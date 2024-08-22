“For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.” ~ Luke 8: 17

about government statistics being lies. Michael doesn’t point out that everything the government says is a lie. Even if some of the facts are reported accurately in any matter, they are reported to further some agenda and be deceptive. I think that Michael is a good man who wants to believe that the USA feral government is mostly good, mostly run by good men and women, and can be reformed. Probably Michael has not been arrested and tormented by his own government sufficiently to get any real clarity on how evil and awful they are. I have. So I’ll be the one addressing this topic for now. Michael’s readers can catch up later.

Lies, bad lies, and statistics

No one at the “bureau of labour statistics” is ever going to regret doing what they are told. They are not good people. They don’t have good intentions. They push out garbage statistics, they lie on camera, they are horrid and wrong.

There was a time when the lies were less overt. But Bill Clinton didn’t like the published stats so, rather than reducing the size and scope of government by firing 90% or more of those who ruin lives and waste money, which is all that anyone in any government agency ever does, Clinton demanded that the publications be changed. “Hedonic adjustments” and “seasonal adjustments” are government euphemisms for lies, and these facts were obvious to those of us who bothered to watch the process as it emerged.

Being in a lot of different industries over the years has caused me to have to be aware of many economic factors, prices, and statistics. Which means that I have had to learn how to separate the wheat from the chaff, as it were, or the goats from the sheep to make reference to a Bible verse you may find familiar.

There is a site ShadowStats.com which helps you understand what is being reported today in the context of how it was reported in 1980. The unemployment figures at ShadowStats are not transmogrified by pretending that people who have not been employed for more than six months don’t matter, which is what Clinton demanded of the employment stats.

“Long term unemployed” and “disaffected workers” are regarded as worthless by everyone now working at the bureau of labour statistics, which is exactly how ardent communists like filthy old pervert evil rapist and mass murderer Bill Clinton thinks of everyone on Earth. If you like Bill Clinton, you are probably a terrible person, or a really poor judge of character. The man exudes evil in such a comprehensive way that if you are ever in a room with him you should have an immediate urge to leave and go shower off the spiritual filth. If anyone has an even more disgusting “vibe” than Bill and Hillary Clinton it would be Barack and Michael Obama. These are foul demon worshippers, and if you think Trump and Pence and RFK, Jr. are in any way exemplary, you should take a harder look. They all went to the same cocktail parties in the 1990s and 2010s and they don’t exactly clean up after shaking hands with each other.

Worse than you know

I’ve written that phrase “it’s worse than you know” a great deal in the years since 1991. Lately more than ever, and it seems to be accelerating. As it happens, I do not like giving bad news to good people. You would not be reading this essay if you didn’t have some redeeming qualities. But you cannot possibly do what you need to do to care for your friends, family, neighbours, community, and therefore yourself, to be true to the moral obligation to love God, love yourself, and love your neighbours, unless you are willing to look directly at the problems you face. Which, again, is why you are here and not doing something trivial to assuage your desire for complacency. For many of you, complacency has become a distant memory. You are awake and you and I should be about our Father’s work.

I respect you, which is why I don’t spoon feed you links. Even to things like the ShadowStats web site or graphics from it you can get on your own. Finding things out for yourself is vital, because God made you free, independent, and sovereign. You can look around you and see what is wrong with depending on priests, pastors, demogogues, politicians, bureau rats, self-proclaimed “experts,” board certified arrogant and highly overcompensated “experts,” and so forth. If you are here, it is in part because you are searching for understanding. You won’t get that by relying on other people, including me, to tell you everything you need to know. You can rely upon God for the truth, but you should probably be aware the things on this planet in this timeline are terrible in many ways.

If God wanted to simply tell you the truth about all things, God didn’t have to send you from heaven into this realm to accomplish that goal. God sent you here to learn, to grow, to adapt, to improvise, to overcome, and to be more capable. As it says in Psalm 82, and in John 10, ye are gods, ye are the children of God. You are in fact in harm’s way, it is possible for you to err so badly in this realm that you would not be welcome in the heavenly realm without being purified for a very long time. The price of eternal salvation has been paid, but there are people who sell their souls and are sent to perdition. There are others who misunderstand or who sin and start to repent and end up in purgatory.

For the sake of your future growth and development as a spiritual being, God sent you here. For the sake of your eternal salvation God sent Jesus here. Please reflect on these facts.

Google is evil

Palantir is run by a depraved man named Peter Thiel who not only gathers information for big government agencies like the cia, fbi, mossad, dea, mi6, gchq, and other buyers of intel, he has the money, the means, and the capability to manufacture information about anyone depicting them doing anything. He might not choose to do so, but I am not inclined to trust him even slightly. Peter Thiel and Elon Musk and a number of others are billionaire supporters of Donald Trump. I’ve written extensively about mElon elsewhere in this substack. No, to be very frank, I don’t trust Donald Trump, either.

Google is run by a depraved man named Eric Schmidt. He is depraved in various different ways, perhaps, but the result is the same. Google is capable of serving to you the search results that are most linked to by others. That was the insight of AltaVista, which they bought long ago, and it was, until around 2010, mostly how they handled things. But the “Arab Spring” quite properly put the fear of mankind into the people running big gooferment agencies, and Google chose a path that is evil. Eric Schmidt and Reid Hoffman and a number of others are bullionaire supporters of Kamala Harris. No, to be very frank, I don’t trust Kamala Harris, either. At all.

So I have suggested that people use Google with circumspection. It isn’t always going to give you the best results, especially about politically sensitive topics. I’ve been saying the same thing about Wikipedia since about 2011.

has conceived of “Mathew’s law” which reflects his much more detailed thoughts on Wikipedia, and you can find those thoughts on his ‘stack.

Palantir lies. Google lies. The hoax stream media are liars. They are paid liars, so they say “smooth things” and lie for effect, which can include sometimes telling parts of the truth to make the lies seem more credible. ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, NY Times, Financial Times, are all notorious liars, they are provably liars, and if they were idiotic enough to sue me for saying so, they would find out how thorough attorneys can be about discovery for such a case - but they wouldn’t sue because they couldn’t prove “defamation.” You have to have a good character for it to be defamed, and they don’t.

You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father 's desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.

~ John 8:44

It is in the nature of the hoax stream media to lie. It is in the nature of Pharisees to lie. It is in the nature of the synagogue of Satan to lie. It is in the nature of the leaders of the freemasons to lie. All Gnostic heresies are based on lies. The freemasons who are initiates of their inner temple know that they worship Lucifer and they celebrate that worship with lies, bloodshed, and deception. Freemasons of the lower orders may have been deceived into thinking that they were joining a mutual aid society, a lodge of sorts, building for a good future and being good to their neighbours. Freemasonry is not any such thing, but is operated by ravening, depraved wolves who wear sheep’s clothing not to help their neighbours but to deceive and enslave them.

Jesuits are liars. They are an infiltration of the church that Jesus Christ founded on the rock who is Saint Peter. The cardinal Bergoglio is a child raping maniac who claims to be pontifex and is not. Many people have been lied to by many Catholic priests, bishops, archbishops, and cardinals and it would be wise to be very circumspect about trusting such persons. If you don’t feel you can trust someone, pray to God for guidance. God loves you and wants to help you find your way as demonstrated abundantly by God sending Jesus Christ to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation.

Which brings us to other church leaders. I am not a part of an organised religion, I am a Quaker. We are disorganised. You can read about our history of splintering over the last 400 years to get a sense of how disorganised. So please don’t feel that I’m singling out the Catholic worship leaders and ignoring Protestants, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, atheists, communists, or others who also lie, deceive, and mislead.

I mention that I am a Quaker from time to time not because I want you to trust everyone I’ve met in the Quaker group, “the religious society of the friends of Jesus” as they call themselves, and the “Friends General Conference” in particular which is the splinter of Quakers to which I was led. Rather, I mention it because if you want to get in touch with God, you should do what Quakers do in their waiting worship meetings. You should sit in silence and still your inner voice and listen for God. God wants to show you the truth, the life, and the way. Be still, and know that God is.

Simpletons

In the core of my being, I am a simple man. That may sound odd, because you may have some conception of me as erudite, witty, sophisticated, and urbane. And I’m able to portray a person like that, it’s true. I’m educated, widely read, and indeed erudite. God has blessed me with many decades of opportunities to read, discern, and understand. I have prayed for an understanding heart many times and behold my prayers have been answered.

But I am simple in wanting to be good, wanting to be humble, wanting to serve God, and not wanting to be in power. I am a simple kind of man, as the song lyrics go, not arrogant, not ambitious, not dressed to impress.

So when you meet me you may be curious how I got to be the way I am. I have good manners. I know which salad fork to use first, and where to position the demitasse spoon when entertaining prominent guests. Moreover I’ve been trained in elocution, pose, and gesture. How did that happen?

My dad owned Emily Post’s book on etiquette. My mom taught us how to set a table. My parents would entertain the faculty of dad’s physics department (he was the chair for many years) and of mom’s English department at the university where I also became an instructor for a time. And I was tormented quite a bit in school, as mentioned in my essay “Reject” until one of my teachers, Sally Hersh, taught me acting. I not only learned acting, but misdirection, illusion, stage magic, and various sorts of subterfuge - not because I’m especially good at it but, I believe, to understand what is being done.

My background led me to be surprised in my youth by the simplicity of some other people. My three older brothers taught me to read when I was three years old, and when I got to kindergarten there were only two other readers in the class of twenty. We were about five in number in first grade, out of thirty students.

When we would watch television during the brief time the television device was in the living room of our home, mom and dad would comment on things said on screen. Scepticism was expected value. The television dad was willing to buy wasn’t colour, and didn’t have a remote, so adverts were generally not muted unless the youngest son (me) was positioned at the television for that purpose. When the device went to the basement after the first six months, I was the channel changer, cookie fetcher, and otherwise useful. My brothers and I were always making up ways to mock the adverts. “If you think it’s butter but it’s not, it’s a horse.” Or “…it’s snot” which was a really grotesque idea, and accurate.

Watching television over at the home of a friend was so strange. There was no adult commentary, at all. Things were taken in at face value and believed credulously. If the device were ever turned off there was a confused silence while people gathered their wits, visibly, blinking and looking about. As if they had been hypnotised by a very dull amateur. You’ve been lied to, and put to sleep, and it is time to wake up.

Knock knock. Please wake up. “The Matrix has you, Neo.”

You would do well to turn off the television for a year. That may not be practical depending on what you do for a living. But I invite you to look again, closely. Every colour you see, every article of clothing, every necktie, has been chosen. The people on screen are wearing costumes, no matter how ordinary their clothes look. That ordinariness? That’s deliberate, and it is meant to beguile you. It’s all fake, the blood, the violence, the make-up, the hair, the cars that soar through the air and then drive away unchanged, the stunts, the explosions, the words, the nuances, the tone, the gestures. The bad guys tell lies.

We have a thing in our world called “fiction” that involves telling lies. Authors tell lies with fiction to entertain, to teach, and to expose the truth without being tortured to death in a gulag. Politicians tell lies to hurt you, to deceive you, to get you to give them your power when you would be much better off keeping it for yourself.

One of the greatest authors of fiction of the 20th Century was JRR Tolkien. So I will close with a quote from him in meme form:

The people who are lying to you have plans. They plan to profit from your credulity. They plan to stay in power for a long time. They have lately been very open about their plans to murder 7 billion people and enslave everyone else. You need to spend a good long time thinking about what those facts mean, and what you should do about them.

You don’t have much more time. A reckoning comes.

Wake. Up.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.