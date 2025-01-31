“Fiat currencies don’t float. They sink at different rates.” ~ Clyde Harrison, Anno Domini 2002

A very long time ago I set myself on a path toward building a brighter future. Seeing the evil all around me, the nasty despicable people being selected for high offices, the sabre rattling intended to provoke fear of nuclear annihilation, and the really terrible people involved in policy making, I found sanctuary in books, writing essays, and seeking out the people who also want changes.

In these pages I have tried to make clear what my current goals are:

Free the slaves;

Stop the wars;

End tyranny;

Translate the Gospels into every language and carry them to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between; those who believe may be baptised;

Care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility.

If among these goals you find nothing of interest, then please go away. I have nothing for you. If you find even one of these goals intriguing, please read on.

Striking at the root

The root of all evil is the love of money and power to the utter exclusion of the harm brought to others through ambition. I don’t say that you, friendly reader, have such ambition, but it must have come to your attention that there are people who seek gain for themselves and have no interest in how much they hurt others pursuing their goals. Probably you have heard from them of their various excuses, of the charitable works they seek to use to atone for their crimes against decency and humanity, and you can buy all that cow manure if you wish. I myself do not.

A long time ago a group of European aristocrats began hatching plans to enslave the rest of mankind in such thoroughly devious ways that people might not even perceive their chains, but would also be so enmeshed in controls that they would never break free. One of the essential elements of those plans was to take control of the issuing of money.

Fiat money is a term we use to describe money issued by authoritarians who falsely claim that they are engaged in government. I believe that they abuse the word government.

When I was young, the American people were taught that certain truths were self-evident. One of these truths is that every soul is created equal in the eyes of God. Another is that everyone has the right to life, to liberty, to the pursuit of property, and to the pursuit of happiness. A third is that to secure these rights people have instituted governments which necessarily and invariably derive their only just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed and from no other source. A fourth is that some institutions become creepy and distorted, corrupt and evil. A fifth is that when any system of power becomes destructive of these rights and evinces a design to reduce the people under the bootheel of absolute tyranny, it is the right of the people to throw down such systems and set up alternative ways of doing things according to whatever they believe would be better.

In the constitution of Texas it has always been the case that it says that all political power is inherent in the people. The people have the right to alter, reform, or abolish their government at any time by means they see fit to use. Those ideas have been included when Texas was its own republic and under every constitution adopted for Texas ever since, including the current one.

In these pages I have been attentive to the usefulness of “declaring the reasons impelling them to the separation” to again quote from the declaration of independence of Anno Domini 1776. There has been a long train of abuses and usurpations. Fiat money is among the very worst of these.

German pagans

You may have been taught, or have heard, or been given the impression that the self-styled aristocrats of Europe are Christians. A very few are. Many, however, are pagans following one or another false religion, including worship of a pantheon of deities led by Wotan, a similar pantheon led by Odin, a not-so-different pantheon led by Zeus, another similar pantheon led by Jupiter, or directly worshipping Remphan, Kiyyun, Sikkuth, Beelzebub, Satan, or Lucifer. The freemasons are especially prone to worship Lucifer.

In the same year as the American declaration of independence there was a group in Bavaria led by Adam Weishaupt. He called the group “the illuminati” which may sound like it represents “enlightenment” or knowledge, but is meant to reference “the light bearer” which is another name for Lucifer. The creed of the illuminati was subsequently written up by freemasons Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in a document in 1848 called “The Communist Manifesto.” Your political parties in America pay homage to every single plank of that document. Your leading politicians are freemasons, by which I mean German pagans.

If you believe you are being led by Christians, you are misled.

Mercantile policies

God created mankind and knows to exacting detail every aspect of our nature. One of the men who came to understand the nature of human behaviour with regard to economic choice taking was Ludwig von Mises. If you want to understand how we actually are, you should read Human Action by von Mises, which I feel confident you can find on the web for free. If you want a more comprehensive understanding of economics, you would do well to read everything you find at the von Mises web site, at the Lew Rockwell web site, and the complete works of Murray Rothbard and of Sam Konkin.

There are two sorts of economies in the world. There are free markets and there is everything else. Everything else is a mess.

People will tell you that tariffs are good. They are wrong. Tariffs are taxes that Americans pay, generally in higher prices. Tariffs are impositions that engender hostility by other nation states which impose tariffs on American goods, so our markets are reduced in scope. Tariffs are one of the fundamental reasons of the “nullification crisis” and of the “secession crisis” that led to the largest number of deaths in any war ever fought by Americans to this same day.

Many lies are told by the evil, disgusting, corpulent, corrupt people who demand authoritarian gun control, by which they mean that only people who work for what they call “government” should have guns and everyone else should be disarmed, herded into work camps and re-educated to become slaves. The gun control crowd are especially evil.

One of the lies they tell is of “the largest mass shooting in American history.” They have claimed various events. Currently, I gather on information and belief that the gun control liars are asserting that event took place in Las Vegas in 2017 and was the responsibility of one gunman, “Stephen Paddock,” who is alleged to have accomplished single handed the Herculean task of murdering 58 and injuring 546 others by himself. According to the official story he also magically transported many guns and much ammo into his upper story hotel room without ever once appearing on any of the very many cameras that the casino hotels in Vegas use for routine security.

But in fact the United States and the Confederate States organised the single largest mass shooting in American history in 1862 at a town called Sharpsburg near a creek called Antietam. There were 3,675 killed, 17,301 wounded, and 1,771 missing or captured after the mass shooting event. There were multiple shooters. Altogether there were at least 22,747 casualties that day, and that is the single worst day for Americans in battle.

I invite you to research on your own the consequences of battlefield injuries in those days before surgeons used anaesthesia or antibiotics in their work. I also invite you to look directly at the percentages of captured soldiers murdered in captivity by each side in that war. It is tyranny that brought about the largest mass shooting (so far) in American history, and no other cause. It is tyranny that destroyed tens of thousands of lives, all in one day, and harmed millions of Americans over the course of the war from 1860 to 1871.

So, you will not find me a fan of tariffs or other mercantile policies. Free markets are much less deadly.

All authoritarian interventions in the economy cause distortions in the ability of markets to do what they do best. Free markets involve entrepreneurs who seek to build a business to sell goods and services and consumers who want those things cooperating in finding a market clearing price every hour of every day for everything on the market. You may quibble with the terms if you wish, but that is exactly what a free market is, that is what I promote when I say that I am a free marketeer, and that is what is necessary to resolve the “economic calculation problem” to limit as much as humanly possible all sorts of scarcity.

All economic interventions imposed on markets cause greater scarcity. That includes all taxes, all regulations, all registrations, all licences, all limitations on who is allowed to sell, all limitations on who is allowed to buy, all “single payer” systems, and all other gooferment actions. (I use “gooferment” which was coined by my late friend and publisher L. Neil Smith because without my consent it is not “government” but just a bunch of goofy people who are hurting others.)

Feral reserveless policies

Jesus says, “By their fruits ye shall know them.” He goes on to point out that a good tree produces good fruit and a corrupt tree does not.

Back in 1913 before the Feral Reserveless system was forced into existence with the Christmas massacre and the signing of the act by evil mass murderer demon worshipper Woodrow Wilson, it cost $20 to buy one ounce of gold. To be clear, we use apothecary ounces to measure metals like gold and silver. It is an ounce of 480 grains and it weighs 31.1034768 grammes in that system Napoleon imposed by tyranny and warfare on much of Christendom.

Today, the fruit of the policies of the Feral Reserveless scammers, the disgusting people like Jay Powell who run the Feral Reserveless banks, is seen in the intra-day high in the trading session which closed in the early evening in New York. That was $2,803 per ounce. You will find other numbers are published because the “all time high” is counted as the closing price, or as the London gold “fix” price, but in any event, it was a new all time high today.

Which is no commentary on the quality of gold. Gold has not become over 140 times more valuable since the evil, gutless, cowardly, lying, psychopath, mass murderer, and demon worshipper Franklin Roosevelt first began purporting to declare a different exchange rate between dollars and gold in defiance of the 1792 mint act. It was 1933 when he moved the price to $35/ounce from $20/ounce. It is, by the way, an action that has the statutory penalty of death for all those involved in issuing dollars that are not equivalent to one-twentieth ounce of gold or 371.25 grains of silver or so many pennyweights of copper as defined in the 1792 act. Jay Powell would be worthy of death if found guilty, it would seem, based on the actual words of the law that is still “on the books,” and perhaps that would be a sort of example to the rest of them.

Gold is still the same as when God first created it. The dollar, however, is worth less and less. The dollar is not “worthless” but it is worth quite a lot less. Which hurts you, hurts your family, and hurts everyone you know.

These harms are not minor. Can you imagine what it would be like to bring a $20 coin (called a “double eagle” back in 1913) to the grocery store and leave with $2,803 of groceries and sundries? Can you imagine how many of your homeless neighbours you might choose to help with your (2025 average) $63,795 annual pay rate, especially if half or more were not taken in various taxes and fees by that tyrannical gooferment under which you suffer?

These harms are not accidental. Jay Powell knows how evil his policies are. He imposes them deliberately. Everyone in congress has staff who can learn about the importance of interest rates in free market economics. They choose to pretend ignorance. They know that inflation kills. They don’t care.

The people in the District of Corruption (DC) are vicious thugs who hate Americans, hate Christendom, and want to hurt as many people as possible. They profit enormously from the policies they impose.

You might say, “Well, Jim, that’s only the progressives,” and I might even choose to agree a bit. But did you know that Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, and Nelson Rockefeller all considered themselves part of the progressive wing of the Republican party? To this day most of the people you have heard called Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) are freemasons and follow that communist manifesto that their brother freemasons Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels were paid by other freemasons to write in 1848. Your “GOP” is full of communist finks. Their economics are terrible, their policies are horrible, and their profiteering on the suffering of their neighbours is perfidious.

Individually evil power seekers

It isn’t easy to make the points clear. I have written many hundreds of essays since 1977 and they have been published in newspapers, magazines, online ‘zines, social media sites, and this Substack. The points about “political” power that I’m trying to make are things that seem, again and again, to fall on deaf ears.

So it has come down to allegory of the type J.R.R. Tolkien wrote about in the preface to his The Fellowship of the Rings when he released one of the more definitive editions. Not allegory meant by the story teller, but allegory found by the readers in their freedom to interpret the stories and understand them. The “ring of power” that corrupts all who touch it, even Frodo Baggins, is the evil of political power over others. It cannot be wielded for good. Its tyranny over the minds of men will continue until it is destroyed. And you, gentle soul, have to be involved in its destruction by absolutely and always refusing to take up the ring of power, refuse to accept appointed or elected office, refuse to run, refuse to vote, refuse to file paperwork, refuse to register, refuse to be a part of evil.

You can be a refusenik (as such persons were called in the Soviet Union) or you can be part of the evil that hurts your neighbours. You cannot have the one without the other. You cannot have just a little political power without doing a lot of harm to others. And if you don’t understand it, I’ll simply suggest you think long and hard on the following image.

You can say what you want about it. Perhaps you think it “too grandiose” as one reader accused me of in a recent comment on Substack notes. I disagree.

Henry David Thoreau proposed it in 1848. Many others have suggested it. Ireland lived under it for centuries, and many Norse peoples for a millennium. David Friedman in his book The Machinery of Freedom wrote about these and other episodes without authoritarian gooferment. So I won’t further dignify such whining by opponents of freedom.

I have from time to time named names like Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Paul Wolfowitz, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, George Herbert Walker Bush, Allen Dulles, George W. Bush, Jeb Bush, Gavin Newsom, Justin Trudeau, Keir Starmer, upChuck the third of Windsor castle, and the entire lineage of Saxe Coburn Gotha, to name only a few. These are individually evil and unrepetant power profiteers, they are not alone, and they are not worth supporting.

Making people “better”

“This report is maybe 12 years old. Parliament buried it, and it stayed buried 'til River dug it up. This is what they feared she knew. And they were right to fear 'cause there's a whole universe of folk who're gonna know it, too. They’re gonna see it. Somebody has to speak for these people. Y'all got on this boat for different reasons, but y'all come to the same place. So now I'm askin' more of you than I have before. Maybe all. As sure as I know anything, I know this: They will try again. Maybe on another world. Maybe on this very ground swept clean. A year from now, 10, they'll swing back to the belief that they can make people...better. And I do not hold to that. So no more runnin'. I aim to misbehave.” ~ Capt. Malcolm Reynolds, “Serenity,” film 2005.

You cannot convince me that Donald Trump is on the side of goodness. He wanted the poison vaxxajabs. He authorised them to be free from liability. He ordered “Operation Warp Speed” which he announced in the fifth month of 2020.

Trump towers in many places required proof of vaxxajab for entry. He has the power to set other policies.

I myself refuse to call them “vaccines” because they do not prevent disease, they are not healthy or good in any way, they are poison, they are jabs, and they are evil. Donald Trump pushed for them, and made sure they were funded, and that was a terrible, wrong, evil set of choices on his part.

Nor has he been in the least repentant. “Stargate” is the name of his new project that is to involve “artificial intelligence” and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaxxajabs to impose new poisons and new alterations on the nature of mankind. Stargate is inhumane, evil, violent, vicious, deadly, and wrong. It is purported to involve $500 billion, so it is also wasteful.

Articial intelligence is a bad phrase. Software is not intelligent and computer systems do nothing but sum ones and zeroes. They are incapable of consciousness. What machine learning does and what it is capable of doing is apply algorithms, statistical analysis, and stochastics to mimic human understanding. All the people pushing it are liars.

When I worked closely with some of the researchers doing then-leading-edge research in that same field of machine learning, neurolinguistics, fuzzy mathematics, and quantum physics, we called it “artificial inanity.” It is inane, and incapable of original thought. The best it can do is concatenate large bodies of data and “find” relationships that are evident in the data, some of which may have been missed or seemed counter-intuitive to actually conscious humans.

For consciousness to exist there must be a soul. It has not been God’s will to put souls into machinery made by humans. So those who seek to worship “artificial intelligence” are committing the sin of idolatry.

That is particularly true of the “Venus project” and the late Jacque Fresco. Supercomputers are not capable of solving the economic calculation problem and never will be. It is a lie to suggest that they can perform calculations to resolve the importance of market clearing prices or to substitute for free markets in finding those market clearing prices. Therefore the Venus Project necessarily and inevitably causes scarcity, leads to suffering and starvation, and is bad and wrong.

The Stargate project, the Operation Warp Speed, the Venus project, and similar endeavours represent the hatred of wealthy aristocrats for mankind and their related hatred of God. They hate mankind because we are God’s greatest creation. They hate God because they know that God made men free and they want to enslave others, hurt them as much as possible, rape children, feast on human flesh and blood, and worship demons to assuage their sense of separation from spiritual goodness.

What we built

I have been mindful of these matters during my entire professional life. Even when I was working part time at a bank as a weekend shift supervisor in a cheque processing facility, I was aware of the dogmas of the state worshippers. Sci.space is an old USEnet newsgroup that eventually split off sci.space.policy as a separate group. We used to talk about how NASA was keeping the door to the human settlement of space firmly closed, how every policy maker at NASA hated free markets, and how they were getting people killed with their policies. We were not wrong.

I’ve worked in information technology, free market money, education, software development, software documentation, aerospace, rocketry, space travel services, space tourism, aviation, logistics, gold mining investments, and many other fields of endeavour. I’ve been involved in pioneering digital gold companies providing cambist services, private venture capital stock exchange services, and many other services. I’ve worked with entrepreneurs in building cryptocurrencies and other technology service companies. I’ve also been involved in privacy systems as the operator of certain kinds of anonymity service, as the user of various services, as a developer, and in writing tutorials for such systems.

We have built for you an array of free market money options. You don’t have to use “United States dollars” if you don’t wish. You can use any of 10.4 million known and tracked (by CoinMarketcap.com) currencies. You can interact with those currencies on 780 known and monitored (same site) market exchanges. Collectively over $3.5 trillion is involved in the market caps of all of them (the vast majority being in the top 100 most capitalised). They have a variety pack of freedom and privacy and security features and benefits. The annual transaction volume is over $39.5 trillion across all currencies and exchanges.

We in the information technologies industry have also built virtual privacy networks, location agnostic servers, pretty good encryption for communications privacy, really strong encryption, really effective deletion technologies, solid state memory and storage, and a great many computer processing technologies that let you do so many “floating point operations per second” it should make your head swim. (The Frontier supercomputer from HPE Cray can do a quintillion floating point operations per second.)

So you can free yourself, if you work at it. You can 3D print nearly any kind of device you need for home defence. You can hide in plain sight. You can use free market money. You can have secure data and communications privacy. You can form mutual aid response teams to work with family, friends, and neighbours to build a better future. My friend Christopher Cook of

has a detailed plan about how to implement more freedom in a geographically distributed way.

My friends John Bush and

created FreedomCells.org and the People’s Reset Activation, along with various “exit and build” strategies that you can research on your own. My friends Mary Ruwart and many others have built Liberty International to help coordinate people involved in freedom projects all over the world. There is a Free Cities Foundation started by Titus Gebel. I know an author in California working on a definitive book about a free world project. So, if you are interested in actually doing stuff, you might want to let me know in the comments.

Why we built it

It happens that I am aware that I don’t speak on behalf of the various people who have built various of these technologies for their own reasons. But I am not alone in having been deeply alarmed by the MOVE bombing in Philadelphia by the fbi and the police to deliberately destroy dozens of homes with explosions and fire, killing many. I am not alone in having been deeply alarmed by Bill Clinton and Janet Reno deliberately setting fire to a church in Mount Carmel near Waco Texas to murder dozens of men, women, and children.

So in 1995, one of the things I began building was a web site that I called “Death by Government.” As a result, I got a phone call from a professor named RJ Rummel. We talked a few times and became friends. He is the author of books such as Death by Government that do a much better job of the statistics of how many people were murdered by their own governments in the 20th Century (262 million is the correct number) and how many by combat operations (65 million). He was less enthusiastic about my approach to the work, which was to document the names, where available the faces, and the character of the persons who were murdered.

I did come up with pages on many of those killed in the MOVE bombing and at Waco. RJ pointed out that I really cared about the people who were murdered. He said that would make it difficult for me to continue to look directly at what was done. He was right about that part.

RJ also asked me what we should do about it. I told him that I thought we, the human race, the people of the world, should give up having governments. I pointed out that it was only authoritarian governments that had nuked cities or had committed genocides. He acknowledged that it was “government” as the word is widely used. But he felt it was unlikely that we could get enough people to accept the idea of not having government. So he wrote about a number of ideas regarding “democracy” and giving the peoples of a particular country a voice in their own enslavement. I don’t think his strategies would work. But, fair to say, he didn’t think mine would, either.

In the 21st Century, on information and belief, about 110 million more people (including 78 million Falun Gong and many Uyghurs in China) have been murdered in genocides imposed by gooferments and more than twenty million have been killed in combat operations. (I include both civilian and military deaths in combat operations btw.) So, as you can see, we are on track to rather a lot more than 440 million if the current rate continues for another 75 years.

In my work with anonymous remailers, with the religious society of friends in Ohio and Indiana, and in other contexts, I have met a lot of survivors of childhood trauma, rape, and battery. I know many individual stories from such persons. Many of the stories I know involve officials in gooferment, including police, politicians, and bureau rats.

A million children every month are stolen from their families, or sold by their families into slavery, all over the world. So there is a lot of suffering. And not many people seem, to me, to be doing much about these matters.

In fact, the freemasons and the billionaires who have various foundations and non-governmental and quasi-governmental organisations seem determined to slaughter about 7 out of 8 people on Earth, rape and enslave the rest, and drain the blood from as many children as they can for their adrenochrome fetishes. Nor indeed have organised religious groups, faith groups as they might be collectively termed, done much good, either. A great many Catholic priests have raped children and are protected by the Vatican hierarchy. A great many preachers in other branches of faith have committed other crimes. Television preachers have been caught involved in homosexuality, prostitution, corruption, fraud, and other things that they have themselves publicly preached against. So hypocrisy is rampant among those who claim to be wanting to help.

But, I have not given up. I am aware of the depths and intricacies of the problems we face. And I believe, God willing, we shall overcome.

You have choices

Of course, you are free to choose. How is that so? I believe it is the will of God that mankind is free. You have freedom of choice because God has freedom of choice. God chose to make you in His image. God also chose to send His son Jesus Christ to purchase for you the rewards of eternal salvation if you choose to accept them. You can read about how that works in the Gospels. Those who believe may be baptised.

You must choose. You don’t get to abdicate from choice taking. “When you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice” is roughly what the rock group “Rush” sings in one of their more atheistical ballads. They also say that they choose free will. Good.

Choices have consequences. In some parts of the world people use the word “karma” and some people have asked me what it means. I would suggest that one way to understand it is “actions have consequences” and sometimes words do, too. Karma is a way of describing the consequences that arise from actions, good or bad, and an unwillingness to take them back or to turn back from them, or, as we say “repent.”

God is love. God loves you. God wants you to live forever. God wants you to be happy. You don’t have to believe these things, but I believe them. I have experienced them. I have what others would call “evidence” of them. And my beliefs do not require that you share my beliefs. You are free to worship or to not worship exactly as you please.

But inevitably, your choices have consequences. As for me and my family, we serve the LORD our God.

Prayer

I have taken to calling this prayer “the paladin’s prayer.” If you like what it says, please say it out loud, or just say “amen.” If you disagree with parts of it, please let me know in the comments. Thanks!

Eternal Father, please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old