“Now it is clear that anyone working with rocket fuels is outstandingly mad. I don’t mean garden-variety crazy or a merely raving lunatic. I mean a record-shattering exponent of far-out insanity.” ~ John Drury Clark, Ignition!: An Informal History of Liquid Rocket Propellants, Anno Domini 1972

One of the early stories in L5 News that I read with great interest and enthusiasm showed up in 1982. A company in Texas named Space Services Incorporated of America, whose logo featured the letters SSI, had launched their first Conestoga rocket from Matagorda Island, Texas. It seemed to me, at the time, that as a college student with concentrations in economics and astrophysics it might become possible for me to work at that company. So after graduating with my bachelor’s degree, I went to Rice University for my master of business administration studies.

During my second semester there at Rice, the people at NASA responsible for launch systems killed seven astronauts. Later Richard Feynman would point out that they knew the difficulties, their senior engineering contractors told them not to launch in the freezing cold weather, and they went ahead anyway. So there was a dearth of jobs for summer interns in the space biz that year. I was able to get onto the team at Space Services. As a result, I began working on their business plans, financial models, real estate sales software (for the related business Ayrshire real estate), and working with lead engineer Mark Daniels and president Deke Slayton on their satellite launch services business. As a result of my background in physics and astronomy, I knew that there were payloads in the scientific community that would be customers if there were rockets available to launch them. Within a few weeks, I had the company’s permission to send out 800 questionnaires to space and atmospheric scientists from which we received dozens of requests for payload launch capabilities. Charlie Chafer took the lead on getting NASA and congress to pony up funds for a set of “centres for the commercial development of space,” and the outfit at the University of Alabama at Huntsville emitted a request for proposals.

So it was that in 1988 Mark, Deke, Bill Vance, and I spent long hours putting together a detailed technical and financial proposal for what became two contracts for a total of seven launches. Shown here is the inaugural launch of the first private commercial rocket with a department of transportation “launch licence” flying out of White Sands missile range. We called it Starfire.

In addition to being logistics manager for that first flight, I was the voice of launch control for the investors and family members assembled to watch it go. It was a very pleasant day. The payload was provided with seven minutes of microgravity, the payload recovery team found the parachute, payload, and guidance systems, and we all set to work sending the parts back to be refurbished. The follow-on contract was for six additional launches. Things seemed good, for a time.

Initial public offering

As you may imagine, the venture funds that leveraged the Space Services opportunities in 1989 went on to eviscerate the corpse after the 1995 failure of the Conestoga orbital launch that took place at Wallops Flight Facility. The company survives, after a fashion, having subsumed their customer Celestis and now offers to launch a small portion of your loved one’s ashes into orbit and provides other similar services. No word on them being acquired by Service Corporation International.

Meanwhile, a startup that also launches rockets from Texas is now getting ready to emit the single largest initial public offering (IPO) of all time. SpaceX, stock symbol SPCX, has sold 555.6 million shares for $135 each, raising $75 billion (exclusive of any “greenshoe” or sales beyond the original planned number of shares for sale in the event demand is very high). Accordingly, the SpaceX market cap is now $1.77 trillion. Their IPO is more than twice as large as the enormous Saudi Aramco initial offering in 2019. What a difference seven years makes, huh?

The Resource Play

There is an interesting natural resources company called Linde (NASDAQ LIN) which is one of the competitors in the air liquefaction industry. They use industrial scale compressors to pull gasses out of the atmosphere. These are then refined using fractional distillation and sold to companies with gaseous requirements. Some of the competitors in the same industry include Air Liquide of France; Air Products and Chemicals, Inc of the USA; Messer SE & Co. KGaA of Germany; and Nippon Sanso Holdings of the Mitsubishi keiretsu.

SpaceX uses a great amount of liquid oxygen in its space launches. It also uses plenty of methane and kerosene as fuels. Let’s go over their vehicles briefly and consider propellants. Then we can discuss manoeuvring gas.

Merlin engines in the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy use highly refined, rocket-grade kerosene known in the industry as RP-1. The rocketeers of America have extensive experience with RP-1 as the first stage fuel for the Saturn launch vehicles. As with the Saturn rockets, which you may recall from space launches about 57 years ago, the Falcon rockets also use liquid oxygen as the oxidiser. For ignition the Merlin rocket engines use tri-ethyl-aluminium-tri-ethyl-borane which is some very reactive, pyrophoric, nasty stuff. These rockets also use helium to pressurise the propellant tanks, force propellants into the engines, and for maintaining structural integrity. So all those helium companies in Wyoming, Kansas, Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico that are drilling for helium would be another resource play.

Another air gas used in the Merlin and Falcon rocket systems is nitrogen. It is used for the reaction control system thrusters to orient the rocket stages in space. These systems don’t ignite and don’t generate any reactive gas exhaust, they simply emit the nitrogen gas to provide short controlled bursts of movement in various directions.

Starship and Super Heavy use the Raptor engine system. It also uses liquid oxygen but the fuel is liquid methane. So the resource play here is with air liquefaction companies like Linde and the natural gas producers of North America. In addition to propellants, the Raptor systems use nitrogen for reaction control in space.

On a scale of zero to very nasty, the Dragon spacecraft’s Draco and SuperDraco engines runs way up toward very nasty. Their fuel is mono-methyl hydrazine and their oxidiser is nitrogen tetroxide. These two chemicals are hypergolic which means that when you put them in touch with one another they burn very rapidly. Both of them are highly reactive, toxic, corrosive, and trouble for anyone who spills some on themselves. Arguably a bit nastier and also much harder to contain is inhibited red fuming nitric acid (IRFNA) which tends to corrode anything you put it into, but even the post-Soviet era Russian space systems have largely ended its use.

If you look at the top image in this essay, you can see lots and lots of gas clouds being emitted from the SpaceX launch taking place when the photo was taken. If you look at the lower right hand corner of the photo, it shows a number of storage tanks used for the various propellants and other chemicals. The whole place must be a fun environment for new worker training videos and testing to be sure the novices know what not to wreck.

The Future

It seems clear that there will be many things done with the IPO funds well outside the space launch business. SpaceX will be deploying many Starlink satellites, offering various connectivity services through them, and has a huge focus on artificially intellectual degradation (AI) which means lots more data centres, lots more computer processor chips, and who knows where profits may be found.

I’m not at all encouraged by the mElon’s plans to impose indentured servitude to make the settlers of his lunar and Martian space cities pay for their travel to those locations. I am doubtful whether any good results may be obtained by the intentions outlined by his teams. Nevertheless, despite wasting billions on other projects, it is clear that SpaceX has dramatically reduced the cost per pound for putting payloads in space. Many of us in the human settlement of space enthusiast communities are very inclined to a long-term positive outlook.

Your mileage may vary.

Please support my work

Things are exceedingly grim. I’m not only out of funds but now in debt as well. The rent on my storage in Ohio where all my books and personal papers, mementos, family photos from my mom’s side, and many other useful things are kept is past due, again. It was past due until the last day of last month when I was able to make a partial payment. It is past due again for this month, so the confiscation of my stuff is no doubt soon to be again threatened. Meanwhile, a friend has agreed to store my stuff for free, and the idea of going to Ohio and getting my things to Illinois seems totally out of reach.

One (1) person has indicated a willingness to buy my novel in hard cover, linen bound, printed form. So there are 299 left on offer for $88 plus shipping. One other person has indicated a willingness to buy my novel in trade paperback ($19 plus shipping). Feel free to let me know if you’d like a copy, because it costs quite a bit to get the printing part of publishing started. I have extensive experience in this industry with several of my own books, and with those of a number of other authors.

I have no idea how to proceed. Your help would be very welcome. I’m looking for work, for investors into some projects, for customers of those same projects.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

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It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

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That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.