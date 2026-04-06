“The law, in its majestic equality, forbids the rich as well as the poor to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread.” ~ Anatole France, Le lys rouge, 1894

This morning I was just sitting there, quietly. Calmly minding my own business, not disturbing anything. Not wrecking any stuff. Not recumbent. In no distress. And the police officer wanted to know if I had some form of identity paper.

Yes, you do live in a country where the authorities say, “Papers please,” just like they do in those films about authoritarian dictatorships like that strange Vril-worshipping totalitarian outfit in German 1933-1945 and its direct successors in interest through today. Audiences for the film “Casablanca” would reliably boo and hiss when the French gendarmes would demand papers, or say “these papers are expired, you’ll have to come along.” But you grew up in a nasty country run by demon worshipping cannibal child rapists, so you might think it is routine.

Unwanted

No, as a matter of fact we did not have that conversation, police officer person and me. As it happens, I have papers that are expired, and on paper no less. But a lawfully issued passport seemed adequate for the purpose and not one word was said about the expiration date.

Yes, the officer did call it in. No there are no wants or warrants for me. So that’s nice. Not that I was expecting any, but the world has many jurisdictions and there are people who make a habit of immiserating others. Many of them are lawyers, bureau rats, and unsavoury persons of other occupations.

It develops that I was sitting somewhere I wasn’t welcome. So I got my things together and moved off to the street and set off in a direction akin to south if you are broad minded about the foot path next to the highway. Yes, it is a highway there, but also a street, the paving costs being divided amongst those many jurisdictions state, county, and local which make such a hash of corruption.

So we avoided the whole “Rambo First Blood” parts of the story, which, on the whole, I had more than enough of back when I was living in Houston.

One of my friends at the burger joint bought me a coffee. So I’m sitting here, sipping some coffee, knowing things.

Please support my work

I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. Thanks to the gracious support of a number of readers, I was able to make a substantial payment on the rent for the storage unit in Ohio where my books are. Of course, the rent for this month is now past due. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Colorado a family is at work on a fight against a cell tower that the corrupt local council has put next to a school. They are also working on an alternative teaching location. The GoFundMe is here: Nucla Tower Fight and New School

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.