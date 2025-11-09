“I believe that there will ultimately be a clash between the oppressed and those that do the oppressing. I believe that there will be a clash between those who want freedom, justice and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation.” ~ Malcolm X, Anno Domini 1965

Yesterday we were sent a press release regarding a federal suit No. 1:25-cv-02028 in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

This essay is a work in progress. We may update it with corrections.

Today we received word that a reporter for a publication in Colorado refused to run a story based on this same press release, giving his reason as fearing for his life if the story were published.

Here are the details:

Summary

Documented evidence now establishes that an individual identified as “Deputy Thomas Tonar” — appearing in official reports, body-cam evidence, and arrest records from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office — has no POST certification or law-enforcement commission through that agency according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. This revelation raises grave concerns of impersonation, falsified authority, and coordinated judicial and prosecutorial corruption within Colorado’s 7th Judicial District.

In addition, connected evidence implicates three sitting judges within the same district in procedural misconduct, potential case tampering, and collusion with agricultural and private-sector interests, including Foster Farms and ranch operations associated with Meg Whitman.

References to Foster Farms and Whitman-affiliated ranch operations were included only as contextual examples of wider regional oversight issues. There is no evidence or allegation of direct involvement or collaboration by those entities—or by law-enforcement or judicial personnel connected to them—in the matters described in this case. The focus of this report remains solely on certified-authority, procedural, and accountability failures within the 7th Judicial District.

Evidence Summary

1. State Confirmation of No Certification

A formal response dated November 7, 2025, from the Colorado Department of Law / Attorney General’s Office confirms that there are “no records responsive” verifying POST certification for “Thomas Tonar” or “Amaya” affiliated with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office between 2020 and 2025.

This means no lawful commission, no authority to arrest, and no lawful basis for any report, warrant, or charging affidavit signed under his name.

2. Contradictory Records and Reports

Multiple official reports and body-camera logs identify “Deputy Thomas Tonar” as the arresting officer in incidents involving Lynn Marie McCracken in August–September 2023.

These same reports were filed under the Sheriff’s Office case numbers S23-14444 and S23-14468, explicitly labeling Tonar as a deputy and linking his actions to the county’s criminal charging apparatus.

3. Conflict and Collusion Evidence

Open-source documentation shows Tonar was actually sworn in as a Montrose Police Department officer, not a Sheriff’s deputy, and concurrently served in a school resource officer role.

This unauthorized dual status enabled him to create and execute reports under false color of authority, acting in concert with judicial officers and county prosecutors.

Body-cam records reveal Tonar communicating with Sheriff Gene Lillard and Montrose DA staff regarding planned charges — discussions now proven to have been conducted by a non-certified officer.

4. Judicial and Administrative Complicity

Evidence indicates repeated judicial sign-off on filings and orders originating from actions taken by this uncertified officer, implicating Chief District Judge D. Cory Jackson and others within the 7th Judicial District.

Despite lawful records requests under CORA, CCJRA, and C.R.S. § 24-31-902, local officials have obstructed access to unredacted court records and transcripts, while the Montrose Clerk of Court (Jodi Hanson) and District Attorney’s Office (Dawn Schlauger, Ian Fowler, Chelsea Burtis, Seth Ryan) have mischaracterized formal statutory demands as “pleadings” to avoid

Legal Significance

Acting under false law-enforcement authority violates C.R.S. § 18-8-403 (Impersonating a Peace Officer) and 18 U.S.C. § 242 (Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law).

Supervisory and judicial officials who knowingly enabled, concealed, or ratified Tonar’s conduct may face liability under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and 18 U.S.C. § 1962 (RICO) for pattern-based misconduct.

Interference with public-records access constitutes a willful violation under C.R.S. § 24-72-204(5) and related case law (Denver Publ. Co. v. Bd. of County Comm’rs, 121 P.3d 190 (Colo. 2005)).

Cross-agency suppression of environmental or public-health information may also trigger federal jurisdiction under 18 U.S.C. § 1519 (Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records) and oversight by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General (OIG).

Call for Action

Plaintiff is demanding immediate national media investigation and publication of these findings.

All supporting evidence — including:

State Attorney General correspondence (Nov 7, 2025)

Montrose Sheriff’s Office reports (S23-14444, S23-14468)

Body-camera metadata and preservation requests

Court filings, clerk correspondence, and DOJ acknowledgment letters

Documents and communications linking judicial officers to Foster Farms and Whitman Ranch interests —

are archived and available for independent verification by accredited journalists, oversight entities, and congressional staff.

This is not an isolated event but a coordinated pattern of misconduct, obstruction, and retaliation under color of law, crossing from law enforcement into judicial and corporate collusion

