“Senseless input results in output that is witless.” ~ attributed to Charles Babbage Anno Domini 1832

You live in a world that has apps. Many times you discover that an app is crap.

It doesn’t do what it is supposed to do. Sometimes it doesn’t do anything at all.

Some weeks ago I had my phone load its instance of the Uber app. The app had apparently been changed by a “push update” because at no time did I update it. My thought that the app was updated arose after it died repeatedly while loading and before allowing me to enter a destination address. After a while it let me into the “finding driver” mode and some time later showed me the map of my anticipated journey. Someone with more time and energy than common sense had added a “view in 3D” button on the map screen. It was the appearance of this never-before-seen button that led me to the view that the app had been updated.

Now, I know not to push certain kinds of things. It is not the case that I ever even tried to use the 3D exploration tool. My immediate thought was that it would overstrain the capacity of my phone and result in me not getting the app to function at all. So I had no difficulty resisting the siren song of this “feature.” Besides which, I am able to navigate in 3D all the time by using my eyes and brain.

I mention this story because it took about five tries to get the app to load so far that I was able to get a driver assigned to my trip. Having had some sense of the nature of the Uber management and code team’s disinterest in customer service of any kind, I didn’t push feedback in the direction opposite to which the app update had been pushed.

After the app failing in operation several times, I was able to reach my destination. I should point out that on one of those re-load events when the app actually reloaded, it told me that I had been dropped off at my destination. Eventually the driver called me and we discussed my trip. He had been told by his instance of the app that I was going in the opposite direction and so he was curious why I wasn’t where the app told him to pick me up, just as I was curious why he wasn’t where I had told the app to pick me up. We worked it out. He got a “five stars” review from me. Good guy.

Fail

Today there was a 2.8 mile trip along an interstate highway. Generally not too far to walk, but certainly not a good idea for other reasons. So I summoned the instance of the Uber app on my phone once again. Now, I should probably mention that the app has been on my phone for several years, the phone is vintage three years or so old, and I’ve used Uber successfully in a great many locations in this time zone and others.

Today I spent a frustrating 45 minutes asking for a ride, being given a price, indicating my willingness to accept the price, showing my agreement to the pickup location (a tricky proposition in some places where Uber seems to expect one to meet a driver stopped in a traffic lane on a busy street) and awaiting a connexion to a driver. Again and again I tried. Again and again the app refused to connect me to any driver.

Generally after reaching the time it had predicted my short trip would conclude the app would time out and tell me to pick a different ride option. So I would start again. Eventually, this repetition palled.

So I examined the menu system. Hidden in the depths of one of the screens was a “help” option and eventually I was connected to an entirely useless, foolish, idiotic, and functionless “bot” that had less sense than the good Lord gave to a cashew. It was convinced that I wanted help with something else, and when I persuaded it that I wanted help summoning a ride, it refused to offer any help. Then I asked it to connect me to a human being. It refused to do so.

I reviewed the “activity” listing in my instance of the Uber app and noticed that it had taken note of each attempt to get a ride. It designated each one with the label “fail.”

Yes, fail. Because that is what Uber did. The management is not even slightly interested in customer service. They want to dominate the independent taxi and “limousine” service market but they don’t want to help customers get rides in my opinion.

Now, if the Uber management gets ahold of this essay, which, given the obscurity in which the management of Substack and their dev team seem determined to keep anyone with American and Christian values, seems unlikely, they might object. They might assert that they provided 9.4 billion rides in AD 2024, therefore they are good at what they do. I disagree.

Does Uber publish the figures of failed rides? Obviously their app tracks the ride fail events. They do not.

Does Uber provide good customer service? According to riders who have complained and according to drivers who have complained, often anonymously, they provide terrible customer service, or none at all. Uber is a very bad company in the sense that they do not care about the people involved. They want to dominate the market, they want to grab the loot of providing ride share software, but they don’t want to be kind, good, decent, or even communicate with anyone who has any trouble. They are not even as nice as “cavalier” would suggest. They are purposely unhelpful.

Ubiquitous

Now, lest you think that my current essay is only a rant about what happened to me today, please be aware that I have made use of a great many apps over a period of about five decades of being a computer user. I am adept at finding the menu system in a command line interface, getting help, finding my way through the menus and toolbars in a graphical user interface, reading the “mouse over text” to guide my usage, and so I know a great deal about apps. Moreover, I have developed apps, worked closely with user communities in improving app quality and on-screen messages from the apps I’ve built, and in other ways ensured that people can navigate to good results.

Apps are not getting better. App devs have hugely unrealistic ideas about what users are able to bring to the interaction. Many app devs have access to simulations of an array of various user platforms and think they can guess how their app is being experienced by people on Android or Mac or some other phone operating system. But, in a number of instances that I’ve encountered in one way or another, it turns out that when you have an extremely powerful computer system and it is imitating a very limited-power system, it doesn’t give the dev team any meaningful sense of how bad their code really is. To them, it takes a little longer on one system than another, but not so that they mind. To the user, of course, with limited memory, limited storage, limited computer power, the experience crawls, is buggy, and drops entirely out of function.

Fail is ubiquitous. Fail is not the user’s fault. Fail is the dev team’s fault.

Thus, you are free to suppose that the future with more code teams writing more code, and more developers finding financing for more “killer apps” and more complexity being added with web3 “blockchain tools” and more foolish financiers buying into the “artificial intelligence” puffery, that such a future seems likely to get brighter and brighter. I myself do not.

None of these software systems have consciousness. None of them have insight. None of them have compassion. They are the output of witlessness that arises from the input of senselessness.

Garbage in generates garbage out.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.