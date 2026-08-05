“Earth is the cradle of humanity, but one cannot live in the cradle forever.” ~ Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, Anno Domini 1911

In 1993, I wrote, “And there was a time, not long ago When the dream was young, we would go Together. The stars would be ours And all the planets, even Mars,” and more in that same way. GK Chesterton, in his 1903 book on Robert Browning wrote, “If seeds in the black earth can turn into such beautiful roses, what might not the heart of man become in its long journey toward the stars?” Yet, here we are.

The frontiers have been deliberately closed. All of them. If you or your descendants ever want to do anything about those facts, you need to understand why, what that means for mankind, by whom, and what you may begin to do about it.

For decades I have been aware of these facts and have worked on projects and with teams seeking to circumvent those who imagine themselves our rulers, who believe themselves empowered to enslave and continuously rape everyone on Earth, and who hate us with every fibre of their being. You don’t have to believe what I’ve learned to understand. You are welcome to believe anything you wish to believe. But if you want to convince me things are not how I present them here, you would need considerable persuasive evidence. As always here in L5 News comments are open to one and all. See whether you can nibble at the edges or present some fascinating contradictory facts. As TIKHistory used to say back when he did history videos on YouTube, the search for the truth is in the heart of the debate.

The need for frontiers

My friend Rick Tumlinson has written extensively on this topic. He has argued that striving to open new frontiers accelerates advancements in medicine, energy, and survival odds. By pushing technology up to and beyond its limits, you find out how it actually performs. My friend, boss, and mentor Deke Slayton used to push the envelope as a test pilot at Edwards air force base before he was selected to become one of the “Mercury Seven” astronauts.

Louis L’Amour wrote, “We are a people of the frontier, born to it, bred to it, looking always toward it. And when the frontiers of our own land are gone... then we must seek other frontiers, the frontiers of the mind... and within our own selves,” in 1979.

Many Americans grew up with these ideas, for generations. It isn’t like our ancestors necessarily planned to come here. My family were forcibly evicted from our home in the Highlands of Scotland in 1746 by the evil mass murdering Hanover family who became the Saxe Coburg Gotha family and were so embarrassed by having started in 1914 (to celebrate the bicentennial of their ancestor’s coronation) and having refused to end in 1915 the war to destroy Christendom in Europe, changed their name to Windsor. They are, since the death of Elizabeth the second something like Mountbatten Windsor. My family may forget what happened some centuries from now, but we will always know about the babe in arms who died crossing the Atlantic because we were “cleared” off our lands by murdering scum working for other murdering scum. Andrew of that house has illustrated exactly what sort of men and women they are. Having been forced across the sea to this continent, my family has made what we can of the place, and done well in some instances and less well in others.

Closing of the American frontier

My friend Bob Zubrin wrote in his excellent book The Case for Mars about the closing of the American frontier. In particular, he quotes extensively from the Johns Hopkins 1890 dissertation of Frederick Jackson Turner. That particular thesis was written in part responding to the 1890 census bureau declaration that a clear frontier no longer existed in America. The edges had all been circumnavigated and closed in.

Within a generation of that year, the wealth of South Africa and Rhodesia had been spent, in part, buying up newspapers and magazines. Hearst and other publishing magnates lied America into war with Spain for the profit of a few and the suffering of many. McKinley didn’t like where that was going, so the British secret services had him executed. Teddy was sufficiently servile to get many huge agencies started (forestry, parks, food and drug, fbi). Woody Wilson was sufficiently servile, and truly hated the American people enough to start the feral reserveless scam, begin to restrict radio broadcasting through licences, and pushed forward J. Edgar Hoover and other terrible people. Wilson lied us into that war in Europe the Windsors wanted so much.

In other words, the closing of the American frontier was the closing of many possibilities. People who had, for generations, been able to put down their tools in Boston or New York and walk to the frontier to start a new life were now finding it increasingly hard to avoid the difficulties inherent in working around corrupt men and women. The prisoners dilemma only works out if there are some honest and faithful participants. When everyone is lying and cheating, everyone gets screwed. Aristo rats and bureau rats find ways to cheat themselves into pleasant positions, for a time, but are often caught and exposed, because that’s the nature of a completely corrupt system.

So it has been for over 135 years. The “barbed wire” of the concentration camp mentalities has been going up. The people who want to find ways out of the mess we’re in get more and more distressed and find fewer and fewer exits. The rats in cages play dominance games and urinate on the food to mark it so that the other rats have to show servility by eating the marked food. Not because it accomplishes anything but because they aren’t clever enough to find anything better to do with their time.

Bob Zubrin wants a frontier on Mars. Rick and the Space Frontier Foundation talked about free cities on the Moon. H. Keith Henson and friends in the L5 Society of yesteryear talked of “L5 by 1995” with visions of free cities in orbits in the Earth-Moon system identified by Lagrange many long years ago. Mark my words, the “Elon” of Werner von Braun’s Mars Projekt wants to transport slaves across space to be worked to death as indentured servants on plantations. It doesn’t have to be that way. It could, for example, be this way, instead:

But that would be more fun, and there are many aristo rats in Europe, in Hollywood, in Silicon Valley, in Venice, in the city of London, and in other places who want to tell you that you are going to own nothing, have no privacy, be happy or at least tell others you are happy, and meanwhile, you are to endure an endless line of Maxwell and Epstein associates raping your children. The feral bureau of investigation founded in 1908 by Teddy wasn’t wanted by congress. They refused to fund it, but the fbi got enough dirt on enough of them to change the outcome of the 1908 elections, and so every year thereafter fbi funding has been certain. J. Edgar Hoover was asked in the 1950s and 1960s how he came to be fbi director for life, and told everyone who would listen that he had film footage and photos of every prominent American “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl” and the fbi supplied the children and murdered them to control the narrative. That is the nature of what functions in the District of Corruption.

I don’t especially enjoy telling you these things. I certainly don’t do so out of any desire to shock you or inspire angst or outrage. I do so because if you aren’t willing to look directly at the facts of your situation, you are going to be locked down, again, required to take a poison injection, and restricted from travel. Forever.

Larry Ellison has made it clear, and even gave a very candid presentation to his management team, saying that everyone is going to be watched by his software systems and surveillance systems, forever. Everyone will always obey because everyone will always know “we’re watching” in his words. He is not alone in this conceit. Peter Thiel spends the time he isn’t relaxing with a blood transfusion from a teenage boy conceiving of new ways for Palantir to compile data on everyone and have large language models create deep fake videos on dissidents to make sure the public believes that the good guys are the bad.

Closing of the Antarctica frontier

Did you know that Americans lived in communities in Antarctica? One of the more well-known places was “Little America.” There is a great deal of coal and there are many other resources. It is an entire continent. People used to fish from those shores, especially during the long daylit hours of the Summer months down there. Not no more.

The United Nations hates freedom. It exists to exclusively serve the economic interests of the largest arms dealers in the world. Its “security council” is against wars that aren’t supplied by at least one of the permanent veto powers, which are the same countries that ostensibly “won” the second phase of that war against Christendom during the 1939 to 1945 period. The purpose of a system is what it does. What the “allies” did was carpet bomb every major city they could reach and then grabbed the wealth, artwork, and experts of the losing side. That von Braun fellow was a mass murderer who built V2 rockets to slaughter civilians in England, France, and Belgium while deliberately working to death thousands of slave labourers in his factory concentration camps. So Time put him on their magazine cover to celebrate him.

In 1957 there was a United Nations treaty by the major powers to close off all human settlement of Antarctica. They will lie and tell you it is about the environment. Or they will lie and tell you it is about scientific research. The truth is they don’t want you going forth and claiming resources and converting them to your property by mixing with your labour in a tradition that John Locke described a few hundred years ago. All the wealth and opportunity of an entire continent has been reserved for the aristo rats of European ancestry ever since.

Closing of the space frontier

LBJ was an evil, hateful pimp in Houston when he worked for the real estate magnates who ran the place out of the Shamrock Hilton. Any number of dead bodies ended up in Buffalo Bayou because inconvenient pimps, hookers, and gamblers were upsetting the powers that be. So, of course he helped murder JFK. He also carried forward the lies about the gulf of Tonkin so as to enrich himself with Bell helicopter stock and send tens of thousands of Americans to their deaths while millions of Americans were conscripted to serve what amounts to the drug cartel operations of the cia and its Windsor family associates. Naturally, he hated the idea of space exploration and did everything he could to close it down.

One of the things he could do was the 1967 “outer space treaty” which deliberately ends all the possibility of national territories and private property in space and on other celestial bodies. It is one of the worst treaties ever “negotiated” by the communist wing of the freemasonry cult in America pretending to be “against” the communist wing of the freemasonry cult in the Soviet Union. It gives up everything but possession of artificial satellites and spacecraft actually launched by one country or another. And, you know, the servile astronauts and cosmonauts that may be aboard those places from time to time. LBJ’s goal was to destroy the future of space achievement.

Closing of the ocean frontiers

There used to be a guy named Jacques Cousteau. When I was growing up he had all sorts of fun films about underwater creatures. He used to have in mind building laboratories on the bottom of the sea that would let men and women live down on the continental shelves all over the world. Here’s a picture of one of his larger laboratories, with a big disc that was 10 metres underwater and a star-fish shaped lab even further down.

In the finest tradition of picking images, you can see people for scale working on these labs before they were deployed into the ocean depths. Fun stuff.

Of course, he was talked out of promoting these concepts. The people who wanted to build sea surface habitats have mostly been persuaded that “sea steading” isn’t going to work out for them. Ever.

One of the ways in which the aristo rats stand in the way of the sea surface and sea bed frontier is the United Nations 1982 “law of the sea.” It makes the operation of sea bed mining essentially impossible because an “international authority” owns all that sea bed, licences some limited exploration, and has no intention of ever allowing large scale production of mineral wealth from sea bed nodules and other resources.

Closing of the radio frontier

It used to be when you went to New York city you would hear about, or maybe even visit, a place called “Radio City Music Hall.” It was a place that identified an important aspect of the city’s history, the development of independent radio technology developers and radio station operators. There used to be an actual place called “radio city.” Nelson Rockefeller had it seized under eminent domain and bulldozed into oblivion. He built his “world trade centre” over its carcass after he finished eviscerating it.

The radio spectrum frontier was where free speech went as it became increasingly clear that newspapers and magazines weren’t going to have much of it ever again. As the cartels bought up what became the hoax stream media in the 1890s and the first decades of the 20th Century, radio entrepreneurs were having a fun time saying whatever they wanted.

Naturally, Woody Wilson and Herbie Hoover and Frankie Roosevelt were having none of that nonsense. So complex and difficult broadcast licence procedures are imposed to limit who can have a radio broadcast operation. The wide open frontier of radio has been closed down. You have to pay to speak, and if you don’t say only the right things, there will be complaints against your licence, you’ll be ordered to pay fines, and your licence won’t be renewed.

Closing of the cyberspace frontier

My friend Tim May once wrote a crypto anarchist manifesto. A friend of his, John Gilmore, wrote a declaration of independence in 1996 for the cyberspace frontier.

It is still possible to write whatever you choose. It is increasingly difficult to get what you write in front of very many people. Platforms like Failbook and Tweetie-bird app make it nearly impossible for dissident views, especially those that challenge the violence of their poison pushing advertisers, to be seen. Smarmy quotes like “freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of reach” are used to justify the establishment of what my friend Tesstamona calls the “algorithm ghetto.” That’s where your views are put into a silo with other dissidents, and most of the potential audience are never allowed to see anything you write. Substack has the same issues.

Objectives of aristocracy

Aristo rats have certain objectives. They know that the wealth they inherited was brought together by men and women who were more clever than them. They know that clever people are everywhere. It scares them to think that they won’t be wealthy for very long if clever people are not enslaved, restricted, raped, murdered, controlled, limited, and taught to obey. They believe themselves booted and spurred to saddle and ride the rest of us. They have been encouraged in these beliefs for several thousand years. You find some of the same families ruining things and running other people’s lives now that were prominent in Venice five hundred years ago and in Rome or the city of London two thousand years ago.

Yes, sure they enjoy raping children, sacrificing men, women, and children to demons, and the occasional festivity where they eat human flesh. Yes, of course they drink human blood or have it transfused, and often seek to traumatise the blood donors to make sure they get their fill of adrenochrome. But it is not all rape and murder for them. They from time to time put together feeble minded plans to spy on everyone with camera systems, lie about anyone they don’t like with deep fake videos, and do other intricate things to shut down the competition. They own and operate all the regulatory agencies through their networks of bought politicians and paid for bureau rats. So those regulations don’t limit their wealth and power, they are barriers to entry by new competitors.

The goal of aristo rats is your enslavement. Their goal is that you be cleared off your lands as my ancestors were cleared off ours. Their goal is that you and your friends and family be disarmed. “Among the other harm it brings you, being disarmed causes you to be despised,” wrote Machiavelli five hundred years ago. And his books are read by all those aristo rats planning to cling to their power.

Your consent matters

You don’t have to go quietly. You don’t have to agree with generations of servitude for yourself and your posterity. You don’t have to sign the indentures and become indentured servants and condemn your offspring to slavery for all time. You do get to choose.

Joshua said it about 3,375 years ago. Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family we serve the Lord our God.

Please support my work

Tomorrow it is past due to pay the rent on my books stored in Ohio. I don’t have the funds for that payment. This month I would like to go to Ohio and get my things out of storage and move them at least as far as Illinois where a friend has agreed to keep them for me for free. I don’t have the money to do that either. No car. No house. No job.

So it would be great if you wanted to support my work. Feel free to contact me in direct messages or by email or encrypted messaging app if we’re in touch some other way.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.