“But whosoever heareth these my words and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which hath builded his house upon the sand: And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house, and it fell, and the fall thereof was great.” ~ Jesus Christ, Matthew 7: 26-27

There is a conservative movement. It purports to conserve traditions, customs, good ideas, and alleges that it promotes those good people who seek to build well. How shall we evaluate it?

We shall hear the words of Jesus and do them. Jesus teaches us to consider the fruit of that which we seek to evaluate. A good tree bears good, healthy, plentiful, nutritious fruit. An evil tree bears evil fruit. The conservative movement in America bears evil fruit. Many of the men and women in the conservative movement engage in destructive behaviour. They seek to justify themselves because they are popular, because they are active, and because they have wealth or position or many of these things. None of their justifications ever deny the harm they do, the children they lead astray, the perverts they keep in power, the theft of money and property from good people, the corruption they facilitate and condone, the tyranny of unjust men and women.

Your traditions fail

Many American conservatives talk about how important traditions have been. They seek to align themselves with mom, apple pie, goodness, and decency. They then wrap themselves in the flag, wave the bloody shirt, demand more power for the state, justify taxes, ignore the women in the military and the women and children in military families who are abused and preyed upon, call for higher taxes and more invasions of privacy, and pretend they represent important traditions.

Every woman I know who has served in the military in any capacity has been raped. Yesterday Laurence Vance forwarded a report to Lew Rockwell about a gynecologist in the army secretly making videos of dozens of his patients. Everything is wrong with the military. Everything is wrong with idolatry of the flag. Everything is wrong with swearing allegiance to a nation state. The constitution was meant to enslave all Americans and is not fit to be defended. The constitution isn’t God’s word and to the extent that it was ever meant to even slightly limit the power of those in the District of Corruption it has failed to do so. Whether it be one thing or another, it is not fit for free people.

Jesus admonished those in the temple and in the synagogues who put tradition before God’s word. Washing your hands only cleans the outside of the vessel. Meanwhile what is within your earthly vessel you fill with filth and putrescence. God says to honour your mother and father and tradition says to tell mom and dad that your gifts are corban and therefore no further honour is forthcoming. The apostles said we must follow God’s laws, not man’s laws. But the conservatives in America keep pretending that they are going to fix things by electing people to public offices.

The elections are rigged. The candidates are pre-selected. Alternative parties are denied ballot access. Good candidates are deliberately smeared to remove them from contests. Conservatives are as likely to smear a good candidate as support one. The system of elections produces evil results. Winning candidates are liars, reprobates, perverts, rapists, murderers, cowards, and conservatives persist in enthusiastically proclaiming the necessity of more elections.

You cannot ameliorate the excesses of politics by adding more politics.

You cannot end cannibalism by eating cannibals. Eating even more cannibals doesn’t make things better, it makes things worse.

Conservatives know these things. They don’t care. They don’t want to make things better, they want to be seen making an effort. They want to have their supporters continue to support them despite the ravening evil they put into power, despite their ongoing and continuing failure to protect what really matters.

Your constitution and your nation state is but a tradition, and it is worthless. Children matter. Families matter. Homes matter. Communities matter. Christendom is built by good men and women building homes and safeguarding their communities. Christendom is built by coming together in worship services. Christendom is built by sharing the Gospels with every creature and those who believe may be baptised. Christendom is built by teaching children to know what is good and to bless them with abundance.

Conservatives do not do these things. So they build upon the shifting sands of expedience.

Your earthly monarchs fail

All men and women who claim to be monarchs are usurpers. God the Father Almighty and Jesus Christ our Lord and the Holy Spirit are our one true king. There is no king but Jesus and anyone who says otherwise is mistaken at best and at worst deliberately evil. Aristo rats who accept titles of nobility from men and women who claim to be monarchs are evil.

Monarchy has been tried. It has failed. In the time of Jesus there was an usurper in Judaea named Herod who was so evil he ordered the boys two years old and younger all around Bethlehem to be murdered. Herod was only interested in power and obeyed the emperor in Rome who was also very evil. The crimes of the Roman emperors from Julius Caesar to the final sack of Rome have been catalogued in many books and you should inform yourself about their crimes. The emperors were liars, rapists, thieves, murderers, corrupt, venal, avaricious, hateful, and they tortured Christians.

Christendom was not preserved by the emperor Charlemagne nor by any other human emperor. The invasions and crusades and foreign wars meant to attract support for domestic tyrants were not chosen by God but by men and women who wanted those things. Millions of lives and oceans of blood were shed to preserve the power of corrupt and evil monarchs.

The house of Hannover usurped the throne in England in 1714. A century later they celebrated the centennial of that usurpation by burning the White House, sacking the city of Washington, and putting their freemason friend Napoleon on the island of Elba. They celebrated the bicentennial in 1914 by setting the world on fire which led to millions of combat deaths, the first major use of chemical weapons in warfare, and the deliberate spread of illness called by their propagandists “the Spanish flu” which led to tens of millions more deaths. The house of Windsor then arranged for the Bolshevik revolution and the destruction of the house of Romanov. House Windsor has attempted to celebrate their tricentennial with the Maidan massacre and to this day wants a global thermonuclear war with Russia because their only way of enjoying anything is by directly causing the suffering and death of millions of others.

Yet you conservatives admire the “royal” family of liars, rapists, thieves, murderers, and drug cartel operators. You conserve nothing good.

Your nation states fail

Many plans that were put in place in the early 18th Century have come to fruition. The house of Hannover was directly involved in the rise of Hannover banking family Rothschild. That family introduced the symbol which is falsely called “the star of David” and is in fact the star of Remphan. The house of Hannover became the house Windsor after the death of Victoria and after the German military began flying “Gotha” bombers after the peace of 1915 was deliberately and mercilessly rejected by the usurpers in England to prolong the war and increase their war profits.

The freemasons were promoted and orchestrated after 1714 entirely for the purpose of corrupting and bringing down the aristocracy and the other prominent families of Christendom. Freemasons were the prime movers for the counter-revolution that betrayed the terms of the American declaration of independence and put the enslaving constitution in place. Freemasons were behind the rise to power of Napoleon. Freemasons were directly involved in the reign of terror in France. Freemasons helped publish and promote the scribblings of their fellow freemason Karl Marx. Freemasons were involved in the destruction of many of the powerful families in various empires around the globe during the 20th Century. Freemasons worship Lucifer. They are evil. You should seek to convert them to become followers of the teachings of Jesus. Freemasons should repent their sins and turn to God.

If you want to understand your world, the council on foreign relations, the round table, Chatham house, the de Beers cartel, the history of South Africa, and the events of the last 148 years you would do well to read what Cecil Rhodes wrote about his intentions for the freemasons to conspire to establish the global hegemony of the British empire. Every major assassination since 1881 including those of James Garfield and John F. Kennedy are attributable to the conspiracy that Rhodes helped start and finance.

The secret agencies started by Teddy Roosevelt, including the fbi; started by Woodrow Wilson including the black chamber that became the nsa; started by Franklin Roosevelt including the OSS that became the cia; as well as the Palmer raids against American individualists and the regulatory mess against free markets started by TR, Hoover, FDR, Eisenhower, LBJ, Nixon, Carter, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump are all evil. The administrative state is tyranny. Hordes of officers and bureau rats eat out our substance and destroy our prosperity. They are parasites. The politicians in the District of Corruption are liars, rapists, murderers, extortionists, cowards, and scum.

The nation state rose to prominence in response to the failures of monarchy and aristocracy. The nation state has been weighed in the balance and found wanting because it is evil, violent, and destructive. Taxation is theft. War is murder. You conservatives need to stop pretending otherwise. Your hypocrisy has been seen for what it is: you being a coward and supporting evil because you fear change.

Your markets aren’t free

Recently an account called Holly Mathnerd was lamenting the behaviour of her cell phone service provider. She entitled her screed to finger the failure of the free market. But she is a terrible liar. The American telecommunications market is a highly regulated market and has been since the era of Woodrow Wilson. Telegraph and telephone and radio and television and cell services are very heavily regulated and used for surveillance. Holly knows these things. I mentioned her errors in a restack and rather than engaging my arguments she has blocked me out of cowardice.

None of your markets are free. American railroads became a cartel in the late 19th Century thanks to the interstate commerce commission. Your manufacturing markets became cartels in the early- and mid-20th Centuries. Car enthusiasts don’t build new car companies. Cars comply with a huge number of regulations that please bureau rats in the District of Corruption and harm drivers.

Your property is taxed, regulated, and abused. You are prevented from driving your car without state-issued plates and if you are caught at it without a state-issued driver licence you will be fined or imprisoned. The police are not your friends. The police serve and protect the evil men and women in power, not you, not your community, and not conservative ideals. The “thin blue line” lies, breaks their oaths, murders, rapes men and women in custody, and puts stolen money from taxes (taxation is theft) into their greedy hands. Civil asset forfeiture is theft. Eminent domain is theft.

There are no free markets. Your economy has hundreds of thousands of pages of regulations about everything from what groceries you can grow and sell and how milk has to be processed to cook out its flavour and nutrients to how you are allowed to package fasteners and other supplies. The system is designed to advantage the people at the top of the various cartels that operate in restraint of trade.

Artificial intelligence large language models use machine learning algorithms to evaluate information. Terribly evil men and women like Larry Ellison want these algorithms to see everything and monitor everyone and explicitly enforce endless rules and regulations so “citizens will be on their best behaviour because they know we’re always watching.” The tech bros are evil participants in a cartel operating in restraint of trade. They seek to enslave all mankind.

Your currencies fail

Way back in 2002 at an event that Doug Casey put together in Colorado there was a gentleman named Clyde Harrison speaking. He said, “Fiat currencies don’t float. They sink at different rates.” About that same time, gold was running $280 per ounce. Today it was again over $4,300 an ounce. The gold has not changed. The ounce troy has not changed. The dollar has become worth much less.

Later that same year of 2002 in New Orleans a guy named Jim Rogers gave a speech. He talked about his role working for George Soros to take advantage of the Asian currency crisis. More billions from fiat money madness.

God made gold. God made silver. For a very long time, people have used gold and silver as money. Prominent people in Rome two thousand years ago could use an ounce of gold to buy a fine suit of clothes, sash, and sandals. Today an ounce of gold will pay for a fine suit of clothes, belt, and shoes. Really good quality workmanship, too.

Fiat money inflation destroyed France. Fiat money and price fixing led to privation and starvation in revolutionary France. The suffering was used to justify a great many hundreds of executions by guillotine of merchants whose only crime was to offer separate pricing in silver. The freemasons, communists, and state socialists hate free markets. They hate the use of gold and silver as money.

Your choices are stark

You have to choose. You can choose to obey God. You can choose to conserve the blessings of Christendom. Or you can serve evil in its various forms. Elijah teaches this lesson.

“And Elijah came unto all the people, and said, How long halt ye between two opinions? if the Lord be God, follow him: but if Baal, then follow him. And the people answered him not a word.”

Elijah lives. He ascended into heaven. You should read about it. In the book of the prophet Malachi, God promises to send Elijah to turn the hearts of the fathers to the children and the hearts of the children to the fathers.

Your children are being raped and tortured and murdered. Some of your children are eaten by cannibals. Many children are sacrificed to evil. About a million children a month are taken off the streets of your world and sold into slavery, tortured by men like John Podesta, raped and eaten by women like Hillary Clinton, and murdered over the ensuing months and years. At least twelve million children a year. Tell me again what you conservatives think you are conserving?

Your time is short

A reckoning comes. You must choose.

Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family we serve the Lord our God.

