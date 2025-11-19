“I am William Wallace! And I see a whole army of my countrymen, here in defiance of tyranny. You’ve come to fight as free men... and free men you are. What will you do with that freedom? Will you fight?” Veteran: “Fight? Against that? No! We will run. And we will live.” William Wallace: “Aye, fight and you may die. Run, and you’ll live... at least a while. And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you be willin’ to trade ALL the days, from this day to that, for one chance, just one chance, to come back here and tell our enemies that they may take our lives, but they’ll never take... OUR FREEDOM!”

The answer from some Americans is clear: they will not only run, but also basely and cravenly crouch down and lick the hand that beats them. My recent essay, published by Lew Rockwell at his eponymous web site, has again inspired much the same answers that I’ve seen time and again for decades. Enough decades, friends, to represent several generations. The cowardice is very strong.

Rather a long time ago I was asked about this matter by some people who wanted to work together to build a free country. Why weren’t more people interested in joining up, in getting to work, in putting plans in place? Look, my friends said to me, at the devastation wrought by the evil fbi at the church near Waco. Tell me, they said, that is not the plan for any who would seek freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, free exercise of religion. See how it was at Ruby Ridge. See how it will always be. Doesn’t everyone see these things the same way.

Indeed not. I pointed out that when the film “Waco: The Rules of Engagement,” premiered at the Rice University media centre that one of the film goers had shouted, “Well, you’ve seen what they did. Now what are you going to do about it?” And another attendee spoke, into the ensuing silence, in a fairly normal tone of voice, “Keep guns away from people like you.”

Prosperous people

There is no speeding these matters. Prosperous people do not rebel quickly. They do not come to grips with their manacles when they appear gilded, or even seem distant. Yes, there has always been a bit more “barbed wire” around than there had been a few years previously, but people become inured to it. They look to their comforts.

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that systems long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed, wrote some wise men on behalf of a convention in Philadelphia in Anno Domini 1776.

How did they get there? How did men assemble as a continental congress with representatives from colonies of British civilians up and down the coast of North America for the purpose of declaring their independence? It did not begin in 1770 with the Boston massacre. It did not begin in 1765 with Patrick Henry speaking against the stamp act in front of the Virginia house of burgesses, saying in part that Caesar had his Brutus, Charles the first his Cromwell, and George the third (as cries of “treason” came from all around the meeting hall) may profit by their example. The war which had been a global war from 1756 to 1763 had ravaged much territory and ended many lives. On one side were Great Britain, Prussia, Portugal, Hanover, and some smaller German states. On the other were France, Austria, Russia, Spain, Sweden, and the Holy Roman Empire. A number of sovereignties in India and in North America were also involved in the war, with the Iroquois confederation fighting alongside the British and the Algonquin, Wyandot, Huron and others fighting alongside the French. Somewhere around 900,000 to 1.4 million were killed, including in combat on land and sea.

The stamp tax, the tea tax, the sugar tax, the navigation acts restricting shipping and the destination of certain goods, and many other imperatives were imposed to recover the costs of the years of war from the colonists. So there was economic suffering after the travails of war and things had not been okay for twenty years. By 1776 people who had been suffering in various ways since 1756 were fed up. They wanted change, they were far from the centres of power in Europe, and they took their opportunity. Of course, the war for independence lasted until 1783 and also involved France, Spain, Holland, numerous native sovereignties in North America and India, many German countries, and was also a bloody business. The last navy ships returned to American ports about 1785. So it is little wonder that by 1787 the country was again ripe for counter-revolution and the constitutional convention undid most of the work of gaining meaningful freedom.

All of those events also came on the heels of the 1722 crash of the South Sea bubble, and amidst wars within the British isles that resulted in depredations in Scotland, Ireland, and elsewhere leading to the transportation for life of a great many persons (including my ancestors on my dad’s side) to various plantations where slaves were generally worked to death. Some of those plantations were in British colonies in the Caribbean, some in Connecticut, some in Virginia and the Carolinas, and all manner of cruelty was imposed. In other words, people who were prosperous in North America were few and far between. People who were involved in coastal settlements were still armed and used to being called up to fight various threats including from pirates, from native sovereignties, and from foreign invaders. There was little pretence of a peaceful, prosperous, happy set of communities, and no interest at all in the concept of disarmament.

The system

“The Matrix is a system, Neo. That system is our enemy. But when you’re inside, you look around, what do you see? Businessmen, teachers, lawyers, carpenters. The very minds of the people we are trying to save. But until we do, these people are still a part of that system and that makes them our enemy. You have to understand, most of these people are not ready to be unplugged. And many of them are so inured, so hopelessly dependent on the system, that they will fight to protect it.” You may recall the scene from the 1999 film, where the lady shown above suddenly becomes an agent with a gun pointed at Neo’s head.

Our situation is analogous, and the problem with analogies is they aren’t ever exact. I got into a very interesting conversation when I first published The Morpheus Proposal in 2003. The gentlemen on the other end of the phone didn’t want to identify themselves, but they were clearly concerned by some of the inferences I was drawing in my essay, things they had not meant to imply. I explained that my words were not intended to be an interpretation of imposed allegory, but of found allegory, as J.R.R. Tolkien described in his preface to the first volume of his Lord of the Rings trilogy. Allegories found by the reader or in my case the film viewer, are completely independent of the choices and intentions of the authors or filmmakers. I’m not sure if the Wachowski brothers were satisfied with my ideas, but we ended the conversation amicably.

The system is afraid of us. It is afraid of change. People have a large number of names for that system. Some call it “the deep state.” Some refer to various three letter agencies like nsa, cia, fbi, atf, dea. There is a considerable and increasing body of evidence that the freemason architects of many of those agencies, including the extremist Skull and Bonesers like George Herbert Walker Bush were not only directly involved in the murder of John F. Kennedy in 1963, but also coordinated the implementation of the events of 2019-2022 which involved the Covid pathogen and narrative, including the poison jabs. One of the more interesting articles on that topic is found here.

Things that cannot continue

The problem with agencies that depend on compartmentalised information, shared on a “need to know” basis is that eventually all things are revealed. Jesus says, “There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. What you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what you have whispered in the ear in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the roofs.”

We have seen a large number of whistleblowers and leaks and disclosures over the last fifty years. You should make an effort to familiarise yourself with the Pentagon Papers, the Collateral Murder video, the state department documents disclosed by Wikileaks, the disclosures by Ed Snowden, and many other similar events in recent history. We are still seeing disclosures from the Obama third term. The Epstein files may or may not be disclosed in part, depending on how vile and pusillanimous speaker of the house Johnson chooses to be. But you should know that the systems that depend on keeping secrets are not able to do so.

Which means that their systems are failing. They hate that fact. They hate you, as well. You might say that they don’t even know you, but it isn’t true. They’ve gotten all kinds of merchant outfits, like your grocery store, to sell you on the idea of giving up information about yourself so that your purchases become part of a “loyalty programme” and you get occasional discounts in exchange for a detailed portfolio on all your buying activities, for years and years, which is sold over and over again by those merchants. Your grocery store chain makes a huge profit from the information you give them for free and the tiny discounts you get on some products they sell. Your electric power company gets more revenues selling the data from their smart meters than they get from selling power through those meters into your homes.

They know about you. They don’t like you. They are demon worshippers, or in the case of the freemasons, worshippers of Lucifer. They are evil. They hate you because you are Christian. They hate you because you stand between them and your children, and they really want to rape and enslave your children. So they have set in motion a great many projects to destroy Christendom, to defile the hierarchies and orders of the churches, and to replace goodness and decency with inhumanity and evil.

Your choices

You can live free. You can stop paying them. You can refuse to take their jabs, and many of you have refused. You don’t have to comply. You don’t have to have identity papers, and if you are in situations where you need them, many kinds are available from native sovereignties and local territories. From 1993 to 2006, I made several sorts of my own. You don’t have to put licence tags on your car, you can get “DOT exempt” tags from various web sites or just print your own with a 3D printer. You don’t have to have hunting or fishing licences - God gave you freedom to take game and fish and you owe nothing to any bureau rat for the opportunities to use God’s creation. You don’t owe any taxes. Also, you and your neighbours vastly outnumber the people who expect your voluntary compliance.

Moreover, you can have privacy. Back in 2017, I met Naomi Brockwell at the decentralised dance party and Startup Societies conference. Recently she returned from an event in South America with this report:

You can have real privacy. You can have real financial autonomy. There are technologies for private economic transactions. There are technologies for you to 3D print useful tools for self-defence, so none may prevent you from being armed. There are lots and lots of people who are willing to help you, all around you. About two-thirds of all firefighters in the United States are part of all-volunteer fire departments, so technologies can be put to work defending against fire, against arson, and against natural disaster without any government at all.

Which doesn’t mean that you won’t encounter people who refuse. People who say that I am wrong for wanting to do away with tyranny. They will say that I want to do away with any form of government, but for these agencies to be government they would involve the informed and competent consent of the governed, and they do not. You are never told how they spend all the money and you are never asked every time they make a policy decision, or any more these days, any time they make even one policy decision. If you show up to their official meetings to object to any of their actions, the county sheriff will follow you around for a few weeks, arrest you on various false charges, maybe beat your head in with a night stick, and the tame media won’t cover the events. In Montrose county, Colorado, the local media is too frightened of the people in charge so they won’t report that the county coroner was caught carving up bodies and selling the parts. The lawsuit against him was dismissed because of the sovereign immunity of his office to kill anyone in his jurisdiction whether they were on life support or not, and sell their organs for his personal profit, which is, when you think about it, rather rude.

I’m not saying that nobody is going to get hurt. I’ve got eleven broken bones in my body, all from one encounter with police. I’ve been arrested a number of times. It isn’t pleasant. I got through it. Not everyone who gets arrested survives. Some are killed in jail. Some are raped in prison. Some, like Milton William Cooper, were killed by Apache county sheriff deputies deliberately and with malice aforethought. Consider what was done to Daniel Shaver.

I am saying that you don’t have to be a slave. You do have choices to take. You might want to start taking some of them.

Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.