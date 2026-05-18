“Old men, covered in blood. It never touches them but they’re drowning in it.” ~ River Tam, Serenity Anno Domini 2005

Mostly, I seek to function outside of politics. There are a great many reasons for doing so, many of which I’ve mentioned in various essays here on L5 News over the last four years. It wasn’t always that way for me. I worked for a congress critter writing his space policy positions. I joined a number of state Libertarian party groups. I worked for Ron Paul in 2008 and 2012. Way back, when I was still a voter, I voted for Ron Paul in 1988, which was the last time I voted in a presidential election. Those facts probably tell you quite a bit about my political preferences, such as they are.

Today I don’t vote. I don’t campaign for politicians. I don’t donate to political campaigns. I don’t promote party political activities for the Libertarians, nor for any other outfit. To the extent that any parts of the political system are not corrupt they are very inept, and to the extent that you look to someone to “drain the swamp” you should be very sceptical when you see them flooding more territory. My friend Bill Buppert says that you cannot end cannibalism by eating cannibals, and it’s true. In fact, trying to eat the cannibals only makes things worse.

Corrupt Mike Johnson

Now, if you thought Tip O’Neill was corrupt, you’re right. If you paid attention to the 69 violations of the house rules from Jim Wright when he was speaker of the house and investigated by that self same house, you may have correctly supposed he was not only more corrupt but less clever at hiding it. Newt Gingrich was formally sanctioned and fined for corrupt acts. Dennis Hastert was corrupt and criminal, paying $3.5 million in hush money to one of his sex crime victims and identified by the presiding judge at sentencing as being a serial child molester. It is apparently still a matter of contention with some whether Nancy Pelosi is utterly corrupt, or only extremely corrupt, as well as being vile and profiteering. John Boehner handed out payments from tobacco company executives on the actual house floor. Paul Ryan may have taken advantage of the enormous amount of political action and corporation money he may have been paid to influence legislation benefiting certain parties. He clearly didn’t spend any time enforcing the emoluments clause or acting against direct foreign involvement in elections. Kevin McCarthy, in comparison, was a minor player in the corruption sweeps, perhaps taking a few hundred thousand dollars in resort benefits, and failing to take steps to pursue prosecution of the “January 6” committee in its violence. His time in office was short lived and righteously taken to task by the likes of Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert back when there was a house freedom caucus.

By whom was McCarthy replaced? Mike Johnson.

Now, if corruption loves swamps, then Louisiana is where it goes on vacation. Certainly there are swamps aplenty in Johnson’s district, throughout the bottom land of the Red River valley, the cypress bayous near Shreveport and Monroe, and wetlands out to Bayou Pierre and the Bodcau. So he’s no doubt just as at home in the swamp in the District of Corruption as he is in the swamps in his district.

Nor is there any shortage of big money from big war profiteers in his district. Profiteering outfits like General Dynamics, Lockheed, Northrup, Boeing, and others around Barksdale and that big Cyber Innovation Centre over to Bossier City. It should be no surprise that his campaigns received over $1.1 million from AIPAC and Israeli lobbies according to Track AIPAC’s web site. (That may seem mild in comparison to, say Ed Gallrein up in Kentucky who has hauled in at least $11.8 million so far.)

It was not a big surprise to find him standing up for congress on the take. His actual words suggest that he is against impropriety, which I doubt, and in favour of stock trading by congress critters so they can “continue to take care of their family” which, I must say reminds me of some characters in the film “Pulp Fiction” talking about an assignment to “take care of” Mia Wallace.

One of the things not well understood about some of the impressive investment acumen demonstrated by the likes of Hillary Clinton is that certain kinds of options trading have long provided for the clearing of the trade such that the party placing the trade would declare a third party to be the beneficiary. So if the trade made no profit, the party paying the fees was not the politician, whereas if the option generated a nice return, behold the politician got the payment. Oh the clearinghouse guys have all sorts of wicked ways, they do. No doubt all the politicians know all the tricks.

Critics of Massie

For my own part, I’m not a fan of Thomas Massie. He is, to me, much like other politicians who write books about “fixing congress” such as Mike Johnson and Jerome Climer. Perhaps he is somewhat sincere, perhaps not.

Nevertheless, he has found some major enemies. Note that his primary opponent in tomorrow’s elections in Kentucky is the above noted Ed Gallrein who seems, from the campaign donations, to be owned and operated by the American Israeli Political Action Committee and its associated enemies of American prosperity and sovereignty.

I spend a tiny amount of time on the platform formerly known as Twitter, so it is sort of impressive how many attacks from CatTurd and other paid shills I’ve seen in the last few days. I wonder what the rate of pay for something like that would be? It must be enough to get the tweets fired off at a great rate, since I don’t even follow those accounts.

Congress critter Massie has a well-documented relationship with the Order of DeMolay. He is a recognised Senior DeMolay. The Order of DeMolay is a youth fraternity sponsored by the freemasons. Whether Massie has been involved in wicked ceremonies or demon worship is not public information at this time. You may colour me sceptical about him.

Eating more cannibals

It doesn’t make things better. It makes things worse.

No matter how many corn chips you eat, they’ll make more. No matter how many cannibals you eat, there will be more, and you’ll have become one of them.

The system exists to exonerate the system. It is not going to bring you any heroes. Matt Gaetz might have been willing to prosecute the Epstein perpetrators, so he was clearly unable to become attorney general of the United States despite discussions to the contrary. I don’t know why anyone still holds out any prospects for the system being reformed or even slightly modified to the advantage of Americans.

You now pay a lot more for imported things due to tariffs. Remember when you were going to get an end to income taxes? Yeah, that didn’t happen. Remember when all the Epstein, JFK, and Coronavirus files were going to be released? Didn’t get done. Remember when Obamacare was going to be repealed and replaced? Nope. Remember when Trump told Hillary that if he won in 2016 she’d be in prison? Not even arrested. Remember when the current administration was going to end all funding from your tax dollars for abortion providers? Turns out Planned Parenthood backfilled over $250 million using block grants to the several states and direct subsidies from states like California, New York, Oregon, and others. Last year’s big beautiful bill had $66.7 billion for the department of education, and this year Trump and congress have provided $79 billion to further destroy American education with a department he promised to eliminate. Are you getting any sense that the good news is right around the corner?

It is not. The “light at the end of the tunnel” is a train coming at you to run you down and destroy your chances at prosperity. You and your family have been sold out by those in politics. Not only have the District of Corruption bureau rats and political gangsters sold you for campaign contributions and lobbyist grift, but also your state capital and your county seat are full of liars, cheaters, rapists, thieves, murderers, and other criminals. But, please, tell me all the ways I’m wrong in the comments. Let me know exactly what I’m missing. Let’s have all the details about the “good guys” who you support. I shall read your thoughts with great enthusiasm.

You really ought to stop expecting better things from politics. None of these things can last. So, they won’t.

Please support my work

I am looking for work, support, and help.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.