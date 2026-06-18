“For he delivers the needy when he calls, the poor and him who has no helper. He has pity on the weak and the needy, and saves the lives of the needy.” ~ Psalm 72

This morning I woke up on the side of the hill. Last night I got up to the same spot I had been in last week. Unlike last week, last night my first trip up the hill with my stuff went well. Then I came back to get a couple more items and thought to cut a diagonal to shorten my trip. Just as I thought to myself, there’s a ditch around here somewhere, whump! Down I went. Dryer though, since there hasn’t been much rain lately. This time I checked to be sure all the things in my suit jacket pockets stayed put. Took a little longer to find my eyeglasses. But I found them. Got up the hill with everything. It cools off quickly around here. So I pulled out the big blanket and slept.

Public Storage called yesterday. I should have until the 24th to make a substantial payment to keep the account out of delinquency. I don’t even have the price of a cup of coffee.

The good news is that a plan of sorts seems to be coming together which may lead me back to Ohio for the first time since 2021. A friend in Illinois has room for all my stuff, in a spare bedroom, zero cost of rent. Which would be a big help. If it works out, the trip to Ohio would be in the 8th month of this year, what the people running England want us to call “August” after some Roman fellow.

This week the good news about the very high valuation for the SpaceX initial public offering has inspired me to once again set about getting Space Travel Services going. Someone needs to orient space tourists, show them the ropes, give them tours of space facilities, encourage them to buy souvenirs of their visit, and do the other things that make tourism so much fun. There are already a great many space ports around the world, and some friends are working on even more.

If you’d be interested in our one-page summary on the Space Travel Services enterprise, please let me know.

If you would be able to help out please contact me through the direct messages or by other means if we’re in current contact. Any amount would be helpful.

If you aren’t in a position to help financially please like, restack, or comment on this post. Thank you.

Please support my work

The rent on my storage in Ohio where all my books and personal papers, mementos, family photos from my mom’s side, and many other useful things are kept is past due, again. It was past due until the last day of last month when I was able to make a partial payment. It is past due again for this month. Meanwhile, a friend has agreed to store my stuff for free, and the idea of going to Ohio and getting my things to Illinois is a plan starting to come together.

One (1) person has indicated a willingness to buy my novel in hard cover, linen bound, printed form. So there are 299 left on offer for $88 plus shipping. You can also buy it in trade paperback for $19 plus shipping. One (1) person has indicated willingness to buy the trade paperback. Feel free to let me know if you’d like a copy, because it costs quite a bit to get the printing part of publishing started. I have extensive experience in this industry with several of my own books, and with those of a number of other authors.

I have no idea how to proceed. Your help would be very welcome. I’m looking for work, for investors into some projects, for customers of those same projects.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security. Space Travel Services is building its business plan for space tourism services.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.