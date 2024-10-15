“FBI investigators on the Diddy case have seized snuff tapes recorded by Jay-Z and Beyonce exposing their role in a series of ritual killings and sacrifices of A-list stars and their family members including children, an industry insider reveals.” ~ Forbidden Knowledge TV dot net

elite, noun, a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group or society;

effete, adjective, decadent, soft, or over-refined.

You will get this sort of push back from me until you change how you reference the terribly evil, child torturing, demon worshipping, disgusting filth who purport to be your betters. They are not better, they are not superior, they have no great merit, they have money often inherited or provided in exchange for disgusting behaviours, and they are not interested in your soul except to degrade you as much as possible. There is a perfectly good word you should use instead of “elite” and I want you to use it, because it describes them as they are: decadent, soft, over-refined, past expiration, out-moded, and evil.

Effete is the word. You should use it. I remember my dad describing certain people of his acquaintance as “eastern liberal effete intellectuals.” You should not aspire to be governed by such persons. You would do better to govern yourself.

Theocracy

As it happens, you are living in a theocracy now in that God rules the heavens and the earthly realm. There are a great many people who are extremely abusive about the words we use, and so it is important to understand that many words come to us from other languages. In this case, there is a word in Greek theocratia which is the word we are now discussing. But, in the long history of abuses and usurpations of those who would destroy your freedom, torture your children, rape everyone around them, and set up a system that justifies their behaviours, the word theocracy has come to mean “rule by priests in the name of God.” I think that is absurd.

First, with appropriate respect to the very many good men and women I know who are devout and God-fearing followers of Jesus Christ and Mother Mary who are in communion with what is called the Roman Catholic church, there are a great many priests who are very corrupt. I say appropriate respect, because I don’t believe there is much that the laity have done wrong in these matters, except perhaps in some cases to continue tithing when they should withhold what is not being used properly.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the Vatican is corrupt. The person posing as pope and sitting in the Vatican where the throne of saint Peter is kept is not a follower of the teachings of Jesus. Bergoglio known as “Francis” has placed pagan idols in churches, has promoted homosexual rapists, has protected criminals in the priesthood from being prosecuted by moving them to other jurisdictions, and has engaged in a devious plan to disrupt mass, torment faithful parishioners, excommunicate faithful priests and bishops, and do many other horrid things. So, to be clear: priests are in no position to rule in the name of God.

Second, I believe in God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth, and in Jesus Christ His son our Lord. Refer to other essays in this ‘stack for the balance of the apostles’ creed, or simply go look it up. So, as a friend within the context of the Religious Society of the Friends of Jesus, I am deeply aware of the capacity of God to rule our activities directly. I have felt the hand of God. I have been in the presence of the Holy Spirit. I have heard the voice of Jesus. God doesn’t need priests to rule because God is much more powerful than they are.

Abdication

There has been quite a lot of abdication lately. The person who was pope and had the papal name Benedict the sixteenth, hearkening back to the original Saint Benedict who helped set good ceremonies and practices in motion about fifteen hundred years ago, was forced by the dark Jesuit and freemason forces within the Vatican to “retire.” The word “retirement” by the way does not appear in any of the Holy Scriptures that I’ve ever read. As far as I understand these matters, through prayer, Benedict the sixteenth was the true pope until his death and the seat has been vacant since the very last day of Anno Domini 2022.

The person who sits in the White House was running for election as president until he had a debate with the most prominent of his opponents. I don’t say that Joe Biden was running for re-election because I don’t believe he was actually elected president in 2020. Nor do I think there is a convincing tale for the tens of thousands of troops in the district of corruption for the inauguration in 2021 except that those in power understood that their current installation of a presidency was widely regarded as corrupt. In any event, over the Summer of this year, Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign trail. Whether that withdrawal was voluntary on his part is unclear, and it seems to have the same odour as the “retirement” of Benedict the sixteenth, in the sense that powerful forces made it happen.

Now, look, I don’t have much good to say about Biden. I believe he has been a liar and a plagiarist, a corrupt politician, a hateful legislator, and a rapist. Tara Reade has convincing information about being raped by Joe Biden. Joe’s son Hunter is also corrupt and also a rapist, a drug user, and seems to be psychotic. Joe’s daughter Ashley has a diary in which she explains that her dad was showering with her and otherwise touching her inappropriately in her teen years. There is an abundant supply of evidence about Joe Biden’s “crime bill” in 1994 that very corrupt and evil Bill Clinton signed into law making the prison industrial complex much worse, providing pretexts for the arrest of about ten million Americans in each of the many years since then, and the separation of billions of dollars from their families and themselves by various chicanery, including civil asset forfeiture, high priced “collect” calls from jail and prison including from persons never convicted of any crime, and extremely high priced “commissary” items that are hugely profitable to the Biden family and others who profit from the slavery involved. I despise Biden and his family as corrupt and evil.

I believe roughly at the time of the murder of president James Garfield in 1881 a certain group of people began to have overwhelming control over policy. I think they didn’t like the direction William McKinley was taking the country so they murdered him. They also very clearly and deliberately murdered JFK in 1963. There have been attempts in the years since on the lives of Ford, Reagan, and Trump, which suggests a recent pattern of anger toward anyone seeking to implement even mild reforms.

JFK tried to re-establish silver certificates and diminish the power of the Feral Reserveless scam. Ford made the ownership of gold legal again. Reagan wanted to eliminate the departments of education and energy. Trump has mentioned a number of possible reforms, including perhaps as much as 70% or more of feral employees being removed from office and replaced with nobody. So one might surmise from the available evidence that the people in power in the district of corruption really want to scam the American people with inflationary fake money, want big budgets for war, want to see lots of Americans slaughtered in abortion clinics and in foreign wars, and want a mandarin system of bureau rats to govern every aspect of American lives.

Whatever the timing future historians come to accept as the “turning point” it is obvious to me that the people in power have abdicated government. Now, by government, in this paragraph, I mean the rule of persons chosen by the people for the purpose of safeguarding their lives, liberty, and property, with their consent. Since the consent of the people is now being faked, and as far as I can tell, has been for generations, it is the case that government has been abdicated. Those in power are tyrants engaged in acts of tyranny. You should stop helping them hurt you.

An old friend

A very long time ago there was a group called the L5 Society. I got involved in it informally through my brother who subscribed to their magazine, L5 News, after which this publication is named. A little while later, I joined formally in my own name, sending my personal cheque to the Tucson, Arizona headquarters where it was carefully received by Aleta Jackson and Greg Barr on my behalf. I would later talk to them by telephone and, in 1987, got to meet them in person at the North American science fiction convention (NASFic) in Phoenix that year.

It was a year later in Denver, in 1988, that I met Larry Ahearn. Larry was helping to run the Chicago L5 Society and was named parliamentarian at the first “chapters assembly” gathering. I was chosen to be chair of that group.

Some while later, Larry and I had a meeting over food somewhere. I asked him about his politics and he mentioned that he had been voting since 1960. Of course, that was a very memorable election, and as he was from Chicago I asked about it.

Larry told me that he voted six times in that election. He went to his “ward heeler” and was told to vote a straight ticket and bring the ballot to the heeler before turning it into the ballot box. Larry did these things and was given a dollar. It was 1960, so it might have been a silver dollar. The dollar coin was 90% silver in content in those days, and contained 371.25 grains of silver in obedience to the 1792 mint act. Today, that same amount of silver would cost you $24.10 if you bought a spot contract at the current price. In other words, it was quite a little bribe.

Larry asked and the ward heeler said that it would be great if Larry wanted to vote again. Larry was given a list of other wards in Chicago to which he could travel quite easily. In each ward, the list provided the name and phone number of the heeler. He would meet that person face to face, get the name and address of a listing on the voter rolls (some dead, some shut ins, none likely to attempt voting) and he would go and report in as that person, get a ballot, mark it straight Democrat, show it to the heeler, turn it in at the ballot box, and put another dollar in his pocket.

So he voted six times and was paid $6. In today’s money that’s over $144. Gross. My question at our meeting was why he didn’t spend a bit more time voting that day and get even more money. Were they inclined to have him do so?

Oh, yes, they were, he said. But he had enough to buy a case of the beer he really liked, so he did that and went home. Such were the limits of his ambition.

Now, I don’t know if Larry still tells this story. But he is not the only one who has such stories from long ago. Roughly that same year, I think in 1988, William F. Buckley told the audience of his show “Firing Line” that he had an uncle who was a sheriff in a county on the border in South Texas. This fellow was such a good Democrat that, although he died in 1946, he voted for LBJ for senate in 1948 and again in 1954.

So, please, go ahead and believe whatever it is you wish to believe. But if you believe that the elections represent the will of the people, I will ask that you prove it. I don’t share that belief, I don’t think you can prove it, and I don’t want to hear from you about it unless you have a very thorough and detailed case with an abundance of evidence for your claims. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof, said Carl Sagan. Okay?

If you are inclined to vote, please don’t mention it too me. I don’t want you to think that you stopped voting and your favourite candidates for public office weren’t elected because you read this essay and were persuaded by me. I’m not here to tell you what to do. But I would encourage you to pray to God for guidance and to do what God instructs if you are moved by the Holy Spirit.

War is here

It is rather worse than mere abdication of government. Those in power have placed you and your family out of their protection. They make war on you. Which is another reason not to support them.

It doesn’t bother me if you don’t choose to believe that hurricanes can be enhanced with directed energy weapons and steered in various ways. But they can and are and have been used as weapons to hurt people. I don’t mind if you don’t think military helicopters are being used to blast people with rotor wash to hurt them, destroy supplies, and show contempt, but they are. It bothers me a bit if you think the vaxxajabs for children and adults aren’t deliberately killing people, because there is abundant evidence they are, and that hospitals have been using protocols to murder the elderly and the chronically ill. As well, I don’t know what it takes to get you to stop sending in tax filings and stop having money withheld from your pay and stop doing all kinds of other acts to mimick consent.

In 2005 there was a hurricane that hit New Orleans. Members of the Oklahoma National Guard were instructed and did go through the Garden District door to door and seized guns. I reported these facts, linking to news stories, on one of the conservative social media sites, “Free Republic” and was immediately banned from the site. That particular line in the sand was crossed and your friends in the GOP were against doing anything in response. So please be advised that I don’t expect anything from you.

I will say, however, that the people in the district of corruption, the people in Hollywood, the people who produce Broadway plays, the people who produce television commercials in London, Los Angeles, and New York, the people in the music industry including many in Nashville, the people who are talent agents and talent representatives in music, film, and television are aware of demon worshippers who rape children, torture children, drink human blood, sacrifice human beings to demons, and eat human flesh. If you make even a feeble effort to confirm these facts you will be aware of it, too.

Many of the politicians and senior bureau rats are not only robbin’ leeches but also demon worshippers. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Mitt Romney, and many prominent persons have been present at these ceremonies. Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin are on video on the Anthony Wiener laptop committing atrocities. There is more than one “laptop from hell” to quote a recent book title.

Oprah Winfrey has been a procurer for Harvey Weinstein and for others who wanted very young persons with whom to engage in sexual acts. On information and belief Oprah has the video mentioned in the image at the top of this essay, which would make her in possession of child pornography, among her other crimes. These are matters about which there are no prosecutors in your state or county government willing to do anything. Which means that your state government has abdicated government and your county government probably has, too. You shouldn’t be supporting them, either.

You are in a war, and until you grow up and act like an adult, it is not going to go well for you. You don’t have to do very much, in my opinion, to bring an end to these things. But you do have to choose a side, you do have to stop supporting those who want to abuse you and your spouse and your children forever. Now would be a good time to choose. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

Eternal Father, please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction, and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.