“Whoever tries the most stuff and screws the most stuff up the fastest wins.” ~ Tom Peters, The Little BIG Things, Anno Domini 2010

Recently I have concluded that the old things weren’t working so it would be a good time to start something new. That conclusion came to me about a year ago. Since then I’ve mentioned starting a film studio, a television broadcast network, a knowledge machine company, a communications privacy and data security teaching service, a nuclear technology teaching institute, as well as re-starting a publishing company. To me, all these elements fit together and provide essential features and benefits for a better future. Today I thought I’d go over those elements and show you how they fit together. Of course the things that they actually produce in terms of outcomes are going to include a great many things that cannot yet be seen. That’s how synergy and syzygy work to produce serendipity. Like that famous box of chocolates, you never know what you’ll get unless you bother to buy only one kind of bon bons.

We need power

The history of human technology has been the history of harnessing power. The people who want to enslave everyone and do other unspeakable things don’t want to do anything else about power, they only seek to enslave and hurt other people. Doing so justifies, in their minds and in their discussions with one another, all the terrible things they do, the whipping, torturing, depriving of essential nutrients, working people to death, raping, and executing. But, in order to accomplish really impressive things we have had to work out how to use machinery to get more power.

One of the first things people understood, living around large domesticated animals like horses, donkeys, and oxen, was that animals could be harnessed to do work. It turns out that if you don’t understand how their bodies work and harness them poorly, you don’t get much advantage. The difference came with the development of hames. What are hames? Think of them as wooden animal collars, that put the load on the animal’s shoulders and chest rather than on their neck. Around AD 477 someone in Dunhuang which is now in Gansu province drew a padded wooden horse collar on a cave wall. Over time, during what is falsely and foolishly called “the dark ages” this technology made its way into Christendom. With a neck harness, the animal cannot do as much work - a horse harnessed by the neck can do five times as much work as a man, but it consumes five times as much food. With a properly fitted hames or wood collar the result is more like ten or twelve times as much work for five times as much food, so harnessing animals effectively makes much better results.

Windmills and sails harness the atmosphere. You can set up a mill that relies on men or animals to grind the wheat or press the olives. Doing so with a wind system frees up some people to do other stuff. You can also use falling water in a stream or river to turn a mill wheel. With some cleverness you can convey that power to raise water into an aqueduct so it can move into a city, or lift rods to be used in bashing wool into felt, or to run a simple lathe to machine wood.

But if you really want concentrated power and actually get things done, you need machinery. Steam engines heat water and use the steam to compress pistons, to generate motion, and to do all manner of interesting things. With steam and other sorts of engines you can generate lots of electrical power. Many nuclear power systems are basically high temperature steam engines that happen to use the most fuel efficient power system available. Molten salt type nuclear power systems can burn all manner of nuclear fuel, including nuclear waste and thereby reduce the waste problem by as much as 95%. Of course the bureau rats in the District of Corruption hate these ideas.

The people who run things are really terrible people. You shouldn’t pretend that they are like you or me and want to make things better. They don’t. They profit from wars. They rape children. They engage in perverted acts with one another. They have torture chambers in their home. They are corrupt. They spend trillions of dollars more every year than they are able to gather from the economy. All their taxation and all their fees are nothing but theft, serve no good purpose, and benefit no one but themselves. They wreak havoc on the environment in the name of environmentalism, foment racial animosity in the name of fighting racism, lie to get into office, cheat, steal, rape, murder, torture, and enslave. You should not expect them to understand any of these things.

True stories

It doesn’t have to be this way. In his Anno Domini 1909 book Tremendous Trifles GK Chesterton wrote, “Fairy tales do not tell children the dragons exist. Children already know that dragons exist. Fairy tales tell children the dragons can be killed.” The purpose of Freedom Renaissance film studios is to tell children and adults that dragons can be killed, that evil can be conquered, that good people can do great things.

Broadcasting truth

The purpose of Freedom Decentral Broadcasters of Truth is to broadcast the truth, share true stories, report on the vast scale of corruption and deceit masquerading as “government” and lacking the consent of those ruled, and engage in radio and television broadcast activities.

Everyone should know everything

Secret societies hate the idea that everyone should know everything. I am on the other side of that matter. The department of education was started by Jimmy Carter and a substantial majority of Democrats in both house and senate in 1979 for the express purpose of controlling and institutionalising all public schooling in the country. The results they achieved were necessarily their goals and the results have been terrible. Literacy is way down, knowledge of mathematics and science are way down, performance on standard tests for college admissions is down, and after about half a century the communists in the teacher unions make it impossible to teach economics to children. Mistakes were not made, as friend Margaret Anna Alice wrote some years ago now.

We can build small machines the size of laptop computers that have in their memory all the published works of mankind currently available. We can build desk-sized boxes that have far more knowledge, including more images and more videos, so that anyone can have a copy of nearly everything. I believe a knowledge machine company should not only build such equipment and sell it for profit but should develop an architecture so that the knowledge cannot be erased, so that old ideas cannot be altered, so that everything remains available to everyone, even things that weren’t accurate, so that understanding of how knowledge has advanced can be part of what everyone knows.

Your communications should be private

You should be free to talk to one another. You should know how. You live in a time when open source cryptography and public - private key systems provide enormous advantages to people who understand how they work. One of the purposes of the Secure Perimeter Institute is to help people know how to have communications privacy, and know to avoid terribly invasive technologies from companies like Microsoft, Apple, Zoom, Google, Oracle, and others.

Your data should be private and secure. Data includes especially economic information about you. One of the speakers at the Blanchard gold conference in New Orleans in 2002 said that Americans talk too much about their finances, whereas Austrians talk too much about pastries. You should not expose your financial situation to the grifters in politics and the bureau rats running agencies.

Publishing truth

In 1994 some friends in South Henderson Nevada asked me to write a book. When it was done, it was clear that something had happened and the guys running the Atlantis Project to build the new country of Oceania on artificial platforms on the ocean surface were no longer on good terms. So I published the book. That’s how After Dark Publications got its start.

At the time, I was very enamoured of the decentralised and agora-based freedom philosophy of Samuel Edward Konkin III. One of the reasons I liked it so much was because J. Neil Schulman had written Alongside Night which I think of as the novelisation of Konkin’s New Libertarian Manifesto. By 1994, after Ruby Ridge and after the vicious evil Waco massacre deliberately perpetrated by Bill Clinton, Janet Reno, and the fbi to murder and barbecue seven dozen Texans, I concluded that we were no longer in the gloaming or twilight, but that night had fallen. Thus, “after dark.”

More recently I was asked by my late friend Courtney Smith, a few months before his death, to publish his book Viewpoints of a Trader. We worked together and got the job done. You might like his ideas on how trading financial securities actually works, why it matters, how you can get going, and do that very well.

Finding work

A little while ago some people approached me about their distributed freedom communities project. Perhaps they’ll engage me to do some work for them. I’m also available for other finance work, forensic accounting work, publishing support, writing, editing, marketing, business plan development, financial projections model development, tiger team assessments of industry and business documentation, management consulting, team direction, and negotiations.

My experiences of working for other people and watching others get burned again and again while working for other people is that things need to be built on a solid foundation. A great many people are cavalier about moral footing. They don’t do things the right way, people get screwed over, and everything falls apart. I could go on at great length with examples and details.

So my thought in starting the new things that I’ve told you about in this essay is: to have a good position in a good enterprise that is made up of good people would be better than having some job of work for someone who cannot be trusted. The basic allure of entrepreneurship is setting things up right from the start.

Please support my work

Things have been very difficult for me for several years. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. The rent for this month is now past due. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.