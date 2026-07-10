“He who thus domineers over you has only two eyes, only two hands, only one body, no more than is possessed by the least man among the infinite numbers dwelling in your cities; he has indeed nothing more than the power that you confer upon him to destroy you. Where has he acquired enough eyes to spy upon you, if you do not provide them yourselves? How can he have so many arms to beat you with, if he does not borrow them from you?” ~ Étienne de La Boétie, Anno Domini 1548

In case you have been sleeping there are answers to the questions Étienne de La Boétie asked five hundred years ago. The answers are that rat fink scum technologists will create and deploy spy cameras. Rat fink politician filth who rape children will vote to have those cameras deployed everywhere. Rat fink police will look at the resulting footage. Rat fink bureau rats will send out notices. Rat fink magistrates (who also rape many children) will issue warrants. Those will be no-knock warrants. Rat fink SWAT team filth (who kidnap the children that their superiors in power rape to death) will kick in your doors and murder you. Then they will rape your children before taking them to the aforementioned magistrates who will put them in cages in their basements and rape them to death.

Take a look at how it is going in Europe, where a majority in the European Parliament has consistently been against the renewal of the violent and merciless invasion of privacy, and this guy shown below forced it through on a pre-vacay emergency vote because it had to have a supermajority to be defeated. Speaking of rat fink politicians, look at those eyes and that expression, tell me he isn’t thinking of the hostage they have whose life depends on him complying with everything they demand:

Sometimes the embed bothers to display an image. I guess Substack’s morally questionable code team have other instructions. Okay, so here’s the image of the guy who is wondering how many more times he’ll have to watch his children raped by the people who demand he commit crimes against humanity.

Now, you might well ask, “Jim, why do you care? You don’t live in Europe.” It’s true. I did at various times, but don’t any more. Feel free to hit me up in the comments if you want to know more about those days of yore. My salad days, when I was green in judgement. But why do I care, you ask? I am here because I care.

You should watch what the evil mass murdering demon worshippers in charge of the European Union say and do, not because you live there, but because they are following the party line of the evil principalities and powers; the forces of darkness command everything and everyone with any power in Europe. So what they do there is going to be brought here.

Here, for example, is nasty ugly evil vicious demon worshipper and mass murderer Ursual von der Leyen, whose granddad was an eager affiliate of the nationalist socialists of 1933-1945. “And finally, it takes resilience. As technology evolves, we need to build up societal immunity around information manipulation. Because research has shown that prebunking is more successful than debunking… in short, prevention is preferable to cure. Perhaps if you think of information manipulation as a virus. Instead of treating an infection once it has taken hold—that is debunking—it is much better to vaccinate so that the body is inoculated. Prebunking is the same approach. Because disinformation relies on people passing it on to others. It is essential that people know what malign information influence is and what the techniques are that are behind it… And as the knowledge goes up, our chances of being influenced goes down, and that builds up the societal resilience that we will need.” Source. In summary, free speech is a virus, Ursula von der Leyen hates you personally. She wants you silenced. She wants your impulse to speak to be throttled, before you can post. She was delighted when you were stupid enough to walk around in public wearing a masque because she thinks you are a miserable slave and she’s angry that you have a keyboard and willingness to ever post anything. She doesn’t even want you to post in agreement with her, because you are a vile prole. She believes herself and her associates on the thirteenth floor of her Brussels office tower to be booted and spurred to ride, and you and the other proles on the lower floors, including those who report to her, are to be saddled and ridden. Perhaps something she doesn’t like will be brought to her in her decaf latte next time her subordinate from a lower floor gives her a “gift.” Who knows?

You don’t think these people hate you. But you’re wrong. Why do you think they are constantly demanding that Americans be disarmed. Every one of them has read Machiavelli, who was also writing five hundred years ago. “Among the other harm it brings you, being disarmed causes you to be despised.” And how how they despise us.

Which is why I keep and bear arms. You should too.

Here is some information on how to “take down” a Flock camera from evil surveillance collaborators with mass murder and child rapists “Flock Group Inc,” founded in 2017 by evil vicious nasty communists Garrett Langley, Paige Todd, and Matt Feury who hate humanity and want everyone enslaved forever. They pretend that spying for their masters is about “safety.” It is not. It is about the fbi kidnapping children to be raped by politicians, with impunity, forever. The fbi was founded in 1908 to get dirt on every member of congress. J. Edgar Hoover had film and photos, he said often, of every prominent American “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl,” and he had his fbi agents steal the children and kill them. Garrett, Paige, and Matt know it in detail. They are just like Larry Ellison, wanting everyone to obey the demon worshippers because “we’ll always be watching.”

Oh, look. My preview of this embed is also devoid of preview image. Must be a pattern. Or maybe my preview isn’t going to reflect how the actual article appears because Substack hates the idea of deploying a Linux compatible app, and I dare to compose on the web site interface. Much sad. Gnash teeth. Move on.

Anyway, those are a couple of articles, the one from eugyppius and the one from Derrick Broze and friends at Last American Vagabond.

You should think seriously about setting surveillance systems on fire. You should think seriously about buying or 3D printing a drone to spray battery acid at surveillance cameras. You don’t want those things in your community. As far as I know it is still legal to think about things, but if not, prepare to be convicted for wrong think.

Yes, it is your community. Therefore you have freedom of movement and freedom of anonymity and all the other rights not enumerated (see the 9th amendment if you think the “right” has to be listed to be yours). You don’t have to put up with mass murdering baby raping cannibals spying on you.

You might want to spend some time learning about communications privacy and data security. I offer classes on those topics through Secure Perimeter Institute. We’re having a special offer this week only for $20 you get a one hour course on topics of your choice, or of my choice if you don’t know what to choose. Hit me up in the comments for more info.

You might want to spend some time learning about free market money. I offer a class on that topic, too. I offer classes on history, space tourism, and other subjects. That’s what I do. I drink coffee and I know things.

You are not going to vote your way to freedom. If you mean to be free, you have to free yourself.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.