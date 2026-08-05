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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
8h

I think the Creator puts each of us where we need to be, for the various purposes of the plan of salvation. I hope that one day soon, we will be moved from our places that we are currently in, for protection, learning, guiding others, etc, to a place of joy and the fun of exploration (like those discussed here and your previous posts). All of this after being freed from the machinations of the servants of the fallen ones.

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