Nelson Martin
10h

The markets are not free.

Every major industry is controlled by a cartel of transnational corporations. We know this implicitly via our everyday language by using phrases like Big Oil, Big Pharma, Silicon Valley, Mainstream Media, etc.

Does anyone really think that Lowe’s and Home Depot are truly competing? Rather than colluding to bankrupt all the mom and pop hardware stores that served their communities for generations. Or Coke and Pepsi, or McDonalds and Burger King.

And the mother of all corporate cartels, the one that creates and controls all the other corporate cartels through the chokehold of debt financing: Big Banking. Through the fraud of fractional reserve banking, a continuous fount of fiat currency to purchase judges and politicians, corporate officers, and mercenary thugs to intimidate and eliminate at their whim.

No, the markets are not free, yet free them we must!

