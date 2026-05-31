“The institution that tolerates such wrong and inhumanity as I have witnessed, is a cruel, unjust, and barbarous one.” ~ Solomon Northrup, Twelve Years a Slave, Anno Domini 1853

It never ceases to amaze me how little about your own past you seem to know. Or maybe you know things and refuse to act upon them. The purposeful dumbing down of Americans, of Britons, and of people in many parts of the world by the cabal of evil that seeks to enslave you has been quite successful.

Did you know that it used to be traditional amongst American audiences of plays and films to boo and hiss when some actor on stage or screen would say, “Papers, please” and demand the identifying documents of the person addressed? Did you know that slaves carried “pass books” or “passports” and only slaves did so? It was a mark of a free man that he was whomever he said he was, that he kept and bore arms, that he was not to be restrained in his movements without probable cause. You don’t live in that world any more. Your parents, grandparents, and more remote ancestors, whose names may or may not even be known to you, gave it up. And you haven’t demanded it back. Don’t you feel any shame, or disgust? Shame that your family went along with this nasty system; disgust that the people around you don’t seem to mind being obedient and mindless slaves deliberately kept ignorant and funding with their tax payments the $7.4 trillion gluttony of the evil men and women who rape children, sacrifice human beings to graven images, slaughter people all over the world, and tell you to stop complaining about higher prices whilst their Feral Reserveless scammers dine out on caviar toast and laugh about how stupid you are?

Dozens of places all over the world people would be justified in saying “We used to be a proper country.” Not no more. And, really, as long as you go about your day complying and obeying and paying and refusing to stop, when do you think you’ll ever be free? Or did you think that some clever politician with a pretty profile and mellifluous tongue was gonna stand up for liberty and reform a system that has exacted from you and your family, for generations, tens of trillions of dollars, and that is run by the men and women who profit from it being exactly the way it is? Are you really that foolish? Or did you think it wasn’t your fault that you live the way you do?

That Wilson fellow

On the 4th day of the third month in 1913 an exceptionally evil and disgusting man took the office of the president. His body served in that office until the fourth day of the third month in 1921 though there is a body of evidence suggesting that he was non compos mentis well ahead of his departure from office. It seems that after a debilitating stroke, his wife Edith was actually managing the office of president. Not that the president had much actual power by that point.

It is difficult to describe how clear it was to people in America in 1914 that presidents Garfield and McKinley had been killed in order to obtain greater compliance for the whims of the house of Hanover in its machinations. But it is very clear that Wilson knew about these matters and refused to act upon them. His moral cowardice is made clear in his ironically entitled book The New Freedom published in 1913 which says, in part, “Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”

To be clear, every president since McKinley willingly served that power. Jack Kennedy didn’t like it, and tried to restrain that power, and they killed him. The presidents who have retired with hundreds of millions of dollars of wealth at their command are the ones who have done exactly what they were told.

So it should come as no surprise that, while Teddy Roosevelt did many really terrible and unconstitutional things, creating national parks and national forests without constitutional authority, beginning the process of locking up vast tracts of land in feral dominion for future use at the direction of the house which became Saxe Coburg Gotha during his time in office, and starting the worst features of the administrative state with the “food and drug administration” to attack independent food and apothecary producers, it is clear that Woody Wilson was the most horrifyingly evil enabler of the deep state. Any list of Wilson’s crimes must include making it a law that Americans travelling abroad had to carry a passport with a photograph, especially if they wanted to return to the country through any of its normal ports and harbours beginning in the last month of 1914. Let’s go ahead and make that list, because you don’t get as many bullet point lists from me as you probably want to keep track of things, do you? Let me know in the comments.

Started passport scheme.

Encouraged states to licence auto drivers and automobiles.

Segregated the civil service.

Brought Jim Crow to Washington the District of Corruption.

Lied about keeping the country out of the war in Europe.

Started the Feral Reserveless scam to utterly despoil the currency.

Cooperated unctuously in setting up the League of Nations to dominate world affairs.

Implemented the income tax.

Implemented alcohol prohibition.

Conspired to begin prohibitions of opium, cocaine, and marijuana.

Supported cartel operations in Caribbean and central American countries.

Sent American troops to their deaths guarding British drug cartel operations.

Named J. Edgar Hoover to the feral bureau of investigation.

Implemented the cessation of state power to name senators.

Made sure women were voting in the 1920 election and thereafter.

Began to regulate aircraft piloting through the post office airmail service.

Began to regulate radio broadcasting.

Expanded the administrative state from 40 to over 200 bureaus.

Expanded the budget for the District of Corruption from $690 million to $5.5 billion.

Oversaw the bloated spending in 1918 of $18.5 billion with much corruption.

No doubt my list here is incomplete. Also, no doubt, you will find one or more of the items listed to be “good” or “not that bad” or worth discussion. You know what? I love the idea of you bothering to write a comment on this post, so please do so. I will enjoy responding to such comments as I feel may be appropriate for me to answer. Who knows, you might teach me a thing or two, which has been happening right along as I write along.

How many children did Hoover’s feral bureau of investigation arrange to be filmed and photographed with politicians? How many of those little boys did J. Edgar Hoover rape himself before having them killed? Hoover famously said, on many occasions, that his power as the director of the fbi for life came from him having files with evidence of every prominent businessman and politician at every level of city, county, state, or national influence, “In bed with a dead girl or a live boy.” Every fbi agent knows all about those files, because they continue to make sure those files are kept on all Americans of any substance to this day. Every fbi agent seeking to become a senior special agent is involved in at least one of these operations, without exception.

So are you really going to tell me how Wilson was any good? I’m ready for your thorough explication of all his positive features and accomplishments. Please, let me know how wrong I am.

You and your identity

Do you think that you are your identity? Or are you aware that your name written in all capital letters and inverted with your last name coming first is a bit of chicanery, a straw man, a substitute, a representation about you but not of you?

In olden times people who knew you in your community were able “to identify” you. They would be able to name you, as they knew about your name, and tell people in church or on the street what sort of person you were. Did you keep your word? Did you pay your debts? Were you active in helping others? Did you attend worship services? Were there unusual noises coming from your home at night?

Why do you want to have identity papers? Why do you think it is a good idea to vote at all, let alone have identity papers for the purpose of voting? By all means, please explain in the comments. I’m eager to hear from you. I hear from so few people.

You are not your identity papers. So nobody really knows who you are, just because you have some photo ID that you carry around.

Think about it from the point of view of Ockham’s razor. Suppose you don’t trust me. You don’t know me very well. So you ask to see my identity papers. Has that improved your situation? Of course not. You don’t know where I got that identity card. You don’t know who took the photo. You don’t know who assigned the number on it or sealed it into a holograph adorned bit of plastic stuff. You have no reason to trust any of those people because you never met any of them, either. You don’t know where they are. You might have bothered to memorise the state capitals so if someone shows you a driver licence from Kansas you might be vaguely aware that some nameless faceless bureau rat living in or near Topeka was involved in the emission of that driver licence document. Possibly several such persons were involved. What if they were working on assignment for the Kansas bureau of investigation cooperating in the ongoing rape and murder of children with the feral brutal of investigation? So they were told to issue a photo ID with a “false” name and those same domestic covert espionage operations ginned up bank accounts, debit and credit cards, and all manner of supporting material.

William of Ockham would be chastising you for trusting the piece of plastic with images and text on it to provide you with verification of my identity. You have multiplied the number of persons you have to trust with the process of identifying me without limit. You literally don’t know how many people you are trusting. You refused to accept that I am who I say I am, although I have been publishing my words and having my words published under my name since 1977. You hate the idea that I might not be who I say I am, so you want to see my photo ID? Well, guess what, buddy? You shouldn’t trust photo ID either. Do you understand these facts? Sometimes I wonder how well evil mass murderer Jimmy Carter’s disgusting “department of education” has succeeded in indoctrinating the slaves of the house Windsor since 1980. Really. I do wonder.

No, you aren’t paying attention. You’ll continue to ask for ID when you do your job because you are told to ask for it. You’ll continue to look at it, maybe, and even glance at the imp standing in front of you to see if it has made any effort with glamour to appear to look the same as the thing in the photo. And you’ll go on about your daily work hoping not to come to the attention of those of your bosses and overseers who go out of their way to make your life especially miserable. Going along to get along. Never doing anything about your evaporating liberties.

It prospers

The state prospers because you send it money. The identity state prospers because you accept its documents and demand them from others when your job tasks you with doing so. In other words, the evil mass murdering child raping demon worshipping cannibals who rule your daily life prosper entirely from your compliance, your obedience, and your slavish devotion to doing what you are told.

It doesn’t have to be this way. In 1381 people much like you began chopping the heads off aristo rats in England. In 1649 the thing usurping the throne of England had its head chopped off in front of the banqueting house in London. It was called “Charles I” but I prefer the name upChuck the first because I deride its authority to rule and find disgusting all supporters of its successors in interest upChuck the second and upChuck the third.

You don’t have to obey. You don’t have to have identity papers. You don’t have to renew them if you do have them. You don’t have to bank at enterprises that demand identity papers to emit debit and credit cards. But you probably don’t want to work, even a tiny bit, at liberating yourself.

You see, it is you. You are the reason you aren’t free. Only ourselves can free us from mental servitude. You simply don’t want it enough to make it happen. And I’m very tired of pretending you do.

Please support my work

It is getting increasingly sketchy. Thanks to the continuing support from one of the people with whom I work, I am indoors tonight. Today I don’t have enough for food. Tomorrow I don’t have enough for a room. The rent in Ohio on the storage unit where I store my books is past due since the sixth of this month. I have no idea how to proceed. Your help would be very welcome.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

I am looking for work, support, and help.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.