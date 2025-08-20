Therefore give even all diligence thereunto: join moreover virtue with your faith: and with virtue, knowledge: and with knowledge, temperance: and with temperance, patience: and with patience, godliness: and with godliness, brotherly kindness: and with brotherly kindness, love. ~ 2 Peter 1:5-7

What does virtue mean? It means behaviour showing high moral standards. Goodness, honesty, integrity, and respect for people who act morally are virtues. So to be “for virtue” is to be for God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, and the essence of all scriptures.

When asked in the time of his ministry in Jerusalem what is the most important of the commandments, Jesus replies, “Love God with your whole heart, soul, and being. The second greatest is love your neighbour as yourself.” These few words embody all the prophets and all the laws. They are “much more than all whole burnt offerings and sacrifices.”

Prayer

For some time I have been publishing the following prayer:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done, amen.

This prayer captures the aspects of virtue that I seek God’s help bringing to fruition.

Compare

There are people who have other thoughts about virtue, about “what is the good in life.” Some of them are not entirely terrible.

Ayn Rand in her novel Atlas Shrugged wrote for her character John Galt to say that he only recognises two obligations from other people: to do what he believes are the right things to do, and to take no part in a slave society. Rand wrote a number of fiction and non-fiction works which together comprise the basis of her moral philosophy of “objectivism.” She believed that self-interest is better than being subjugated by grifters who demand that you sacrifice your own interests.

There are other people who espouse ideas akin to virtue based on agnostic or even atheistic ideologies. It is possible to believe that unprovoked aggression is wrong, that self-defence is good, that stealing is bad, and that fraud, murder, rape, and other evasion of mutual consent are evil behaviours. My purpose here is not to deny the possibility that good people can have other spiritual views, because in my experiences of many people over the years, I have found a few such good people.

I would, of course, disagree entirely with Rand’s followers, and have done on some occasions, that “objectivism” actually represents an ideology that follows from “objective truth.” God lives. Jesus lives. The saints live. It is entirely mistaken to ignore these facts. A great deal of vigorous hand waving and dismissiveness is found when actual spiritually significant events take place in the presence of supposedly objective observers.

You can get some interactive features from philosophies that won’t acknowledge God and do acknowledge the importance of zero aggression, private property, free markets, and consensual interactions, but you cannot get eternal salvation from those views. The path to the Father is through His son, our Lord who is the truth, the life, and the way.

Contrast

I wanted to write this particular essay because I’ve been writing against the other side for quite a while. It has seemed, to me, based on the actul numbers that show up on my “dashboard” here on Substack, that the essays I write about doing anything get fairly limited support whereas the essays I write about the revolting, disgusting, vile, perverted, evil people who claim power over everyone else get a lot of enthusiastic support.

For examples, simply go to the main page for L5News.substack and scroll past the pinned essay. There you will find “Latest” “Top” “Discussions” and if you choose “Top” you will find that the number one essay in terms of views and interactions is my political analysis following the selection/election of 2024. Other essays about not making things make sense, the lies told by those in power even though they know they aren’t believed, and a number of other essays offering criticisms of their activities follow thereafter.

In a recent short series of notes, Welcome to Absurdistan’s Elizabeth Nickson has quoted extensively from another author about the wickedness of the self-styled elites. In these notes she mentions their desire to use surgeries to remove the legs from the people who write software for them, to remove one eye from persons in personal service such as maids and butlers, to make brutal the faces of security personnel and artificially diminish the appearance of other servants, while using surgery and other treatments to enhance their own appearances. I think these notes do a good job of providing a stark contrast between “us” and “them.”

The demon worshippers hate God. Freemasons are demon worshippers and will, if you ask directly, admit that they worship Lucifer and other devils. All followers of the usurpers in all of the countries of the world who claim that anyone but Jesus Christ is “king” are themselves evil. The so-called “peers” of such “monarchs” are, at the very best, deceived, misguided, and following bad men and women. At worst they are personally disgusting, evil, child raping, cannibalistic, and disgusting.

It happens that you live in a time when the people who have inserted themselves into the business of usury, which they call “finance,” and the business of military contracting, which they call “defence,” and into the business of poisoning, which they call “pharma,” have spent several centuries rewarding one another, favouring one another politically, and building up a system of plunder. They have established a legal system that authorises plunder and a moral code that glorifies it, as Frederic Bastiat wrote in his booklet The Law.

Yes, it is difficult at times to make a living when you “come to the attention of important persons,” to quote the lying British diplomat who pretended to be quoting an ancient Asian curse. Yes, they do reward one another. Yes, they do want to require “age verification” not to protect the children that they rape but to identify as closely as possible every single individual who ever expresses anything online because they want to hurt other people all the time as much as possible. Yes, there are technologies you can use to be anonymous, to keep your data secure, and to have communications privacy, and yes I do know all about those technologies, and yes you do have to work at it.

You are not powerless. In fact, you can do all things through Jesus Christ if you believe. Faith is powerful. God created everything you see, everything you have ever seen, and God loves you.

Choose

You have choices. You can choose to serve evil, and the evil men and women who think they run everything will reward those they want to reward for serving them. They are fickle, nasty, belligerent, emotional, and engage in routine betrayals to solidify their own power, so you won’t get any certainty out of such service. You will be used as long as you are useful and discarded, or punished, when your owners have even the slightest inclination to destroy you.

You can choose to serve God. You can choose to do good things and pretend that you don’t believe God exists. You have many other choices that I’ve not listed here.

A very long time ago Joshua made mention of this matter, saying “Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.”

Elijah also made mention of this matter, asking the people watching his little contest with the priests of Baal why they were halt between two opinions? Then calling upon God, Elijah watched as fire was sent down from heaven.

Choices matter. You have choices to take. Choose wisely. Choose virtue.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.