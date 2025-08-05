“I have long been impressed with the developmental lessons to be learned from a study of agrarian societies based on large-scale and government-directed waterworks. These societies covered more territory, lasted for more years, and shaped more lives than any other stratified agrarian society. In contrast to the stratified agrarian societies of Medieval Europe, they failed, of their own inner forces, to evolve beyond their general pattern.” ~ Karl Wittfogel, Developmental Aspects of Hydraulic Societies, Anno Domini 1956

Someone attacked the database of L. Neil Smith’s The Libertarian Enterprise. It has been off-line for some time. I’ve communicated with the publishers, Cathy and Rylla Smith, and with the gentleman who helped put the site onto an interactive Web2.0 basis. It has been a goal of mine to put together a fund to bring it back to life.

Today the reason I wanted to visit the site was to locate an essay published in the Autumn of 2010 by David Nolan which he gave as a speech to the Libertarian Party of Illinois that year. I was there, and found the speech engaging and many of the ideas encouraging. David passed away later that same year. He was a friend. I miss him.

In his speech he elaborated quite a bit on how we come to be living in cities. Now, it is the fashion in many republics, and in things that have been republics but now only pretend to have such form, to call people “citizen.” The term is sort of a combination of “cities” and “denizen” and refers to people who dwell in a city. It hearkens to the time of the city-states of ancient Greece. David discussed the importance of keeping track of information.

If you remember the patterns of the stars from season to season you can often work out when the rivers are about to flood, when to plant crops, when to harrow them, and when to harvest. If you make records of the size of each property along the river, as did the surveyors of the temple of the pyramid in ancient Egypt, you can assess taxes that are proportional to the amount of food grown on each parcel of land. If you are a corrupt enterprise, a tyranny masquerading as some sort of religion or government, you would, as did the Egyptians, record a number 10% greater north-to-South and 10% greater east-to-West, thereby grabbing 21% more haul with each year’s taxes. David didn’t mention this part, so I raised the point in our discussion after his speech. It was a festive time after a hotel-catered meal, as is tradition.

Well, David pointed out that if you want to maintain a large territory and keep control over it, you want to have written records. You want to keep track not only of the parcels and what is being grown or what sort of animals are being raised on the parcels, but of the persons, and of their tendency to be worshipful or rebellious. At times, the evil vicious despotic rulers of Egypt would cut the irrigation canals to a particular town that was especially rambunctious. The people there would flee, or starve, and in either case many of them would be killed. Those exposed to rebellion would be tracked through written records. Cities grew up around the need to keep track of properties, people, rebellions, renegades, and activities.

Naturally, the ability to read and write is essential if you are going to have records. Also necessarily, those same abilities are a source of potential difficulty. So for many eastern empires of the hydraulic sort, access to literacy was restricted.

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge; because you have rejected knowledge,

I reject you from being a priest to me” ~ Hosea 4:6

Knowledge

We should decentralise access to knowledge.

Let’s take a closer look at those words, because that is a major theme of my series of novels, Freedom Decentral. It is also a major theme of this essay. It is important to our time, and should remain important for all time going forward, if you want to live in freedom.

Decentralised networks are distinct from centralised networks. The important difference has to do with control and distribution. Here is a graphic to help illustrate the point.

On the left is a big fat blue circle. Fat because centralised systems are parasitical. You can have them in private enterprise and you can have them in despotic systems of tyranny. You know you are dealing with centralisation fallacies when you encounter bureau rats. These are two-legged vermin who sit at a desk, sometimes in a cubicle, but with greater haughtiness and higher salaries in a corner office. As you can see from the above illustration, the big fat node in the middle is the only way in which the other nodes are connected. As the Down East farmer in Thornton Wilder’s play “Our Town” says about going to another known location, “You can’t get there from heah.”

Another pattern, shown on the right (indicating rectitude and rightness, of course), is to have the big nodes and the little nodes connect to all the nodes around them. Greater interconnectivity is possible beyond what is shown, for purposes of ease of your understanding, by the graphic just above.

I really would like you to dwell a long time on the topics of network connectivity, Metcalfe’s law, Jim’s corollary, and how to create value for yourself and others by introducing like-minded friends. Therefore I am taking the unusual (for this ‘stack) step of including a link. Please read through, or take a few moments to review, the network theory and graphics found in my essay It would be a good idea to build civilisations.

It’s a really really important idea. Southwest Airlines made a great deal of money and for a time was the most profitable airline per passenger mile because its founder Herb Kelleher rejected the hub and spoke model being used back then by all the other domestic airlines. He used a much more effective network optimisation scheme. If you read up on the topic of operations research and the mathematics involved in representing constraints by algebraic expressions and the solving of a set of algebraic equations which comes under the heading of linear algebra, you can better understand what Herb was doing and how it helped him make more money for himself and his shareholders. The essence is that if everything has to go to a number of big hubs, then losses occur during peak traffic, due to limited gate access, and due to other inefficiencies built into the hub-and-spoke system.

A clever saying on the matter: “If the flight to hell was on Delta Airlines it would go through Atlanta.”

Knowledge shouldn’t be kept away from you in central records repositories. You should have as much access to as much knowledge as you possibly can. It may soon be possible (based on work I’ve been involved in for many years) to put together a small device (about the size of a small desk) that has a set of solid state memory systems, lots of central processing unit capability, much random access memory, and all the written, graphical, and video knowledge ever published anywhere since the time of the Great Flood. (It may also be able to access considerable archives of ante-diluvian knowledge in the near future, but that is yet another tale for another time - yatfat.)

“Therefore my people go into exile for lack of knowledge.” ~ Isaiah 5:13

I am not any sort of pioneer in thinking about the importance of knowledge, who gets access to it, and what that implies about the society in which we find ourselves. As I mention above, Libertarian political party founder David Nolan did quite a lot of thinking in this respect. So did any number of people at the Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA) which is an outfit (of parasites) you may know by its other acronym, Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). So did a few people near the beginning of the wikipedia project, but most of them have been sidelined or banned from editing at the site.

Vinton Cerf, Bob Kahn, and Ray Tomlinson invented a protocol. At some level it is just a set of information about how to handle packets of information, including how to define a packet, how big it is, what information is found in the packet headers, and how it is to be moved around. We call that protocol the transfer control protocol Internet protocol (TCP/IP). It is the essential element in the effectiveness of the internetworking of computer communications which we call “the Internet” and it relates to how routers work. Routers use code to ascertain where to send packets.

So why was ARPA involved? In the 1960s, in ways that people who weren’t living at the time don’t seem to understand, it was widely believed that a nuclear war was going to happen. Nearly all the forecasts of how such a war would occur indicated that the cities central to the imperial ambitions of the Soviet union, Britain, France, the United States, China, and the various losers and bystanders of the second world war (Holland, Japan, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Rumania, Switzerland, Arabia, and a few other places, at least) would be obliterated.

Say it again? Nuclear bombs would be detonated to destroy Moscow, London, Paris, the District of Corruption, Beijing, Taipei, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Brussels, Berlin, Bonn, Rome, Bucharest, Zurich, Geneva, Riyadh, and many other cities. Yet there would be survivors, for a time, and some of those survivors would want to engage in war-like behaviour. Doing so in an effective way meant that communications would be needed among the survivors in each country. If everything went through a central hub, all communications would be cut off by the nuke bombing of those central cities.

ARPA wanted a method of communications that would survive the initial phase of a nuclear war. TCP/IP provides the essential protocol for that method. Routers don’t mind if a node goes away. They find all the nearest nodes, send all packets to all nodes, and all those nodes find other nearby nodes. Packets continue to be sent from node to node until each packet is delivered. It generally takes only a few hops for a given packet to find its way from source to destination. You can read all about the topic on various web sites. Network optimisation schemes, some of which involve linear programming, can be used to improve on the efficiency of these activities.

Now, “if a node goes away” may sound callous, cold, unfeeling, and to a significant extent, it is. People who make war on other people generally do so out of avarice, inhumanity, indecency, and cruelty. But, from the perspective of people using TCP/IP including thee and me, a node may go away because somebody turned off a router, or a server, maybe for as simple a reason as the bill didn’t get paid. It doesn’t always mean that a mushroom cloud appeared above a city.

So, what is knowledge? It is a set of information, generally incomplete, to which people have access. It is “data” if it isn’t accessed by anyone and becomes “knowledge” if someone knows it.

A really good book on the topic is Powershift: Knowledge, Wealth and Violence at the Edge of the 21st Century by Alvin and Heidi Toffler. As I have mentioned, I won’t link to Amazon, even to accumulate funds through one of my now-dormant referral accounts, because I have trenchant criticisms of Jeff Bezos, Amazon, and their policies, tendencies, and behaviours. Demons taint everything they touch.

Discussion

One of the experiences I have had owing in part to the era in which I have lived thus far and the things that I have been led to do, as well as to the attention I paid at the time, has been enjoying how discussions have changed. It didn’t used to be the way it is. It used to be slower, balkier, less accessible, and much less useful.

We have had letters for a very long time. It is sometimes said that “news” refers to letters posted from the north, the east, the west, and the south. Before there were printing presses, people who wanted to discuss something and were not able to get up, go to the agora, find out where the other people they wanted to talk to had gotten themselves, and go in person to speak with them had to have legible hand writing and write letters. Then you went to the agora or sent a friend who found someone who was travelling to where your intended recipient would be, and arranged for them to head that way. Possibly they would stop somewhere else and if the arrangement was made with sufficient funds, and the prospect of repeat business encouraged the messenger to keep faith, another messenger would be found and the letter would be sent further along its way. At times messages were received by their intended recipient. The whole process was unlikely to work.

With the invention of printing presses it became much more likely that people would read. It sounds odd, perhaps, but access to books is the cause of many people seeking to learn how to read. As books became easier to duplicate the cost of each book plummeted. So people wanted to read. Also in this time (since about AD 1450 in Christendom) pamphleteers worked out how to become newspaper publishers. And there was much rejoicing.

With newspapers it was possible for editors to want to fill “the news hole” in between paid advertisements. Letters to the editor were sometimes found worthy of publication. There are a number of classical works of non-fiction that involve the letters published by various newspapers from certain correspondents. The Federalist papers and the Anti-Federalist papers are examples.

All the way back in AD 1977 my first experience of being published was a letter to the editor discussing humanism as a philosophy embraced by some Christians, and therefore not necessarily antithetical to God. It resulted in one reply that I saw also published by the editors, to which I chose not to reply further. This exchange of ideas took place over a period of weeks, which should give you the idea of how conversations mediated by print used to go.

There was a fellow named Alexander Bell, others named Elisha Gray, Antonio Meucci, Johann Philipp Reis, Innocenzo Manzetti, Thomas Edison, and also Emile Berliner, all of whom have meaningful connexion to the invention of the telephone. The name was first used by Reis who called his device a “telephon.” It was Bell who gained the patent rights. Thus we see the oppression inherent in the system.

It is possible to link a group of phones into a “party line” in which picking up the receiver on one phone causes a brief ring at each of the other phones on the line. Some dwellers in rural places had engaging experiences of party line conversations. Today you can emulate some of their sad experiences by joining a Zoom call or other sort of teleconference. Be careful not to Toobin yourself.

Another way telephone technology enters into the discussion about discussion is dial-up. There was a time, not long ago, when you needed a device to modulate and demodulate information onto and off of a carrier signal. There is a thing called a dial tone with which you are familiar. You can devise a software system that opens a phone line, detects the dial tone, sends the pulse dial or tone dial tones, waits through the ringing to connexion by an automated device, and establishes a connection across the switching network of the phone company to the other device.

In days of yore we built bulletin board systems to gang such modulator-demodulator devices, known by us as modems, and exchange information. We had a technology called Internet relay chat which we used to have discussions. Some of us invented the idea of screen names based on user names. Some of us came up with slang to enhance the speed of discussion. When you connect over a 75 baud acoustically coupled modem, it helps to know that .ga is how people said “go ahead from your end” using three characters instead of twenty-two. You still use our jargon: lol, rofl, lmao, gfy, and many more. You’re welcome.

Over the time from 1969 to 1999 a great many things changed. The invention of TCP/IP led to advances in communications within the milnet, the edunet, and with certain gateways eventually grudgingly allowed, the advent of commercial networks like CompuServe. In the fullness of time, millions of people wanted to “get on the Internet” and Steve Case, among others, made a considerable fortune sending out floppy discs and then compact disc read only memory (cd-rom) mailings. He caught a particular tide so that by the year AD 2000 his company, American Online (called AOL which is now widely derided as “an obvious loser” by netizens) was able to buy multi-media conglomerate Time Warner for $182 billion.

You probably don’t follow finance for meritorious reasons of your own. I have had reasons for following these matters. AOL Time Warner, Global Crossing, WorldCom, Pets.com, Webvan, Boo.com, Kozmo.com, Flooz.com, TheGlobe.com, eToys, Excite@Home, InfoSpace and others may be a mystery to you. If you never heard of beenz, flooz, evocash, or hashcash, you are not especially well versed in early digital currencies. All of the companies mentioned earlier in this paragraph died away during the dotcom crash or in the years since. The evocash rose later and died about the same time as e-gold was killed (2007). You may have heard of Enron, and you may remain puzzled about what was done to it, and by whom.

These things are significant because how online sales, online payment processing, and online discussions were taking place before 1993, between 1993 and 2000, between 2000 and 2013, and in the years since 2014 is a set of stories involving some of the biggest organisations, largest criminal enterprises, and most corrupt people in the world. For example, in 1888 Sears, Roebuck and company mailed out their first catalogue.

For over a century, the way to get what you wanted was to go to a Sears mail order outlet, look at the latest catalogue (which was often more up to date than the one you received at home a few weeks earlier), and place a pre-paid order right there in the little store. Towns all over America had these stores. Towns that did not had these quaint, antiquated little buildings called “post offices” maintained by the US postal disservice, a bureau rat infested operation of hub and spoke distribution networks.

It happens that a good friend of mine from high school went to work for a very strange outfit named the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. A little while later, in 1995, he was at a meeting in Chicago where he then ostensibly worked for Sears. In that meeting, the people in charge of the company noted that their standard for profitability for each business unit was 20% and catalogue operations were bringing in only 14%. So they chose to phase out and close down catalogue operations. I mention this matter because I don’t believe it is incidental to your freedom that Jeff Bezos became a multi-billionaire running Amazon, which is what Sears would have been if they had bothered to move their catalogue operation onto the nascent worldwide web in 1995 instead of shutting it down.

In operation Peter Pan the man who adopted Jeff was spirited away from commie Cuba in the 1960s by the cia. Jeff’s mom’s dad was Lawrence Preston Gise who worked at Sandia and was a regional director for the atomic energy commission (aec) which was an evil war-like oppressive outfit involved in developing and controlling nuclear bombs. His grand daddy was an evil man. Amazon is a collaborator, in the exact sense that French, Italian, Spanish, and other occupied people have used the term, which has engaged in substantial partnerships with various agencies, including the cia, the nationalist socialist security agency (nsa), the violent and death dealing Pentagon, and other entities. Much of what has gone wrong with technology may be traced directly to a very profitable, very ugly, nasty, corrupt contract between the cia and Amazon that began in AD 2014 and has expanded in the years since then, involving cloud computing, the sale of all your data to oppressive and despicable despotic agencies, and involves surveillance, censorship, and unwarranted, unreasonable power mongering by evil men and women. Jeff Bezos is a fink.

The people who hate you, want to murder seven billion of the people on Earth, enslave the rest, rape children, rape adults, steal trillions of dollars every year from people all over the world, and do horrible things you would not want me to write, have been working a long time to control who gets to discuss things, where, and how. If you wonder why your friend Jim (yours truly) has had emails sent to Gmail, Yahoo, Me, and other addresses bounce because of a terrible nasty outfit called Spamhaus, you may want to read up on PRISM.

PRISM is a code name for a program under which the evil violent rapists and murderers at the disgusting nationalist socialist security agency (nsa) collect all communications everywhere from everyone. It operates as an unconstitutional, vile, warrantless surveillance network. You can read more about “five eyes” which have “big ear” radio telescopes in Canada, the USA, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand and which work together to enslave mankind for vicious, disgusting, hateful demon worshippers including filthy freemasons and Vril worshipping refugees from the nationalist socialist regime of 1945 Germany. Disgusting filth such as Allen Dulles and his evil brother John Foster Dulles subverted the power of Harry Truman and intellectually dim Progressive Republican Dwight Eisenhower to help their friends in nationalist socialist Germany during and after the second world war. Ike eventually understood what a complete fool he had been, tried to warn the country in his farewell address, and disappeared into obscurity, telling one of his aides that he had left a legacy of ashes to his successor.

Amazon, Apple, Google, Yahoo, most of the major telecomm providers, your cell phone provider, many of the cell phone, tablet, and computer manufacturers, Microsoft, and a huge number of Internet and cable service providers are paid informants. They are all finks. They hate you. They take your money and treat you like crap. They use their positions between you and other people with whom you communicate to gather information which they sell to advertisers and to evil violent mass murdering state espionage agencies. They know that this information is being used to hurt you. They like to hurt you, and they would hurt you more themselves if they had no competition.

PRISM intends to destroy independent email operators. PRISM collaborators want to destroy end-to-end encryption. Happily, there are a great many companies and independent people who are determined to keep them from enslaving you. It thus behooves you to find out how to protect yourself.

A number of places on the Internet can be of help to you as you work out how to have discussions without being cancelled. The Electronic Frontier Foundation has a “surveillance self-defence” page with many links. The amazing Naomi Brockwell runs

which helps the Ludlow Institute. Her videos, including on perfidious and Google-level-evil YouTube, are treasure troves of insight about how to keep privacy alive in a world gone mad.

Make no mistake, you are seen as a threat by the spy agencies. If you didn’t understand what Ed Snowden or Julian Assange have been saying for many years, it is, in a nutshell, the people who run mossad, cia, fbi, nsa, dea, batfe, mi6, mi5, and all the other state espionage outfits are hateful, evil, mass murdering, child raping, demon worshipping cannibals who have filthy personal habits and questionable heritage. Those entities hire a lot of people, including all the evil men and women in hoax stream journalism, including per-word-prostitutes like Stephen King seems to be, to lie to you, all the time, in every possible way. You should have some pride in the fact that you matter that much to them that they work so hard to subjugate you. It should also bother you that they intend to subjugate you so they can rape your children in every orifice and in every conceivable social, economic, military, and personal way imaginable.

“For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known. Therefore whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops.” ~ Jesus, Luke 12:2-3

You probably felt, as I did, in 2014, that there were a lot of really great new ways to have discussions. I wasn’t an early adopter of Compuserve (1969), Microsoft (1975), Apple (1976), USEnet (1979), Yahoo (1994), AltaVista (1995), Google (1998), MySpace (2003), Facebook (2004), Twitter (2006), and Telegram (2013) but I used them all. I was definitely an early adopter of MCIMail in 1983 because of my term time work at First Chicago National Processing during college.

First Chicago processed cheques for the national account of AT&T and used MCIMail for internal communications, which is one of the oddities of commerce that led to the tremendous changes after the evil, violent long distance monopoly of Ma Bell was broken up by the very feral gooferment that had protected that monopoly for decades.

What we didn’t know at the time was that a group of insiders at many of these major companies cooperated enthusiastically and to their own personal profit with the nauseating deep state agencies to subvert private conversations and hurt everyone as much as possible. Between 2014 and 2024 many bad things happened. Then-prez Barry Obama visited the Wuhan virology lab in 2014. LinkedIn was sold to Microsoft in 2016. That same year Fortune magazine reported that despicable YouTube was deliberately and violently censoring conservative voices. The military developed and released a pathogen in Wuhan to pretend it was developed there and then layered on a fake story of bat eating and pangolin eating to further hide their perfidy in 2019. My friends in Dayton closed their meeting house in a faithless act of treachery and Donnie Trump announced operation warp speed to poison billions of people in 2020. That same year Donnie ordered the cluster-flop evacuation of American troops from Afghanistan for the purpose of hurting as many people as possible. Parag Agrawal became ceo of Twitter and I was logged out of Facebook in 2021. That same year hundreds of peaceful protestors were misled during the falsified certification of electoral votes, Rachel Maddow and other horrid talking heads lied about it continuously for years, and Nancy Pelosi got away with fixing the 2020 election for her buddy Joe Biden and her patron Barry Obama. Barry then operated a third term as president using frequent trips to the White House, interns, go-betweens, autopen document signings, and endless lies to cover his involvement. On information and belief he wore the head masque and pretended to be Joe on more than one occasion, to the delight of his adoring fans in the hoax stream media.

Barry started in 2021 a hotter phase of the war in the Ukraine that he and his scum friend Vicky Nuland had tried to make the third world war in 2014. On Barry’s direct orders, the powers that be in Ukraine began terror bombing Donbass and Luhansk in order to annihilate the Russian speakers there. Barry, an overt communist who so hated the anti-war movement at Columbia University in 1983 that he personally interviewed and thoroughly smeared (in his essay published by Sundial magazine) every then-active student in the major pro-peace groups on campus, has never had great hatred of Russians, but he has always been a willing servant of the usurpation of the house of Windsor. So he had Zelensky begin slaughtering Russophonic Ukrainians. Putin started a military build-up from Russia and Belarus, and when that didn’t calm things down, began taking territory swiftly and certainly in order to help the people who were being murdered by Zelensky on Barry’s orders. (You are welcome to view this paragraph as a series of hypotheses and seek to falsify any part of them with your own research. Join me in the comments for further discussion.)

All these events mentioned above in the 2014 to 2024 timeframe are inter-related. We’ll talk about more recent events in the future. It might be purposeful for you to review my take on the 2024 election found here.

Economic transactions

What is an economic transaction? It has a lot to do with knowledge and with discussion. You have needs you must meet (air, water, food, rest, shelter, movement) and wants you seek to satisfy (better quality air, water food, rest, shelter, faster movement, travel, freedom, fertility, longevity, and many more). You know what you need, you know what you want, and you know how much you have to offer in exchange such as money. To meet your needs and wants you go to a market place, in person or online, and you discuss your needs in some ways.

In a “brick and mortar” store you look through the stuff they have, select your purchases, meet a living or automated cashier, and exchange money for stuff. The same happens when you buy online, whether mediated by web1, web2, web3, or the more antiquated email, it is possible to get what you want. You can even chat with a living or automated personality depending on how sophisticated the seller gets with their online presence.

It turns out that some of those dotcom crash business failures, and the violent attacks on e-gold and LibertyDollar in 2007 were motivated by controlling who gets to automate payment processing. It happens that I participated in the early online discussion (following the disasters of 2007) about the e-gold problem on a certain internet relay chat site. We began talking about the vulnerabilities of servers hosted in the United States, founders living in the United States, and gold stored in identifiable bonded insured storage in London, Dubai, Zurich, and Shelter Systems warehouse in Idaho. Although these were the storage places of e-gold and LibertyDollar, we came to describe the vulnerabilities as “the e-gold problem.” Centralisation is a mistake.

Doug Jackson, JimRay, Bernard von NotHaus, a bunch of my friends, and I found out how big that problem can be when a fifty billion dollar annual transactions economy was eviscerated and destroyed in a matter of months by the fbi. So we began discussing what to do about it.

We knew about Adam Back’s hash cash. We knew about DigiCash. We knew about legacy banking and why the Mark Twain bank relationship and the advent of digital money failed in the instance of DigiCash, as well as some of the more odd cases such as beenz, flooz, and other experiments. We also noticed how PayPal stopped actually being a new digital currency and became a huge banking enterprise and merchant card processing biz, with a really nasty habit of freezing the accounts of small businesses that they viewed as unlikely to have lawyers willing to effectively sue and restrain PayPal from screwing them over. We talked about what to do. Ralph Merkle’s trees came to our attention. One of the very earliest file versions of what the world knows as the Bitcoin white paper was uploaded to the server where we were having these discussions. We all read it. There were some criticisms, but it seemed good.

So in early 2009 the genesis block of Bitcoin was mined. And today a Bitcoin will cost you something over $114,400 of American money. You can access your Bitcoin through a virtual privacy network (vpn) connexion to the Internet. You can encrypt some of the transaction information if you know what you’re doing. But, mostly, it is a very strange system, somewhat slow by today’s standards of hundreds of thousands of simultaneous Visa network transactions per minute, a public blockchain that, if you run it in its native Bitcoin core requires you to have all the details on every transaction ever posted since 2009 (as if you went into Walmart and came out with your purchases plus a receipt showing every purchase ever made in any Walmart in the world since 2009), and has other limitations.

Nevertheless, it was a vital improvement on how to engage in online economic activities. Soon there were competitors like Litecoin. Then there was a strange idea called Ethereum which had its own programming language that was, oh, too bad, brand new and not entirely secure. There were forks. There were variations on the themes. Filecoin and Axiom have arrived. So you can store knowledge with Filecoin and you can have discussions with Axiom. Interesting stuff.

There are nineteen million other cryptocurrencies. About 120 of these have meaningful participation and billions of dollars each in market cap. Today the free market money business represents $3.7 trillion in wealth, more than half as much as the scammers in the District of Corruption ream out of taxpayers and lenders every year. It is big, it is growing, and it is part of the future.

As well, some of the very intelligent people who want you to have financial autonomy and economic freedom keep building better things. Interplanetary File System (IPFS) is a better thing. Enshroud is a very good thing that uses IPFS to make it possible for you to not only enshroud the transaction information of events on popular coins that use Ethereum virtual machine or equivalent tech, but also allows you to pool your crypto coins in ways that effectively obfuscate the source of each economic transaction. More and better tools keep coming.

Our goal has been, for a very long time, to create methods so you can be invisible, invulnerable, and invincible, so you can come and go like the wind, so you can be anywhere and everywhere but seemingly nowhere, and so you can buy and sell with your money as you wish, with effective security over your own wealth, and with complete privacy about what you are doing. We want you to have cash so you don’t have to say who you are, why you want things, or leave any traces of your presence, and we want you to have it in the safety of your home. We are not “there” yet, but we are getting close.

We? We entrepreneurs, coders, anonymity experts, freedom developers, and builders of new technologies. I won’t name names because it is part of our group etiquette that we respect one another’s privacy.

Edge effect

Today as I enjoyed a brief respite at a favourite bakery, I noticed that my brownie had been cut from the edge of the pan. If you bake, you know that there is a distinct thickness at the edge that is different from the middle. If you make yorkshire pudding, you know that the crust is most delicious at the corner of the pan. There are edge effects in many other aspects of reality.

So, I wanted to talk briefly about a kind of edge effect. When certain technologies come together, especially after many decades, certain people are given special treatment. They get access to a lot of money. They get introductions to people regarded as important. They get notable exemption from being investigated by the hoax stream media or being prosecuted by the injustice systems.

An example is Augustus Doricko of Rainmaker Technology Corporation. “Some online sources, particularly on social media, have suggested a romantic relationship between Doricko and Thiel, even using the term ‘lover’. However, it is important to note that these claims are circulating in the context of online conspiracy theories surrounding Doricko's company and recent floods in Texas, and there is no confirmed information in the provided search results to support or refute the nature of their relationship beyond a professional one,” is how the neither-confirm-nor-deny text comes out of a certain notoriously tech bro search engine.

Peter Thiel is a vile character who is involved in a great deal of surveillance technology. Palantir, a company name he chose, is much like the stones of the same name in the JRR Tolkien epic masterpiece “Lord of the Rings” novels. Thiel wants to know everything about everyone in the world. He very much wants to enslave everyone who isn’t murdered by the people he works with in the big espionage agencies, in my opinion. He actively hates you, hates your fertility, hates God, and wants to commit abominations. He is widely reported to keep a collection of teenagers from whom he receives blood transfusions because he knows where he goes after he dies and would rather live as long as possible.

Now, you are welcome to believe whatever you want to believe. But you should inform yourself with some knowledge. The first cloud seeding experiments took place in 1946. The technologists worked for General Electric. In 1947 Project Cirrus, a collaboration between General Electric and the U.S. military, was launched to further study cloud modification and conducted the first hurricane seeding experiment. By the 1960s they were talking about using weather to kill people in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam war. So you might want to consider that Doricko and Thiel wanted to murder a large number of Christian children in Texas to slake the blood thirst of the demons they worship. Some edge cases are further over the edge than others.

You live in the world God made. You live at a time when there are demons in our part of this worldly realm. You have been prevented by certain groups from knowing about the complete history of the antediluvian civilisations that used to be on Earth. You would do well to have more knowledge, more discussions, and more freedom, including especially economic freedom. Wealth, knowledge, and violence are elements of power that you should do your best to understand and, to the extent appropriate for you, wield in defence of yourself and your family.

The Freedom Decentral Network

It needs to be built. I began writing the first novel in my series in 2019 and finished its first draft in the fifth month of 2020.

I have been inspired to develop a large number of elements of a set of projects that inter-relate for the purposes of freeing the slaves, stopping the wars, ending the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, caring for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, translating the Gospels into every language, and carrying the Gospels to the farthest star in every direction and to all souls in between. Some of that work involves knowledge, some of it involves discussions, and quite a lot of it involves economic transactions.

For you and your family to be free for generations to come you should have access to all the knowledge mankind has right now. Which is, it turns out, quite a great deal of info. As a “first cut” you should have available to you all the knowledge about how to start from trees and rocks and rebuild all the technologies of our civilisation within a few years. (You might want to get a copy of Gordon Dickson’s book Wolfling published in 1969 to get a sense of why that matters.) A box about the size of a household desk, two feet deep, four feet wide, thirty inches tall should be capable of storing the video, audio, text, image, and dimensioned drawings along with all the “how it’s made” and “how it runs” and how to fix it books, magazines, pamphlets, and instruction sets for everything from quilts to looms to steam engines to printing presses to silicon wafers to capacitors, transistors, diodes, resistors, vacuum tubes, and solid state things. A set of museums with examples of each and every one of these technologies and those in between would be very helpful. We have almost enough time to put these together.

