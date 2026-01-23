“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” ~ Psalm 23

The weather report yesterday evening included a freezing fog advisory and a stagnant air advisory. Altogether it was a chilly night for sleeping outdoors.

Coming tomorrow morning is 29F weather. For some time I’ve considered 30F to be the place where cold weather begins.

The nice thing about stagnant air is the lack of wind. Combined with some reasonably intelligent placement of luggage, a down comforter that I was led to pick up in Nevada four years ago, and layers of clothing, I was able to stay sufficiently warm to survive until the burger place opened this morning. They have a power outlet and wifi so I can do such intricate activities as posting this essay.

Securing your perimeter

In the tail end of last Summer, one of my friends put up some money for Secure Perimeter Institute. Since then we’ve begun work with a customer. At the beginning of this week they renewed their agreement with us for additional billing, which we promptly submitted. So the cash flow should be better as soon as the customer pays the retainer.

Meanwhile we continue to provide information about communications privacy and data security. For that purpose we started a separate company ‘stack we call TheSecurePerimeterInstitute where you can find various writings on the topics of privacy and security. For a while we had paid subscriptions available there, of which we obtained zero, so we dramatically reduced the price and we obtained … zero subscriptions. Last week our associate who is involved in some Alberta independence activities was threatened with doxxing by an Ottawa-based communist account, so we have suspended subscriptions in order to further lock things down.

If you have data security needs or communication privacy concerns, please let me know in the comments or through direct messaging. We’re able to help with security audits, penetration testing, migration to open source, tech support, hardware evaluation, operating system administration and security optimisation, connexions in the data security industry, suggestions for privacy apps, a long-standing commitment (since 1992) to email encryption tech, quite a lot of detailed experience on anonymity, financial autonomy and financial privacy tech, and other topics. If you have physical security needs, we have extensive contacts in training and support.

You can support my work

Today I’m looking for funds to get indoors tonight and to pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio. I’m available for work, so if you have one or more projects with which you need help, please let me know. You can reach me here in the comments or using the direct message system.

If you would like to support my work, including these essays and the notes I post about gold trading, I would be very grateful. If you have work for me to do or would like to have my help finding you other people to help you please let me know. I know many hundreds of people all over the world in many different industries, trades, and with all manner of skills. I’ve worked in publishing, business planning, launch services, logistics, software development, finance, banking, teaching, training, penetration testing, communications privacy, data security, cryptocurrency development, real estate, hospitality, healthcare practice management, and many other lines of work. I’ve lived and travelled in every state in the USA, many provinces in Canada, several provinces in Mexico, much of Europe, various parts of Asia, and several countries in east Africa.

Do you have money to invest? We have been looking for investors for Secure Perimeter Institute and other ventures, including Freedom Renaissance film studios, our publishing house After Dark Publications, our talent agency, and our network to broadcast truth. We have business plans and other information about these matters. We’re also looking for investors for the Axiom project. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not financial advice.

If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters. Under no circumstances does it help to “pledge” funds using the Stripe methodology pushed by the owner operators of Substack. I won’t ever agree to the terms of service for Stripe.

If you have funds to send, please contact me for information about how to do so using CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.