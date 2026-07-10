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Patrick Dwyer's avatar
Patrick Dwyer
5h

FYI, I've eaten Rat in Peru, it's called "Cuyo", and it does taste like "Chicken", however, I recommend a salt brine for at least a few hours, or a marinade with salt, and water-soluble spices, so when the food gets in short supply, or unavailable, "Rat" is a suitable possibility when facing starvation!

Karl Wurf even wrote a recipe book for cooking rats, mostly the ones that walk on two legs!

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