributed to active users each day through the Acorn Drop.

You can bury some of your acorns. When you buy certain levels of membership, some of the acorns that come with your membership are already buried for 89 days. So if you check in on that day in the future, you’ll get them back. Depending on how many acorns you have buried, and for what periods of time (up to 8 years) you earn some interest every day, which shows up in the “claim” part of the system - you may need to reload the page to see the pot o’ gold notify you with a flashing green light that there are rewards to claim.

The purchase process is a little complicated. My affiliate link for referrals is:

https://axiom.info/?ref=oqwoj-vl4mx-7xgsl-6klbb-z34yr-adn7q-yanu6-msntb-agzdt-m2gqq-pae

When you click that link you find yourself on a page with a redirect URL where you should “log in” to get further. I myself find this part of the process unexpected, especially since nothing on the page tells you the person intending to buy stuff what to do next. Further, logging in is done with either one of the two possible “Internet Identity” login methodologies. One of these is essentially the Google/Apple/Microsoft you already have an account that helps the deep state monitor everything you do so use it to get access. The other methodology involved a passkey of some sort that you get by a process explained elsewhere, and seems to have been “upgraded” to something new.

If you don’t like me and don’t want to follow my affiliate link (which may or may not do anything even if you were to follow it as far as affiliate fees to me) you can go here: https://join-axiom.com/join

Doing so takes you to a page that looks like a shopping cart like you might expect. No, I don’t know how to tell the Axiom software that you went there as a result of my suggestion. Suppose you then see the ‘scribe’ level of membership and want to buy that for yourself or a friend or family member. Clicking “purchase” under it doesn’t seem to do anything. So you click “pay with dollars” and a very happy guidance item pops up at the bottom of your screen asking you to please log in. So you scroll back to the top of the screen and find “log in” which puts you back into the conundrum of which of the Internet Identity logins you would like to use. The same thing happens with “pay with crypto.”

If you find these ways of moving forward with your purchase, please share about your experiences in the comments here. If you don’t think this shopping cart interface is structured to encourage you to become a part of the Axiom platform, please share about your thoughts in the comments here.

Swap and sell

Once you have joined the Axiom social media platform and posted any evidence or any hypothesis, wait until 16:00 Pacific and look at the “acorn drop.” Reload the page you’re on and the pot o’ gold icon should light up with a green flashing light. Click there and claim the acorns you’ve earned that day. Look at the acorn balance.

Eventually it will grow to where you would want to convert some to Internet Computer Protocol token (ICP) and sell those on some exchange you frequent. Cool. Doing so now involves moving your acorns to a wallet on Kong Swap. Kong Swap also uses the Internet Identity system, so if you have worked through your concerns about logging into Axiom you should be able to use the same login to start a new wallet at Kong Swap. Doing so lets you have a shiny new “principal/username” which you can use to tell Axiom’s reward-claiming page where you want to transfer your acorns. Once you’ve done so, you’ll need to ask Kong’s software to “refresh” your token accounting by hitting the refresh button.

With your acorns on Kong Swap you want to close the wallet screen and use the swap screen to convert acorns to Internet Control Protocol token. Kong won’t let you convert every acorn, you’ll need to leave one in your wallet there. Then go back to the wallet page, find the ICP icon and click it, then “send” and put in the ICP address from your wallet that you use with some exchange site. Coinbase, Kraken, and most of the other major exchangers support the buying and selling of the ICP token. Follow your exchanger’s instructions and get paid.

After a while it is intended that Axiom add the acorn to the Binance-related “Pancake swap” system. Doing so is on the road map of the Axiom white paper for use of funds.

Invest

Another way you may be able to profit from the Axiom social media platform is by investing directly. Doing so would involve sharing information with the founder, Troy Bryan, to whom I am very happy to introduce you. There is a white paper. There are “rules” put in place by various authorities governing the solicitation of investment funds, so please be aware that nothing in this paragraph or any other part of any post or note on Substack from L5 News is investment advice. Nor is there any certainty that past performance would lead to future results.

If you find the idea of reading the white paper intriguing, feel free to let me know in the comments here or in a direct message. Or if we’re already in private communication using encrypted email or an end-to-end encrypted messaging app, feel free to keep contacting me that way. Naturally you’ll want to reflect on the white paper’s ideas and proposed structure for going forward, contact investment advisors known and trusted by you (if any), and do the other things that are recommended for investors. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Please support my work

Tonight I am indoors. Very grateful.

Also tonight I’m looking for funds to stay indoors tomorrow night, to get some food, and to pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio. I’m available for work, so if you have one or more projects with which you need help, please let me know. You can reach me here in the comments or using the direct message system.

I’m offering a special $80 deal on my personal 90-minute audit of your communications privacy and data security situation. You get 90 minutes of my time after you tell me what your company, or you, or your family, or your school are doing with your computer systems, network connexions, and connected devices. So you don’t pay anything until I’m actually researching your set up and sending you a detailed analysis. I’ve been in computer communications and network technology since 1978 going back to the 75 baud acoustically coupled modem we used long ago, in another country (but Christopher Marlowe is dead). So if you think you need more data security or more privacy for your communications, you are almost certainly correct, and I can help.

If you would like to support my work, including these essays and the notes I post about gold trading, I would be very grateful. If you have work for me to do or would like to have my help finding you other people to help you please let me know. I know many hundreds of people all over the world in many different industries, trades, and with all manner of skills. I’ve worked in publishing, business planning, launch services, logistics, software development, finance, banking, teaching, training, penetration testing, communications privacy, data security, cryptocurrency development, real estate, hospitality, healthcare practice management, and many other lines of work. I’ve lived and travelled in every state in the USA, many provinces in Canada, several provinces in Mexico, much of Europe, various parts of Asia, and several countries in east Africa.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters. Under no circumstances does it help to “pledge” funds using the Stripe methodology pushed by the owner operators of Substack. I won’t ever agree to the terms of service for Stripe.

If you have funds to send, please contact me for information about how to do so using CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.