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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
14h

Thanks for the details and the heads up on this event. I hope the moon has cleared the trees by 11:35pm so I can get a clear view.

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1 reply by Jim Davidson
Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
13h

Jim,

Is this being performed for potential mining? My guess is mass spectroscopy to evaluate elements on the moon? It will tell how percentages of trapped gasses as well? Interesting topic, and thanks for writing about it! Public science for humanity on Earth! I'm betting the timing will negate some of the benefit of research to folks on the other side of the planet unless they have research vessels at anchor in our hemisphere to capture the event? IDK. Very interesting topic!!!!

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