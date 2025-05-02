“This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators.” ~ Pam Bondi, attorney general of the United States, 27th day 2nd month Anno Domini 2025

Virginia Giuffre has passed away near the end of last month. She was deliberately and maliciously victimised by Andrew Albert Christian Edward known as the duke of York of perfidious Albion, by the Mossad intelligence agency of the state of Israel, by Jeffrey Epstein, and by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Pam Bondi promised to unveil the Epstein files that have long been in the possession of the USA department of injustice. She has broken that promise. She has done so deliberately and maliciously in order to hurt as many of the victims of Epstein and his co-conspirators as much as possible.

Pam Bondi took the office of attorney general knowing that she was extremely compromised by her numerous conflicts of interest. On information and belief she still holds her allegiance to the house of Windsor, to the aforementioned Andrew, and to her clients at the lobbying firm of Ballard Partners to be paramount, and her interest in serving the interest of the American people is zero. She has shown herself to be an agent of a foreign government by protecting the agents of that foreign power. I believe she is dirty with corruption and disgusting with abuse of power.

At no time did I ever believe that Donald Trump or his cohort of associates had any intention of disclosing all the names and crimes of the Epstein island visitors. So, when I put “Expectations unmet” as the title of this essay, it was not my intention to suggest that my expectations have been unmet. But perhaps those who were expecting any sort of reduction in the degradation, corruption, and viciousness of the District of Corruption have had their expectations unmet. I don’t know. If you feel that you were expecting actual meritorious actions from those in the new administration, feel free to chime in on the comments for this essay.

Liberation day wasn’t

I’ve already written a short essay reviewing the liberation day that increased the economic hardships suffered by Americans. As is always the case whenever anyone in the most wretched hive of scum and villainy claims to have the intention of eliminating income taxes, there was no such announcement on liberation day. Instead, the new administration announced that tariff barriers would be thrown up to vex international trade. Of course, instead of any kind of coherent policy, the tariff situation is a mess. Nobody knows what is going to happen next, so trade and commerce have entered a wait and see period.

Tax policy is also incoherent. We have no idea what to expect from the current congress except that they are going to continue to be incapable of balancing the budget. For thirty years there have been promises of a debt ceiling, but the only thing to emerge from those promises besides a brief shut down of a few non-essential agencies three decades ago has been a dance in which policy makers pretend they are willing to hold fast to the current debt “limit” only to show their true colours a few weeks later. The debt has no ceiling.

That’s not a problem for you nor is it a problem for me, because it is not your debt and it is not my debt. You never signed for it, you were never allowed to know how the borrowed funds were actually being spent in full detail, and you pledged no collateral. So it is not your debt. Same here. It is Nancy Pelosi’s personal obligation, though, because she and other congress critters of awful personal corruption again and again agreed to the debt, so her entire estate should be immediately confiscated and she should be put at hard labour to amend the indebtedness as much as possible.

No, I don’t expect the debt obligations to be met. Nor do I think Trump or Bondi have the spinal fortitude needed to prosecute Pelosi for her many crimes.

Audits

Fort Knox was supposed to be audited. Of course, there are a great many reasons to believe that all the gold that was once stored there has been completely distributed to other countries in redeeming dollars as agreed to in AD 1944. You may recall reading about the Bretton Woods accord in which a group of dozens of nations agreed to denominate international trade in dollars and the USA agreed to redeem dollars for foreign banks at the rate of $35 per ounce of gold. Americans had been (unconstitutionally) forbidden by traitor, mass murderer, and demon worshipper Frankie Roosevelt from owning gold since 1933. That rate, by the way, of $35/oz? It was FDR’s idea to stimulate people with gold coins to turn them in. As it turns out Americans kept about 80% of the gold coins that had ever been in circulation.

Things proceeded normally for almost twenty years after the accord. However, at the end of 1963 the cia, fbi, secret service, and military conspired to murder John Kennedy. Almost immediately thereafter, Lyndon Johnson escalated war in Vietnam for greater war profits for more war profiteering companies. He also, in 1964, ordered the removal of silver from the coins then in ordinary circulation. These two events, the monetary debasement and the deliberate moves to make a longer and worse war in Southeast Asia were all that Charles de Gaulle needed to see. He began to redeem France’s dollar reserves for gold.

France at the time was one of the larger trading partners of the United States. It had emerged from World War 2 with most of its overseas empire intact. Seeing France redeeming brought on a flurry of activity. By 1968 the world price of gold had begun rising substantially so a “London gold pool” was formed to suppress the price back closer to $35/oz. It failed. It failed so miserably that the military airlifts to London to provide gold for redemptions through the house of Rothschild had to increase in frequency. The London gold pool was such a failure and all the bullion banks involved were so worthless and foolish for engaging in it that they conspired to break the weighing floor at Rothschild’s by overloading it with bullion bars. It plunged into the basement. For two weeks, gold redemptions were ended. Such a reprieve!

But in Zurich it was easy enough to weigh gold and offer to redeem dollars there. Seeing their fees for these transactions migrate to the Alpine heights, the bankers in London, as perfidious as ever, were able to get that weighing floor repaired and re-opened redemptions in London. And the price kept rising.

Around the middle of 1971 the price was as high as $42 an ounce at times. I track the spot price of gold in notes on my Substack, by the way, so you can see that it moves up and down quite wildly these days. But can you imagine the bonanza?!

A person with $100,000 in cash could have it flown to Europe. There it would be redeemed for about 2,857 ounces troy of gold. Those ounces would be immediately sold at the prevailing world price for $119,944. Those dollars would be redeemed at the official rate for 3,428 ounces (give or take a few tenths of an ounce in fees for the parasites in the bullion banks) and the gold sold for about $143,976 and on and on. Completely legal, official, and inevitable.

The American gooferment had no more gold. (It stopped being a government when it refused to publish every expenditure, thus abrogating consent, after WW2. It was certainly not a government after those in power arranged to murder the sitting president in 1963.) They were partially melting those gold coins into “coin melt bars” of roughly standard weight (400 ounces being the London bullion marketing association’s standard for a “good delivery bar”) but with the melted coins evident in the mass thrown on the weighing floor, and no refiner markings at all. Just melted coins and a “take it or leave it” attitude from the parasitical scum in the gooferment and the parasitical scum at the bullion banks.

No, nobody has audited Fort Knox. I gather from things he has said that Ron Paul, when he first entered congress way back fifty years ago or so, asked to see the gold and was shown one locker with some bars of what purported to be gold. Was it tungsten plated in gold? Who knows? Point being that the people who have power over these matters are liars, have always been liars, and are evil. So it would be unwise to trust them.

Not to mention that up to 20% or more of the gooferment’s gold is stored at West Point in New York. But don’t expect them to allow any mention of that fact to creep into news coverage from their puppet media.

For his entire political career, Ron Paul has called for an audit of the Feral Reserveless scam. He calls for such an audit still. It has never been audited because the house of Windsor and the banking gangsters and the war profiteers don’t want it to be audited. They want to go on raping children and hurting your family as much as possible.

End the Fed

How would I resolve these matters? Quite simple. I would end by executive order the illegal and unconstitutional conspiracy called the “Federal Reserve System” and order every Fed banker to be imprisoned, all their assets confiscated, and the assets of the Fed and its banking gangsters used to pay down the “national” debt. It is, after all, their debt, they benefit from it, and they should be punished for the fraud that has been perpetrated since 1913. No, I don’t have any expectation that anyone in the District of Corruption has the guts to do so.

Yes, I did just propose a 100% tax on all assets owned by politicians who voted for the debt limit raises and on all assets owned by Feral reserveless banksters who profit from it. Crime should not pay.

Audit by DOGE

The gooferment is inefficient. Creating a whole new department to examine how inefficient they are immediately struck me as inefficient. So, I had no expectations that they would find much nor that they would do much about it. But they did find some things, including direct and frequent payments to “social media influencers,” to Barry Obama’s mom, and to many media companies from the USAID. Much corruption and some shenanigans were exposed.

Naturally and as a direct result of finding corruption the corrupt began to object. Threats have been made. Phones have been shouted into. Many calls were disconnected in anger. DOGE has been taken to the veterinarian and its nails have been removed. Discussions of removing testicles and teeth have begun. Meanwhile the goal posts have been moved and instead of finding $2 trillion in waste out of $6.75 trillion actually spent in fiscal 2024, there now might be $180 billion or some other number found. I even read recently where CBS News was asserting that the cost to taxpayers for finding $160 billion in wasteful spending was $130 billion, though I did not bother to click on the clickbait headline because the mathematics are no doubt in error. Last I heard, the huge corrupt military contractor company Westinghouse owned and operated CBS as its mouthpiece so the fact that liars are spewing lies should surprise no one.

Dollars aren’t pennies

Well, they used to be. But not no more.

A few years ago you could do the mathematics and find out that the dollar of 1913 when the Feral Reserveless scam was put into place had been eroded. I’ve seen a bunch of graphics that conclude that “today” the dollar is worth 5 cents or 2 cents. But it isn’t.

No, friend, as is often the case, it is worse than you know.

In 1913 the dollar was one-twentieth of a troy ounce of gold. That means that $20 would buy an ounce of gold, and there were coins in common circulation that had a $20 face value and were made out of gold. I’ve even featured such a coin with a rather ungainly drawing of an eagle on its reverse side as the image atop one of my previous essays on this topic, this year.

Today the gold is the same, the ounce from Troyes is the same (31.1034768 grams or 480 grains), but the dollar is worth ever so much less. As I began writing the paragraph above I went to the spot market report and found that it takes all of $3,236.70 to buy an ounce of gold. That means your family’s dollar today is worth about six-tenths of one of the cents that your grandparents might have set aside anywhere prior to 1932 when FDR was elected and began inflating the dollar.

Today’s dollar is $0.00618 or 99.38% destroyed by the deliberate and malicious actions of every Fed banking gangster and every treasury department official since 1932. Last month, as if to commemorate the sad state of affairs, the gold traders on the spot market briefly had the price up to $3,499.70 per ounce, or almost 100 times the price when evil mass murderer “tricky” Dick Nixon ended the Bretton Woods accord and unilaterally abrogated a ratified treaty.

Just think about what it would have been like to take a $20 gold coin to the store in 1920 or a twenty, a ten, and a five in paper currency in 1970, and emerge with all the things you would need $3,236.70 to buy today. That stack of stuff is the extent to which you have been deliberately and violently robbed.

Inflation is theft.

J6 Justice?

Has the murderer of Ashli Babbitt been arrested? Michael Byrd not only has not been arrested for her murder but has been exonerated by the “Justice” department. It’s a two-tier system and you aren’t on the upper tier, friend. Hey, me either.

Has Nancy Pelosi been arrested for conspiring to orchestrate a crisis in order to prevent the legitimate and planned challenges to the electoral vote certifications in the first month of AD 2021? No. She has not, nor will Trump ever have her charged. She and her corrupt family know too much about him and his past activities.

Will all the J6 prisoners be released? Apparently as many as 1,500 have been pardoned and released. When you think about it, that number is very large for the political prisoner population of the United States compared to what we thought it was fifty years ago. Such much Bastille.

Will those who attacked Americans who were exercising their “first amendment” right to petition the government for redress of grievances be prosecuted? I doubt it. some of the more notorious fbi agents might have been demoted recently for being foolish enough to kneel on camera out of enthusiasm for a drug addled victim of police brutality a while back. But the fbi doesn’t have the fbi arrested any more than the many police in the big city nearest you who are guilty of beating their wives and girlfriends and children with actual visible contusions and broken bones are ever arrested. Cops don’t arrest other cops because they hate you and your family.

Long wait

Were your expectations unmet? Really?

Did you have any expectation of politicians being elected and appointed to fix the things that politicians and official appointees have done? To me that is “a long wait for a train don’t come.”

You cannot ameliorate the problems created by the excesses of politics through the addition of yet more politics.

My friend

of the Chasing Ghosts podcast and ‘stack says that you cannot expect to end cannibalism by eating all the cannibals.

Now, that may sound revolting, to you. But, please consider that many of the Skull and Bones rituals involve actual human sacrifices to demons, and actual drinking of blood sacrifices, and eating of human flesh. Many of the pagan orders that are the actual religion of many aristocrat families who pretend to be Christian have similar bloody rituals. So, the Luciferians are in many cases actual cannibals. You cannot beat them by joining them.

You have to choose to serve God, instead. They have chosen. They have chosen evil and they have helped others like themselves to the money and power to which they have helped themselves that arise out of corruption, greed, viciousness, fraud, deceit, and lies. The people in the District of Corruption who hold any office, elected or appointed, or work in any agency at any level, are vile, disgusting parasites. None of their jobs are necessary, none of the things they do should be done, and if even so much as a hundredth of the things they send money to pay for were worth purchasing, the entire matter could be fully automated and take place from day to day with software and both planned and surprise audits by actual humans.

None of the parasites want any such thing. To advance in a bureaucracy you need to have more people working for you. So they make up reasons to hire more staff. You also need to have a larger budget. So they never return money at the end of the fiscal year, but buy anything they can get with whatever isn’t spent in the final days. They always find reasons to have bigger budgets, so they spent out $6.75 trillion in fiscal 2024 and are likely to spend even more this year.

What can you do about it? Understand it. Complain about it.

For several years whenever anything happens and I am in a public setting I say, “I blame the government.” I don’t get any pushback on that topic. For many years I write “taxation is theft” on receipts and tip in cash. I have been thanked and lauded by waitresses on many occasions. People agree that the system is evil.

You don’t have to comply. You don’t owe them anything. You don’t have to consent. They don’t even care if you do consent.

You can, in sum, choose.

Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God. Praise God. Amen.

