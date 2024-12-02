“The prophetic tasks of the church are to tell the truth in a society that lives in illusion, grieve in a society that practices denial, and express hope in a society that lives in despair.”

~ Walter Brueggemann

There was a time when the religious society of friends were known as publishers of the truth. Later, this tradition declined in many meetings for worship. So did those meetings.

Julian Assange

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton hate the truth, rape children, and are vicious blood drinking demon worshippers. When Julian Assange began to publish the truth about their actions, there was an “Arab Spring” in which millions of people, having learned the truth that the people running their countries were paid to work with such terribly horrible people from the District of Corruption, began to seek the overthrow of tyranny.

Many of you know the story of the collateral murder video. Many of you know that there was a great deal of information smuggled out of the District of Corruption by a man who was then known as Bradley Manning. He was identified and imprisoned at Leavenworth penitentiary in Kansas. I helped organise one large and several smaller protests in Leavenworth to make sure the prisoner knew we cared and that the people in power were also aware.

At the largest of these, in the Summer of Anno Domini 2011, we had the very interesting experience of having a B-52 bomber make a deliberate diving run on our event, in a public park, with hundreds of protesters, under the supposed freedom to assemble included in the bill of rights, with an actual park permit (which, reluctantly, due to group consensus, I obtained) and with zero weapons present. We later learned that we were “illuminated” by their targetting radar. Obviously, the people in the District of Corruption view the American people as their enemies, have abdicated government, put us out of their protection, and make war on us. How exactly the evil vicious thug air force pilot and co-pilot in that aeroplane felt they were properly upholding their claim that they wanted to defend the constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic by making this diving run on our event, I don’t know. But I do think they have much for which to atone.

A great many people besides Julian Assange contributed to WikiLeaks. Their success in publishing the truth inspired the creation of similar groups, such as Open Leaks, Anonymous, and many more. A great deal of truth has been published, and because it is all true, it is “journalism” and not espionage. Because it is all true, it embarrasses the deep state filth of the cia, fbi, nsa, dea, batfe, injustice department, attorney general’s office, secretary of state’s office, state department, department of war (lately called, falsely and viciously, the department of defence) and all the matrons of all those highly reputable families who have all those fine cocktail parties that people like Tucker Carlson attend. It is due to their embarrassment and the fact that they don’t want to apologise for being evil that they wanted to make an example of Assange.

His personal hatred of Assange led Obama to suborn witnesses in Scandinavia who bore false witness against Julian, falsely accusing him of rape. Obama laughed gleefully and there were arrest warrants issued. Later these were dropped, but Obama remained vicious and evil. Eventually a country in South America provided refuge in their embassy but the evil thugs working for the tyrant in Buckingham palace would not allow him to leave that embassy. So he was under effective house arrest for years.

Then Obama’s deep state, working with the gchq, mossad, and other espionage groups overthrew the elected government in that country through various shenanigans and election fraud. The new fully communist group in power eagerly turned Assange over to his persecutors and he was incarcerated in Belmarsh prison, as if he were one of the most dangerous criminals in the world.

There, with the enthusiastic support of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak, as well as the endorsement of the Labour party leadership, Assange was tortured over and over, for years, until he was coerced into a “confession” and a guilty plea in order to be allowed to return to Australia.

The filthy foul evil disgusting demon worshippers in the District of Corruption didn’t want Assange to fly to any American community in North America. They know he has many friends here, and that they are evil, ugly, nasty people who are widely and properly hated by decent God-fearing Christians. So they had him flown from England to a military base on the island of Saipan. Saipan is one of the islands seized by the evil mass murderers of the District of Corruption from the evil mass murderers of the imperial government of Japan.

Obviously, the Biden creature is hardly able to make a coherent presentation at a public debate, or avoid soiling himself without adult diapers, according to widely reported information. So it is unlikely that he was directly involved in this terrible theatre of injustice. I don’t want to be said to be attacking an elderly patient of senile dementia, when it is clear to me that the president of the United States is not the highest authority in the country and has not been since at least the execution of president James Garfield in 1881.

Fourteen years the tyranny masquerading as government in the District of Corruption tormented and detained against his will the publisher of truth Julian Assange. Fourteen years is a long time, and it is a testament to the strength of his spirit that he did not break under this vicious terrible abusive treatment many years before, but fought valiantly for his freedom to publish the truth. He has pleaded guilty under duress, in a military tribunal, in Saipan, to being a journalist and engaging in acts of journalism. Apparently the vicious filthy demon worshipping scum of the District of Corruption think that journalism violates the “national secrets act” or whatever they call their evil, unconsitutional, lying, disgusting “law” against telling the truth.

Is it your government?

It is up to you. There is a document which you may have heard about called the declaration of independence of 1776. It says that to protect the rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed. Do you consent to be governed by baby raping mass murdering cannibals? I myself do not.

That same document also says, about the parliament and the usurper calling itself “king” in England, Georgie porgie the third, that they have abdicated government, put us out of their protection, and make war on the American people. Perhaps you would do me the favour, if you consent to being governed by those in the District of Corruption, tell me, please, what it is that differs in their conduct from the conduct of those against whom the American revolutionary war was fought from 1775 to 1783? I would be grateful to hear your ideas.

You may then want to tell me a bit about how it is that you think that “a majority of Americans” support the latest presidential nominee to win the electoral votes necessary to take office. I note for the record that those electoral votes are not certified by the several states as yet, and are not agreed to by (drum roll please!) the United States senate and vice president Kamala Harris as being properly certified. The last time an election was called into question, peaceful people assembled in the District of Corruption, spoke the truth, were invited into the Capitol building, one was murdered deliberately on orders from Obama, and the rest have been tortured and detained and punished for exercising their freedom and speaking the truth.

So it may be the case that the people who have power now will be reluctant to part with that power. They have murdered, raped, tortured, kidnapped, eaten human flesh, and done other terrible things, including attacked civilian populations with nuclear weapons and fall out in Japan, in the Pacific, and in North America. They are currently murdering thousands of people all over the world in various conflicts none of which are authorised by a congressional declaration of war. So you may wish to ask yourself what they would not be willing to do to keep power.

You don’t have to consent to be ruled by tyrants. And you don’t have to put your hands on them to throw them down. But you do have to stop supporting them. I don’t know if you’re willing to do even that much.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.