“Tame birds sing of freedom. Wild birds fly.”

There are certain people who have considerable wealth and power. They have styled themselves “elite” although they are not. So, what have these philosopher queens and kings and eunuchs chosen for the eight billion people they hold hostage to their power? The list isn’t very long, and nothing on it is very appealing:

Death

Suffering

Unemployment especially by demolishing the coal, oil, and gas industries

Carbon sequestration to kill all living things

Electric cars if you are good

No farms, no ranches, you aren’t allowed to grow your own food.

Your car will poison you and drive itself to the car crusher. (hat tip Paul Rosenberg’s book The Breaking Dawn.

You don’t really need me to tell you who these people are. You can easily find videos of them giving Ted talks and presentations to the World Economic Forum. They have an Aspen Institute. They appear annually at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Jane Goodall is one of them.

Jane has made it clear that she hates you. She doesn’t like anyone who isn’t a great ape. If you were only a chimp or a gorilla, she might have time for your care and feeding. But, you see, you aren’t. Moreover, your desire to visit the forests and jungles to see animals is against her desire to have exclusive visitation with her animal friends. You could be part of a tourism industry that strongly motivates the preservation of wild spaces and the expansion of the populations of these beasts, but that would involve you in economic activities.

Jane would rather not have to think about economics. So she has recently spoken at the World Economic Forum about the need for you and your entire family to be sterilised, and for you to die. She doesn’t want more than 500 million humans, ever, at all. She’s prepared to have the government murder you. She has a child of her own by her first husband, but has presumably not taken steps to sterilise this person, nor to do them in. She says she was raised by Christians and that she studied “Theosophy” so we can be uncertain about her persuasion. But I don’t see evidence that she has repented her views.

Michael Bloomberg is one of them. I think he’s a demon worshipper. It’s clear that he utterly hates all farmers and ranchers. He thinks farming is merely sticking seeds in the ground and waiting for rain. It might be useful if he were to spend the next fifty years at hard labour on a prison farm growing food for other people, and being fed only what comes up from his primitive seed sticking operation. He might learn, you never know. Even arrogant curmudgeons are sometimes able to be educated. He has called upon the government to utterly destroy the coal mining industry, because he is not only evil but also stupid. Apparently he doesn’t know where steel comes from or what else coal is used for, and he definitely doesn’t care. He wants to destroy the livelihoods of everyone in Appalachia and have them all forcibly removed to death camps. He is a tyrant. Look at his evil nasty policies while mayor of New York. He thinks grabbing guns and forcing people to buy two sodas instead of one are good ideas. He should be jailed without bail, tried for treason and other crimes, and forced to pay compensation to all of his victims. He is an ugly and hateful man.

Your freedom

It’s yours. Did you know that you are free?

They have explained their plans. So you should stop obeying them. Stop obeying their minions. Stop buying things from them. Stop borrowing from them. Stop trusting them and their banks with your money. Stop pretending that they are clever and good when you know that they are stupid and venal. Stop allowing people to go along without pointing out that they are accepting evil.

Leave the cities. Save who you can. There is very little time.

Freedom is a gift from God. We live in a world of illusions filled with things we seek and desire. Many of the people who produce desirable things have organised themselves to also supply illusions. So you may feel bombarded by film and television shows urging you to enjoy the tang of phosphoric acid in Coca-cola or the zoom zoom zoom of very fast cars.

Some years back in moving from Kansas to Ohio, I brought with me a large flat screen television, at least 48 inch diagonal. Moving in, I set it on a table and got busy setting up my business computer. A year later, there it sat, never plugged in, never turned on. So I gave it to the friend I was there to help, and she sold it to pay bills and buy Christmas gifts for her children. That was in 2018. I mention this point because it is possible to remove yourself from the programming.

Why do they call radio shows programmes? Why do they call them television programmes? Because you have to buy a programme to know the players? No. Because they have a programme that they have in mind, and it involves programming you to buy the things they are selling, or at least have aspiration to buy those things.

Yes, I am telling you to turn off the television and leave it off. Turn off the government and leave it off, too.

God asks that you liberate yourself from your illusions and desires and look at the truth.

“You will know the truth, and the truth will make you free”

~ John 8:32

Remember in the first (and actually philosophical and intellectually stimulating) Matrix film when Neo is reaching forward to choose a pill? Morpheus says, “All I'm offering is the truth. Nothing more.” I wrote about some of the thoughts that arose from that scene, and others, right at the turn of the millennium in “The Morpheus Proposal.”

I’ve been at some pains to write about freedom lately, because it is important that you understand it and value it. Your freedom requires the truth. Your freedom needs free markets. Your freedom seeks opportunities. Your freedom is choosing. There are a great many keys to your freedom if you take a new approach and stop thinking of money as something that governments should issue and start thinking about it as something free markets should offer and create and test and accept. You should teach your children to love freedom. You should be aware that the government isn’t loving and caring and isn’t going to care about other people for you wholesale.

If this essay were to have a theme song, I would choose Tom Petty’s “Refugee.”

You believe what you want to believe. But you don’t have to live like a refugee.

Have I been unclear? Am I asking you to give up your personality and your belongings and stop doing what you were doing and follow me? No, not at all. I’m not the one you should follow and obey. Jesus Christ is. My beliefs do not require that everyone believe as I do.

God doesn’t force his truth and grace upon us. There is no provision for “convert or die” anywhere in the Holy Bible. God doesn’t want people who pretend to believe in order to avoid punishment. God offers the truth and if you choose to believe, you do.

God does not force his truth and grace upon us, but appeals to us to accept it. God offers to be your friend.

Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door,

I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me.

~ Revelation 3:20

Nobody is in your mind doing a creepy surveillance. God certainly isn’t. And despite their many efforts at suggestion and subliminal images and propaganda, the people in charge of various major world governments aren’t either. God knows that for you to be free you have to have the privacy of your mind. God feels your feelings and hears you when you pray and wants to guide you, but is not forcing Himself upon you.

Which leads for you to have the opportunity to do things not in the way God would have you do them. But you also have the opportunity to repent of wrongdoing and do what is good and right. Choosing for yourself is the nature of freedom. You have been created as a soul with the possibilities and opportunities of free will, with a body that you can feed with good wholesome food or junk food. You can exercise that body and have it grow stronger. You can lay on the couch like a potato and atrophy. Up to you.

Nor is it terribly difficult every day to find air to breathe. You inhale. You exhale. There’s plenty of oxygen to breathe. Well, outside of the cities anyway. Or get up to the viewing deck of a tall building and breathe that clean air at altitude. Out here in the Free Mountain West we don’t have to pay a visitor ticket to get up in the elevator to the rooftop viewing deck of the Empire State Building. We just drive up a mountain. There’s one near me that I can see out my window every day, 9,400 feet high.

By way of contrast, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest building in the world, a mere 2,717 feet high in comparison. You can drive pretty near the top off McLoughlin and there’s a little building up there called the old fire lookout. So the top of our building is taller by 6,776 feet, and we built a little platform you can stand on to look for forest fires. To quote another favourite song, “Thinkin' about what I've been missin' in the city. And I'm not missin' a thing.” Yes, of course, the old fire lookout isn’t a very large human structure, it’s mostly up high because of God’s creation. So?

You have free agency. You can choose to obey people on Earth. Or you can choose to obey God. Or you can go forth and do things like you think best. But you do live in a world and in a universe conceived of by God. So it would be well to preserve and enhance the beauty you find around you. Make the world a more pleasant and beautiful and habitable place for future generations. Be fruitful and multiply.

The choice I leave up to you.

The terribly evil and disgusting Larry Fink and his friends at BlackRock want to force every company in the world to stop investing in oil, gas, and coal. Texas just pulled its billions of dollars from BlackRock’s investment funds because they see the obviousness of the truth. Fink hates humanity and wants to enslave mankind. He is the philosophical successor in interest to Cecil Rhodes.

Klaus Schwab hates humanity and wants to enslave mankind. He has been very clear about the “great reset” and about the plans his World Economic Forum have to slaughter billions of humans. According to a recent news report I saw on one of the news aggregator sites I visit, the world’s population is going to dwindle this year rather than grow, for the first time in some decades. Yuval Harari who works with Klaus on their disgusting plans has repeatedly performed live operations to cut open human beings without anaesthesia to look for their free will and individual liberty. He reports there are no such things inside. Robert Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine wants to enslave children to be sex toys for wealthy people. She’ll probably get early parole and go right back to her evil trade.

One could go on and on. You have seen them talk about their plans. You’ll own nothing. They’ll drug you to the gills until you say you are happy. You’ll have no privacy. They’ll take all your money and property. They will murder you if you speak against them. They don’t merely want to grift and continue to accumulate wealth, they want total domination. Today, Mike Johnson and enough Republicans to matter passed a budget in the House of Representatives to spend over a trillion of borrowed money because Mike is such a johnson he seeks to enslave your children to those who are lending Mikey and his grifter friends like Chucky Schumer the money. Note that you never signed for that debt, never pledged collateral, and don’t owe any of it, but Mikey and Chucky do owe it, and are entirely personally responsible for it. So you probably shouldn’t trust them to write any laws for you for the Biden thing to emit a signature on. Just sayin’.

God loves you and wants you to be free, to be happy, and to have eternal salvation. If you haven’t worked it out, the people who want you to live in a pod and eat bugs until you die, after which the pod-casket will be buried and you’ll be turned into human compost, don’t want you to be happy. They don’t care about you.

So, choose ye this day who ye will serve, as Joshua wrote long ago. As for me and my family we will serve the Lord our God.

As the elderly knight in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” says, “Choose wisely.” The lives you save could be yours and your children and grandchildren’s.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.