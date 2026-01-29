“Hayek and von Mises were saying—in effect, that we had this tremendous growth in government intervention and, without a gold standard, without any kind of governor on spending, there would be a colossal buildup in debt and a trend toward fiat money and currency depreciation.” ~ James U. Blanchard III, Anno Domini 1983

As I begin typing this essay the price of gold stands above $5,500 per ounce. How did it get to be this way and what does it portend for your future?

A year ago

Try to cast your mind back to how things were only a year ago. The new president had been inaugurated. People were still discussing my post from the 11th month of 2024 in which I pointed out the vast number of American adults who chose not to vote in the election earlier that month. That post remains my “top” post in terms of views and comments and likes by a wide margin. So let’s return to those halcyon days and look at two values.

On the last day of the 11th month of 2024 it cost $2,650 to buy an ounce of gold.

That same day it cost $30.62 to buy an ounce of silver.

Flash forward to today. The asking price for an ounce of gold is $5,524 right now. The price for an ounce of silver $117.42.

Quite a few analysts have been writing about this topic for a long time, and nearly everything they’ve been writing represents wishful thinking. There are claims that the prices indicate that the commodities are “over bought” and “approaching a top.”

Weimar

In the first month of 1919 it cost 12 reichsmarks to buy an ounce of silver. In 1924 the “Reichsdruckerei” or “imperial printing office” issued a bank note with a face value of one quadrillion marks. By then, just five years later, the same ounce of silver would sell for a very large number of marks.

To give you somewhat more of a visceral sense of how bad it is when inflation is running 354,000% consider some of the stories from the time. You would see people go to a restaurant, order food, and pay for it right away. If they waited until the end of their meal, the price would be much higher. There were no prices printed on the menus, they were kept on chalkboards. There wasn’t time to print them on menus before they were out of date.

Monetary inflation is evil. It corrupts the store of value used by the poorest people to save money. It destroys the wealth of generations. It is not accidental, but deliberate. It was deliberate when the usurper on the throne in France authorised the John Law money, the Mississippi money, that ruined a generation of hard working people in France. It was purposeful and malicious when the Jacobins not only issued their mandats in 1793 to destroy the economy but also executed by guillotine merchants who merely mentioned the prices for goods or services in silver coins.

The Feral Reserveless scammers are individual evil, violent, and disgusting. There is no good in them. Witness the fruit they produce. When the Feral Reserveless scheme was started in 1913 it took $20 to buy one ounce of gold. Now it takes $5,526, so more than 99.6% of the value of the dollar has been destroyed, knowingly and enthusiastically by terribly bad men and women.

Try to put that in perspective. From 1792 to 1932 the dollar was defined as one-twentieth of an ounce of gold. Someone in your family with a million dollars in 1913 would have been able to buy 50,000 ounces of gold. Right now that gold would be worth $276,300,000. So if it has been a source of puzzlement why people in old books and movies talked as if a million dollars were lots of money, be puzzled no longer. Your heritage has been destroyed by mass murderers.

Let’s name some of them, shall we? Woody Wilson, Frankie Roosevelt, Lyndie Johnson, Tricky Dick Nixon all worked to destroy the value of the dollar. All four of them were mass murderers, responsible for millions of deaths in war and in privation. They were enthusiastic participants in the espionage apparatus that has been used to enslave Americans.

These events are related. The purpose of the 1792 mint act defining the dollar in terms of gold and other metals was to prevent the sort of thing that was going on in France at that same time. Its purpose was to prevent what had been happening in America from 1774 to 1787 under the “Continental congress” which printed more and money until veterans returning from naval engagements in the Indian ocean at the end of the American revolutionary war had duffel bags of “currency” distributed to them when they came ashore. Money that was “not worth a Continental.”

Fiat

In the eighth month of 2002 Clyde Harrison said, “Fiat money doesn’t float. It sinks at different rates.”

At the time, the price of gold was about $316 per ounce. In other words, only 93.7% of the value of the dollar had been destroyed by that time. The “value menu” at a popular burger joint featured half a dozen items priced at $1, such as a chicken sandwich, a cheeseburger, small fries, a sundae, or a fountain drink. Today the similar chicken sandwich on the same company’s menu (presumably smaller in some aspects of course) is priced at $3.89. Whether the chicken “patty” of the near future would be 3D printed from odds and ends and “meat byproducts” is anyone’s guess.

The goal of the fiat money people has always been to impoverish everyone else and enrich themselves. To that end it has been an effective strategy. The wealthiest populations in America in terms of per capita income all live in the counties directly surrounding the District of Corruption.

Your choices

You don’t owe them anything. For generations they have been lying to you about taxes you don’t owe. For generations they have claimed that the ever rising “national debt” is owed not only by every man and woman in America, but even by their infant children. It isn’t true. You cannot owe a debt unless you signed an agreement saying that you owed that debt, and it wouldn’t be valid unless you were fully informed of how every dollar was spent. You aren’t allowed to know how they spend the money, especially for their “black” programmes where they build nuclear weapons, torture prisoners in secret prison camps, overthrow foreign governments, and assassinate public figures foreign and domestic.

You have choices. You have always had the choice to use gold and silver as money. Even when it was declared contraband by the evil communist Frankie Roosevelt and his mass murdering clique of demon worshippers in 1933, more than 78% of all gold coins in circulation at the time were never turned in, never seized. Jim Blanchard, who is quoted at the top of this essay, held up a ten ounce gold bar at his first conference in New Orleans in 1974, slapped it on the podium, and challenged the feral agents of Treasury and other misbegotten groups to come arrest him for owning it. They never did.

Even during those terrible years from 1933 to 1975 when gold ownership was against the law (against an unconstitutional executive order, anyway) you still had the choice to use silver as money. There were also a great many overseas currencies issued by the 44 countries that signed the Bretton Woods accord which were redeemable for gold at $35 per ounce until 1971.

Today you have far more choices. There are tens of millions of cryptocurrencies, an entire free market money industry. There are technologies for buying and selling these without ever disclosing your name or contact information. There are entire systems for encrypting the transaction information and for mixing the money into pools so the exact origin of any given amount is impossible to know.

You have financial autonomy. You can have communications privacy. You can have data security. Yes, you do need to learn things and safeguard your money and the means you use to access and spend it. But you needed to know things under previous systems, anyway.

What is your family’s wealth going to look like when it takes a trillion dollars to buy an ounce of gold? I don’t know. But if your wealth is all stored in bank accounts in dollars, you are very likely going to be suffering in poverty. If your wealth is represented by digital values in a stock market trading account, it may keep pace with the wreckage brought about by fiat money inflation, but it probably won’t - the Dow Jones is significantly lower in terms of how many ounces of gold it buys today compared to the peak in 1929.

Are gold and silver at their dollar-denominated tops? I don’t believe they are. But feel free to explain your views in the comments if you wish.

