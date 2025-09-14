“On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?’ And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.’” ~ Matthew 7:22-23

For two thousand years, Jesus has been saying, “I have come to bring fire on the earth, and how I wish it were already kindled! But I have a baptism to undergo, and what constraint I am under until it is completed! Do you think I came to bring peace on earth? No, I tell you, but division.” This passage is recorded in Luke chapter twelve.

You were born in war time. Make no mistake, your entire life has been during a war between good and evil. That war was going on before you were born. Every generation you have ever met, every generation about whom you have ever read were born in that war. So you should not get too terribly attached to where you are, what you have made for yourself, what you have built up. You should not be complacent in believing that all that is necessary for you is to attend church, grudgingly, once a week.

Your home here in this earthly realm is temporary. You are living in temporary living facilities during your temporary duty. Where you live, and all the things you have saved up and set aside, these are not going with you when you leave here. For there was a rich man who said, “I will do this: I will pull down my barns, and build greater; and there will I bestow all my fruits and my goods. And I will say to my soul, Soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry.” But God said unto him, “Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee: then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided?” Also found in the Gospel of Luke chapter twelve.

Some years ago I was living in a home that was in my name. Events transpired about which I have written elsewhere. I had to sell that home. I moved away. Where I went was not so bad, and I found a spiritual home among the religious society of the friends of Jesus. Events transpired, about which I have also written elsewhere. I learned that place was not my rest. So I left that city and went elsewhere.

About a year later someone asked me about my background, where I had grown up, where I had travelled. So I related some of my story. Then they asked a question, “Where do you want to end up?”

My reply was immediate. “Heaven.”

You should think about your reply to that question. Where do you want to end up should be a question not about your earthly existence, but about your divine, spiritual existence. If you want to end up in heaven, you have obligations. The original sin is disobedience. The path to salvation is obeying God, the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth, and His only son Jesus Christ, our Lord. It is not easy, but it is possible, through the power of the Holy Spirit. For all things are possible with God.

Division

You see it all around you. You are being divided by those who would enslave you.

If you are fighting amongst yourselves, you aren’t paying attention while things are being done to you. It is a technique thousands of years old.

You must choose who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.

My most popular essay on this platform shows a map of the states which went “red” in the 2024 election, and those that went “blue,” but it also shows where the majority of adults chose not to vote. You are frequently told that you have to choose between one political party or another. You don’t. In 2024, 116 million adults chose not to vote at all. You don’t have to choose one of the interest groups to represent you. Indeed, they don’t have power to represent you and would not do so if they did. You can choose “none of the above” by staying home on election day.

Assassination politics

You are being told what to believe about events. Do you believe what the television tells you? Or what the social media posts tell you? Perhaps you should remain sceptical.

Some people are saying that the victim was an appropriate target. Saying so is wrong. Nothing that Charlie Kirk said or wrote was deserving of assassination. Those who are celebrating his death are mean-spirited and unpleasant.

Kirk is not the first prominent person murdered in this country for political reasons. There have been many, including presidents, labour leaders, civil rights leaders, peace demonstrators, and opponents of the aristocracy from all walks of life. Some are killed publicly, some are killed in their homes, some of the killings are ruled suicide by those who have power to emit such rulings. Whistleblowers are often the targets of political violence.

Those who have power want to keep power. Those who want to corrupt power use their money to do so, and when that doesn’t work, use various forms of extortion. Sometimes the extortion involves actual events, but we have come to a time when these enormous data centres being built all over the world are being turned to the purpose of creating “deep fake” videos and images and audio of people saying and doing things they never did. So a long series of abuses and usurpations will continue to evince a design to reduce people under the rule of absolute despotism.

Rallies

There have been rallies by those who feel they are politically oppressed. Yes, for thousands of years, actually, but also this weekend. I don’t myself go to rallies very much. What would be the point?

Are the perpetrators of crime being arrested? In many instances, no. Are those arrested being released without bail? In many places, yes. Are we expecting the people who won’t arrest criminals and won’t keep them in jail or require bail terms from them are going to be impressed by a political rally? I don’t know why they would be. They have been bought and paid for by wealthy foundations that are in favour of urban crime and opposed to keeping violent criminals off the streets.

The foundations and the billionaires in favour of disrupting society are different in each country, but the results are quite similar. They want what they want, they pay for what they want, and if they still don’t get what they want, they arrange to have people who stand in their way get hurt. Quite a few of the bureau rats, politicians, billionaires, and aristocrats enjoy watching people get hurt. So it isn’t like they are hesitant to use assassination or to fake suicides or to kidnap children for the torture chambers they keep.

Control grid

Elsewhere I have written extensively about the control grid. About the concepts of social credit scores, about people being de-banked by the vile bureau rats of the major banks and by the policies of fundraising platforms, about communications privacy, about data security, about the people from the department of energy and the environmental protection agency arranging for your own appliances to tell them, through the smart meter, what sort of things you have in your home that you plug into the wall.

A control grid has been planned for a very long time. The people who pushed through the Feral Reserveless scam also put in place listening rooms for phone conversations and demanded copies of telegrams and read other people’s letters, and got everything they wanted in the name of national security. They have been making war on the American people, and, yes, that is treason, but the people who would do anything about high crimes of that nature have already been purchased.

So it may upset you to learn, but the people who are exerting power over you aren’t going to change their ways because you show up to a political rally. They might get your photo, though, or some video of you, and they might pay attention to you if you speak at the rally, and they really do want you to be afraid of opposing them. Why? Because there are very few of them, and a great many billions of people they seek to enslave. Which is, after all, why they push artificial divisions all the time.

In 1824 these were the agencies and departments of the United States: War, State, Navy, Treasury, the Office of the Attorney General, the Postmaster General. Six.

In 1924 these were the agencies and departments of the United States: War, State, Treasury, Department of Justice, Postmaster General, Interior, Agriculture, Commerce, Labour, Interstate Commerce Commission, Feral Reserveless System, Feral Trade Commission, Civil Service Commission, Veterans’ Bureau, Bureau of Efficiency, Bureau of the Budget, the feral bureau of investigation (fbi), a park service, a forest service, a bureau of chemistry which became the food and drug administration, and many others. More than twenty different departments and agencies existed in 1924, just one century ago.

There are currently over 400 major government departments and agencies, which is more than I care to list. There are also thousands of minor agencies. A friend of mine spent some time in 2011 and 2012 compiling a list of government agencies beginning with the letter A and got as far as the letter C when the list exceeded 3,000 separate offices and agencies and departments. Way too many.

So if you were wondering why the wealthiest counties in the United States, based on per capita income, are all around the District of Corruption, now you know why. Do you remember ever reading a document written in AD 1776 in Philadelphia? Something about a group of people dissolving the political bands which had connected them with another?

In that document, one of the grievances is that the usurper had “erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.” Yeah, so that grievance persists. If you believe that the USA won the war of 1812, or that the subjugation of American interests to the house of Windsor is not complete and abject, feel free to say as much in the comments.

The people who want to enslave you have been very busy for centuries. It might be well if you got involved in at least understanding what they are doing. There are ways to remain free. You should learn about them.

God loves you and wants you to be free. God created your soul. Those who would enslave you are evil. So it would be good to pray. Often.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.