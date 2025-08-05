L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Davidson's avatar
Jim Davidson
4h

Update from my friends at L. Neil Smith's The Libertarian Enterprise.

The site is back! https://ncc-1776.org/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan's avatar
Alan
1d

This is one key Kingdom solution. DECENTRALIZE everything. Get back to the local area where you can look people in the eye and actually get to know them. It's only at large, huge levels that accountability breaks down. How can we really know a politician, an actor, a writer, a judge .. at a long distance? Our Judges in America don't even campaign. The closest to that is the circus that comes on every time a conservative, Constitutional "judge" is nominated. Remember Judge Bork. They came up with a word -- "Borked" -- which means he was flushed down the toilet during the congressional hearings. So much for voting. Thanks Jim for another great article!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Davidson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture