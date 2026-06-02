“Let go of fear, let go of doubt, let go of disbelief. Don't be limited by what you've been told all your life about how the system is your friend, how the government is necessary, how you are the beneficiary of its protection, its largesse, its regulations. Understanding is the first step on the path to freedom. Free your mind and everything else follows.” ~ Jim Davidson, “The Morpheus Proposal,” Anno Domini 2004

Many people have been waking up to the nature of reality. It is important to understand that “Mistakes were not made” as friend Margaret Anna Alice notes in her poem.

The people who have power and wealth in great quantities want to enslave everyone else. They used to pretend otherwise. Lately they have been exposed by a series of leaks and exposés. WikiLeaks, OpenLeaks, Ed Snowden, and many others have made enormous efforts to bring you as much of the truth as possible. As a result of the political difficulties for those guilty of the worst offenses, a number of important disclosures have begun, including a few additional files on the JFK assassination, about half the total files from the Epstein scandal, and essentially none of the facts from recent events such as the demolition of the World Trade Centre buildings in 2001, the lies leading to the Iraq war, the fbi role in kidnapping, raping, and murdering children to implicate politicians and businessmen in wrongdoing since 1908, and many other assassinations. The lies have been nearly continuous since about 1714.

Designing your future

Long ago, I took a class. The teacher had some important insights to share. It was on the first day of class that she asked us to introduce ourselves, tell a little about what we were doing, and say what our purpose in life would be. When it got to be my turn, I said, “I’m Jim Davidson. I work in the satellite launch industry. My purpose in life is to make humanity a multi-planetary species for fun and profit.”

Everyone in the room got quiet. After a moment, the teacher said, “That’s really … planetary, Jim.” After that, one of my frequent online handles became “planetaryjim.”

We talked about how to design the future. There are a number of strategies you might pursue. One of those strategies is to look at how things have been going. Look at what you can expect from your current job, income, home, family. Add to those things all the items you would want to make it more like what you intend. Take away all those things you don’t want to make it less like what it has been. Guess what? You get more or less what you have now.

Another strategy you can pursue is to take a completely white board and a set of marker pens. Design everything from scratch. Build the world you really want. Include everything you want. Leave out everything you don’t want. Then look at that design. Instead of scraping off the things you want less and adding in the things you want more and getting more or less the same situation, look at what you really want. Compare it to where you are. Then think about how to go about getting what you really want. What steps would be needed? How much would it cost? Whose help would you need?

In essence, that’s what my series of novels is about. It is my intention to complete seven more books in the series, for a total of eight. The first novel is Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves and it shows you how to have decentralised justice, how to work with your neighbours and your community to build a different system. How to shed standing courts and all the rules and regulations that are needed so that you and lots of other people can be found guilty of infractions, eight hours a day every day, so that the court can keep going, pay for its utilities, maintain its buildings, pay the judges, bailiffs, clerks, and constables, and have lots of loot left over to put into pension plans.

The first novel also tells the stories of some of the characters that are going to be in the second novel, which has the working title of Freedom Decentral: Stop the Wars. Some of the people you meet in my first novel have been in slave camps. Others have been fighting against tyranny for several years. A few have been working on getting control of the high ground in orbit around our planet. There are a lot of characters, a great deal of action, and some really explosive scenes.

To give you a sense of where this series is going, I have put all thirty-three chapters of the first novel here on L5 News. Later this week I’ll begin recording an audio version of each chapter so that those of you who prefer to listen, or have more time to listen than to read, can enjoy the book.

Support the author

A few years after that class mentioned above, I published my first book The Atlantis Papers which I wrote for a project that had been planning to put a new free country on large artificial platforms somewhere in the doldrums in international waters. The project fell apart. The book helped me meet author and options trader Courtney Smith who invited me to join him in starting the New Country Foundation. He also introduced me to Wes McCain and Michael van Notten who were very interested in building a free port in East Africa. My second and third books were published under the same publishing company, After Dark Publications.

Today I am offering a limited edition of 300 copies in hard cover with dust jacket of Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves for $88 each. My expectation is that with at least 80 copies sold, After Dark Publications would be able to produce these in time for Christmas 2026. So the first 80 copies will be signed, by me. Today I am also offering an unlimited number of copies in trade paperback for $19 each. Shipping not included.

You can make payment arrangements and share shipping particulars with me through the direct messaging here or by other means of communication if we’re already in touch. I do not share my phone number on this platform, but I will share my email addresses. So we can be in contact.

If you would like me to continue writing the next novel in the series, please let me know. The best way to do so is to pre-order one of the printed books.

The next best way is to write a comment here. Comments help immensely with algorithm, which is how we all get seen, or get hidden. Lately, quite a few of us have been more hidden than seen. So you can help change that by engaging with this essay. A like, a comment, a restack, a share on other social media platforms, all these things are very helpful. Your help would be much appreciated.

You don’t have to like the book, or all the characters, or some of the chapters. I would be very grateful for any and all feedback. So you can add comments to any post anywhere on L5 News including this one. Comments are always open.

Consider the gift of freedom for your friends and your family. Free your mind.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.