“And John answered and said, Master, we saw one casting out demons in thy name; and we forbade him, because he followeth not with us. But Jesus said unto him, Forbid him not: for he that is not against you is for you.” ~ Luke 9:49-50

There are many inversions where the evil ones work. One of the more recent is a statement from the evil mass murderer George W. Bush that those who are not with us are against us. This deliberately inverts the saying by Jesus in Luke 9 in which he says that it is good for anyone to be casting out demons in the name of Jesus whether you are in communion with the followers of Jesus or not. The name of Jesus has power over demons.

Why not? Who benefits?

Something happened in my youth to schedule an event in Anno Domini 2017. What happened?

Well the first part is, president John F. Kennedy (JFK) was murdered in Dallas in 1963 by the cia acting under direct control of Allen Dulles and with George Herbert Walker Bush in Dallas as incident commander. The second part is, there were hearings before congress on the assassinations of JFK and Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) in the first session of the 95th congress in 1977. Inevitably the congress critters also reviewed the fbi and cia roles in the murder of Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) and Malcolm X, among others. Quite a lot of other world leaders were murdered in the years since Bretton Woods.

Then in 1991 there was a film by Oliver Stone called “JFK.” It told in considerable detail the work of New Orleans investigator and district attorney Jim Garrison. It incontrovertibly demonstrated that the cia was directly involved in murdering the president as viciously as possible. So in 1992 there were more hearings, and a date was set for the full release of all documents relating to these assassinations: 2017.

It is now 2024 and it is clear that there is no harm to the defence of the United States from foreign powers and that there is considerable help to the defence of the United States and the American people from domestic tyranny from the release of these documents. But in 2017, Trump refused the release of some documents.

Why not? Who benefits? These are important questions.

So important, indeed, that they have been asked for thousands of years. In Latin the phrase is “cui bono” and a fairly esteemed magistrate Lucius Cassius in 125 BC made a habit of asking this question: who is bettered? Who gets the good from it? Who benefits? The translation depends on your frame of mind.

Today we say “follow the money.” You want to know why something is or is not happening, look at who benefits. Mark Felt posing as “Deep Throat” during the shenanigans of the Watergate scandal is said to have emitted these words “follow the money” in a parking garage to a couple of reporters for the Washington Post.

I should like to mention that quite a few people are named Lucius or Cassius to this day because of the tendency of actually honourable people to be interested in actual justice. There was a famous fighter in Kentucky named Cassius Clay who founded an anti-slavery publication The True American in 1842. Later he founded a co-ed college, the first of its kind in America. More recently there was also a professional boxer who changed from the name Cassius Clay. You know him as Mohammed Ali.

Well, gosh, who was still alive in 2017? George Herbert Walker Bush. Whose legacy would be completely obliterated by revealing his personal role in the deliberate and brutal, public murder of JFK? Why, none other than the legacy of George Herbert Walker Bush.

Checkboard squares

There is a group of exceptionally evil people who are at the top of a hierarchy. I am stopping that sentence, because you will often find exceptionally evil people at the tops of human hierarchies, which is why God sent Samuel to tell people that having a king was a really bad idea. But the people rebuked God, so Samuel was told to make Saul king, and Saul did a really bad job. Then David was king, did a good job, but sinned in various comprehensive ways. David’s son Solomon built the temple in Jerusalem. Solomon married various women who worshipped idols and led his people to sin. Later there were other kings of Israel and of Judah. This phase of events ended when the Israelites were defeated and carried off into capitivty.

More recently, God sent Jesus to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. Jesus was crucified by the evil Roman imperial forces and the corrupt temple hierarchy and died. He rose again from the dead. Jesus sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty from where he shall come to judge the living and the dead. There is only one king. Jesus Christ is the king. All European aristocrats and everyone else on Earth who has ever claimed the title king is a usurper. A reckoning comes.

So human hierarchies tend to elevate bad people, and eventually really bad people get to the top. There are discussions of this topic in many publications, including essays on this ‘stack. An egregore is the concept of an organisation as a living entity that wants to continue existing. So even if it is given limited powers, the organisation’s leadership always rewards people in the group who exceed those limits and gain more power for the group. Even if the group has a sunset provision such as “after a cure is found for polio” as with the “March of Dimes” it will “pivot” and find a new thing, preferably harder to bring about the demise of the group. A bureaucracy will never end because bureau rats are parasites.

There is a particular hierarchy run by exceptionally evil demon worshippers at its very top. Rank and file members of the freemasons are not told that they are supporting demon worshippers who make human sacrifices and torture children and do unspeakable things with human blood and bodies. They are only told that it is a mutual aid society, that its mysteries are secret, and that it is possible to learn more mysteries as you become more involved and rise through the degrees. The public face of the freemasons says that the highest degree is 33rd, and there are people who believe that the freemasons are lying about that point, as well as many others.

The checkboard of black and white tyles forms the pattern on the floor of their temples. Freemasons will tell you that they meet in a sacred place, that their worship services are private, and that the tools of their rituals (the compass and square, mostly) represent their ancestors who were architects. They will allege that they were involved in the building of the temple in Jerusalem and in the building of the Great Pyramid.

You will find that checkboard square pattern of black and white tyles on the hats of members of the Metropolitan police in London and on the hats of the police in Chicago as well as in other places. Why do they have this pattern? What does it represent?

The pattern represents light and dark across the surface of the world. They will claim that they are part of an order that brings balance to things and that there is tension between light and dark. In the Far East you will find the yin and yang symbol that shows a dark swirl and a light swirl making up a complete circle, and within the dark swirl there is a white circle while within the white swirl there is a black circle. It is on some flags in various colour schemes.

God is pure light

At a rural church run by good people in Arkansas, they would often say, “God is good all the time.” God is not both light and dark. God is not good and bad, but only good. God is love. Pure goodness. Pure light.

The freemasons are wrong. And they do not worship God the Father Almighty. They do not worship the God of the Bible.

If you press them on it, or as a recent interview shows, if you simply ask a Shriner, who is Lucifer, they will tell you of their adoration for that false god. They will attribute great things to the entities they worship, whether those are false idols or demons or what have you. These are people who walk among us and claim to be good.

At the lower degrees, perhaps they are. But many in freemasonry will openly acknowledge who they worship.

It is a fact that George Herbert Walker Bush was a member of the Skull and Bones, which is a freemasonry outfit at Yale University. It is a fact that he was involved in the cia at its highest level. There is abundant evidence that he was in Dallas in 1963 at the time JFK was murdered.

So when your friends who voted for Trump tell you about all the great things he will do now that he has not only been re-elected but appears to be headed to an inauguration, you should ask them to bear in mind the promise to fully release all the documents related to the murder of RFK, Jr’s uncle JFK. Because it is time and past time, and promises were made.

Of course, the promises of politicians are rarely kept and few of them have honour or decency.

Did I vote for Trump or Kamala? Neither. False dichotomy, friend. I did not vote.

Neither did, as far as I can estimate from the available data, about 116 million adult Americans who were eligible to vote, nor any of the 76 million or so persons under 18 years of age. More people didn’t vote for either candidate than voted for the main vote getter, and throughout enough states that if electoral votes for “none of these candidates” were chosen in every state, there would not have been a 270 electoral vote majority for any candidate. You live in a divided country where about a third of people just don’t want to be involved.

You go ahead and write to the Trump team and tell them that you want the full release of all records so we can all look at all the details. We already know most of the details thanks to authors like Jacob Hornberger, HP Albarelli, Alan Kent, and others. It will do the country good to know the truth and the whole of it.

Let there be no more seeming. God’s will be done. Amen.

