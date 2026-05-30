Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” ~ John 8:32

The conversation had turned once again to the topic of what most Americans know. Sometimes the related question is what most Americans think, or believe. You’ve been taught to imagine that you live in a democratic republic where a majority of rapscallions can elect some rascal to corruptly allocate funds from the treasury and engage in other sorts of evil doings. I think that’s largely imaginary, a sort of puppet theatre in which you are encouraged to put your confidence so you can focus more of your daily energy on paying taxes and fees.

Now, today, you know that the hoax stream media have been lying to you for generations. You should know that Walter Cronkite of warm memory to many was the voice of Moloch during the human sacrifice ceremonies of the “immolation of care” at the Bohemian grove meetings. During the lockdowns you were told that masques don’t work and shouldn’t be misapplied, then you were told that masques do work, and so some of you joined the masquerade. Mistakes were not made, but lies were told.

So when one of the big media outfits, like the entirely state funded British Broadcasting Corporation of evil and demented repute or the American Broadcasting Corporation, or Nationalist Broadcasting Corporation, or Communist Business Services, or what have you emit some statements, do you find them immediately plausible and credible? Or do you seek alternative news sources to see if you can corroborate any of the official press release revision and regurgitation going on?

Pollsters lie

Now, it may surprise you to learn that some people take polling information seriously. They see a “Pew research” poll, presumably of people sitting in pews somewhere, or a “Gallup” poll, one imagines was taken on horseback, and they take it seriously. You are told what people believe, or think, or plan to do, and you accordingly make plans to believe, think, and act in those same ways. Or, as a contrarian, you feel deep satisfaction taking the opposite view, ideology, and actions.

Do you really think the people who want to manipulate your choices aren’t buying polling organisations, too? They bought up all the magazines and newspapers in the 1880 to present time frame, and as film, radio, and television came out, consolidated their grips on power by buying up all those enterprises, too. With help from the likes of mass murdering demon worshipping tyrant Woody Wilson radio broadcasts were licensed so only the wrong people with evil agenda reporting would be allowed to emit radio broadcasts. (In fact, unlicensed radio operations continue unabated to this day, but that is another topic for another day.)

Ugly souls with deeply psychopathic views on mankind, such as evil Larry Ellison who publicly announced not long ago that he was building all kinds of software operations centres so that everyone would always be under surveillance, enslaved, beaten if they got out of line, and killed off if they were persistently misbehaving, or expressing dissent, or not encouraging others to believe they enjoyed being beaten, or words to about that same effect, has had his son use some of the family’s wealth to further consolidate the Hollywood rapist film studio biz, buying up Paramount. Please don’t get the idea that I like either one of them. The floggings will continue until morale improves.

Have you looked at the methodology of any of these polls? I have done. They are garbage. We studied all manner of statistics in graduate school, and I took courses in statistics, stochastics, operations research, and statistical programming over my six year academic career. So when you actually look, you find that they don’t have a random, representative sample. They don’t actually reach all of the people they select to respond, so self selection error is enormous. They don’t have more than census level response rates, about a third of everyone not wanting to be bothered. They have no control over false responses. They do a miserable job of detecting responses to carefully worded questions that represent the respondent trying to work out what answers are wanting and emitting those (out of courtesy or a desire to be engaged in conversation or loneliness or some other motive) not because such responses are difficult to detect but because they want confirmation of the biases of those paying for the surveys.

It is possible to conduct effective marketing research. I’ve done it. But it is not trivial to design a workable survey instrument, administer it, and get useful results. Generally it costs more than many outfits are willing to pay. They would rather have confirmation of their biases by being told what they already believe.

It is also conceivable that people placing wagers on different sorts of events can illustrate their current thinking. There is a thing called a predictive analytics and decentralised finance betting industry, known as the decentralised prediction market sector. It is probably difficult for all of the casinos operating in this area to manipulate the outcomes on all wagers at all times. I don’t wager. But I do note that if the evil mass murderer and child rape facilitators of the fbi had not destroyed e-gold in 2007, the people who worked out in various internet relay chat discussion rooms in which I participated at times in the ensuing years would not have put together the decentralised finance industry by coming up with the first blockchain currency.

If you like that sort of thing, you place your bets and you takes your chances. I don’t. Neither do I like that sort of thing, nor do I place bets. But if what trends the herd is following matter to you, you might do worse than consider such prediction markets.

Peer reviewed journals lie

Do you remember when we were all going to die from acid rain? The ozone layer was definitely depleted and we were all going to die from skin cancers. The globe was cooling because of particulates from air pollution and we were all going to freeze to death. The globe was heating and a Venus-scale greenhouse crisis was upon us. The science was incontrovertible, it was settled, it was, in fact, not science at all but revealed truth. The absurdity was such that the staggeringly buffoonish “man bear pig” vice president Al Gore was the spokesmodel for these claims, with his now-completely-discredited “An Inconvenient Truth” film.

Are you drowning? Did the sea levels sink your coastline? No. Are you dead from skin cancer? Well, not all of you. Did all the bees go extinct from colony collapse disorder? No. Turns out the little pollinators are more robust than some peer reviewed journals were reporting. Turns out that scientists lie. Oh, not always. But we do know what gets their attention. Money. Tenure. Those pretty young coeds on the front row in their classrooms.

They continue to demand “net zero” emissions. They continue to support tyranny in the name of destroying all carbon dioxide emitting things on Earth, which includes every animal on Earth. They continue to pretend that their climate models mean anything. Yes, it is possible to predict short term outcomes within certain probability bands by adequately modelling complex and chaotic systems like the weather. It is demonstrably impossible to make coherent predictions more than four days into the future, and everyone knows it. Your climate model will predict warmer weather in Summer and colder weather in Winter, and so did the 17th Century farmers who sat around pubs chatting about which of their ancestors had ever seen such torrential rains or such terrible heat waves or such a drought or such a flood or hail in August or any other thing that people bother to chat about.

So, it is not because scientists are trustworthy that the “Club of Rome” hired a bunch of them to model the climate and economy, prove that mankind was running out of natural resources, producing too much pollution, not producing enough food, and calamity was just around the corner in 1973. It was because scientists are liars, cheaters, and for sale. So they packaged up some sets of lies, sold them to the Club of Rome which already had in mind authoritarian policies and the elimination of 90% of the human race, and went about their days. Paul Ehrlich famously bet Julian Simon and Julian won the bet and you might not know who either of them are. But you do need to know that scarcity comes from tyranny not from free markets.

Free markets are the only way in which market clearing prices can be found. All the artificial intelligence in the world won’t help you command the economy. Without market clearing prices there will always be scarcity. But the tech bros want scarcity, they want mass starvation, they want a much smaller population. I still remember the expression of uncanny sadness on the face of that Google engineer telling the video camera how good it was to work toward the goal of “one billion happy” which was the title of his video. YouTube may still have the video on offer. Of course, that means seven billion or more dead, but, really, wealthy men and women emitting videos from the warmth of office conference rooms will be fine, and other people will have to make sacrifices to ensure their life style persists.

Is there a free market in peer reviewed journals and in scientific textbooks? No, there is not. It turns out that Robert Maxwell whose daughter Ghislaine was convicted of sex trafficking of minor children was deeply involved in the cartel of textbook publishing. It turns out that people who have tried to create an open source alternative to the gate-kept textbook industry that impoverishes students worldwide have been murdered. And it turns out that if you present a new idea in peer reviewed journals and it goes against the narrative that is supposed to be presented, your funding will be cut and you won’t have a career as an anthropologist, or archaeologist, or metallurgist or propulsion specialist or whatever else it is that has to be kept under careful control. The wreckage of careers is everywhere, but you won’t see any reports on it in the hoax stream media.

State agencies lie

In point of fact, state agencies don’t exist. They are simply men and women who lie, cheat, steal, take stolen money (taxation is theft) in every pay packet, work for child rapists or themselves rape children, murder, betray, and suborn. Politicians lie. Bureau rats lie. You pay something like $7.4 trillion in taxes and in debt service payments to be lied to by malignant obligate parasites. I myself do not.

Should you trust the government? No.

Do the people you elect want what is best for you? No.

They want what is best for them. What is best for them is making hundreds of millions of dollars with insider trading, changing the laws to set conditions that affect stock and commodity prices and announcing those changes after they have their market orders in place. They want what is best for whomever has the most money to lobby them, this week. And if they are bought today they won’t stay bought long. Try to imagine how much of the economy goes into feeding their ugly maws with corrupt proceeds. How many more businesses would prosper if there were no regulations from DC, or the statehouse, or your county’s seat? Regulations are theft. Inflation is theft. Taxation is theft.

“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ~ Frederic Bastiat, “The Physiology of Plunder,” Anno Domini 1848

Were you in any danger from whatever pathogen was released in Wuhan, China in 2019? No. Was there a pandemic? People I know who lived in hospital districts didn’t observe any pandemic. People I know who work in hospitals didn’t experience a pandemic in 2019 nor in 2020. Of course, as soon as the poison jabs began there was a lot of activity at hospitals resulting from miscarriages, suffering infants, turbo cancers, myocarditis, and died suddenly.

You were lied to. You aren’t the first. Ronald Reagan lied to the nation to demand liability protection for “vaccine” makers so that today’s children are inflicted with dozens of toxic injections and big pharma never pays. Nor, in fact, does the vax injury fund pay all those who have been harmed. Trump lied about operation warp speed, lied to shut down the economy, lied so that the Cantillon effect would benefit the banking gangsters who got the Feral Reserveless bail out money in 2020 and so you would not.

The people who murdered Garfield, McKinley, and JFK don’t want you to be free. They want you to suffer and die. They believe that they were meant to be spurred and booted to ride and that you were meant to be saddled and ridden. And if you cease to be an enjoyable ride, they will have you turned into meat and glue.

Everyone at every level of government lies all the time. Indeed, the very word “government” is a lie, as that implies an institution that secures rights and derives its just powers from the consent of the governed, which isn’t consistent with the thing in the District of Corruption. Even school teachers lie, cheat, steal, rape students, and are untrustworthy, more so in public schools than in private ones, but sufficiently in all contexts to motivate you to be sceptical.

As always, feel free to tell me how I’m wrong in the comments. Or share your experiences of not knowing what is so. If you want some guidance on what to believe, I encourage you to read the Gospels. Pray for guidance. God provides. Praise God. Amen.

Please support my work

It is getting increasingly sketchy. Sometime soon I’ll go back to not eating. The rent in Ohio on the storage unit where I store my books is past due since the sixth of this month. I have no idea how to proceed. Your help would be very welcome.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

I am looking for work, support, and help.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.