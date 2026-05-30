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SLK's avatar
SLK
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🎯💯.

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1 reply by Jim Davidson
Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
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Dark truths with some dank, dark humor mixed in, bravo!

I know cryoto was barely mentioned here, but have you seen the claim that bitcoin got hacked using a quantum computer? My prediction came true, if real.

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